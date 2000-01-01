Auto Club Directory continued…

REGIONAL

ALABAMA

ATHS — Heart of Dixie Chapter, 350 Beason Cove Road, Steele, AL 35987. Gene Addor, 205-594-4860.

AACA — Central Alabama Region, 3507 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, AL 36106. David Fletcher, 334-271-4778, dafmont@aol.com.

AACA — Deep South Region, 4963 Freeway Lane, Mobile, AL 36619. Charles Paquet.

AACA — Dixie Region, 1292 Daventry Court, Birmingham, AL 35243. Robert Hinds, 205-967-5014.

AACA — Muscle Shoals Region, 555 Malone Circle, Florence, AL 35630. Thomas Seale.

AACA — North Alabama Region, 1807 Buddy Williamson Road, New Market, AL 35761. George Snellen.

AACA — Northeast Alabama Region, 108 Tabor Court, Gadsden, AL 35901.

AACA —Schoharie Valley Region, PO Box 411, Cobeskill, NY 12043. Ron Davis, 518-234-7495

AACA — South Alabama Region, 114 Lottie Lane, East Brewton, AL 36426. Sue Jenkins.

AACA — Tennessee Valley Region, 1819 Corrine Ave. SW, Decatur, AL 35601. Lloyd Culp.

Cheaha Vintage Auto Club, Box 3371, Oxford, AL 36203. Gwin Norred, 256-831-4542.

CCCA — Dixie Region, 744 Grimwood Road, Toney, AL 35773. Robert Bentley, 256-828-4226.

Classic Chevy International — BAMA Classic Chevy Club,Box 477, Weaver, AL 36277. Andrew Nelson, 256-820-2162.

CORSA — Alabama Corvair Club, 3112 Clayborne Road, Dothan, AL 36303.

CORSA — Vulcan Corvair Enthusiasts, Box 59071, Birmingham, AL 35259.

Cougar Club of America — Dixie Cougar Club, 430 Ryan St., Montogomery, AL 36107. Andrew Rolfsen, 334-263-1964.

Falcon Club of America — Southern Coast Falcon Chapter, Box 214, Summerdale, AL 36580. Bill Richardson, 334-986-6596.

MARC — Alabama Region, 4640 Woodfield Lane, Trussville, AL 35173. Richard Evens.

MARC — Heart of Dixie A’s,26581 Martin Branch Road, Madison, AL 35756. Harold Taylor.

MARC — Rambling A’s Region, 892 C.R. 107, Breman, AL 35033. David Black.

Model T Ford Club International — Heart of Dixie T’s, 2924 Ave. West, Birmingham, AL 35208. Vic Zannis.

The Packard Club — Alabama Packards, P.O. Box 660652, Birmingham, AL 35266. Tim Stout, stouttj@charter.net

Pontiac-Oakland Club International — Heart of Dixie Chapter, 4367 Hwy. 9, Anniston, AL 36207. 256-237-2039, WEBECE@peoplepc.com.

Shoals Car & Truck Club, Box 3672, Muscle Shoals, AL, 35661. Gene Warfield, 256-381-7911, mopar64sf@yahoo.com.

Southern MoPar Association, 5781 Aljon Drive, Theodore, AL 36582. Larry Jordan, 334-653-5154.

Willys-Overland-Knight Registry, — Tennessee Valley Chapter, 885 W. Saulbury Road, Lebanon, TN 37090. Bruce and Robin Taylor.

ALASKA

AACA — Antique Auto Mushers of Alaska Region, 6208 E. 34th Ave., Anchorage, AK 99504. Peg Stout.

AACA — Vernon L. Nash Antique Club of Fairbanks Region, 124 Nilgrub Ave., Fairbanks, AK 99712. Willard Vinton.

Model T Ford Club International — Frigid Ford T’s,14104 Hancock Drive, Anchorage, AK 99515. Bruce Campbell.

ARIZONA

American Motors Owners Association — Cactus Cruisers, 20625 N. 63rd Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308, www.amozynetwc.com . Elda Zinman, 623-566-7956.

ATHS — Arizona Chapter, 6128 N. 183 Ave., Waddell, AZ 85355. John Wazorick, 623-853-0871.

ATHS — Northern Arizona Chapter, Box 316, Paulden, AZ 86334. Monte Colucci, 520-636-7555.

AACA — A.A.C.M.E. Region, 2901 N. 80th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85033. Karen Rodgers.

AACA — Metro Phoenix Region, 4210 E. Grovers Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85032. Mike McQueen, 602-971-7465.

AACA — Sedona Car Club Region, 2320 Buckboard Road, Sedona, AZ 86336. Joseph Tulley, Sr.

AACA — Tucson Region, 8350 E. Albion Place, Tucson, AZ 85715. John McVay. Arizona Automobile Hobbyist Council, Box 845, Tolleson, AZ 85353. Jack Murray, 602-595-5389.

Arizona Classic Thunderbird Club, 5316 E. Valle Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018, www.az-classic-thunderbird.org . Bob LaBine, 602-377-8070.

Arizona Drag Racing Association, 5850 W. Tierra Buena Lane, Glendale, AZ 85306. Jack Dyer, 602-993-4768, azdragrace@cox.net.

Arizona Kit Car Club, 3135 N. 81st, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. Leroy Johnston, 602-949-0393.

Avanti Owners Association International — Arizona Avantis, 297 N. Cobalt Drive, Green Valley, AZ 85614. Ray Wheeler.

Buick Club of America — Southern Arizona Chapter, Box 27242, Tucson, AZ 85726. Sam Testa,520-325-3274.

Buick Club of America — Valley of the Sun Region, 4014 S. River Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282. Robert Rencenberger, 480-775-8116.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Arizona Allante-XLR Association,9573 E. Mark Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85262. Tom Taylor, 480-563-3030, ttaylor10@cox.net.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Saeguaro Region, 7570 Speedway #23, Tucson, AZ 85710. Leroy Landers, 520-886-8916, irishpah9er@aol.com.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Sonoran Desert Region, 6456 N. 77th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250. Dave Dubie, oldcadillac@att.net.

Chevrolet Nomads Association — Southwest Nomads, Box 35068, Phoenix, AZ 85069. John Chambers, 623-934-2438.

Chrysler Product Restorers Club — Grand Canyon Region, Box 5537, Glendale, AZ 85312. Gary Kuhstoss.

CCCA — Arizona Region, 12233 N. 78th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. William Crumrine, 480-367-9409.

Classic Chevy International — Classic Chevy Club of Tucson, Box 32521, Tucson, AZ 85751. Helen Barton, 520-290-6420.

CORSA — Cactus Corvair Club, Box 11701, Phoenix, AZ 85061. gregglacosse@sprintmail.com.

CORSA — Northern Arizona Corvair Club, 10880 Sage Road, Flagstaff, AZ 86004.

CORSA — Tucson Corvair Association, 2044 W. Shalmar Way, Tucson, AZ 85704.

Cougar Club of America — Arizona Cougar Club, 631 W. Meseto Ave., Mesa, AZ 85210. Jon Morris, 480-545-9043

Falcon Club of America — Arizona Chapter, 13757 W. Cottonwood, Surprise, AZ 85374. Bill Hardin, 623-544-2445.

GTO Association of America — Cactus GTOs, 625 W. Crofton St., Chandler, AZ 85225. Bill McCoy, 480-777-9620.

HCCA — Old Pueblo, 135 S. Palamar Drive, Tucson, AZ 85711. Tom Peterson, Jr.

HCCA — Valley of the Sun, 1811 E. Stella Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85016. Robert Nelson, 602-274-6049.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Grand Canyon Chapter, 7753 E. Alyssum Lane, Mesa, AZ 85208. Phil Garrett, 480-986-4311.

Kaiser-Frazer Owners Club International — Desert Region, 2509 W. Gregg Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224. Ronald Hughes.

Lambda Car Club International — Central Arizona Region, Box 36211, Phoenix, AZ 85067, www.azgaycar.com .

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club — Arizona Region, 8213 E. Coolidge St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251. Russ Upton, 480-946-4917.

Lincoln-Zephyr V-12 Owners Club — West Chapter, 25609 N. Forest Road #10, Rio Verde, AZ 85263. Thomas Brunner, 408-471-7274.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Chaparral, 2812 Forgeus Ave., Tucson, AZ 85716. Dan Martin, 520-891-2659.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Desert Stars, 6499 S. Kings Ranch Road #3, Gold Canyon, AZ 85218. Valerie Olmsted, 480-325-4490.

MARC — The Four Cylinder Gang of Phoenix, 7717 N. 46th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301. Gary Jones.

Model T Ford Club of America — Canyon Country Model T Club, 4030 N. Lugano Way, Flagstaff, AZ 86044.

Model T Ford Club of America — Model T Ford Club of Southern Arizona, 2121 N. Nightshade Drive, Tucson, AZ 85715.

Model T Ford Club of America — Sun Country Model T Club, Box 56634, Phoenix, AZ 85079.

Model T Ford Club of America — Tucson Touring T’s, 1935 W. Omar Drive, Tucson, AZ 85704. Charles Pepe.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Southwest Chapter, 7474 E. Redbird Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255. Terry Dunham, 480-419-6389.

National Firebird & T/A Club — South Arizona Firebird Club, 6712 E. Nicaragua Drive, Tucson, AZ 85730. Lonnie Pate, 520-579-9647.

National Woodie Club — Southwest Woodies, 1243 E. Tierra Buena, Phoenix, AZ 85022. Don Siuyk, 602-942-3872.

Nostalgia Car Club, Box 1434, Yuma, AZ 85366. Harry Payne, hpaz925@aol.com.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Olds Club of Arizona, PO Box 15692, Scottsdale, AZ 85267. www.azoldsclub.com

The Packard Club – Grand Canyon Packards – 7922 E. Garnett Ave, Mesa, AZ 85208, Mike Blair 480-354-3877 d1gunn@yahoo.com a region of the Packard Automobile Club, PAC

Packards of Arizona, a region of Packards International, PI – 4327 E. Cholla St., Phoenix, AZ 85028 Robert McAtee 602-368-9323 rmcatee3@cox.net

Porsche 356 Registry — Arizona Outlaws Porsche 356 Club, 19870 N. 86th Ave., Peoria, AZ 85382. Mike Wroughton, 623-362-8356.

Prescott Auto Enthusiasts, Box 10102, Prescott, AZ 86304. Todd Worden. Rim Country Cruisers, Box 3416, Pinetop, AZ 85935. Buck Bish, 520-367-5216.

River Cruisers of Bullhead City, Arizona, 5734 Bernstein Drive, Bullhead City, AZ 86426. Tom Roth.

Riviera Owners Association — Arizona Region, 2112 W. Shady Glen Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85023. Doug Badge-row, 602-547-1093.

Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts,Box 943, Sahuarita, AZ 85629. Fred Steinbach, 520-648-1179.

Slant 6 Club of America — Central Arizona Slant 6 Club, 611 N. Perryville Road, Buckeye, AZ 85326. Bob Reddington, 602-853-5842.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Arizona Territorial Chapter, 7381 E. Stella Road, Tucson, AZ 85730.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Cactus Chapter, 3131 N. Santa Ana Lane, Tucson, AZ 85749.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Phoenix Chapter, 6106 E. Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ 85008.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Grand Canyon State Chapter, PO Box 30103 Mesa, AZ 85275. Richard Dormois 480-827-8178. www.studebakerdriversclub.com .

Southern Arizona Mopar Club, P.O. Box 19032, Tuscon AZ 85731. Peter Bookman, 520-760-5021.

Tucson Miniature Auto Club, 1111 E. Limberlost Drive, Tucson, AZ 85719. Lou Pariseau, 520-293-3178.

VMCCA – Baja Arizona Chapter, Box 34, Valley Farms, AZ 85291. Tedd DeLong, 520-723-5290.

VMCCA – Central Arizona Chapter, Box 2783, Camp Verde, AZ 86322. Dan Guernesy, 928-646-7499, clodan@sedona.net.

VMCCA – Coyote Chapter, 10036 E. Karen Place, Tucson, AZ 85748. Tom Verrier, 520-885-3521.

VMCCA – Hummingbird Chapter, 640 N. San Marcos, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635. Rob Shernick, 520-458-6790.

VMCCA – Phoenix Chapter, 4222 W. Ironwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051. Frank Steinmetz, 623-937-3504.

VMCCA – Vintage Motor Car Club of Arizona, Box 745, Rimrock, AZ 86335. Jack Dunigan, 520-567-5864.

VCCA – Central Arizona Region, 10833 N. 80th Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345. Ed Behie, 623-979-5823.

VCCA – Southern Arizona Region, Box 43184, Tucson, AZ 85733. John Granberry.

Vintage Thunderbird Club International – Central Arizona, 10542 E. Desert Cove Ave., Scottsdale, AZ 85259. Mark Gullett, 480-614-9540.

Vintage Triumph Register – Desert Centre Triumph Register, 6334 E. Corrine Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. John Lindly.

Vintage Triumph Register – Tucson Area, Box 5156, Tucson, AZ 85703. Jeff Durant.

Walter P. Chrysler Club – Grand Canyon Region, Box 5537, Glendale, AZ 85312. Gary Kuhstoss.

ARKANSAS

Archey Fork Car Club, 4522 Hwy. 65 N., Clinton, AR 72031. Paul Rhoda, 501-745-8377.

Classic Chevy Club of North Arkansas, Box 56, Gasville, AR, 72635. Bobby Coble, 870-430-5219.

Classic Chevy Club of Central/Northwest Arkansas, Box 65, Clinton, AR, 72031, http://maccc58-72.tripod.com/ . Daniel Yoder.

CORSA – Arkansas Corvair Club, Box 627, Little Rock, AR 72203.

Corvette of the Ozarks, 619 Hwy. 5 N., Mountain Home, AR 72653. Gary Frankowski, 870-425-9511.

Crowleys Ridge Cruisers, 26 Craghead 744, Jonesboro, AR 72401. Jerry Allison.

Dixie Car Club,Box 2093, Benton, AR 72018. Earl Cloud, 501-778-0861, ecloud@up-link.net.

Falcon Club of America – Founder’s Chapter, 521 Dogwood Meadows Lane, Austin, AR 72007. Mark Sword, 501-843-1441.

Falcon Club of America – Frontier Chapter, 1716 W. Walnut, Paris, AR 72855. Jake Jacobs, 479-963-3794.

(’55-’72) Heartbeat of the Ozarks,1766 N. Main St., Cave Springs, AR 72718. John Perez, 479-248-1133.

Heartland Vintage Thunderbird Club – Central Arkansas, 7220 Pontiac Drive N., Little Rock, AR 72116. Greg Davis, 501-834-8964.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America – Ozark,Box 5732, Bella Vista, AR 72714. Vern Sutter, 479-855-6854.

MARC – Natural State A’s Region, 17644 Fox Hollow RR, Garfield, AR 72732. Dick Knapp.

Mullins Owners Club, P.O. Box 387, Hardy, AR. 72542. Quarterly newsletter for the owners of the Mullins Red Cap all steel trailer that was manufactured in Salem, OH, in 1936 and 1937. Charles Wilson, Editor, wilsonce@aol.com.

Ozark MoPar Club, Box 70, Hindsville, AR 72738. 479-789-2585, timtoys@cox-internet.com.

White River Auto Club, HC 64 Box 334, Fox, AR 72051. Diana Russo, 501-723-4080.

CALIFORNIA

All Mustang & Ford Club of SoCal, 10225 Canoga Ave., Chatsworth, CA 91311. Marion Mitcell, www.allmustangandfordclub.com.

AMC – NorCal AMC, 6113 Arnie Drive, Windsor, CA 95492. Nolan Dehner, 707-836-7808, nolancamelot@aol.com.

AMC Rambler Club – Pacific Goldrush Ramblers, 3195 Woodmont, San Jose, CA 95118. Stan Kelly, 408-269-7788.

American Motors Owners Association – AM Elites, 565 Gresham, Sunnyvale, CA 94086, www.atoka-software.com/AMO . Allen Best, 905-873-8833.

ATHS – Central California Chapter, 8909 Elder Creek Road, Sacamento, CA 95828. Denis Chan, 916-381-6063.

ATHS Central Coast Chapter of California, 1755 N. Jameson Ave., Fresno, CA 93722. Stan Alles, 559-275-6744.

ATHS- Redwood Chapter, 795 Richardson Lane, Cotati, CA 94931. Dave Anderson, 707-792-0436.

ATHS – San Diego Chapter, 8510 Lemon Ave., La Mesa, CA 91941. Adam Rossman -President, 760-803-1034, adamrrossman@gmail.com

ATHS – Southern California Chapter, Box 10583, San Bernardino, CA 92423. Ken Lund, 909-794-2616.

ATHS – Westside San Joaquin Valley Chapter, 2620 N. Lander Ave., Stevinson, CA 95374. Joseph Leonard, 209-632-8988.

AACA – Antelope Valley Region, 2059 Top Circle, Lancaster, CA 93536. Jill Miller.

AACA – Cabrillo Region, 425 Hecker Pass Road, Watsonville, CA 95076. Jack Passey, Jr.

AACA – California Region, 3802 Briarcliff Drive, Pittsburg, CA 94556. Donald Azevedo.

AACA – Cherokee Valley Region P.O. Box 734, Cleveland, TN 37364-0734; http://cherokeevalleyregionaaca.weebly.com/aacafallmeet08@aol.com Ph: 413-336-6855

AACA – El Camino Region, 2108 Sandpoint Drive, Modesto, CA 95358. Robert Tinkey.

AACA – Foothills Region, 719 Rogers Court, Santa Clara, CA 95051. Larry Legleiter, 408-244-6561.

AACA – Golden Gate Region, 184 Hilldale Drive, San Anselmo, CA 94960. Ron Brown.

AACA – Kern County Region, 10806 Enger St., Bakersfield, CA 93312. John Bakich.

AACA – Monterey Bay Classic European Motorcycle Club Region, Box 7411, Spreckles, CA 93962. Timothy Riley.

AACA – Mother Lode Region, Box 424, Sonora, CA 95370. Duane Bennett.

AACA – Northern California Antique Motorcycle Region, 880 Hawthorne Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94546. Lloyd Riggs, 925-939-9007.

AACA – Palm Springs Region, 10961 Desert Lawn Drive #126, Calimesa, CA 92320. Richard McKelvey.

AACA – Redwood Empire Region, 1117 Monroe Court, Santa Rosa, CA 95404. Mark Childers.

AACA – Salinas Valley Region, 1113 San Ysidro Way, Salinas, CA 93901. Wayne Earnest.

AACA – San Diego Region, 8490 Pueblo Road, Lakeside, CA 92040. Larry Larkin.

AACA – San Luis Obispo Region, 4240 Rancho Road, Templeton, CA 93465. John Osborne.

AACA – Santa Barbara Region, 2736 Cuesta Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93105. Dennis Ashley.

AACA – Santa Clarita Region, 23324 8th St., Newhall, CA 91321. Linda Pursell.

AACA – Southwestern Two Wheelers Region, 1261 Emory St., Imperial Beach, CA 91932. Harry McGill.

AACA – Southern California Region, 1261 Emory St., Imperial Beach, CA 91932. Harry McGill.

AACA – Sun & Sand Region, 4870 Yucca Lane, Bermuda Dunes, CA 92201. Lloyd Miller.

AACA – Valle Del Sur Region, 16481 Jackson Oaks Drive, Morgan Hills, CA 95037. Raymond Fairfield.

AACA – Valley of the Flowers Region, 4408 Titan Ave., Lompoc, CA 93436. Dott Brackin.

Avanti Owners Association International – Avanti Limited, 1307 Dennis Circle, Concord, CA 94518. Sid Sidwell, 925-686-0857.

Avanti Owners Association International – Southern California, 156 N. Larchmont Blvd. #1, Los Angeles, CA 90066. Don Hedgepeth.

Beach Cities Mustang Club,Box 1982, Redondo Beach, CA 90278. Jon Schultz, 310-374-7508.

Bentley Drivers Club – South Western Region USA, 23 Maracay, San Clemente, CA 92672. Ed Gehringer, 949-498-8154, cgehringer@aol.com.

Buick Club of America – Buick Club of San Diego, Box 87923, San Diego, CA 92138. Lee Carroll.

Buick Club of America – Buick Club of the Redwoods, Box 1785, Rohnert Park, CA 94927. Rebecca Kisling, 707-575-1955.

Buick Club of America – California Capitol, Box 601461, Sacramento, CA 95860. Mary Wright.

Buick Club of America – Inland Empire Roadmasters, 18343 Hibiscus Ave., Riverside, CA 92508. Larry Daisey, 909-780-9353.

Buick Club of America – Los Angeles Chapter, 5702 Blanco Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91367. Steve Rostam, 818-999-6626.

Buick Club of America – Northern California, 1072 Morse St., San Jose, CA 95126. Ken Clemens, 408-246-8881.

Buick Club of America – Orange County, Box 3531, Tustin, CA 92781. Bruce Andren, 714-544-1592.

Buick Club of America – San Gabriel Valley, Box 2355, Pasadena, CA 91102. Preston Meyer, 818-845-4156.

Cadillac Drivers Club, 5825 Vista Ave., Sacramento, CA?95824. Wray Tibbs, 916-421-3193.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club – Northern California Region, 2043 Sierra Road, #1, Concord, CA 94518. Dave Ricei, 925-686-4531.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club – San Diego Region, 4287 Layla Court, San Diego, CA 92154. Nancy Corbett, 619-662-2325, nancycorbett@hotmail.com.

Capital City MoPars, Box 340426, Sacramento, CA 95834. Dale Blanchard, 916-424-8203.

Central California Chevy/GMC Truck Association, 1631 W. Magill, Fresno, CA 93711. Kay Lee, 559-431-3144, Jlkastle@pacbell.net.

Central California Corvette Club, Box 582, Ceres, CA 95307. Steve Kosko, 209-404-2177.

Chevrolet Nomad Association – Bay Area Nomads, 5736 Mesa Verde, Rocklin, CA 95677. Ray and Joy Clarke, 916-624-0597.

Chevrolet Nomad Association – California Nomads, 7924 Begonia Circle, Buena Park, CA 90620. Joe Varela, 714-739-1433.

Chevrolet Nomad Association – California Nomads, Santa Clarita Chapter, 27109 Honby Ave., Canyon Country, CA 91351. John Johnstad, 661-252-1472.

Chrysler Product Restorers Club – California, Box 2660, Castro Valley, CA 94546. Rich Adams, 510-483-2285.

Chrysler Product Restorers Club – Inland Empire Region, 22242 Destello, Mission Viejo, CA 92691. Rusty Tillotson.

Chrysler Product Restorers Club – Orange County Region, 9682 Blanche Ave., Garden Grove, CA 92841. Jim Zehntner.

Chrysler Product Restorers Club – San Diego Region, Box 420, El Cajon, CA 92022. Jim Jensen.

Chrysler Product Restorers Club – San Fernando Valley Region, Box 57564, Sherman Oaks, CA 91413. Aaron Kahlenberg.

CCCA – Northern California Region, 730 Twinview Place, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523. Joe Kohlbecher, 925-256-9400, joebuickman@yahoo.com.

CCCA – San Diego/Palm Springs Region, 1521 Randall Court, Los Angeles, CA 90065. Ed McCormick, 323-226-0250.

CCCA – Southern California Region, 30 Hackmore Lane #1, Bell Canyon, CA 01307. Alan Campbell, 818-888-1854.

Classic Thunderbird Club International – Central California Classic Thunderbird Club, 13250 W. Annadale, Korman, CA 93630. Jackie Phillips, 559-846-6388.

Classic Thunderbird Club International – Valley Classic Thunderbird Club,Box 2582, Canoga Park, CA 91306. Mike Gold, 310-274-8204.

Contemporay Historical Vehicle Association – Coastal Valleys Region, 22927 Saticoy St., West Hills, CA 91304. Larry Bauman, 818-767-1857, kalab@earthlink.net.

Contemporary Historical Vehicle Association – Redwood Region, 2739 Parkside Drive, Fremont, CA 94536. Ann Harrison, 510-792-0329.

Contemporary Historical Vehicle Association – Temecula Valley Car Club, Box 891811, Temecula, CA 92589. Skip Humphrey, 909-246-9577.

CORSA – Central Coast, 8350 Santa Rosa Road, Atascadero, CA 93422.

CORSA – Central Valley,3001 Lancelot Lane, Modesto, CA 93550.

CORSA – River City, 9801 Beechwood Drive, Orangevale, CA 95662.

CORSA – Los Angeles, Box 950023, Mission Hills, CA 91395.

CORSA – Coyote Corvair Club, Box 2204, Vista, CA 92085.

CORSA – Inland Empire, Box 52714, Riverside, CA 92517.

CORSA – Sacramento, 9590 Appa-lachian Drive, Sacramento, CA 95827.

CORSA – San Diego, Box 447, Poway, CA 92074.

CORSA – San Francisco Bay Area, Box 422, Orinda, CA 94563.

CORSA – San Joaquin, Box 4693, Fresno, CA 94563.

CORSA – Silicon Valley, Box 2792, Santa Clara, CA 95055.

CORSA – South Coast, Box 96, Redondo Beach, CA 90277.

CORSA – Ventura County, Box 6032, Ventura, CA 93006.

CORSA – Vintage, Box 1536, Brea, CA 92822, www.vintagecorsa.com .

Cougar Club of America – Mercury Stray Cats, Box 41, Fairfield, CA 94533. Paul Hayes, 916-383-3644.

Cougar Club of America – Northern California, 5803 Barnswell Way, San Jose, CA 95138. Diane Dresbach, 408-734-1471.

Cougar Club of America – San Diego, 1307 E. Lexington Ave., El Cajon, CA 92019. Roger Gray, 858-566-1395.

Cougar Club of America – Southern California, 5527 Bluebell Ave., North Hollywood, CA 91607. Mike Brown, 818-762-6424.

Crosley Auto Club – West Coast Region, 5542 Lauren Drive, San Jose, CA 95124. David Brodsky, 408-264-4941, brodsky@jps.net.

Early Ford V-8 Club of America – Redwood Region, Box 3302, Santa Rosa, CA 95404. Dave Kibler, 707-538-4648.

Early Ford V-8 Club of America – San Fernando Valley, 10745 Delco Ave., Chatsworth, CA 91311. 818-341-6876.

Excalibur Car Club of Southern California, 1122 S. La Jolla Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90035. 323-936-1356. suite-a@juno.com

Fabulous Fords, Box 710632, Santee, CA 92074. Pat Novacek, 619-697-1067.

Falcon Club of America – Central California Chapter, 204 Ritter Court, Bakersfield, CA 93312. Nick King, 805-588-9468.

Falcon Club of America – Golden Gate Chapter, 636 Via Pacheco, San Lorenzo, CA 94580. Bob Snider, 510-278-0519.

Falcon Club of America – Lost Coast Chapter, 3372 Prairie Ave., Eureka, CA 95501. Mike Wilwerdubg, 707-444-8407.

Falcon Club of America – River City Chapter, 6225 Shenandoah Drive, Sacramento, CA 95841. Donna Copren, 916-344-5403.

Falcon Club of America – SoCal Chapter, 1010 E. Cypress Ave., Bur-bank, CA 91501. Bob Beck, 562-229-5322.

Falcon Club of America – Sonoma County Falcons,2172 Piner Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401. Bill Johns, 707-526-6327.

Fieros of San Diego, 815 E St. #442, San Diego, CA 92112. Joe Goodmon, 619-227-5634.

Fieros West, 2616 Andover St., Fullerton, CA 92831. Anthony Sisneros, 909-734-7343.

(’55-’57) L.A. Classic Chevy Club, Box 45-1955, Los Angeles, CA 90045, www.laccc.com . Jerry Mull, 310-335-2567, info@laccc.com.

(’55-’57) Central California Classic Chevy Club, 28721 Lemon Ave., Escalon, CA 95320. Bob Smith, 209-838-1095, buffflo@msn.com.

(’55-’57) Ventura County Chevys,Box 309, Camarillo, CA 93011. Dave Penner, 805-988-0330, vcchevys@aol.com.

(’55-’72) Orange County Classic Chevy Club, 6603 Vista Loma, Yorba Linda, CA 92886. Wayne Branstetter, 714-970-1957, wbranstetter@sbcglobal.net.

(’55-’57) San Joaquin Valley Classic Chevy Club, 300 E. Mineral King Ave. #106, Visalia, CA 93291. Raymond La Fond, 559-734-5214.

(’55-’57) Chevy Limited of Bakersfield, 6307 Brooklawn Way, Bakersfield, CA 93309. Homer Walker, 661-836-8796.

(’55-’57) Fresno Area Classic Chevy Club, Box 1141, Clovis, CA 93613. Mike Weatnerson, 559-268-0611.

(’55-’57) Heartbeat Classic Chevy Club, 1038 Escondido Blvd., Escondido, CA 92025, www.heartbeatclassicchevys.com . Randy Hartsock, 760-743-2655, mglassoff@juno.com.

(’55-’72) Golden State Classics, Box 939, Paso Robles, CA 93447. Bud Wimer, 805-467-3261.

(’55-’57) Inland Empire Bow Ties, 6936 Via Vista Drive, Riverside, CA 92506. Alan Freilich, 909-780-4003.

(’58-’64) Southern California Late Great Chevys,735 Bonsall St., San Diego, CA 92114. David Richter, 619-460-5798.

(’58-’64) South Coast Late Great Chevys,516 W. Coolidge Drive, San Gabriel, CA 91775. Marty Tucker, 626-281-4484, marty_tucker@yahoo.com.

(’58-’64) Tri-Valley Late Great Chevys,9850 Farralone Ave., Chats-worth, CA 91311. Jerome Ruzicka, 818-259-1964.

(’65-’72) Inland Empire Late Great Chevys of Southern California, 9335 Beauview Drive, Cherry Valley, CA 92223. Dale Whisler, 909-845-7034, fifty9ec@cs.com.

The ’40s of San Jose, San Jose, CA. Bruce Leegard, 408-265-7439, johns40tudor@aol.com.

Freewheelers Car Club, Box 880233, San Francisco, CA 94188. John McCue, 415-356-9878.

Great Autos of Yesteryear, Box 19018, Long Beach, CA 90807.

Green Flag Driving Association, 16450 Russell Ave., Santa Clara, CA 95054.

GTO Association of America – Golden Gate Goats, 425 W. 25th Ave., San Mateo, CA 94403. John Mekisich, 650-349-2095.

GTO Association of America — Southern California Gathering of Goats, 1307 S. Ardilla Ave., West Covina, CA 91790. Otto Tharp, 714-524-3789.

Gull Wing Group International — Northern California, 2148 Stone Valley Road, Alamo, CA 94507. Pat Matthews, 925-743-3702.

Gull Wing Group International — Southern California, 28631 Silverton Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677. Tom Bau, 949-364-6035.

HCCA — Bay Area, 1401 Irish St., Oakdale, CA 95361. Phyllis Pottle, 209-847-3636.

HCCA — Central California, 5666 N. Orchard St., Fresno, CA 93710. R.J. Fruehe,

559-449-9287.

HCCA — Central Coast, 940 Park Ave., Cayucos, CA 93430. Wayne Stanfield, 805-995-1677.

HCCA — El Cajon, 3859 Jewell St., San Diego, CA 92109. Warren Hoover, 858-483-7301.

HCCA — El Dorado, 8446 Mica Way, Citrus Heights, CA 95610. Ed Rose, 916-726-0120.

HCCA — Eureka,2185 Quaker St., Eureka, CA 95501. Dave Allen, 707-444-2546.

HCCA — Gold Country, 18471 Reece Lane, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Betty Williamson, 530-273-6118.

HCCA — Kern County, 2700 Q Street, PO Box 62 Bakersfield, CA 93302. (661) 321-0539

HCCA — La Jolla, 1000 W. Washington St., San Diego, CA 92103. Gil Klecan, 619-299-8020.

HCCA — Modesto, 317 Birchwood Court, Modesto, CA 95350. Don Ritchey, 209-551-8544.

HCCA — Northern California, 5232 Lakefair Court, Orangevale, CA 95622. Lee Hill, 916-988-2987.

HCCA — Orange Empire, 6082 Ridge Way Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886. Jim Guinn, 714-779-5438.

HCCA — Salinas Valley, Box 7597, Spreckles, CA 93962. Don Cranford, 408-455-2220.

HCCA — San Diego, Box 711854, Santee, CA 92072. Michael O’Connor, 619-466-7850.

HCCA — San Francisco, Box 99, Smartville, CA 95977. Bert Babick, 415-239-6651.

HCCA — Santa Clara Valley, 15200 Fruitvale Ave., Saratoga, CA 95070. E.C. Lawrence, 408-354-2150.

HCCA — Santa Cruz, 308 Germaine Ave., Santa Cruz, CA 95065. Walker Woolever, 831-475-1851.

HCCA — Santa Rosa, 2301 Moonlight Way, Santa Rosa, CA 95403. Al Traversi, 707-544-5711.

HCCA — Shasta-Cascade,3440 Summit, Redding, CA 96001. Paul Jacobsen, 530-243-2936.

HCCA — Sonora, 16901 Yosemite Road, Sonora, CA 95370. Paul Kruetzfeldt, 209-928-4040.

HCCA — Southern California, 1421 Carmelita Place, Arcadia, CA 91006. Gary Hunter, 626-355-2406.

HCCA — Temecula, 6082 Ridge Way Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886. Bea Guinn, 714-779-5438.

HCCA — Tulare County, 140 Ranch Acre Drive, Tulare, CA 93274. Vic Groah, 559-686-6607.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — California Inland Chapter, 2461 E. Sandpebble Lane, Brea, CA 92821. Craig Kistler, 714-256-2558.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Northern California, 1009 Santa Clara Ave., Alameda, CA 94501. Alan Pryor, 510-521-5052.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Sacramento Valley, 7555 Circle Parkway, Sacramento, CA 95823. Larry Slocum, 916-421-6080.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Southern California, 4475 Milpas St., Camarillo, CA 93012. John Cronk, 805-987-8187.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Southwestern Border Chapter, 10711 Prince Lane, La Mesa, CA 91941. A.W. Laughon, 619-442-4811.

Jaguar Driver’s Club — Los Angeles & Orange County, 1278 San Remo, Orange, CA 92869. Ron Greim, 714-538-3808.

Kaiser-Frazer Owners Club International — El Dorado Region, 3325 Houghton Ave., Corning, CA 96021. Richard Hansen.

Kaiser-Frazer Owners Club International — Southern California, 11349 Bayla St., Norwalk, CA 90650. Lee Pearcy.

Klassic Kruisers of Reno — Meadow Valley Kruisers,Box 1484, Quincy, CA 95971. John Marvin, 530-283-1555.

Le Cer Cle Concours d’Elegance, 2170 Century Park E. #903, Los Angeles, CA 90067. Jerry Fields, 310-203-0444.

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club — Western Region, 9318 Chaparral Road, Canoga Park, CA 91304.

Lincoln-Zephyr West, headquartered near Los Angeles, for members who live in California and other western states. Tom Brunner, 25609 N. Forest Rd. #10, Rio Verde, AZ 85263. 480-471-7274; Tom85263@yahoo.com

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — California North Bay, 729 Bolero Court, Novato, CA 94945. Don Leson, 415-898-1502.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Central California, 4355 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, CA 93704. Ernie Schuessler, 559-224-5855.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Central Coast, 560 Tejas Place, Nipomo, CA 93444. Gerhard Grunwald, 805-929-2414.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Channel Islands, 6223 Guava Ave., Goleta, CA 93117. Marion Miles, 805-964-4440.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Long Beach, 4316 Charlemagne Ave., Long Beach, CA 90808. Dottie Crandall, 562-421-5767.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Los Angeles, 5414 Diller Ave., Culver City, CA 90230. Paul Bergstrom, 310-390-7374.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Orange County, 48 Partridge Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656. Egon Nord-Leth, 949-859-8844.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Sacramento, 5910 Gloria Drive, Sacramento, CA 95822. William Brandt, 916-399-1736.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — San Diego, 3842 Ave. Brisa, Rancho Sante Fe, CA 92091. Tom Richards, 858-945-5999.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — San Francisco Bay Area, 337 Aragon Blvd., San Mateo, CA 94402. Fred Beirbrauer, 650-579-4513.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — San Gabriel Valley, 1335 Rolling Knoll Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765. Art Ragazzi, 909-861-8354.

Mid-Peninsula Old Time Auto Club, 751 Laurel St. #350, San Carlos, CA 94070. Charles Drechsler, 650-344-8216.

Mid-Valley Historical Auto Club, Box 728, Yuba City, CA 95992. Bob Trueax, 530-846-4855, rtrueax@wcisp.com.

Model A Ford Club of America — Orange County, Box 10595, Santa Ana, CA 92711. Lee Jackson, 714-521-3240.

MARC — San Diego Region, Box 19805, San Diego, CA 92159. Valerie Basham.

MARC — San Gabriel Valley Region, Box 29, San Gabriel, CA 91776. Gordon Johnson.

MARC — Touring A’s of California, 1777 Rosswood Drive, San Jose, CA 95124. Diane Dove.

Model T Ford Club of America — Antelope Valley Chapter, Box 2058, California City, CA 93504.

Model T Ford Club of America — Bay Area T’s,2949 Los Altos Way, Antioch, CA 94509.

Model T Ford Club of America — Central Coast Model T Club, Box 1117, Templeton, CA 93465.

Model T Ford Club of America — Don Pedro Model T Club, 26978 S. Banta Road, Tracy, CA 95376.

Model T Ford Club of America — Long Beach Model T Club, Box 15841, Long Beach, CA 90815.

Model T Ford Club of America — Kern County, Box 885, Bakersfield, CA 93302.

Model T Ford Club of America — San Diego, Box 23324, San Diego, CA 92193.

Model T Ford Club of America — Mother Lode Model T Ford Club,Box 4901, Auburn, CA 95603.

Model T Ford Club of America — Northern California, 740 Jane Court, Martinez, CA 94553. Cliff Bennett.

Model T Ford Club of America — Orange County, Box 1025, Orange, CA 92856.

Model T Ford Club of America — Redwood Empire Model T Club, Box 1058, Forestville, CA 95436.

Model T Ford Club of America — Riverside-Corona Chapter, Box 51177, Riverside, CA 92517.

Model T Ford Club of America — Sacramento Valley,Box 1080, Woodland, CA 95820.

Model T Ford Club of America — Salinas Valley 4 Bangers, 700 Auto Center Circle, Salinas, CA 93907. Max Jamiesson.

Model T Ford Club of America — San Ferndado Valley Chapter, 8656 Balcom Ave., Northridge, CA 91325. Clara Jo Ostergren.

Model T Ford Club of America — Santa Clara Valley,Box 2081, Saratoga, CA 95070.

Model T Ford Club of America — South Bay, Box 797, Manhattan Beach, CA 90267.

Model T Ford Club of America — Vintage Rally Group, 255 S. Rengstorff #138, Mountain View, CA 94040.

Model T Ford Towncar Club, 548 Seabright Ave., Grover Beach, CA 93433. Don Watson, 805-489-5904.

Monterey Bay PT Cruisers, 326 Village Creek Rd. Aptos, CA 95003. 831-661-0716. www.montereybayptcruisers.org .

Mooney Cruisers, 2621 W. Ashland Ave., Visalia, CA 93277. Dave Turney, 559-732-8003.

Morongo Basin Old Car Club, Box 464, Joshua Tree, CA, 92252. Patricia Hutson, 760-364-2800.

Mustang Club of America — Mustang Owners Club of California, Box 8261, Van Nuys, CA 91409. 818-407-1965.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Southern California Chapter, Box 2316, Newport Beach, CA 92659. Rusty Hobbs, 949-645-9303.

National DeSoto Club — Northern California Chapter, 14947 Leigh Ave., San Jose, CA 95124. Dennis Pitchford, 408-559-7977.

National Woodie Club — Santa Barbara, 125 E. Victoria Ste. H, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Doug Hayes, 805-966-4171.

National Woodie Club — Santa Cruz Woodies, 970 San Jose St., San Leandro, CA 94577. Warren Atwood, 510-483-7500.

National Woodie Club — Southern California Woodies, 200012 Beaumont Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646. Mike Chase, 714-964-0055.

Newport Harbor Corvettes, Box 4486, Mission Viejo, CA, 92690. Allen Morris, 949-367-9000.

NorCal AMC Auto Group, 6113 Amie Drive, Windsor, CA 95492. Dedicated to the Proliferation and Enjoyment of all American Motors. Contact: Nolan Dehner, 707-836-7808, nolanatcamelot@aol.com.

NorCal Chevelle Caminos, Box 36046, San Jose, CA 95158. Earl Bernal, 925-443-7215, nor-cal@chevelles.net

NorCal Ford Car Club Council — NorCal Galaxies/Mercurys,Box 6682, Concord, CA 94524. Neil Nutter, 925-825-2906.

Northern California Chevy/GMC Truck Club, 866 Robin Lane, Millbrae, CA 94030, www.danroy.com . Don Sylvia, 408-258-2985.

Northern California Imperial Owners Club,630 Hillcrest Blvd., Millbrae, CA 94030. Roger Selby, 650-347-1157.

The Outcasts, 969 Wallace Drive, San Jose, CA 95120. John or Shirley Aschenbrenner, 408-268-1564.

The Packard Club — Delta-Sierra Packards,Box 413, Carmichael, CA 95609. Dick Lamb, 916-474-1824, sierrasue2@aol.com.

The Packard Club — Earle C. Anthony PMCC,610 Lairport, El Segundo CA 90245. Earl Rubenstein, 310-446-0182 earl@rubensteinarchitects.com.

The Packard Club — Northern Calfornia Packards, Box 7763, Fremont, CA 94537. George Beck, 925-933-1486, rcarp1940@aol.com.

The Packard Club – San Diego Chapter of PI, P. O. Box 503605, San Diego, CA 92150-3605, www.packardsandiego.org.

Plymouth Owners Club — Golden State Region, 1151 Quince Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94087. Tom Fitch.

Pontiac-Oakland Club International — San Diego Chapter, 6778 Cibola Road, San Diego, CA 92120. Greg Raymond, 619-583-3449.

Porsche 356 Registry — Porsche 356 Club, 23738 Barona Mesa Road, Ramona, CA 92065. Bob Fitzpatrick, 760-788-9354.

Porsche 356 Registry — 356 Car Club, 1920 Shelfield Drive, Carmichael, CA 95608. 916-972-7232.

Porsche 356 Registry — Central Coast, 25209 Casiano, Salinas, CA 93908. Wes Morrill, 831-643-0356.

Professional Car Society — Golden State Chapter, 1473 Paseo Nogales, Alamo, CA 94507. 925-256-6644, sireno@comcast.net.

Professional Car Society — Southern California Chapter, 13620 Imperial Hwy Unit 1, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90607 Kevin O’Connell Kevin@siro-driftsirens.com

Riviera Owners Association — Los Angeles Region, Box 5141, Anaheim, CA 92814. Baron Night, 714-523-1909.

Riviera Owners Association — NorCal Region, 5493 Granite Dell Court, Loomis, CA 95650. Jim Day, 916-652-1355.

Riviera Owners Association — Riverside Region, 18343 Hibiscus Ave., Riverside, CA 92508. Larry Daisey, 909-780-9355.

Riviera Owners Association — San Diego Region,Box 87923, San Diego, CA 92138. Lee Carroll, 619-226-6993.

Roamin’ Angels, Box 1616, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Ray Yedding, 530-273-0240.

Rolls-Royce Owner’s Club — Northern California Region, 16401 San Pablo Ave. #252, San Pablo, CA 94806. John and Anne Bottomley.

Sacramento Valley Citroen Club, 3348 Ardenridge Drive, Sacramento, CA 95864.

San Francisco Historical Automobile Society, Box 880233, San Francisco, CA 94188. Todd Jackman, 408-732-9108.

Santa Cruz British Motorcar Club, 3190 Crystal Heights Drive, Soquel, CA 95073. Glen Brown, 831-476-5095.

Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts, Box 943, Sahuarita, AZ 85629. Larry Stallsmith, 520-625-8068.

Scouts West, 1519 E. Chapman #196, Fullerton, CA 92831. Tim Diero, 909-737-4724.

Shades From The Past Streetrods, 2436 Maraschino Place, Union City, CA 94587. Chuck Arroyo, 510-471-9339.

Shelby American Auto Club — NorCal, Box 700789, San Jose, CA 95170. Steve Emry, 408-374-1298.

Sierra Motor Sports, Box 69, Lee Vining, CA 93541. John Denny, 760-647-6418.

Sierra Scouts, Box 1170, Loomis, CA 95650. Mike Hill, 916-331-3561.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — California Chapter, Box 2598, Menlo Park, CA 94026-2598.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Southern California Chapter, 13882 Montecito Drive, Victorville, CA 92392.

South Bay Cruisers Car Club, Box 6455, Chula Vista, CA 91909. Jim Casey, 619-421-1822.

The Southern California Edsel Club, 6519 Quinton Lane, Tujuga, CA 91089. Gary Weber.

Southern California Chevelle/Camino Club, www.socalchevellecaminoclub.org/ .

Southern California Imperial Owners. Bill McPheeters, 559-841-3224, janshaverlake@netptc.net.

Model T Ford Club of Southern California, 601 S. Lorraine Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90005. Lee Chase, 323-938-4601 www.mtfcsc.com .

Strictly Fifties,538 W. Nectarine St., Inglewood, CA 90301. 310-673-3509, 310-641-3674.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Karel Staple Chapter, 9647 Folsom Blvd. #178, Sacramento, CA 95827. Stan Hanenkratt, 916-363-4095.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Kern County Chapter, 9104 Viola St., Bakersfield, CA 93309. Lloyd Praffter, 661-832-6930.

Studebaker Driver’s Club– Los Angeles Chapter, Los Angeles CA 91311. Howard L. Brown, 818-885-0267. www.studebakersla.com.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Orange Empire Chapter, 7812 Vicksburg Ave., Westchester, CA 90045. Doug Hughes, 310-645-3438.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Island Empire Chapter, 1515 N. Kraemer Blvd. Ste. L, Anaheim, CA 92806. Carl Thomason, 714-692-9225.

Valley Vintage Car Club, 1142 El Portal Drive, Merced, CA 95340. James Hunter, 209-383-2434.

Ventura County Chevys, Box 309, Camarillo, CA 93011. Ted Hether-ington, 805-988-0330.

VMCCA — Los Angeles Chapter, 2684 Turnbull Canyon Road, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745. Charles White, 310-693-5641.

VMCCA — Nickel Age Touring Club, 3850 N. Vasco, Livermore, CA 94550. Don King, 925-443-5977.

VCCA — Auburn Region, 20229 Ocelot Drive, Grass Valley, CA 95949. Randy Hueber.

VCCA — Foothill Region, 2385 Pickens Canyon Road, La Crescenta, CA 91214. Tracy Gage, 818-957-3944.

VCCA — Greater South Bay Region, 23960 Alamitos Road, San Jose, CA 95120.

VCCA — Inland Empire Region, 4432 Strong St., Riverside, CA 92501. Sam Gregory, 909-684-6352.

VCCA — Northern California Region, 1652 Lower Grand Ave., Piedmont, CA 94611. George Childs.

VCCA — Orange County Region, 15186 Normandie Ave., Irvine, CA 92604. Dennis McGillis, 949-551-4821.

VCCA — Redwood Empire Region, 535 Mountain View Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95407. 707-584-1809.

VCCA — Sacramento Valley Region, 5001 Dewey Drive, Fair Oaks, CA 95628. Bill Holt, 916-965-4068.

VCCA — San Diego Region, 629 Pitman St., Escondido, CA 92027. Jon Coffman.

VCCA — San Fernando Region, 6255 Craner Ave., North Hollywood, CA 91606. Montey Menapace.

VCCA — Sequoia Region, 30955 Tower Road, Visalia, CA 93292. Ron Douglass, 559-798-1591.

VCCA — Sierra View Region, 13065 Bean Flat Road, Chico, CA 95928. Otis Dean, 530-893-2950.

VCCA — Southern California Region, 2807 Warwood Road, Lakewood, CA 90712. Dick Dennis.

VCCA — Tri-Shasta Region, 2172 Deerfield Ave., Redding, CA 96002. Ron Loos, 530-222-5813.

VCCA — Yosemite Region, Box 666, Clovis, CA 93613. Gene Clarey, 559-323-9280.

Vintage MG Club of Southern California, 1900 E. Warner St., Santa Ana, CA 92705. Charles Bledsoe, 949-854-7446.

Vintage Thunderbird Club International — Funbirds of Southern California, 9649 Cloverwood St., Bellflower, CA 90706. John Peters, 562-925-6585.

Vintage Thunderbird Club International — Sunbirds of Palm Springs,2822 Alondra Way, Palm Springs, CA 92264. Herb Rothman, 760-323-2482.

Vintage Thunderbird Club International — Wunderbirds of San Diego, 12427 E. Penn St., Whittier, CA 92692. Dave Lindquist.

Vintage Triumph Register — Central Coast British Car Club, Box 503, Ventura, CA 93002. Darryl Struth.

Vintage Triumph Register — Southern California, Box 55187, Valencia, CA 91385. Bob Muzio, 818-703-1846.

Vintage Triumph Register — Triumph Sports Car Club of San Diego, Box 84342, San Diego, CA 92138. Leslie Harpenau.

Vintage Triumph Register — Triumph Travelers Sports Car Club, Box 60314, Sunnyvale, CA 94088. Jim Sudduth.

West Coast National Council of Corvette Clubs, Box 4486, Mission Viejo, CA 92690. Allen Morris, 949-367-9000.

Walter P. Chrylser Club — Inland Empire Region, 22242 Desello, Mission Viejo, CA 92691. Rusty Tillotosn.

Walter P. Chrylser Club — Orange County Region, 9682 Balnche Ave., Garden Grove, CA 92841. Jim Zehntner.

Walter P. Chrylser Club — San Diego Region, Box 420, El Cajon, CA 92022. Jim Jensen.

Walter P. Chrylser Club — San Fernando Valley Region, Box 57564, Sherman Oaks, CA 91413. Aaron Kahlenberg.

COLORADO

Above the Clouds Cruisers,2818 Sunny Wood Ave., Woodland Park, CO 80863. Dennis Needleman, 917-687-4579.

ATHS — Intermountain West Chapter, 26135 Amy Circle, Conifer, CO 80433. Gary Bramwell, 303-838-0180.

AACA — Poudre Valley Region, Box 589, Fort Collins, CO?80522, www.aaca.org/pvraaca . Kathy Babb, 970-226-2290, pvraaca@hotmail.com.

AACA — Rocky Mountain Region, 955 Urban St., Golden, CO 80401. James Preston.

Arkansas Valley Car Club, Box 340, Buena Vista, CO 81211. Tom Hoyt, 719-395-9001.

Black Canyon Classics, Box 3056, Montrose, CO 81402. 970-249-6057, 970-249-5428.

Buick Club of America — Mile High, 3223 Buckboard Drive, Evergreen, CO 80439. Nick O’Connor, 303-670-3502.

Buick Club of America — Pikes Peak, 5715 Sayres Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80915. Frank Lyle, 719-596-5852.

Buick Club of America — Rocky Mountain, 4741 Pawnee Drive, Greeley, CO 80634. Don Hess, 303-330-4033.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Rocky Mountain Region, 2123 Gaylord St., Denver, CO 80205. George Malesich, 303-321-3364, george.malesich@archden.org.

Chevrolet Nomad Association — Mile High Nomads, 6402 S. Cedar St., Littleton, CO 80120. Kirk Wessbecker, 303-797-3517.

Chevrolet Nomad Association — Pikes Peak Nomads,10050 Heritage Park Trail, Peyton, CO 80831. Lynn Wittrock, 719-749-9952.

Chrysler Product Restorers Club — Rocky Mountain Region, Box 315, Niwot, CO 80544. Jay Thomas.

CCCA — Colorado Region, 12425 W. 38th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033. Tony Ficco, 303-431-6492.

CORSA — Pikes Peak, Box 15034, Colorado Springs, CO 80935.

CORSA — Rocky Mountains, Box 27058, Denver, CO 80227.

Cougar Club of America — Colorado, 647 S. Nome St., Aurora, CO 80011. Gary Wilmon, 303-343-3978.

Crosley Owners Club — Rocky Mountain Region, 11943 W. 84th Place, Arvada, CO 80005. Tom McDowell, 303-456-0322, bugger5913@aol.com.

Durango Old Car Club, 201 Clover Place, Durango, CO 81303. Steven Wylie, 970-247-8761.

Early Ford V-8 Club of America — High Country Regional Group, Box 3137, Littleton, CO 80122. Walt Jantz, 303-795-8444.

(’53-’54) Chevy Club, 462-G Laredo St., Aurora, CO 80011. Roger Preece, 303-344-0960.

(’55-’57) Rocky Mountain Classic Chevy Club, Box 17493, Denver, CO 80217. Greg Horn, 303-289-6187, gale99h@aol.com.

(’58-’72) High Country Chevys, 4850 S. Pierson Court, Littleton, CO 80127. Betty Steinke, 303-973-9775.

GTO Association of America — Classic GTOs of Denver, Box 745092, Arvada, CO 80006. Norman Warling, 303-988-0180.

GTO Association of America — Northern Colorado, 2214 Franklin Road, Fort Collins, CO 80524. Cindy Smith, 303-988-5483.

HCCA — Colorado, 2985 Indiana St., Golden, CO 80404. Conrad Fletcher, 303-279-5655.

HCCA — Columbine, 8106 Bruns Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525. Marven Roth, 970-667-1964.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Rocky Mountain, 1636 Jackson St., Denver, CO 80206. Dan Cornell, 303-322-7126.

Kaiser-Frazer Owners Club International — Rocky Mountain Region, 991 Applewood Ave., Littleton, CO 80121. Beth Devlin.

Lambda Car Club International — Sunday Afternoon Car Klub, Box 40314, Denver, CO 80204. www.lamdacarclub.net .

Late Great Chevys — High Country Chevys of Colorado, 69090 Locust St, Commerce City, CO 80022. Dan Dunn, 303-288-3821.

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club — Rocky Mountain Region, 2627 Oro Blanco Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80917. Robert Jordan, 719-573-0177.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Mile High, 2580 S. Carey Way, Denver, CO 80222. Jerry Kappler, 303-757-6025.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Pikes Peak, 8560 Candle Flower Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80920. Stephen Dierks, 719-593-9557.

MG Car Club — Rocky Mountain Centre, Box 152, Denver, CO 80201. Richard Fritz, 303-774-9710, rbfritz@comcast.net.

Model A Ford Club of America — Pikes Peak Chapter, Box 1929, Colorado Springs, CO 80901. Gary Beaver, 719-687-9365.

Model A Ford Club of Colorado, Box 5554, Denver, CO 80217. Dennis Vanderhoof, 303-233-8265.

MARC — Mile High Region, Terminal Annex Box 5554, Denver, CO 80217. Lloyd Hammond.

Model T Ford Club International — Colorado High Peaks T’s, Box 541, Ouray, CO 81427. Benjy Kuehling

Model T Ford Club of America — Northern Colorado, 2116 Charro Ave., Longmont, CO 80504. Dave Huson.

Model T Ford Club of America — High Plains, Box 366, Akron, CO 80720.

Model T Ford Club of America — Mile High Chapter, 7450 W. 35th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033. Mel VanBuren.

Model T Ford Club of America — Northeast Colorado, 11753 C.R. 27, Sterling, CO 80751. Don Hagstrom.

Model T Ford Club of America — Southern Colorado, Box 3356, Pueblo, CO 81005.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Rocky Mountain Chapter, 5085 Mesa Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104. Ralph Ridge, 303-660-8531.

National Woodie Club — Hi-Country Chapter, 2254 S. Kingston Court, Aurora, CO 80014. John Blachowski.

Old Car Council of Colorado, Box 280042, Lakewood, CO 80228. Richard Fritz, 303-774-9710, rbfritz@comcast.net.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Rocky Mountain Olds Club, Box 54, Arvada, CO 80001. Glenn Mallory, 303-452-5701.

The Packard Club — Rocky Mountain Packards,5010 N. Monroe Ave., Loveland, CO 80538. Linden Welle, 970-635-0377, jheinz@jeffco.k12.co.us.

Plymouth Owners Club — Rocky Mountain Region, Box 21894, Denver, CO 80221. Wayne Kreps.

Professional Car Society — Comet/Cotner-Bevington Chapter, 129 Pleasant, Romeo, MI 48065, Jim Vowell aeiou1@sbcglobal.net.

Riviera Owners Club — Colorado Region,20 W. Dry Creek Circle #200, Littleton, CO 80120. Colin Grubb, 720-933-4133.

Rocky Mountain Classic Chevy Club, 6090 Locust St., Commerce City, CO 80022. Dan Dunn, 303-288-3821.

Rolls-Royce Owners Club — Rocky Mountain Region, 19863 E. Caley Drive, Centennial, CO 80016. Jim Lobenstein, 303-680-7585, jim@americaneaglemortgage.com.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Colorado Chapter, 8184 Locust Drive, Littleton, CO 80125.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Southern Colorado Chapter, 19280 Wakonda Way, Monument, CO 80132.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Conestoga Chapter. Dave Batchelor, 303-463-6658.

Suicidal V-Dubbers. Colorado Springs,CO. www.suicidalvdubbers.com

Studebaker Drivers Club — Pikes Peak Chapter. Lois Foushee, 719-391-8725.

VMCCA — Colorado West Chapter, 393 Valley View Way, Grand Junction, CO 81503. Mike Kanocz, 970-256-0683.

VMCCA — Denver Mile High Chapter, 20413 W. 56th, Route 11, Golden, CO 80403. John Tuthill, 303-279-8039.

VMCCA — Estes Park Car Club, 2750 Aspen Lane, Ester Park, CO 80517. Doug Stutler, 970-586-6393.

VMCCA — Loveland Chapter, 629 N. C.R. 3, Loveland, CO 80537. Ray Maxfield, 970-667-7183.

VMCCA — Montrose Chapter, 9009 60.75 Road, Montrose, CO 81401. Ralph Merwin, 970-323-6641.

VMCCA — Pikes Peak Chapter, 2502 Logan Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80907. Elsie Ann Collins, 719-634-2047.

VMCCA — Pueblo/Arkansas Valley Chapter, 824 Van Buren, Pueblo, CO 81004. Glen Wright, 719-544-9686.

VMCCA — Royal George Chapter, 1315 S. 9th St., Canon City, CO 81212. Eli Atchinson, 719-275-7493.

VCCA — Mile High Region, 7890 Nelson St., Arvado, CO 80005. Gene Fenton.

Vintage Thunderbird Club International — Rocky Mountain Thunderbird Club, Box 620284, Littleton, CO 80162. Cliff Rullman, 303-429-6230.

Vintage Triumph Register — Rocky Mountain Triumph Club, 6821 S. Forest St., Littleton, CO 80122. Glenn Sorensen.

Wheels West Car Club, Box 1602, Grand Junction, CO 81502. Al Norris, 970-243-2428.

Walter P. Chrysler Club — Rocky Mountain Region, Box 315, Niwot, CO 80544. Jay Thomas.

CONNECTICUT

American Motors Owners Association — Connecticut, 168 Munson Road, Wolcott, CT 06716. Barbara Nave, 203-879-3463.

AACA — Westerly-Pawtucket Region, 73 Mason Island Road, Mystic, CT 06355.

Avanti Owners Association International — Connecticut, 398 Leavenworth Road, Shelton, CT 06484. Mike Durso, 203-929-8655.

Belltown Antique Car Club, Box 211, East Hampton, CT 06424. Peter Christianson, 860-267-8394. www.belltownantiquecarclub.org .

Buick Club of America — Yankee Chapter, 630 Middlebury Road, Watertown, CT 06795. Tony Vespoli, 860-274-7171.

Classic Thunderbird Club International — Connecticut Area Classic Thunderbird Club, 30 Whiting St., Willimantic, CT 06226. 860-456-0208.

Connecticut Chevelle Connection, Box 6094, Wolcott, CT 06716. Ken Duren, 203-879-4016, ctchevel@portone.com

Connecticut Council of Car Clubs, Box 1433, Avon, CT 06001. Dexter Crowley, 203-248-1555.

CORSA — Connecticut, Box 542, Oxford, CT 06478.

Cougar Club of America — Connecticut, 54 Trafford St. #10, Meriden, CT 06450. Marc Nettleton, 203-238-7787.

Crosley Owners Club — Yankee Region, 81A Bemis St., Terryville, CT 06786. Ed Milish, 860-589-3173, wem215@juno.com.

Early Ford V-8 Club of America — Connecticut Region, 23 Candlewood Lane, Middletown, CT 06457. Pete Alison, 860-632-7211.

(’58-’72) Constitution State Late Great Chevys,Box 335, Southington, CT 06489. John Dempsey, 203-757-2966.

Gateway Antique Auto Club,Box 3201, Darien, CT 06820. Peter Cavanna, 203-348-7929.

HCCA — Fairfield County, 9 Admiral Lane, Norwalk, CT 06851. Richard King, 203-847-3209.

HCCA — Nutmeg, 11 Indian Mountain Road, Lakeville, CT 06039. Art Wilkinson, 860-435-9282.

International Ford Retractable Club — New England Chapter, 237 S. Main St., East Windsor, CT 06088. Adrian Castonguay.

International Thunderbird Club — Connecticut Thunderbirds, 1367 Mapleton Ave., Suffield, CT 06078. Rene Maihot, 860-668-4678.

Jaguar Clubs of North America — Jaguar Club of Southern New England, 2600 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, CT 06111, www.jcna.com/clubs/jcsne . Harold Kritzman, 860-666-3045, coinman1@bigfoot.com.

Lambda Car Club International — Nutmeg Region, P.O. Box 3803, Manchester, CT 06040.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Connecticut/Westchester, 82 Rye Hill Circle, Somers, CT 06071. Ralph Burnette, 860-749-7462.

Model T Ford Club International — Informal T’s, 69 Garfield Ave. #2, East Hampton, MA 01027. Ronald St. Amand.

Model T Ford Club of America — Connecticut Crankin’ Yanks, 173 Birdseye Road, Shelton, CT 06484. Robin Hartel.

Model T Ford Club of America — Four Seasons Model T Association, 11 Cards Mills Road, Columbia, CT 06237. Grant Bombria.

Model T Ford Club of America — Model N, R, S Chapter, 173 Birdseye Road, Shelton, CT 06484. Bruce Hartel.

Model T Ford Club of America — Tent Topped Touring T’s, 315 Boston Post Road, Madison, CT 06443. Donald Liepelt.

MoPars in Motion, Box 8043, Manchester, CT 06045, www.moparsinmotion.com . Spike Couture, 860-584-8632.

National Firebird & T/A Club — Southeast Firebird Club, 41 Gardner Ave., New London, CT 06320. Mark Grillo, 860-442-2576.

Packard Club – Eastern. P O Box 1259 Stratford CT 06615. Email: StuartRBlond@earthlink.net. Ph: Stella Pyrtek-Blond (732) 738-7859. Website: http://clubs.hemmings.com/clubsites/easternpackard/index.html

Pontiac-Oakland Club International — Nutmeg Chapter, 48 Birchwood Road, Windsor, CT 06095. June Daugherty.

Porsche 356 Registry — Southern Connecticut, Box 35, Riverside, CT 06878.

Professional Car Society, MOPAR CHAPTER, Dawson Blackmore, Pres. 203 933 1640, dblackmore@sikorsky.comk 39 Mohawk Dr., West Haven CT 06516 mailto:noahsarkinc@earthlink.net

Society for the Preseravation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Connecticut Celler Savers,111 Porter St., Watertown, CT 06795.

VCCA — Southern New England Region, 20 Linwood Drive, Manchester, CT 06040. Larry Jamritus.

Vintage Triumph Register — Connecticut, Box 521, Southington, CT 06489. Joe Barile.

Willys-Overland-Knight Registry — New England Chapter, 49 Webster Hill Blvd., Hartford, CT 06107. Betty Eicholtzer, 860-521-9133.

DELAWARE

American Motors Owners Association — Devalley, 153 Jackson Square Road, Thomasville, PA 17364. Darrin Boeckel, 717-225-1910.

AACA — Brandywine Region, 2722 Barnesley Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Barry Beck.

Antique Truck Club of America — Delaware Chapter, 35 Lynn Lane, Newark, DE 19711. Jack Smith.

British Car Club of Delaware (BCCD) – 3851 Burnite Mill Rd, Harrington, DE 19952. www.bccdelaware.com

Buick Club of America — DelMarVa, RD 5 Box 92-B, Laurel, DE 19956. Philip Taylor, 302-875-0840.

CCCA — Delaware Valley Region, Box 21, Greenwich, NJ 08323. Warren Carr, 856-451-0410.

CORSA — First State, 1306 Friar Road, Newark, DE 19713.

Cougar Club of America — DelMarVa, Box 3852, Chester, VA 23831. Jim Karamanis, 703-491-8710.

(’55-’72) Blue Diamond Classic Chevy Club, 507 W. Delaware Ave., Wilmington, DE 19809. Tom Kaye, 302-998-5720.

(’58-’64) DelMarVa Late Great Chevys, 12874 Oak Branch Road, Delmar, DE 19940. James Black, 302-846-0398, dunnfamily@bwave.com.

GTO Association of America — Delaware Valley Old Goat Club, Box 295, Hainsport, NJ 08036. Bob Axtman, 856-962-9180.

GTO Association of America — GTO Club of Delaware, 40 Worral Drive, Newark, DE 19711. Frank Messick, 302-737-4657.

Historical Vintage Car Club of Delaware, Box 43, Dover, DE 19903. Merle Cleeton, 302-678-2893.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Chespeake Bay Chapter. Jon Battle, 9708 Conde Rd., Marshall, VA 20115, 540-364-1770. www.cbc.hetclub.org .

Model T Ford Club International — Delaware T’s,4564 Summit Bridge Road, Middletown, DE 19709. James Deats.

Model T Ford Club of America — Heart of Delaware T’s, 307 Rutledge Road, Townsend, DE 19734.

Plymouth Owners Club — Delaware Valley Region, 235 Lauschtown Road, Denver, PA 17517. Tom McMichael.

FLORIDA

American Motors Owners Association — First Coast, 5618 Shorewood Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210. Cliff Danley, 904-783-9257.

American Motors Owners Association — Suncoast, 7413 Paul Buchanan Hwy., Plant City, FL 33565. Thad Suits, 813-754-3852.

American Motors Owners Association — Tampa Bay, 2111 Lone Palm Drive, Wimauma, FL 33598. Larry Meadows.

ATHS — Central Florida Chapter, 980 W. McCormick Road, Apopka, FL 32703. John Gormican, 407-889-9252.

ATHS — South Florida Chapter, 9725 SW 146th St., Miami, FL 33176. Cliff Gibson, 305-251-5839.

ACA — Ancient City Auto Club, 100 W. Genung Road, St. Augustine, FL 32086. Robert Quackenbush, 904-797-5191.

AACA — Azalea Region Antique Car Club, 265 Turner Road, East Palatha, FL 32131. Pam Gill, 386-329-9188, Missmillie1926@aol.com.

AACA — Cape Canaveral Region, Box 1611, Cocoa, FL 32922. Joe Pinson, 321-609-9071, jpinson1@cfl.rr.com.

AACA — Edison Region, 624 SE 23rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33990. Merna Stein.

AACA — Florida Region, 737 Galloway Court, Winter Springs, FL 32708. Richard Gauchat.

AACA — Florida West Coast Region, 14968 Imperial Point Drive, Largo, FL 33774. Lois Blackard, 727-595-7554.

AACA — Fort Lauderdale Region, 3581 SW 116th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33330. Fred Hunter.

AACA — Highland Lakes Region, 2103 N. Lake, Sebring, FL 33870. Barbara Bazley.

AACA — Hillsborough Region, 5612 Paddock Trail Drive, Tampa, FL 33624. Angelo Rumore, Jr.

AACA — Indian River Region, 49 Cache Cay Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32963. A.C. Bowser.

AACA — Kingdom of the Sun Region, Box 772874, Ocala, FL 34477. Lee Mahoney, 352-854-4515.

AACA — Kissimmee/St. Cloud Region, 2306 Kings Crest Road, Kissimmee, FL 34744. Arthur Feinsod.

AACA — Kumquat Region, 32348 Caroline’s Path, Dade City, FL 33525. Thomas Brookover, Jr.

AACA — Lemon Bay Region, 10349 Sandrift Ave., Englewood, FL 34224. Sandy Heim.

AACA — Miracle Strip Region, 306 Greenwood Circle, Panama City, FL 32407. Robert Porter.

AACA — Naples-Marco Island Region, 2209 Regal Way, Naples, FL 34110. Robert Vik.

AACA — North Central Florida Region, 5721 NW 13th St., Gainesville, FL 32653. Lawrence Galyean.

AACA — Northeast Florida Region, 6401 Jack Wright Island Road, St. Augustine, FL 32092. Michael Chalut.

AACA — Palm Beach Region, 3160 Emerson Ave., Lake Worth, FL 33461. Dick Hitt, 963-6828.

AACA — Peace River Region, Box 510508, Punta Gorda, FL 33951. Milton Siepman, 941-575-5677, siepmanam@aol.com.

AACA — Richey Region, 8811 Cessna Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34654. James Cook.

AACA — Lemon Bay Region, Box 380522, Murdock, FL 33938. Richard Ellsworth, 941-629-8308, ddellsworth@earthlink.net.

AACA — South Florida Region, 10285 SW 135th St., Miami, FL 33176. Bob Mayer.

AACA — Space Coast Region, Box 5837, Titusville, FL 32783. Lee Dodd, 321-269-3498.

AACA — Sunshine Region, Box 20589, Sarasota, FL 34276. Arnold Berns, 941-924-5224, arnoldatstudio41@yahoo.com.

AACA — Suwannee River Region, 4795 216th St., Lake City, FL 32024. Barry DeGraw, 386-935-6568.

AACA — Tallahassee Region, 517 Collinsford Road, Tallahassee, FL 32301. John Schanbacher.

AACA — Treasure Coast Region, Box 1612, Stuart, FL 34995, www.tcvcc.com. Mike Even, 772-463-7449.

AACA — Venice Chapter, Box 1641, Venice, FL?34284, www.aaca.org/venicefl. 941-493-3780.

AACA — Palm Beach Region, 2608 Clipper Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33411. Martin Goffe, 561-793-7029, mgnyfire@aol.com.

AACA — Manatee County Region, 1190 Harvard Ave., Bradenton, FL 34207. Bob Nolan.

AACA — Volusia Region, 100 Hay Bale Terrace, Ormond Beach, FL 32174. Richard Morgart.

AACA — West Florida Region, 2594 Cove Road, Navarre, FL 32566. Ken Gunderson.

AACA — Flagler County Region, Box 1656, Flagler Beach, FL 32136. Ken Obrzut, 386-517-6854.

Avanti Owners Association International, John Ebstein Chapter, 170 Santa Rosa Ave. SW, Palm Bay, FL 32908. Terri Litke, 321-956-1912.

Buick Club of America — Gulf Coast,210 E. Riverview Ave., Englewood, FL 34223. Richard Scheidler, 941-475-6292.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Florida Suncoast, Box 20436, St. Petersburg, FL 33742. David Chestnut, 727-328-2215, doubledaves@yahoo.com.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — South Florida. Edward Dauer, 305-739-0978.

Christian Rods & Customs — Bay County Chapter, 1202 Virginia Ave, Lynn Haven, Fl. Nathaniel VanDike, 850-769-7547, nfbjvan1@knology.net; www.baycrc.com

Chrysler Product Restorers Club — Florida West Coast Region, 145 Garman Ave., Davenport, FL 33837. Ralph Brueggeman.

Chrysler Product Restorers Club — Sunshine State Region,Box 291, Bunnell, FL 32110. Paul Fell.

Citrus Country Cruisers, Box 2665, Crystal River, FL 34423. Ray Gillotte, 352-794-0060, razor@webcosoltions.com.

CCCA — Florida Region, 133 Aldean Drive, Sanford, FL 32771. Jim Prior, 407-323-8465.

CCCA — Gold Coast Region, 8315 Pinetree Lane, Lake Clarke Shores, FL 33406. Richard Galeta, 561-586-4402.

Classic Thunderbird Club International — Trail Birds of Southwest Florida, 1159 Clearview Drive, Port Charlotte, FL 33953. David Tulowitzky, 941-764-0312.

Contemporary Historical Vehicle Association — Sunshine Region, 735 30th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33704. Phyllis Mathiot.

CORSA — Central Florida, 605 N. Clayton, Mount Dora, FL 32757.

CORSA — Gulfcoast, 5549 Tewkesbury Place, Sarasota, FL 34241.

CORSA — Nature Coast, 3024 S. Buckley Point, Inverness, FL 34450, Mike Schlaudraff, 352-344-8196, lams@digitalusa.net.

CORSA — South Florida, Box 936652, Margate, FL 33093.

CORSA — Suncoast, 1144 Victor Herbert Drive, Largo, FL 33771.

CORSA — West Florida, 5670 San Vair St., Milton, FL 32583.

Crosley Owners Club — Florida Region, 1227 Basswood Drive, Holiday, FL 34690. Stanford Thompson.

Cougar Club of America — Sunshine State, Box 771387, Ocala, FL 34477. Jim Broady, 352-4659041.

Early Ford V-8 Club of America — Palm Beach Region, Box 12101, Lake Park, FL 33403. Jack Breen, 561-684-4563.

Falcon Club of America — Southern Coast Chapter, 1715 Eagle Terrace, Cantonment, FL 32533, http://falconclub.0catch.com .

Falcon Club of America — Suncoast Chapter, 6842 Hope Hill Road, Brooksville, FL 34601. James Lisk, 352-796-0098.

(’55-’57) Florida Gold Coast Classics, 25100 SW 189 Ave., Homestead, FL 33031. Wendell Snowden, 305-248-5605.

(’55-’57) Capital City Classic Chevy Club, Box 37175, Tallahassee, FL 32315. Linda Glessner, 850-668-0359.

(’55-’57) Kendall Classic Chevy Club, 6970 SW 124th St., Miami, FL 33156. Steven Steele, 305-238-2766, acposter@aol.com.

(’58-’64) Chevy Circle, 12375 72nd Court N., West Palm Beach, FL 33412. Ron Sandel, 561-793-0609.

First Generation Mustang Club, Box 691135, Orlando, FL 32869. Jeff Gerber, 407-356-7817.

Fort Lauderdale Mustang Club, Box 22653, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33325. Jim Cali.

GTO Association of America — Sunshine State, 7828 Roble Lane, Lake Worth, FL 33467. Wes Jackson, 561-436-4272.

Greater Orlando Corvair Association— 2490 Bronco Dr., St. Cloud, FL 34771. E-mail: GoVairs@aol.com. www.govairs.net.

Heartland Vintage Thunderbird Club — Florida, 6000 Tomoka Drive, Orlando, FL 32809. Anton Leiter, 407-857-3796.

HCCA — Florida, 13920 Ruffner Lane, Sebastian, FL 32958. Charles Kugel, 561-589-9651.

HCCA — Slow Spokes Manasota, 5306 Seventh Ave. Drive W., Bradenton, FL 34209. Arthur Engelhard, 941-792-1819.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Orange Blossom Chapter, 405 Ridge Road, Fern Park, FL 32730. Ed Lathrop, 407-834-9774.

International Ford Retractable Club — Sunshine Skyliners, 4642 Hall Road, Orlando, FL 32817.

International Thunderbird Club — Southeast Florida, 3160 Emerson Ave., Lake Worth, FL 33416. Dick Hitt, 561-963-6828.

International Thunderbird Club — Sunshine State, 155 23rd Ave. SE, St. Petersburg, FL 33705. Nora Smith, 727-823-6656.

Jaguar Clubs of North America — Sun Coast Jaguar Club, 9000 65th St. N., Pinellas Park, FL 33778. Jo Ligas, 727-536-2434.

Kaiser-Frazer Owners Club International — Dixie Region, 14739 Thompson Ave., Hudson, FL 34669. Charles Hancock.

Lambda Car Club International — Central Florida Region, 212 O’Brien Road, Fern Park, FL 32730.

Lambda Car Club International — South Florida Region, 1445 Dorchester, Port Charlotte, FL 33952, www.flamingoautogroupsouth.com .

Lambda Car Club International — West Florida Region, 1445 Dorchester, Port Charlotte, FL 33952, www.flamingoautogroup.com .

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club — Florida Gulf Coast, 6764 Timberland Lane, Sarasota, FL 34241. Charles Steward, 941-929-9420.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Central Florida, 1540 Hobson St., Longwood, FL 32750. David Gray, 407-831-3560.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Emerald Coast Stars, 1534 Hunters Creek Drive, Cantonment, FL 32533. William Evans, 850-968-9160.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Road Star, 22159 Palms Way #106, Boca Raton, FL 33433. Maurice Finkel, 561-392-3125.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — South Florida, 3000 Island Blvd. #1903, Aventura, FL 33160. Gerald Cohen, 305-837-2755.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Southern Stars, 12556 Richards Rook Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32264. Alex Randall, 904-221-2338.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Southwest Florida, 15799 San Antonio Court, Fort Myers, FL 33908. Vicki Friend, 231-466-0786.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Suncoast, 1520 Mahogany Run Ave., Venice, FL 34241. Connie Belmont, 941-923-6266.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Tampa Bay, 795 C.R. 1 #205, Palm Harbor, FL 34683. Scott Suits, 727-789-4582.

Miracle Strip Mopar Club, 54 10th St., Shaimor, FL 32579. Georg Moore, 850-243-6726, geomr2001@yahoo.com.

MARC — Citrus A Region, 20828 SW 93 Lane, Dunnellon, FL 34431. Eugene Harvey.

MARC — Crankin A’s Region, 2006 Steamboat Ridge Court, Daytona Beach, FL 32124. Dave Haggett.

MARC — First Coast Region, 471 Sigsbee Road, Orange Park, FL 32073. Karl Burghart.

MARC — Gold Coast Region, 22371 Martella Ave., Boca Raton, FL 33433. Clank Ballard.

MARC — Lakeland Region, 419 E. Belmar St., Lakeland, FL 33803. Steve Sopka.

MARC — Model A’s of Greater Orlando, 5029 Watervista Drive, Orlando, FL 32821. Richard Hardman.

MARC — New Florida Region, 3813 Kenwood, Tampa, FL 33611. Jim Kephingst, 813-831-1219.

MARC — Palm Beach A’s Region, 17737 122nd Drive N., Jupiter, FL 33478. Valerie Langer, 561-746-6641, valsmodela@bellsouth.net.

MARC — Sara-Mana Region, 1836 Rivera Circle, Sarasota, FL 34232. Ed Greer.

Model T Ford Club International — Central Florida, 7449 Citrus Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792. Tom Henry, 407-671-0020.

Model T Ford Club International — Flywheeler Park Flivvers,7000 Avon Park Cut-Off Road, Fort Meade, FL 33841. Bill Porter.

Model T Ford Club International — Central Florida, 14830 Boland Ave., Spring Hill, FL 34610. Donald Lewis.

Model T Ford Club International — South Florida, 320 Lake Drive, Coconut Creek, FL 33066. Michael Madden.

Model T Ford Club International — Treasure Coast T’s, 3020 Bucking Hammock Trail, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Bill Poffenberger.

Model T Ford Club International — Miami, 5200 N. Kendall Drive, Miami, FL 33156. John Weller, Jr.

Model T Ford Club of America — Mid-Florida, 7449 Citrus Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792.

Model T Ford Club of America — Central Florida, 7469 Shallow Run, Winter Park, FL 32792. Michael Story.

Model T Ford Club of America — Treasure Coast T’s, 652 Lake Orchid Circle, Vero Beach, FL 32962. Bill Doffenberger, 772-778-8634, blfomoca@earthlink.net.

MoPars of Brevard,Box 410003, Melbourne, FL 32941. Robin Caldwell, 321-253-9727, rcaldwel36@aol.com.

Mustang Club of America — West Central Florida. Andrea Waldron, 941-753-1351.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Florida Chapter, 10462 C.R. 561A, Clermont, FL 34711. Ed Augustine, 352-394-6547.

Northeast Hemi Owners Association, 7 Old Kings Road N. #8, Palm Coast, FL 32137.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Florida Chapter, 1637 Lakeview Road, Clearwater, FL 33756. Bradley H. Hoke, 321-268-2676.

The Packard Club — Florida Packard Club, 2805 Sarasota Golf Club Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34240. Tom Kaiser, 941-371-0070, flpackardclub@webtv.net.

The Pin-Mar Antique Car Club, Box 1235, Pinellas Park, FL 33782. Les Dailey, 532-9676.

Porsche 356 Registry — Florida Owners Group, 4570 47th St., Sarasota, FL 34235.

Professional Car Society, FLORIDA CHAPTER Richard Vyse, Pres. 72 Clubhouse Rd. New Smyrna Beach FL 32169 hinsb@msn.com

Rare Birds of Florida, 570 Silkoak Drive, Venice, FL 34293. Robert Barasch, 941-493-5661.

Renegade Corvette Club, 4311 Van Buren St., Hollywood, FL. 33021. John Browning 954-963-6437. renegadecorvetteclub@yahoo.com. www.renegadecorvetteclub.com .

Rods & Rides Polk County, 1056 Winifred Way, Lakeland, FL 33809. 941-859-2180.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Florida Chapter, 6855 Green Swamp Road, Clermont, FL 34711.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Florida Gulf Coast Chapter, Box 1511, Palm Harbor, FL 34682.

Suncoast British Car Club, 7767 N. Holiday Drive, Sarasota, FL 34231. Peter Litvinchyk, 941-922-6462.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Central Florida Chapter, Box 1325, Reverview, FL 33568. John Ernst, 813-684-0750.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Northeast Florida Chapter, 1665 Brookside Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207. Bill Kolar, 904-396-0640.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Orlando Area Chapter, Box 520, DeLeon Springs, FL 32130. Bob Coolidge, 386-736-1016, Trnstrtrk@aol.com.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Treasure Coast Chapter, 7006 Brookline, Fort Pierce, FL 34951. Jim Ricciardi, 561-465-2384.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Sunshine Chapter, Box 871, North Miami, FL 33161. Mickey Prankas, 305-893-6337.

United Cruisers of Tampa Bay, 13951 94th Ave., Seminole, FL 33776. Colleen Theriault, 727-595-7135.

VMCCA — Citrus Capital Chapter, 8320 75th Court, Vero Beach, FL 32967. Rich Gabrich, 772-581-7496, scarlett9@earthlink.net.

VMCCA — Gold Coast Chapter, 6740 NW 74th Court, Parkland, FL 33067. Joel Aronson, 954-341-4864.

VMCCA — Southwest Florida Chapter, 4062 San Massimo Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Don Royston, 941-575-0202.

VMCCA — Florida Suncoast Bay Region, 15414 Little Road, Hudson FL 34667. Howard Watkins, 727-863-0820.

VMCCA — Palm Beach County Chapter, 919 Helena Drive, Lake Worth, FL 33461. Buddy Pearce, 561-964-4567.

VMCCA — Roadrunners Chapter, 4006 San Juan St., Tampa, FL 33629. Cheryl Farnell, 813-837-1603.

VMCCA — Southwest Florida Chapter, 5196 Crawfordsville Drive, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Austin Ott, 941-625-9498.

VMCCA — Sun Coast Chapter, 7080 SW 107 Terrace, Pinecrest, FL 33156. David Bobbitt, 305-661-1340.

Vintage Triumph Register — Temple of Triumph, 1114 Old Bumpy Road, Tallahassee, FL 32311. Joe Carter, 850-574-8823.

Vintage Triumph Register — North Florida, 1900 Kusaie Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246. Walt Lanz, 904-646-0616.

Vintage Triumph Register — Triumph Standard Motor Club, 2518 Lake Ellen Circle, Tampa, FL 33618. Bob Menzies, 813-958-3731.

Vintage Trucks of Florida – Orlando. Contact: Bill Agard, William.Agard@VintageTrucksFL.org, 352-568-1644. http://www.vintagetrucksfl.org

VW Club — South Florida, 7440 SW 14th St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317, www.southfloridavwclub.com .

Walter P. Chrysler — Sunshine State Region, Box 291, Bunnell, FL 32110. Paul Fell.

Willys-Overland-Knight Registry — Dixie Chapter, 392 Katrina St., Deleon Springs, FL 32130. Liz Willis, 904-985-3688.

Worldwide Registry of Studebaker — Erskine Registry, Tampa, FL. Dave Oliver, 813-948-1822, SeaRayDave@prodigy.net.

GEORGIA

American Motors Owners Association — Peach State, 4857 Pine Hill Court W., Stone Mountain, GA 30088. Ron Walters, 770-413-9126.

ATHS — Greater Atlanta Chapter, 1824 Dogwood Court SW, Snellville, GA 30078. Roy Tancre, 770-736-3661.

ATHS — North Georgia Chapter, 1135 Antioch Church Road, Mount Airy, GA 30563. Hilliard Garrett, 706-754-9277.

AACA — Apple Country of North Georgia Region, 312 Chaney Road, Cherrylog, GA 30522. Melanie Cantrell.

AACA — Artesian City Region, Box 14, 3205 Sylvester Road, Albany, GA 31705. Lillian Law.

AACA — Athens, Georgia Region, 1361 Cole Drive, Carnesville, GA 30521. Thomas Cothran.

AACA — Brunswick/Golden Isles Region, 106 Cayman Court, Brunswick, GA 31525. William Phillips.

AACA — Cherokee Region, 88 Wilderness Camp Road, White, GA 30184. Roger Papp.

AACA — Clocktower Region, 3 Emerson Drive SW, Rome, GA 30165. Joe Kemp.

AACA — Coastal Georgia of Savannah Region, 4409 Ogeechee Road, Savannah, GA 31405. William Sullivan.

AACA — Georgia-Alabama Region, 127 Pine Terrace, Pine Mountain, GA 31822. Brennan Williams.

AACA — GasCar Region, 907 Deercrest Circle, Evans, GA 30809. Ernest Dinkins.

AACA — Griffin Piedmont Region, 440 Hickory Lane, Griffin, GA 30223. Roy Grant.

AACA — Middle Georgia Region, 337 Sleepy Lane, Warner Robins, GA 31088. Timothy Edgar.

AACA — Northeast Georgia Antique Auto Region, Box 1777, Cleveland, GA 30528. Cleve McAfee.

AACA — Northwest Georgia Region, 199 Liberty Road SW, Calhoun, GA 30701. Rawlan Whittemore.

AACA — Pecan Region, 118 Bent Oak Circle, Thomasville, GA 31757. Darrell Lightfoot.

AACA — Southeastern Region, 3941 Brittan Glade Trail, Lithonia, GA 30058.

AACA — Sowega Region, 116 Flint River Heights Road, Bainbridge, GA 31717. Lee West.

AACA — Tiftarea Region, 1215 N. Wilson Ave., Tifton, GA 31794. Frank Branch.

AACA — West Georgia Region, 1560 Sand Hill-Hulett Road, Carrolton, GA 30116. Bobby Webb.

Buick Club of America — Dixie, 2492 Lorrie Drive, Marietta, GA 30066. Bruce Kile, 770-977-7924, sbkile@juno.com.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Peach State, 9410 Fleetwood Trail, Gainesville, GA 30506. Elisabeth Boggs.

CCCA — New South Region, 733 Rebecca St. NW, Lilburn, GA 30047. Henry Dabrowski, hpdcaddy@aol.com.

CORSA — Atlanta, 3347 David Road, Chanblee, GA 30341.

CORSA — Heart of Georgia, 123 Hillsdale Road, Forsyth, GA 31029.

Cougar Club of America — Georgia, 138 McDonald Road, Covington, GA 30014. Lane Williams, 678-342-9072.

Corvette Cruisers of Atlanta – www.corvettecruisersofatlanta.com

Falcon Club of America — Southeast Chapter, 6110 Jewell Bennett Road, Dawsonville, GA 30534. Terry Tallant, 770-887-6268.

GTO Association of America — Southeastern GTO Association, 1150 Trailmore Drive, Roswell, GA 30076. Jon Ward, 770-993-8654.

HCCA — Atlanta, 170 Thompson Road, Tyrone, GA 30290. Kenneth Wright, 770-964-4192.

Lambda Car Club International — Dogwood Region, Box 11705, Atlanta, GA 30355, www.lcc-dogwood.org.

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club — Southern Region, 1150 Ranklin St. #G-6, Stone Mountain, GA 30083. Lu Norman, 770-469-4427.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Peachtree, 1410 Jot-Em-Down Road, Danielsville, GA 30633. Sheila Richey, 706-789-3382.

Model A Ford Club of America — River Cities, Box 342, Columbus, GA 31902. Al Lugo, 706-653-5396.

MARC — Griffin Georgia Region, 790 Turner Road, Williamson, GA 30292. E. Marshall Pape.

MARC — Shade Tree A’s Region, 4424 Reynolds St., Hephqiebah, GA 30815. Jim McPherson.

Model T Ford Club International — North Georgia T’s, Box 132, Fairmount, GA 30139. Calvin Watts.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Southeast Chapter, 5101 Hickory Grove Road, Valdosta, GA 31606. Bob Condrey, 229-559-4614.

National Nostalgic Nova — Peach State Nova, Box 1393, Lilburn, GA 30048. Fred Baumbarner, Jr., 770-921-5422.

North Georgia Mopar Club, Box 426, Lovejoy, GA 30250, www.northgeorgiamoparclub.com. Ron Tefertiller, 678-432-7672.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Dixie Olds Chapter, 2570 Hwy. 29, Lawrence-ville, GA 30044.

The Packard Club — Peachstate Packards, 3599 Calumet Road, Decatur, GA 30034. James Gray, 404-284-1504, the- gray_family@yahoo.com.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Southern Chapter, Box 80607, Atlanta, GA 30366.

Studebaker Drivers Club — North Georgia Chapter, 1149 Ponderosa Lane #2107, Waleska, GA 30183. Bob Hughes, 770-479-1723.

VCCA — Central Georgia Region, 112 Tina Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088. Gary Gordon, 478-922-4642.

VCCA — North Georgia Region, 1108 Carla Joe Drive, Liburn, GA 30047. Ty Weston, 770-564-8765.

Vintage Triumph Register — Georgia Triumph Association, 1824 Vermillion Bay Circle, Duluth, GA 30097. Don Burns, 770-623-9311.

HAWAII

The Aloha Mustang & Shelby Club of Hawaii, Box 6216, Honolulu, HI 96818.

AACA — Aloha Region, 162 Kaha St., Kailua, HI 96734. James Weisberger.

Heartland Vintage Thunderbird Club of America — Aloha State Club,2370 Hoohochoi St., Pearl City, HI 96782. Ron Mata 808-456-3740.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Hawaii, 511 Hahaione St. #11A, Honolulu, HI 96825. Russ Lambing, 808-395-6075.

Porsche 356 Registry — Hawaii 356 Owners Group, 161 Hanohano Place, Honolulu, HI 96825.

IDAHO

ATHS — Snake River Chapter, 365 Clabby Road, Weiser, ID 83672. Tim Smedley, 208-549-3162.

AACA — North Idaho-Phans Region, 326 S. Florence Ave., Sandpoint, ID 83864. Larry Cooke.

CORSA — Boise Basin, Box 16734, Boise, ID 83715.

Heartland Vintage Thunderbird Club of America — Idaho Vintage Thunderbird Club,2034 Bodine Court, Boise, ID 83705. Stephen Biddinger, 208-336-9535.

Cougar Club of America — Cascade, Box 94243, Seattle, WA 98124. Jim Compton, 509-946-4555.

HCCA — Southwestern Idaho, 6826 Brentwood, Boise, ID 83709. Dick Gasparotti, 208-375-5632.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Gem State, 1322 Birch Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501. Judy Browning, 208-746-0679.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Idaho, 4448 Chinden Blvd., Garden City, ID 83714. Richard Villalobos, 208-323-1450.

Mopars Unlimited of Idaho, Box 16038, Boise, ID 83715. Tony Ryckman, 208-378-1606.

Model T Ford Club of America — Western Idaho, 3590 Jullion St., Boise, ID 83704. Don Borchers.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Snake River, 2226 Broadway, Boise, ID 83706. Norman Wilson, 208-344-4003.

Upper Valley Mopars,3490 W. 33rd N., Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Richard Woodruff, 208-523-3066.

VMCCA — Eastern Idaho Chapter, 5623 N. 55th E., Idaho Falls, ID 83401. Chuck McGuffey, 208-524-5155

VMCCA — Magic Valley Chapter, 1062 Bluelakes, Twin Falls, ID 83303. Clarence Dudley, 208-733-7110.

VMCCA — Tri-City Chapter, 4656 Navajo St., Pocatello, ID 83204. Sam Otero, 208-234-2917.

VCCA — Snake River Region, 4233 N. Christine, Boise, ID 83704. Dave Stanger, 208-377-0746.

ILLINOIS

American Motors Owners Association — Windy City, 313 N. Locust St., Sycamore, IL 60178. Scott Brazzale, 815-895-6518.

ATHS — Lincoln Trail Chapter, Box 264, Dawson, IL 62520. Charles Plexter, 217-364-4162.

ATHS — Mark Twain Chapter, 10110 Greene St., Barry, IL 62312. Charles Kendall, 217-335-2417.

ATHS — North West Illinois Chapter, 2250 Wessman Parkway, Cherry Valley, IL 61006. Dale Olson, 815-332-4496.

ATHS — Windy City Chapter, 4106 Gilbert Ave., Western Springs, IL 60558. William L Schutt, 708-246-2406.

AACA — Alden Ponds Region, 25610 Graf Road, Harvard, IL 60033. Gordon Williams.

AACA — Blackhawk Region, 4358 Falcon Drive, Byron, IL 61010, http://rc-aaca.home.insightbb.com. Art Whitmire, 815-234-5155, rc-aaca@insightbb.com.

AACA — Illinois Region, 4600 Stonewall Ave., Downers Grove, IL 60515. Bob Markert 630-852-9893. www.aaca.org/illinois

AACA — Illinois Valley Region, 112 E. Sliverspoon, Box 463, Granville, IL 61326. Ronald Verda.

AACA — Mississippi Valley Regional, Box 3433, Rock Island, IL?61201. Franklin Bell, 309-794-0810, fdb10@qconline.com.

AACA — Southern Illinois Region, 2410 North Ave., Metropolis, IL 62960. James Walters, Jr.

AACA — Momence Chapter, 1752 N. 12000E Road, Momence, IL 60954. Jeanne Marcotte.

Auroraland Auto Restorers Club, 3242 Richland Court, Aurora, IL 60504. Bill Gellert, 630-667-6603.

Automobile Collectors Club of the Greater Belleville Area, 300 Coolidge Drive, Belleville, IL 622220. Ron Stauder, 618-234-1660.

Avanti Owners Association International, — Chicagoland, 9622 Hideaway Lane, Richmond, IL 60071. Jerry Thielen, 815-678-4007.

Blood, Sweat & Gears, Box 1421, La Salle, IL 61301. Richard Scheri, 815-224-4090, rkscheri@msn.com. www.BloodSweatandGears.com .

Buick Club of America — Chicagoland Chapter, Box 6660, Villa Park, IL 60181. Scott Mich, 847-566-7456, scott@earlmich.com.

CAATS,Box 33, Woodstock, IL 60098. Bob Newman, 815-338-2204.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — West of the Lake. William Buckingham, 708-448-7237.

Centerville Antique Auto Touring Society, Box 33, Woodstock, IL?60098. Bob Newman, 815-338-2204.

Central Illinois Vintage Car Club, General Delivery, Forsyth, IL 62535. Ed Welch, 217-864-4219.

Chevrolet Nomads Association — Central Illinois Nomads, Box 24, Princeville, IL 61559. Buff Robinson.

Chicagoland Corvair Enthusiasts, Box 704, Matteson, IL 60443. Larry Claypool, 815-469-2936, larry@vairshop.com.

Chicagoland Rover Club, Box 1624, Highland Park, IL 60035. Bill Kowalski, 630-852-6898.

Chicagoland Thunderbird Club, 107 S. Highland Ave., Lombard, IL 60148. Wayne Warner. 630-221-0556.

Chicagoland MG Club, Box 455, Addison, IL 60101. Steve Selan, 847-673-8335.

Chicagoland Mopar Club — Most chapters located in Northern Illinois. Club consists of four chapters. Club/membership information: contact Roger Schmeling, Club President, 2740 Squaw Prairie Rd., Belvidere, IL 61008. (815)544-3147 or email cmcrvc@comcast.net; Rock Valley Chapter Contact: Sue Kettinger, (608) 839-4734.

Chrylser Product Restorers Club — Northern Illinois Region, 22 Eagle View Lane, Oswego, IL 60543. Guy Morice.

CCCA — Greater Illinois Region, 2811 N. Mildred, Chicago, IL 60657. Joe Hayes, 773-929-7050.

Classic Thunderbird Club of Chicagoland, 265 N. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045,www.ctcc9.com.

CORSA — Chicagoland, Box 704, Matteson, IL 60443. 630-832-8247.

CORSA — Prairie Capital Corvair Association, Box 954, Springfield, IL 62705.

Crosley Owners Club — Illinois Region, 3915 N. Neva, Chicago, IL 60634. Jim Welther.

Cougar Club of America — Illinois, 1700 Kelly Ave., Crest Hill, IL 60435. Scott Dyke, 815-726-7905.

Dekalb-Sycamore Vintage Auto Club, 15623 Derbyline, Genoa, IL 60135. Carolyn Hudon, 815-784-5623.

Early Ford V-8 Club of America — Northern Illinois Regional Group, Box 803, Arlington Heights, IL 60006. Ron Dopke, 815-344-1335, info@nirgv8.org.

Egyptian Antique Auto Club, 1723 Stave Mill Road, Murphysboro, IL 62966. Ron Kiser, 618-687-2235.

Fiero Enthusiasts — Northern Illinois, 2600 Longview Drive, Lisle, IL 60532, www.xnet.com/~paulv. Paul Vargyas, 630-983-6434.

(’55-’57) Tri-Chevy Association, 24862 Ridge Road, Elwood, IL 60421. Tim Smith, 815-478-3633.

(’55-’57) Greater Chicago Classic Chevy Club, 832 E. Grand Lake Blvd., West Chicago, IL 60185. Burgess Watts, 630-562-1953.

(’55-’57) Okaw Valley Classic Chevy Club, Box 1981, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Larry Frees, 618-344-2950.

(’58-’72) Northern Illinois Chapter of Late Great Chevys,13119 Westend Lane, Crestwood, IL 60445. Tom Murphy, 708-371-4051, finfanN59@hotmail.com.

(’55-’72) Cool Cruisers, Box 11194, Springfield, IL 62791, http://coolcruiserscarclub.com. Bud Dickman, 217-566-2679.

(’55-’72) Lookingglass Corvettes, Box 82, Highland, IL 62249, www.angelfire.com/retro/lookingglass. Gary Graham, 618-654-9919, pokiewildl@springnet1.com.

(’55-’72 Truck) Early Haulers Truck Club, 8918 N. Menard, Morton Grove, IL 60053. Vic Lombardo, 847-966-0741, vlombardoehtc@aol.com.

Ford Galaxie Club of America — Midwest Chapter, 10345 Bell Fountain Road, Dawson, IL 62520. Larry Wake, 217-364-4888, wake@davesworld.net.

Frankfort Car Club, Box 15, Frankfort, IL 60423. John Nystrom, 815-469-0325.

Grand Cote Cruisers, Box 352, Coulterville, IL 62237. George Miles, 618-758-2522.

Greater Chicago Classic Chevy Club, 1325 Zange Drive, Algonquin, IL. 60102. Dominic Caminiti. 847-658-6776. dcaminiti@malkoelectric.com.

Great River Corvette Club, 1408 N. 2575th Place, Loraine, IL 62349. Herb Duffy, 217-938-2927, haduffy@adams.net.

Grim Rides Chicago, Box 8030, Bartlett, IL 60103. Dean Puckett, 630-837-0174.

GTO Association of America — Cruisin’ Tigers, Box 7191, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089. Steve Lucas, 630-964-8508.

GTO Association of America — Heart of Illinois GTOs, 4 Carney Court, Bloomington, IL 61704. Steven Scobee, 309-579-2485.

Gull Wing Group International — Western Great Lakes, 604 Burr Ridge Club Drive, Burr Ridge, IL 60521. Merv Phillips, 630-323-1665.

High Point Cruisers Club, 5362 W. East Road, Scales Mound, IL 61075. Bill Reed, 815-777-9155.

HCCA — Chicagoland Chapter, 10136 S. Hoyne Ave., Chicago, IL 60643. Charles Fabian, 773-445-0145.

HCCA — Meramech Hill, 12806A River Road, Plano, IL 60545. George Kaforski, 763-553-0790.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Central Mississippi Valley, 2076 Route 26, Dixon, IL 61021. Bob Hoyle, 815-288-6140.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Chicago-Milwaukee, Box 293, Deerfield, WI 53531. Dennis Boger, 608-764-5743, plane@terracom.net.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Gateway Chapter, President – Roger Tallent, 26805 State Highway 3, Godfrey IL 62035, (636) 448-3878, tallentcc@aol.com

Illiana Antique Automobile Club, Box 245, Danville, IL 61832. Wallace Deck, 217-247-2162.

Illini Collector Car Club,Box 534, Urbana, IL 61803. Mike Balogh, 217-355-1704 www.illinicollectorcarclub.com.

Illinois Camero Club, Box 1231, Elmhurst, IL 60126. Tom Allen, 630-627-8051, tgallen40@yahoo.com.

Illinois Classic Auto Preservation Society, Box 1138, Effingham, IL 62401. Dave Bliss, 217-342-6629.

Illinois Valley Antique Automobile Club,Box 255, Peoria, IL 61601. Phil Fischer, 309-367-2831.

International Ford Retractable Club — Gateway Chapter, 1027 Tower Circle Drive, Marseilles, IL 61341. Allan Jumper.

International Ford Retractable Club — Great Lakes Chapter, 800 Navajo Drive, Carpentsville, IL 60110. Donald Walters.

International Thunderbird Club — Iowa-Illinois-Indiana Thunderbird Club, 1209 N. Western Ave., Bloomington, IL 61701. Jack Claeys, 309-829-6959.

Joliet Antique Auto Club, 1126 Summit, Joliet, IL 60435. Milton George.

Kaiser-Frazer Owners Club International — Chicago Region, 7455 N. Oketo, Chicago, IL 60648. Vic Jacobellis.

Kaiser-Frazer Owners Club International — Illinois Region, 2110 Grand Ave., Galisburg, IL 61401. Gary Sand.

Kane County Car Club, ON657 Brandon Blvd., Winfield, IL 60190, www.kanecountycarclub.com. Keith Rogers, 630-665-8642, mail@kanecountycarclub.com.

Kroozers of Northern Illinois, Dennis Hoffman, 847-546-3135, BKroozer2@aol.com.

Lakers Car Club, 528 St. Paul, Cahokia, IL 62206. Terry Young, 618-332-1932.

Lambda Car Club International — Lake Michigan Region, P.O. Box 546, Berwyn, IL 60402.

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club — Lake Shore Region, Box 400, Poplar Grove, IL 61065. Jack Fletcher, 815-547-0874, jcfarb@insightbb.com.

Lotus Corps, 42W 824 Robin Lane, Hampshire, IL 60140. Carl Sarro, 847-464-5213.

McLean County Antique Automobile Club, Box 3391, Bloomington, IL 61702. Ron Hardwig, 309-828-7227.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Central Illinois, Box 77, 312 S. Mason St., Deer Creek, IL 61733. Margaret Wurmnest, 309-447-6313.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Chicagoland, 2129 Seaver Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL 60194. Diana Quinn, 847-843-1737.

Metropolitan Owners Club of North America — Illini Mets, 819 E. Bailey Road, Naperville, IL 60565. Bob Greenlee, 630-369-1348, rlgreenlee@worldnet.att.net.

Midwest Ford Club, 1100 W. Broadway, Wenthrop Harbor, IL 60096. Leonard Jumisko, 847-872-8877, ljumisko@earthlink.net.

Minis in Northern Illinois, 6200 S. Garfield, Burr Ridge, IL 60521. Nick Lehner, 630-654-2845.

Model A Ford Club of America — Chain O’ Lakes,Box 420, Antioch, IL 60002. Paul E Williams, 847-872-7951, pw13400@sbcglobal.net.

Model A Ford Club of America — Prairie A’s, 309 Carrie Ave., Urbana, IL 61802. John Pratt, 217-337-5659.

Model A Ford Club of America — Salt Creek, 611 Harding Ave., La Grange Park, IL 60526. Bill Gorski, 630-257-8765.

MARC — Arling-Meadows A’s Region, 5406 Chateau Drive #4, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. Roy Bertold.

MARC — Calumet Region, 7621 Grant St., Darien, IL 60561. Craig Rith.

MARC — Chicagoland A’s Region, 1201 W. Glenn, Mount Prospect, IL 60056. David Shadduck.

MARC — Fox Valley Region, 1N 917 Saddlewood Drive, Maple Park, IL 60151. Bruce Winslow, 630-365-0842.

MARC — Illinois Region, 6950 Madison St., Niles, IL 60714. Frank Smith.

MARC — Joliet Region, 29635 N. Readman Lane, Wilmington, IL 60481. Andy Honlotes.

MARC — My First A Region, 2213 Northgate, North Riverside, IL 60546. James Chiappetta.

MARC — North Shore Model A Club, 3550 Glen Flora, Gurnee, IL 60031. Don Schrieber.

MARC — Rock River Restorers Region, 14966 Norrish Road, Morrison, IL 61270. Hearold Montgomery.

MARC — Rock Ford A Region, 5717 Pepper Road, Rockford, IL 61114. Dick Werckle.

MARC — Sangamon Valley Region, Box 4462, Springfield, IL 62708. William Tarr.

MARC — Starved Rock, 228 Anita Drive, Ottawa, IL 61350. Steve Marshall, 815-433-5931, s.marshall@mschi.com.

MARC — Windy City A Region, 19714 S. 114th Ave., Mokena, IL 60448. Jerry Lyons.

Model T Ford Club International — Bismarck Tunklin T’s, 206 South St., Box 79, Bismark, IL 61814. Russell Potter.

Model T Ford Club International — Crawling T’s, 1402 Pine Tree Drive, Washington, IL 61571. Dewey Asher.

Model T Ford Club International — Dupage Touring, 8751B High Point Road E., Yorkville, IL 60560. Herbert Pasch.

Model T Ford Club International — Fox Valley, 53 S. Union St., Elgin, IL?60123. Steve Thoren, sthoren@majestic-mortgage.com

Model T Ford Club International — Franklin County Garage T’s, 11880 Bluebell Road, Benton, IL 62812. Herbert Tedrow.

Model T Ford Club International — Gem City T’s, 2911 S. 48th St., Quincy, IL 62301. Elvin Townsend.

Model T Ford Club International — Midwest Chapter, 366 W. 55th St., Clarendon Hills, IL 60514. Dan Musch, 630-789-1997, www.modeltnews@aol.com.

Model T Ford Club International — Rockford Chapter, P.O. Box 2561, Loves Park, IL 61132. http://clubs.hemmings.com/rockfordmtfca Dave Lantz 815-979-4544.

Model T Ford Club International — Speedster Chapter, 1N 914 Killaney, Elburn, IL 60119. Frank Woodin.

Model T Ford Club of America — Prairie State,46 1300 Ave., Pulaski, IL 62548.

Multi-Classic Car Club, 9420 S. Justine Drive, Chicago, IL 60620. Niles Sherman, 773-962-9000.

Mustang Club of America — Northern Mustang Corral, 1200 King Arthur Lane, Bourbonnais, IL 60914. Terry Hebert.

Nash Car Club of America — Upper Missippi River Region, 22952 Grosenbach Road, Washington, IL 61571. Gene Mace, 309-699-3354, genemace@aol.com.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Illinois Chapter, 2510 Bennington Lane, McHenry, IL 60050. Bill Braun, 815-344-8276.

National DeSoto Club — DeSoto Motor Cars of Illinois, 17810 N. Livingston Road, Marshall, IL 62441. Betty Beabout, 217-826-2819.

National Impala Association — Northern Illinois Impala Club, 5055 N. Neenah, Chicago, IL 60656. Ron Mroz.

National Street Rod Association — Midwest Street Rod Association of Illinois, 620 Fairfield Lane, Algonquin, IL 60102. Tony Halachoulis, 847-854-2054.

National T-Bucket Alliance — Crazy T’s of Northern Illinois, 6923 Prospect Place, Spring Grove, IL 60081. Warren McDonald, 847-587-2950, twowarren@yahoo.com.

National Woodie Club — Lincoln Log Riders Club, 13500 S. Bell Road, Lockport, IL 60441-8452. Michael Byrne.

Northern Ford Thunder, 3439 N. Paris, Chicago, IL 60634. Dean Michaels, 847-299-5464.

Northern Illinois Chevelle Club, 3 Oakwood Court, Oswego, IL 60543, www.chevelleclub.com. Wesley Frisch, 630-554-9402, frisch@nt.source.com.

Northern Illinois Fiero Enthusiasts, 6226 Trinity Drive, Lisle, IL 60532. Jim Hallman, 630-305-9806.

Northern Illinois Streeters Car Club, 9415 Glacier Ridge, Richmond, IL. 60071. Joe Salzburg.

Okaw Valley Classic Chevy Club, Box 1981, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Mike Raby, 618-344-2950.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Illinois Valley Olds Chapter, 20232 Blackstone, Matteson, IL 60443. Pat Barnas, 708-481-7973.

The Packard Club — Land-of-Lincoln Packards, 736 Wonderview Drive, Dunlap, IL 61525. Ed Jones, 309-243-5616, janbragg@aol.com.

The Packard Club — Packards of Chicagoland, Box 1031, Elmhurst, IL 60126. Don House, 815-653-0683, packardsofchicagoland@juno.com.

Pantera Owners Club of America — Great Lakes Pantera, 187 Bloomingbank Road, Riverside, IL 60546. Dave Dodek, 217-422-3722.

Plymouth Owners Club — DairyLand Region, 598 Banbury Road, Mundelein, IL 60060. Ed Hovorka.

Pontiac-Oakland Club International — Early Times Chapter, 457 S. Glencoe Ave., Decatur, IL 62522. Les Schwerdtner, 913-345-0140.

Pontiac-Oakland Club International — The Grand Prix Chapter, 7714 Maplewood Drive, Wonder Lake, IL. 60097. Jim Schaudek, 815-653-2516.

Porsche 356 Registry — Windige Stadt 356 Klub, 19532 Governor’s Hwy., Homewood, IL 60430. Dale Moody, 708-798-2637.

Professional Car Society — Illini Chapter, 918 W. Colfax St., Palatine, IL 60067. Pat Martin, 847-359-4945, superior1980@yahoo.com.

Quad Cities Antique Ford Club, 12104 92nd Ave. Court, Coal Valley, IL 61240. Al Viscioni, 309-799-5960.

River Valley Antique Vehicle Club, Box 1064, St. Charles, IL 60174. Marge Swanson, 847-683-4586.

Riviera Owners Club — North Illinois Region, 211 S. Pecatonica St., Winnebago, IL 61088. Warren Ramsey 815-335-2423.

Rock — Ford A’s, Box 4001, Rockford, IL 61011. Dick Werckle, 815-877-3814.

Rustic Auto Club, Box 482, Pontiac, IL 61764. Gary Faulk, 309-452-0538.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Heart of Illinois Chapter, 2224 W. Ayres Ave., West Peroia, IL 61604.

Solid Axle Corvette Club — Great Rivers Chapter, 215 Cedar Drive, Chapin, IL 62628. M. Brockhouse, 217-472-3222, saccmb@hotmail.com.

Stallions Gate Mustang & Ford Club, Box 262, Skokie, IL 60076. Craig Simundza, craigsimundza@sbcglobal.net.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Big 6 River Bend Chapter, Quad Cities. Meetings at Deere Wiman Carriage House, Moline, Ill. Contact: Lynda Miller, 1808 S. 11th Ave., Eldridge, IA 52748. PH: 563-285-8613. dulymiller@gmail.com. Web site: www.big6sdc.com .

Studebaker Drivers Club — Blackhawk Chapter, Don Juday, 726 Beach Ave., LaGrange Park, IL 60526, 708-354-5095, ncjdlj@aol.com.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Land of Lincoln Chapter, 13904 E. Bethel Church, Arenzville, IL 62611. 217-323-9409, 2r6@onemain.com.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Missouri/Illinois Gateway Chapter, 922 S. 74th St., Belleville, IL 62223. Charles Scherrer, 618-397-3027, bettydolls@prodigy.net.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Rock River Valley Chapter, 10244 Blue Bonnet Drive, Machesney Park, IL 61111. Ron Powell.

Sundowners, 2212 Perkins Road, Urbana, IL 61801. Keith Kropp, 217-344-7167.

Union of Chicago Area British Car Clubs — British Car Union, Box 9328, Downers Grove, IL 60515. Sheri Pyle, 630-773-4806.

VCCA — Central Illinois Region, 501 E. North St., Box 380, Ridge Farm, IL 61870. Wallace Deck.

VCCA — Great Lakes Region, 4417 Buckley Road, Lisle, IL 60532. 630-420-2127.

VCCA — Northern Illinois Region, 258 Alfred Drive, Sycamore, IL 60178. Keith Hill, 815-895-6352.

Official Velie Register, Chuck Hoaglund, 3641 8th St. Court, East Moline, IL 61244. PH: 309-755-4906; crhoal@mchsi.com. Web: www.velieauto.net

Vintage MG Car Club of Chicago, 1812 W. Morse Ave., Chicago, IL 60626. Glenn Grossklags, 773-274-9577.

Vintage Thunderbird Club International — Chicagoland Thunder-birds, Box 565, Lombard, IL 60148.

Vintage Triumph Register — Central Illinois Triumph Owners Association, 1406 Winding Lane, Champaign, IL 61820. Mark Joslyn.

Vintage Triumph Register — Illinois Sports Owners Association, 23 Elmhurst Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Jack Billimack, 815-459-4721.

Vintage Triumph Register — Quad Cities British Auto Club, 47th Ave., Moline, IL 61265. Naomi Swanson.

Walter P. Chrysler Club — Northern Illinois Region, 183 Cascade Drive, Indian Head Park, IL 60526. Guy Morice, 630-554-2119.

Wayne County Misfits Car Club, RR #1, Box 197, Fairfield, IL 62837. Jack Putney.

Willys-Overland-Knight Registry — Upper Mississippi Valley Chapter, 1341 Orion Road, Batavia, IL 60510. Hershel Pruitt, 630-879-7010, elp90@aol.com.

INDIANA

American Motors Owners Association — Hoosier AMC Club, 1126 W. 500 S., Crawfordsville, IN 47933, www.angelfire.com/wi/hoosieramc. Michael Wilson, 765-866-1712.

American Motors Owners Association — Marlin Auto Club, 902 Ellington Circle, Greenwood, IN 46143. Mac McIntosh, 317-881-5357.

American Streeters Car Club, Box 82, Monticello, IN 47960. Gene Clawson, 765-563-2516.

ATHS — Auburn Heritage Truck Chapter, Box 686, Auburn, IN 46706. John Smith, 219-925-5714.

ATHS — Northwest Indiana Chapter, 1166 N. Salt Creek Road, Chesteron, IN 46304-9706. Curt Zehner, 219-787-9227

ATHS — Wabash Valley Chapter, 3060 Hidbrader Road, New Harmony, IN 47631. Brian Blaylock, 812-682-5103.

Antique & Classic Automobile Club of the Wabash Valley. Abel Archer, 812-234-5317.

AACA — Lower Ohio Valley Region, 855 Mount Gilead Road, Boonville, IN 47601. Jerry Smith.

AACA — White River Valley Region, 820 Millerwood Drive, Lebandon, IN 46052. Jim Nelson, 765-482-2339.

Avanti Owners Association International — Indiana, 269 W. 1600 N., Summitville, IN 46070. Mick Hardy, 765-536-2120.

Buick Club of America — Central Indiana, 420 Trenton Court, Zionville, IN 46077. Joe Gautheier, 317-873-1394.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Indiana Region, 1033 Indiana Ave., LaPorte, IN 46350. Mary Hedge, mhedge8@comcast.net.

Central Indiana Old Car Club, 2525 Brown St., Anderson, IN 46016. Perry Knox, 765-644-4395.

Central Indiana Vintage Vehicles,Box 635, Noblesville, IN 46061, www.civv.freeservers.com. Dave Shank, 317-877-1425, davesr@trianglesalesusa.com.

CCCA — Indiana Region, 4531 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46208. George Maley,, 317-283-2387.

Classic Chevy International — Central Indiana Classic Chevy, 623 Candlewood Drive, Marion, IN 46952. Bob Breedlove, 765-662-2875.

Classic Cruisers, 1081 Johnson St., Dugger, IN 47848. John Fuezesi, 812-648-2841.

CORSA — Circle City, 5222 E. Michigan St., Indianapolis, IN 46219. Pam Ray, 317-375-1940, rayjnp@aol.com.

CORSA — Mad Anthony, 5401 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46809.

CORSA — River City, 609 N. Lemcke Ave., Evansville, IN 47712.

Cougar Club of America — Tri-States,Brian Carpenter, ltesridebc@aol.com.

Country Cruisers, 677 William St, Huntington, IN 46750. 219-356-0621.

E’ville Iron Street Rods, 3015 Washington Ave., Evansville, IN 47714. Carl Kuebler.

Early Ford V-8 Club of America — Northwest Indiana Region, Box 1914, Highland, IN 46322. Jim Brown, 219-942-4232, brown5708@aol.com.

Falcon Club of America — Hoosier Chapter, 523 N. Chester Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46201. Bill Knabe, 317-357-5397.

(’55-’57) Michiana Classic Chevy Club,Box 713, Elkhart, IN 46515. Cindy Calahan, 219-848-7324.

(’55-’72) Central Indiana Classic Chevy Club, 350 S. S.R. 115, Wabash, IN 46992. Bob Day, 219-563-2111, trifives@hoosierlink.net.

(’58-’64) Hoosier Late Great Chevys, 9245 Powderhorn Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46256, www.hoosierlategreatchevys.com. Jerry Acheson, 317-570-9834, jerryacheson@lquest.net.

(’65-’72) Crown City Cruisers, 1229 S. Main, Dunkirk, IN 47336. Max Weaver, 765-768-6002, TGBrosher@aol.com.

GTO Association of America — Indy, Box 487, Noblesville, IN 46061. Bill Sanders, 317-770-6409.

GTO Association of America — Northeast Indiana, 8616 Nicole Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46806. Rick Losher, 219-749-8901.

Heartland Vintage Thunderbird Club of America — Hoosier Vintage Thunderbird Club, 4626 W. 500 S., Marion, IN 46953. Dave May, 765-384-7645.

Hoosier Convertible Club, 3434 E. 136th St., Carmel, IN 46033. Sean Hutto, 317-846-4695.

Hoosier Street Rods & Classic Car Club–Indianapolis, 9304 Champton Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46256.

Hoosier Old Wheels, Box 123, Plymouth, IN 46563. Larry Keyser, 219-936-2959.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — South Indiana, 9225 Indian Creek Road S., Indianapolis, IN 46259. Douglas Wildrick, 317-862-4171.

Indiana Historic Auto Club. Steve King, 317-881-8303.

International Ford Retractable Club — Hoosier Chapter, 5890 Glen Haven Blvd., Plainfield, IN 46168. Dan Shelton.

International Thunderbird Club — Iowa-Illinois-Indiana Thunderbird Club, 734 E. Perry St., Indianapolis, IN 46227-1150. Steve Pritchard, 317-787-8556.

Jaguar Association of Greater Indiana, 8741 Bergeson Way, Indianapolis, IN 46278. Steve Jones, 317-875-5497, SJones2@iupui.edu.

Lafayette Historic Auto Club, Box 191, Lafayette, IN 47902. Howard Lumley, 765-447-2903.

Lambda Car Club International — Midwest Region, 1629 E. Banta Road, Indianapolis, IN 46227.

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club — Hoosier, 3961 Rainbow View Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221. Gary Stapleton, 317-856-7922, lcocdic@aol.com.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — 500, 706 S. California St., Sheridan, IN 46069. James Gallimore, 317-758-5418.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Three Rivers, 927 Calverton Court, Fort Wayne, IN 46825. Lee Lawson, 260-637-6425.

Michiana Antique Auto Club, Swanson Activity Center, 310 State St., LaPorte, IN 46350. Lars Kneller, 219-366-8830.

MARC — Columbus Region, 4600 S. Victor Pike, Bloomington, IN 47403.

MARC — Fountain City Region, 719 Lee St., Connersville, IN 47331. Roger Adams.

MARC — Highland Indiana Region, Box 1883, Highland, IN 46322. Fred Jazyk.

MARC — Hoosier A Ford Region, Box 1931, South Bend, IN 46624. Gene Pullin.

MARC — Indiana-Ohio Region, 1649 W. 9th St., Marion, IN 46953. Denny Stephens.

MARC — Indiana Madison Region, 8108 W. S.R. 56, Lexington, IN 47138. Fred Wilkerson.

MARC — Mid-Hoosier A Region, Box 764, Greenfield, IN 46142. Bill Johnson.

MARC — Old Fort Model A Club, Box 13586, Fort Wayne, IN 46869. Bill Heideneich.

MARC — Sycamore A’s, 2904 Harrison, Terre Haute, IN 47803. Carroll Greiner.

MARC — Tri-State Model A Region, 724 Cypress St., Newburgh, IN 47630. John Tanner.

Model T Ford Club International — Circle City, 7365 W. S.R. 144, Greenwood, IN 46143. Donnie Utterback.

Model T Ford Club International — Indiana Travelin’ T’s, R.R. 1, Road 700 W., Yorktown, IN 47396. Joe Batthauer.

Model T Ford Club International — Old Fort T’s, 12330 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46819. Robert Summers.

Model T Ford Club International — Temperamental T’s of Indiana, 212 Iwo St., Auburn, IN 46706. John Dennis.

Model T Ford Club International — Tippewa, 700 Avondale St., West Lafayette, IN 47906. Ed Ferringer.

Model T Ford Club of America — Circle City, 8441 New London Court, Indianapolis, IN 46256. Rallie Murphy.

Nash Car Club of America — Wabash Valley Region, 7888 E. 171st, Noblesville, IN 46060. Richard Harrold, 317-773-6217, harrold@iupui.edu.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Indiania Chapter, 6534 Lake Forest Drive, Avon, IN 46123. Ron Stoner, 317-839-712

Old Tyme Auto Club,5119 Helmuth Ave., Evansville, IN 47715. Marilyn Brown.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Indiana Olds Club, 6578 S. C.R. 400 E., Clayton, IN, 46118. Gary Rifkin, 317-839-0898.

The Packard Club — Wabash Valley Packards,Box 5774, Lafayette, IN 47903. Malcolm Miller, 765-447-5933, klhiser@mindspring.com.

Pioneer Auto Association, Box 1971, South Bend, IN 46634. Mike Rowda, 219-273-2513.

Pioneer Auto Club, 78 W. 550 N. Kokomo, IN 46901. Fran Fisher, 765-459-9170.

Plymouth Owners Club — Hoosier Region, 5128 E. Rowney, Indianapolis, IN 46203. Stan Peel.

Pontiac-Oakland Club International — Hoosier, 616 College Ave., Culver, IN 46511. Nina Belk, 574-842-3468, nrcb45@myvine.com.

Professional Car Society — Indiana Chapter, PO Box 304, Valparaiso, IN 46384, Larry Wilson chiefinspector1@sbcglobal.net.

Ragtop Kruisers,209 W. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, IN 46360. J. Pleimling, 269-684-5104.

Society of Automotive Historians — Hoosier Heritage Chapter, 3207 E. S.R. 44, Liberty, IN 47353. Bob Barnard, 765-458-5720.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Indiana Chapter, Box 51605, Indianapolis, IN 46251-0605.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Northern Illinois Chapter, 804 W. Lake St., Griffith, IN 46319.

Studebaker Drivers Club,-Michiana Chapter, South Bend, IN. Mickey Lepay, 574-607-7473. mlepay@sbcglobal.net. www.michian-chapter-sdc.com

VCCA — Indiana Region, 1178 E. 200 N., Danville, IN 46122. Gordon Keller.

Vintage Triumph Register — Indiana, 7510 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Tom Beaver, 317-841-7677.

Wheelin’ Z Dealers, 1006 Thomas Road, Ft. Wayne, IN 46804. Gregg Recht, 219-424-6871.

Winamac Old Auto Club, Box 28, Crown Pointe, IN 46307. Jim Bilderback, 219-759-1638.

IOWA

American Motors Owners Association — AMC Performance Car Club, 2000 25th Ave., Marion, IA 52302. Ralph Toms, 319-377-7510.

ATHS — Central Iowa Chapter, 1627 230th St., Minburn, IA 50167. Lee Snyder, 515-465-2015.

ATHS — Heartland Chapter, 1809 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine, IA 52761. Mike Pagel, 319-263-8586.

AACA — Cedar Rapids Region, Box 9272, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Don Miller, 319-378-3873.

AACA — Cedar Valley Region, 3464 Georgetown Drive, Waterloo, IA 50701. Ron Lomp, 319-234-0701.

AACA — Des Moines Region, 605 5th St., Des Moines, IA 50312. Dave Holzinger.

AACA — Iowa Great Lakes Region, 1103 10th Ave. E., Spencer, IA 51301. Jim Taylor, 712-262-1897, jim@henningsenconst.com.

AACA — Iowa Valley Region, Box 122, Oxford, IA 52322. David Saxton.

AACA — Marshalltown Area Restorers Club, Box 444, Marshalltown, IA 50158. Charles Clapsaddle, 641-752-7236, clapsaddleii@yahoo.com.

AACA — Napra Region, 1202 26th Ave. N., Fort Dodge, IA 50501. Thomas Flagge.

AACA — Niva Region, 508 24th Place SW, Mason City, IA 50401. Jack Zook.

AACA — Siouxland Region, 1618 Summit St., Sioux City, IA 51103. Martin Burke.

AACA — Tall Corn Region, 1050 L Ave., Boone, IA 50036. Vernon Moorman.

Blackhawk Auto Restorers Club, 11306 Mill Dam Road, Burlington, IA 52601. Paul Gorrell.

Buick Club of America — Hawkeye, 1709 Benton St., Boone, IA 50036. Tom Crooks, 515-432-6588.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Iowa Crossroad, 8525 Douglas Ave. #40, Des Moines, IA 50322. Jim Pittman, 515-276-2727, jim@pittmancpa.com.

Chicagoland Mopar Connection — Mighty Mississippi Mopars, 11027 Mound View Road, Dubuque, IA 52003. Darla Chappell, 319-557-7220.

Chrysler Product Restorers Club — Iowa Region, 2637 Capitol Ave., Des Moines, IA 50317. Becky Pegg.

Classic Chevys of Central Iowa, Box 484, Des Moines, Iowa 50302. Dean McClaflin.

Classic Car Club of America (CCCA) Upper Midwest Region (UMR) 855 South Cleveland Cambridge, MN 55008. Paul Lares 763-528-0061, paullares@larescorp.com; http://www.umrccca.org/

CORSA — Iowa, 23 Gleason Drive, Iowa City, IA 52240. Merv Wacker, 319-351-6227.

Country Cruisers Car Club, 1624 155th St., Manchester, IA 52057. Fuzzy Durey, 319-924-4231.

Cruiseamatics, 216 Dartmouth St., Iowa City, IA 52245. Daryl Lewis, 319-351-8907.

Early Ford V8 Club — Central Iowa, 2379 170th St., Menlo, IA?50164. Beck Stanley, 641-343-0925, justbeck@iowatelecom.net.

Eastern Nebraska/Western Iowa Car Council, Box 772, Bellevue, NE 68005. Bob McKelvie, 402-333-2255.

(’55-’57) Spirit of the Fifties Classic Chevy Club, Box 2762, Sioux City, IA 51106. Denny Lowell, 712-277-3884, denny@willinet.net.

(’55-’57) Hawkeye Area Classic Chevy Club, Box 8755, Cedar Rapids, IA 52408. Don Janda, 319-622-3293, dnsjanda@webtv.net.

GTO Association of America — Pontiac Club of Iowa, Box 31065, Des Moines, IA 50310. Randy Kroneman, 515-255-0990.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Central Iowa, 7115 Franklin Ave., Windsor Heights, IA 50322. Aaron Cooper, 515-278-5235.

International Thunderbird Club — Iowa-Illinois-Indiana Thunderbird Club, 3232 Vine Ave. S., Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Bob Peterson, 319-364-6859.

Indee’s Best Car Club. Arthur E. Graham, 319-474-2413.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Iowa Hawkeye, 450 Kingbard Blvd., Waterloo, IA 50701. Dick Davis, 319-234-3454.

Metropolitan Owners Club of North America — Illini Mets,1325 Lincoln Road, Bettendorf, IA 52722. 319-359-1979.

MARC — Central Iowa Region, Box 259, Des Moines, IA 50301. Jon Christensen.

MARC — Hawk A Region, Box 43, Marion, IA 52302. John Tedesco, 319-396-3803, johntedesco@aol.com.

Model T Ford Club International — Nift’s North Iowa, 20306 340th St., Forest City, IA 50436. Gary Ludwig.

Model T Ford Club International — The Great River Flivvers, 4405 Regency Place, Davenport, IA 52806. Fred Classon.

Model T Ford Club of America — Early Chariots of Council Bluffs, 16 Lakewood Villa St., Council Bluffs, IA 51501. Jerry Bogatz.

Model T Ford Club of America — Heart of Iowa T’s,3923 52nd St., Des Moines, IA 50310.

Model T Ford Club of America — Tri-State Chapter, 32176 C70, Hinton, IA 51024. Kit Carson.

Model T Ford Club of America — Upper Iowa, 2895 Bluffton Road, Decorah, IA 52101. Dave Dunlavy.

MoPars Unlimited, Box 13062, Des Moines, Iowa 50310. Michele Fuller, 515-276-0939.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Heartland Chapter, 215 Northview, Waukee, IA 50236. Dick Bennett, 515-987-1410.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Iowa, 14693 Fame Ave., Colfax, IA 50054.

The Packard Club — Hawkeye Packards, 52815 Prairie Winds Drive, Nevada, IA, 50201. Jack Mauldin, 515-382-5161, jmauldinac@yahoo.com.

Plymouth Owners Club — Mid-Iowa Region, 1704 47th St., Des Moines, IA 50310. Ed Lynam, carollivingst@mybluelight.com.

Rollin’ Oldies Car Club, 804 S. Market St., Oskaloosa, IA 52577. Dave Fox, 515-673-3870.

Southeast Iowa Antique Car Club, Old Thresher’s Road, Mount Pleasant, IA 52641. Robert Carlton, 319-868-7622.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Big 6 River Bend Chapter, Quad Cities. Meetings at Deere Wiman Carriage House, Moline, Ill. Contact: Lynda Miller, 1808 S. 11th Ave., Eldridge, IA 52748. PH: 563-285-8613. dulymiller@gmail.com. Web site: www.big6sdc.com .

VCCA — Mid-Mississippi Valley Region, 19745 Military Road, Monticello, IA 52310. Ronald Bechler, 319-465-4429.

Vintage Thunderbird Club International — Mid-America T-Bird Club of Iowa, Box 451, Brooklyn, IA 52211. Gene Adkins, 515-522-9467.

Vintage Triumph Register — Hawkeye Triumphs, Box 81, Hiawatha, IA 52233. Brian Fanton.

Walter P. Chrysler Club — Iowa Region, 2637 Capitol Ave., Des Moines, IA 50317. Becky Pegg.

KANSAS

ACES Midwest Chevelle Regional, 6926 Glenwood, Overland Park, KS 66204.

AACA — Cherokee Strip Region, 211 N. 3rd St., Arkansas City, KS 67005. Randall McMains.

AACA — Lawrence Region, 2410 Lazybrook Lane, Lawrence, KS 66047. Ralph Reschke.

AACA — Topeka Region, 2150 NE 31st St., Topeka, KS 66617. Delores Emzen.

Bluestem Vintage & Classic Auto Club,745 SW 50th St., El Dorado, KS 67042. Carl Barrier, 316-321-0197.

Buick Club of America — Mid America, 216 S. Chestnut, Olathe, KS 66061. Richard Sandburg, 913-764-0423.

Buick Club of America — Wheatland, Box 780999, Wichita, KS 67207. Roger Kandt, 316-722-1848.

Classic Thunderbird Club International — Wichita Classic Thunderbirds, 10702 W. 95th Ave., Nickerson, KS 67561. Lois Johnson.

CORSA — Mid-Continent, 1212 Patrick Henry St., Derby, KS 67037.

Cougar Club of America — Heartland, 3337 S. Vine St., Wichita, KS 67217. Kevin Smokorowski.

Falcon Club of America — Mid-America Chapter, 11535 S. Lennox St., Olathe, KS 66061. Phil Voyles, 913-894-5090.

Falcon Club of America — Wheat State Chapter, 3234 N. Mascot, Wichita, KS 67204. Cliff McKay, 316-838-7487.

(’55-’57) Topeka Classic Chevy Club, Box 2626, Topeka, KS 66612. Kenny Ray, Sr., 785-478-3668.

(’55-’57) Chevy’s Finest Classics, 4710 S. Euclid, Wichita, KS 67217. Butch Wheeler, 316-529-1670, ekrumm@veracom.net.

(’55-’57) Golden Oldies Classic Chevy Club, Box 549, Gardner, KS 66030. Nancy Moore 913-856-3900.

(’58-’64) Sokan Late Great Chevys, 4411 Wesport, Wichita, KS 67212. Duane Viele, 316-943-1139, sokan@kscable.com.

Heartland Vintage Thunderbird Club of America — Jayhawk Thunderbirds, 1812 SW Lane, Topeka, KS 66604. Kevin Thomas, 913-232-8852.

Heartland Vintage Thunderbird Club of America — Mid-Kansas Region, Box 618, McPherson, KS 67469. Galen Shields.

Heartland Vintage Thunderbird Club of America — Kansas City Club, 4635 Meadowview Drive, Shawnee, KS 66226. Kevin Jakabosky, 913-422-3160.

HCCA — Hutchinson, Box 35, Yoder, KS 67585. Norman Yoder, 316-465-3365.

HCCA — Wichita, 14700 Timber Lake Road, Wichita, KS 67230. Dan Daniels, 316-733-5757.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Hudsonite Family Chapter, 6135 S. Minneapolis, Wichita, KS 67216. Kathy Lawrence, 316-529-1896.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Mo-Kan Hudson Family Chapter, 4236 74th St., Meriden, KS 66512. James Durand, 785-484-2756.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Kansas City, 9961 Fountain Circle, Leneka, KS 66220. Ed Blasco, 913-469-5464.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Wichita, 1222 E. Republic Ave., Salina, KS 67402. Phil Mount, 785-827-2633.

MARC — Wichita A Region, Box 25, Wichita, KS 67201. Otto Praeger.

Model T Ford Club International — Kansas City Chuggers, 6600 Wenoga Terrace, Mission Hills, KS 66208. Dick Padula.

Model T Ford Club of America — East Central Kansas T’s, 1938 Reaper Road NE, Waverly, KS 66871. Bud Redding.

Model T Ford Club of America — Flatland T’s Model T Club, 10904 E. Bellaire, Wichita, KS 67207. Gary Cryer.

Model T Ford Club of America — Sunflower State Crankers, 302 E. Iowa, Greensburg, KS 67054.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Kansas Chapter, 508 Sugarland Drive, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080. Brian Neher, 816-540-4149.

Ottawa Antique Car Club, 2451 Oregon Road, Ottawa, KS 66067. Dorothy Rodgers, 913-242-2036.

The Packard Club — Great Plains Packards, Box 75, Maize, KS 67101. Joe Welborn, 316-722-0224, ftesser@dtc.net.

The Packard Club — Mid-America Packards, 8517 Ann., Kansas City, KS 66112. 913-299-6133.

Plymouth Owners Club — Heart of America Region, 7529 Lamar Ave., Prairie Village, KS 66208-4552. Bill Krenzer.

Pontiac-Oakland Club Intenational — KC Arrowhead Chapter, 104 Center Drive, Silver Lake, KS 66539. Larry L. Kosek, 785-582-4207.

Riviera Owners Club — Kansas/Missouri Region, 5013 Woodstock St., Shawnee, KS 66218. Ed Raner, 913-422-1527

VMCCA — Air Capital Region, 3105 Valley Forge, Wichita, KS 67210. Harry Ozbun, Jr., 316-682-2867.

VMCCA — Kanza Chapter, 2045 21st Road, Sterling, KS 67579. Loren Hayden, 326-278-3312.

VMCCA — Missouri Valley Chapter, 9110 W. 104th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66212. Robert Jones, 913-381-5391.

VCCA — Air Capital Region, 1827 S. Chautauqua, Wichita, KS 67211. Dan Prchal, 316-685-6312.

Wichita Area Chevelle Owners, 7550 N. Greenwich, Wichita, KS 67226. Dan Dreiling, 316-744-2381.

Willys-Overland-Knight Registry — Missouri Valley Chapter, 5290 Bittersweet Lane, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023. Marcia McGill, 402-468-5109.

KENTUCKY

American Motors Owners Association — American Motors Street Machines, 5611 E. Manslick Road, Louisville, KY 40219. Rick Smith, 502-969-0391.

ATHS — Bluegrass Chapter, 1794 High Bridge Road, Lancaster, KY 40444. Tom Chestnut, 859-548-9338.

ATHS — Derby City Chapter, 126 Scottsdale Blvd., Louisville, KY 40214. Charlie Hatfield, 502-361-8154.

AACA — Blue Grass Region, 982 Lakeland Drive, Lexington, KY 40502. Robert Cornett.

AACA — Kyana Region, 10013 Northridge Drive, Louisville, KY 40272. Chester Robertson.

AACA — Lincoln Trail Region, 6495 Bardstown Road, Elizabeth, KY 42701. Jerry Mills.

AACA — Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati Region, 34 Dumfries, Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Jan Arnett, 859-441-9677.

AACA — Southern Kentucky Region, 394 Martinsville Road, Oakland, KY 42159. Lynn Goodman.

AACA — Twin Lakes Region, 1401 212th St., Murray, KY 42071. Howard Brandon.

Avanti Owners Association International — Bluegrass AOAI, 1409 Rutland Club Drive, Louisville, KY 40245. William Nadolskey, 502-244-8834.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Kentucky/Tennessee Region, 2212 Springdale Drive, Franklin, TN 37064. Tom Tomlinson, 615-595-7206, ragtops@comcast.net.

CORSA — Central Kentucky Corvair, 300 Albany Road, Lexington, KY 40503.

Corvair Socity of America — Derby City Corvair, 7400 Greenwood Road, Louisville, KY 40258.

Cougar Club of America — Kentuckiana Classic Cougars,10706 English Oak Court, Louisville, KY 40241. Jeff Giffen, 502-445-3993.

Falcon Club of America — Bluegrass Chapter, 7004 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40228-1828. Dale Daughery, 502-231-8715.

(’55-’57) River City Classics of Kentucky, 11254 Hwy. 44 E., Mount Washington, KY 40047. Allen Jenkins, 502-538-4864.

(’55-’72) Pennyrile Classic Chevy Club, Box 1057, Hopkinsville, KY 42241-1057. Buck Baldwin, 270-322-8274.

GTO Association of America — Louisville Pontiac GTO Club, Box 99185, Louisville, KY 40269-0185. Murphy Allen, 812-949-4810.

HCCA — Bluegrass Region, 5137 Old Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY 41015-4103. Tom Bauer, goodgarage@nuvox.net.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — South Central, 10612 Allen Drive, Fairdale, KY 40118. Dennis Whalen, 502-363-0041.

International Edsel Club — Southeastern Chapter, 108 S. Oak St., Russelville, KY 42276.

Kaiser-Frazer Owners Club — Kentucky Region, 6358 Hwy. 511, Rockholds, KY 40759. Robert Thomas.

Jaguar Clubs of North America — Jaguar Driver’s Club Area #51, 1000 Glenbrook Road, Anchorage, KY 40223. Randy Phillips, 859-879-0483, kyjagman@gte.net.

Kentucky Kruizers Car Club, Box 659, Carrollton, KY 41008. Raymond Ray, 606-567-4813.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Bluegrass Stars, 1123 Sherwood Drive, Radcliff, KY 40160-1154. Nat Williams, 270-352-5410.

Mid-Kentucky Antique Car Club, 132 Sugartree Lane, Glasgow, KY 42141. Bob Avery.

MARC — The Falls City Region Model A Ford Club, 133 Country Lane, Vine Grove, KY 40175-9428. Harold, LeVay 270-351-8236.

Model T Ford Club International — Blue Grass T’s of Kentucky, 104 Erskine Lane, Scott Depot, WV 25560. F.M. Saulton.

Model T Ford Club International — Noken T’s, R.R. 3, Box 99, Alexandria, KY 41007. Bud Scudder.

Model T Ford Club International — Ohio Valley of Kentucky, 2419 S. Hwy. 53, LaGrange, KY 40031. Owen Whitehouse, Jr.

Model T Ford Club of America — Burley Belt Chapter, 340 Savannah Drive, Nicholasville, KY 40356. Jack Lemley.

Model T Ford Club of Ameria — Golden Crossroads Chapter, 214 Morningside Drive, Elizabethtown, KY 42701.

Model T Ford Club of America — River City Chapter, 112 W. Flaget St., Bardstown, KY 40004. Jim Hicks.

Model T Ford Club of America — Simerset Chapter, Box 1, Somerset, KY 42502. Andy Mounce.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Queen City, 33 N. Fort Thomas, Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Kurt J. Meier, 859-781-5700.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Derby City Olds Club, 136 Hardine St., Mount Washington, KY 40047.

Old Timers Car Club, 215 Keefer Road, Corinth, KY 41010. Johnny Renaker, 859-824-5563.

The Packard Club — Blue Ribbon Packards, 539 Kennedy Bridge Road, Harrodsburg, KY 40330. Steve Bowling, 859-748-8075, kbowling@probank.com.

VMCCA — Bluegrass Chapter, 3456 Belvoir Drive, Lexington, KY 40502. Jane Johnson, 859-227-0327.

VMCCA — Louisville Chapter, 3112 Boxhill Court, Louisville, KY 40222. John Caperton, 502-895-4127.

LOUISIANA

ATHS — Bayou State Chapter, 4848 Swan Lake Road, Bossier City, LA 71111. Jack Thomas, 318-742-5896.

AACA — Louisiana Region, 2710 Patty Drive, Pinevale, LA 71360. Rodger Peters.

Ark-La-Tex Antique and Classic Car Association, Box 3353, Shreveport, LA 71133. Mike Deeter, 318-798-0493.

CC Cameo GMC Suburban Pickup Club, 4356 N. Riverview Drive, Port Allen, LA 70767-3808. Dale Mayeaux, 225-383-8864, cameo56@yahoo.com.

CCCA — Oil Belt Region, 203 Parklane Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111. Clifford M. Bayer, 318-242-1279, 318-246-1379.

CORSA — New Orleans, Box 427, Denham Springs, LA 70727.

(’55-’57) Crescent City Cruisers, 1612 N. Starrett Road, Metairie, LA 70003. Walter Farrell, 504-467-3451.

(’55-’72) Late Great Chevys of Louisiana, 7042 Bryce Canyon Drive, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739. Greg Thomas, 225-261-6834, Gnthomas@aol.com.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Red River Chapter, 279 Bertrand St., Lafayette, LA 70503. Gil Weimer, 337-233-0672.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — New Orleans, 2465 Chelsea Drive, New Orleans, LA 70131. Harold Hughes, 504-394-0308.

Mid-America Old Time Auto Association — Ark-La-Tex Antique & Classic Car Association, 9320 Pine Grove St., Shreveport, LA 71116. Chuck Henley, 318-686-3088.

Mid-America Old Time Automobile Association — Mid-South Regional Old Car Club, Box 7117, Monroe, LA 71211. Charles Rand, Jr., 318-361-9645.

Mid-America Old Time Auto Association — Florida Parishes Vintage Car Club, Box 38, Ponchatoula, LA 70454-0023. 504-386-3714.

Mid-America Old Time Automobile Association — Ruston Antique Car Club, Box 111, Ruston, LA 71270. Wayne Herron, 318-255-6664.

Model T Ford Club International — New Orleans, 147 Moss Lane, River Ridge, LA 70123. Allen Aucoin.

Model T Ford Club of America — Louisiana Lizzies, Box 12401, New Iberia, LA 70562.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Louisiana Chapter, 10745 Hwy. 411, Maringouin, LA 70757. David Lefeaux, 225-625-3527.

The Packard Club — Pelican State Packards, Box 4888, Shreveport, LA 71134. Wendell Hawkins, 318-861-0456.

Vintage Thunderbird Club International — Acadian Thunderbirds, 1605 Nie Parkway, New Orleans, LA 70131-1907. J. Gale, Jr., 504-368-1209.

Vintage Triumph Register — British Motoring Club, New Orleans, Box 13803, New Orleans, LA 70185. Harold O’Reilly.

MAINE

ATHS — Pine Tree Chapter, R.R. 2, Box 9062, Gardiner, ME 04345. Clayton A. Hoak, 207-582-3224.

AACA — Maine Region, 69 Falmouth Road, Falmouth, ME 04105-1841. Faith Varney.

(’55-’57) Classic Chevys of Maine,132 Upper Cross Road, Lebanon, ME 04027. Everett Murphy, 207-457-1957, murph1957@webtv.net.

Classic Thunderbirds of New England (1955, 56 and 57 Thunderbirds), CTCI Chapter 11- New England Region, 25 Settlers Way, Bourne, MA 02532, Phone: 508-759-1630 or onsetjp@ juno.com , Jim Potter”.

GTO Association of America — GTO Association of Maine, 214 Atlantic Ave., Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538. Charlie Huntington, 207-633-2904.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Maine Maritime, 69 Keswick Road, South Portland, ME 04106. Christopher Drake, 207-828-4848.

Model T Ford Club International — Nubble Light, 211 Clay Hill Road, Cape Neddick, ME 03902. David Currier.

Model T Ford Club of America — Down East Chapter, 20 Intervale Road, Temple, ME 04984.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Tri-State Spokes Chapter, 43 Miles Road, Goffstown, NH 03045. Paul Melanson, 603-668-2897, pmelanson29@comcast.net.

Vacationland Volkswagen Association, Box 632, Auburn, ME 04210. Dave Wallace, 207-784-7095.

MARYLAND

American Chevelle Enthusiast Society — Maryland Chevelle Club, 109 W. Belcrest Road, Bel Air, MD 21014. Rick Eckenrode, 410-879-7893.

American Motors Owners Association — Potomac Ramblers, 18500 Hedgegrove Terrace, Olney, MD 20832. Ben Franklin, 301-773-1810.

Antique Motor Club of Greater Baltimore, 4116 Walter Ave., Baltimore, MD 21236. Les Horn, 410-256-6386.

ATHS — Baltimore-Washington Chapter, 38777 Blossom Drive, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Henry Fowler, Jr., 301-884-3390, hsbbfowler@olg.com.

ATHS — DelMarVa Chapter, 31981 Bonhill Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804-1466. Buck Burton, 410-860-8476.

ATHS — Mason-Dixon Chapter, 10884 Haughs Church Road, Keymar, MD 21757. David S. Alexander, 301-845-4709.

AACA — Bay Country Region, 25944 Gosling Lane, Royal Oak, MD 21662. Ed Brown.

AACA — Chesapeake Region, 1116 Sleepy Dell Court, Towson, MD 21286. Robert Amos, 410-828-8799.

AACA — Eastern Shore Region, 3911 Five Briars Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Robert Kambam.

AACA — Harford Region, Box 1344, Bel Air, MD 21014. Bruce Wheeler, 410-272-7350.

AACA — Mason-Dixon Region, 10923 Roessner Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21740. T. Lester Adelsberger.

AACA — Queen City Region, 12804 Hannah Drive SE, Cumberland, MD 21502. James Jenkins.

AACA — Southern Maryland Antique Auto Club, Box 264, White Plains, MD 20695. Glendene Johnson, 301-932-0368.

AACA — Sugarloaf Mountain Region, 209 Harrison St., Rockville, MD 20850-1823. Louis Harrington, 301-762-8197.

Antique Motor Club of Greater Baltimore, 4116 Walter Ave., Baltimore, MD, 21236-1534. Les Horn, 410-256-6386.

Buick Club of America — BOOM, 2114 Old Dairy Farm Road, Gambrills, MD 21054. Richard Berger, 410-923-3657.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Potomac Region, 14 Triple Crown Court, North Potomac, MD 20878, www.clcpotomacregion.org. Vince Taliano, 301-258-8321, eddieamendo@comcast.net.

Chrysler Product Owners Club,1804 Longmead Road, Silver Spring, MD 20906, www.cpocdc.org. Bill Loewy, cpoc@comcast.net.

CCCA — Chesapeake Bay Region, 320 N. Wind Road, Ruxton, MD 21204. Morton Bullock III, 410-296-5048.

Classy Chassis Car Club, Box 434, Mount Savage, MD 21545. Dale W. Clark, 301-264-3380.

Convertible Owners Club of Greater Baltimore, 11311 Woodland Drive, Lutherville, MD 21093. Donald C. Royston, 410-825-2010.

CORSA — Chesapeake, Box 12, Perryman, MD 21130.

CORSA — Baltimore, 619 Round Oak Road, Towson, MD 21204.

CORSA — Group Corvair, 12710 Lode St., Bowie, MD 20720.

CORSA — Mid-Maryland, 20620 Guard Court, Rohrersville, MD 21779.

CORSA — National Capital Area, 8110 Carrollton Parkway, New Carrollton, MD 20784. Carol Bourgondien.

Cougar Club of America — Delmarva, Box 3852, Chester, VA 23831. Jim Karamanis, 703-491-8710.

Early Ford V8 Club of America — National Capital Region Group #36, 305 Gwynnbrook Ave., Owings Mills, MD 21117. Norman Heathcote, 410-323-0600.

(’55-’57) Baltimore’s Best Classic Chevy Club, 904 Bob-El Drive, Westminster, MD 21157. April Grammont, 410-876-8898, aprilg57@juno.com, april57@aol.com.

(’55-’57) Heart of Maryland Classic Chevy Club, 7604 Laytonia Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20877. Marvin Thomas, 301-258-7490, www.hmccc.50g.com.

(’55-’57) Mason-Dixon Classic Chevy Club, Box 3371, Salisbury, MD 21802. Robert Bowie, 410-208-0279, thebuoysatteal@aol.com.

(’58-’64) Late Great Chevys of Maryland, 512 Ridgewell Way, Silver Spring, MD 20902. Bob Duckett, 301-680-0616.

Falcon Club of America — Mason Dixon Chapter, 2574 Riva Road #17A, Annapolis, MD 21401-7426. Philip Barber, 410-266-8271.

HCCA — Chesapeake Bay/Four Seasons, 6561 Hopkins Neck Road, Easton, MD 21601. Henry Petronis, 410-822-3963.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Chespeake Bay Chapter. Jon Battle, 9708 Conde Rd., Marshall, VA 20115, 540-364-1770. www.cbc.hetclub.org .

International Thunderbird Club — Mid-Atlantic Thunderbird Club, 613 McHenry Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. Tom Young, 410-653-3108.

Lambda Car Club International — Straight Eights Region, 7102 Charles Spring Way, Baltimore, MD 21204.

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club — Chesapeake, Box 81, Davidson, MD 21035. Carolyn Popp, 410-451-3181.

Maryland Chevelle Club #97103, 12806 Holiday Lane, Bowie, MD 20716. Donald Gates, 301-464-7618, mochevelleclub@aol.com, www.chevelles.net/mcc

Mid-Maryland Ford Club, Box 272, Brookeville, MD 20833. Dave Phelps, 301-570-2077, mmfclub@msn.com.

MARC — Greater Baltimore Region, 5930 Old Washington Road, Sykesville, MD 21784-8624. William Alexander.

MARC — Hub City Model A Club, 816 The Terrace, Hagerstown, MD 21742. John Lloyd.

MARC — Southern Maryland Region, Box 1553, California, MD 20619-9739. Bill Bushey.

Model T Ford Club International — Chespeake Bay T’s,105 S. Main St., Federalsburg, MD 21632. Cathy Prouse.

Model T Ford Club International — Heart of Maryland T’s,3401 Kemptown Road, Monrobia, MD 21770. Frank Easterday.

Model T Ford Club International — Maryland, 3345 Florence Road, Woodbine, MD 21797. Evaline Miller.

Model T Ford Club of America — Blue and Gray Chapter, Box 56, Keymar, MD 21757. Dottie Keeler.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Mason-Dixon Chapter, 15009 Lavale Road, Monkton, MD 21111. Dick Benton, 410-667-0777.

National Desoto Club — DeSoto Owners Club of Maryland, 3301 Clipper Mill Road, Millers, MD 21101. J. Ferdinand Driver, 410-329-6509.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Olds Centennial Club, Box 483, Severn, MD 21144.

The Packard Club — Mid-Atlantic Packards, Box 123, Fulton, MD 20759. William Johnson, 301-953-7208, geohamlin@isualum.com.

Plymouth Owners Club — Mid-Atlantic Region, 407 E. Nicodemus Road, Westminster, MD 21157. David Young, dbyoung@umbc.edu.

Professional Car Society — Mid-Atlantic Chapter, 3922 W. Watersville Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771. Jeff Beyer, President, Box 123, Fulton, MD 20759-0123

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Chesapeake Chapter, 1301 York Road, Lutherville, MD 21093-6012.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Delmarva Chapter, Box 344, Salisbury, MD 21803-0344.

VMCCA — Mid Atlantic, 9921 Howes Road, Dunkirk, MD 20754. Jim Scheidel, 301-855-8136, jasehs@olg.com.

VCCA — Bay Country Region, 107 Popular Ave., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Joseph Hyla.

VCCA — Free Sate Region, 12216 Dover Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136-5604. Robert Wilhelm.

VCCA — Mid-Atlantic Region, 2309 Haddon Place, Bowie, MD 20716. Dan Blades, 301-262-5148.

VCCA — North East Nowtie Region, 9100 Simms Road, Baltimore, MD 21234. Chet Brookhart, 410-256-6920.

Vintage Triumph Register — Triumphs Around the Chesapeake, 8153 Quarterfield Farms Drive, Severn, MD 21144. Gary Klein, 410-551-2055.

MASSACHUSETTS

American Motors Owners Association — Classic AMO of New England, 83 Main St., West Newbury, MA 01985. Brian Seeley, 978-363-1502.

ATHS — Antique Truck Club of New England, 130 Cook Lane, Marlborough, MA 01752. Dave Mauro, 508-481-0011.

AACA — Massachusetts Region, 307 Cherry St., Brigewater, MA 02224. Paul Lehtola.

Avanti Owners Association International — Northeast, Box 322, Uxbridge, MA 01569. Bill Waterhouse, 508-278-3242.

Bay State Antique Auto Club, Box 486, Dedham, MA 02027-0486.

Bay State Corvair Club, 344 Summer St., Rehoboth, MA 02769.

Bristol County Street Rod Association, Box 194, Chartley, MA 02712. Ken Handshaw, 401-434-7649, jcricket83@aol.com.

Buick Club of America — Central New England, Box 397, Bondsville, MA 01009. Mark Salamon, 413-283-7444.

Buick Club of America — Minuteman Chapter, 36 Timberlane, Plymouth, MA 02360. David Buckman, www.minutemanbuick.org.

CCCA — New England Chapter, Box 60400, Worchester, MA 01606. Ron Siff, 508-842-0030, semanor@aol.com.

Chevrolet Nomads Association — New England Nomads, 39 Meadow Brook Road, North Chatham, MA 02650. Dan Walsh, Sr., 508-945-3920.

Classic Thunderbirds of New England (1955, 56 and 57 Thunderbirds), CTCI Chapter 11- New England Region, 25 Settlers Way, Bourne, MA 02532, Phone: 508-759- 1630 or onsetjp@juno.com , Jim Potter

CORSA — Bay State, 6 Kraft Road, Milford MA 01757-2126. Ray Bombardier, 508-473-7026.

CORSA — Bay State, 1132 Washington St., East Bridgewater, MA 02333. Rick MacDonald.

CORSA — Colonial Corvair Club, 44 Columbia Road, Arlington, MA 02474.

Early Ford V8 Club of America — New England Regional Group, Box 974, Acton, MA 01720. John Carol, 978-692-6063.

(’55-’57) Bay State Chevys, Box 614, Springfield, MA 01028. Wayne Shary, 860-623-8026.

(’58-’64) Greater Boston Late Great Chevys, 5 Vera Road, Randolph, MA 02368. Jay Davidson, 781-963-7540, Cargabma@aol.com.

Firebirds Forever Car Club, 107 Mason St., Salem, MA 01970. Roxie Harris.

Gateway Auto & Truck Club, 2 Siesta Drive, West Wareham, MA 02576. Colin MacPhail, 508-295-0619.

GTO Association of America — Pioneer Valley GTO Association, 258 Lower Hampden Road, Monson, MA 01057. Paul Bourbeau, 413-267-5834, hisandhers67gto@aol.com.

HCCA — Autoneers, 265 Boylston St., Shrewsbury, MA 01545. C. Allen Carpenter, 508-842-8250.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — New England, 80 Jewell St., Mansfield, MA 02048-1729. Tom Britnall.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Yankee, 27 Howard St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Jerre Hoffman.

Klaxon Antique Car Club, 26 Nacon Road, Burlington, MA 01803-2329. David Harrigan, 781-272-2331.

Lambda Car Club International — Yankee Region, 50 Tremont St., No. 108, Melrose, MA 02176.

Mass Cruisers Auto Club, Box 217, Wrentham, MA 02093. Tom Damon, 781-963-4039.

Massachusetts Cruisers Auto Club, Box 217, Wrentham, MA 02093. John Buchanan, usjbh@attbi.com.

Massachusetts Association of Auto Clubs (MAAC). Pres. Dean Zwicker. 9 Clapp St., Norton, MA. 02766. 508-285-3211.

Maynard Area Auto Club, Box 633, Maynard, MA 01754. Jack Malcolm, 978-897-3445.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Minuteman, 50 Cumberland Road, Wrentham, MA 01093-1805. John Slamin, 508-384-3065.

Mid-State Antique Auto Club, Box 24, Fitchburg, MA 01420. Tom Yoder, editor, 978-502-664, www.midstateaac.org .

MARC — Cape Cod A’s, Box 1395, Orleans, MA 02653. Larry Kingsbury.

MARC — Marcom Region, 141 Country Way, Scituate, MA 02766. Marian Brown.

MARC — Minutemen Region, Box 545, Sudbury, MA 01776. Jo Johnson.

MARC — Western Massachusetts Region, Box 784, Agawarm, MA 01001. Wallace Franklin.

MARC — Worchester County Model A Club, 718 Oxford St., Auburn, MA 01501. Mary Sheridan.

Model T Ford Club of America — Central Mass Model T Club, Box 371, Upton, MA 01568.

Model T Ford Club of America — Old Colony Model T Club, 130 Old Oaken Bucket Road, Scituate, MA 02066.

Model T Ford Club of America — Yankee Ingenui T’s, 92 Mill St. S., Lancaster, MA 01561.

National Chevy/GMC Truck Association — Northeast Chevy/GMC Truck Club, Box 155, Millers Falls, MA 01349. Bryant Stewart, 978-544-3856.

National Corvette Restorers Society — New England Chapter, 320 Newbury St. #406, Danvers, MA 01923. Steve Cataldo, 978-777-2241.

National Firebird & T/A Club — Firebirds Forever Car Club, 107 Mason St., Salem, MA 01970. Roxie Zwicker, 978-741-7829.

National Woodie Club — Yankee Wood Chapter, Box 954, Framingham, MA 01701. Ted Langmeyer, 508-655-8065.

New England Classics, 32 Richard Ave., Methuen, MA 01844. Pauline M. Vieira, 978-682-1379.

New England Lincolns, P.O. Box 0150, Cambridge, MA 02139. Vitas Rasys, 617-497-4448. www.NewEnglandLincolns.com

Northeast Mighty Mopar Club, 19 Treasure Island Road, Plainville, MA 02762. Paul Nagins, 508-695-1583, plymthpaul@aol.com.

North County Street Rod, Box 893, Fitchburg, MA 01420. T.J. Blauser, 978-345-1906.

North Shore Old Car Club, Box 55, Danvers, MA 01923, www.nsocc.org. 978-887-4044, faxishh@aol.com.

Old Car Club, Box 462, Shewsbury, MA 01545. Edmund Wlodyka, 508-877-3668.

Olde Yankee Street Rods, Box 242, Sheffield, MA 01257. Jim Phillips, 413-229-8561.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Eastern Massachusetts GMO, Box 424, Danvers, MA 01923.

Oldsmobile Club of America — New England Olds Club, Box 603, Southhampton, MA 01073. 413-527-3968.

The Packard Club — North Atlantic Packards, Box 91, Middleboro, MA 02346. John Evers, 508-923-0290, www.napackards.org/ .

Plymouth Owners Club — Colonial Region, 456 Holyok St., Ludlow, MA 01056. Betty Kibbe, 413-589-9576.

Porsche 356 Registry, Type 356 Northeast, 18 Corning St., Beverly, MA 01905. Fran DeLeo, 978-929-3070.

Professional Car Society, NEW ENGLAND CHAPTER, PO Box 73, Southbridge MA 01550. Paul Steinberg, Ph: 860 928 2233; Email: noahsarkinc@earthlink.net

Shamrods, 11 Hillside Road, Forestdale, MA 02644. Dennis Newman, 508-477-0161.

Shark City Lugnuts, c/o Huhtanens Auto Body, Junction 149 and 6A, West Barnstable, MA 02668. Dick Kiusalas, 508-362-2676.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Berkshire Chapter, Box 1, Lennox, MA 01240.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Eastern Mass Chapter, Box 3332, Peabody, MA 01960-3332.

Vintage Triumph Register — Western Massachusetts Triumph Association, 5 Louise Ave., Easthampton, MA 01027. Bob O’Donnel.

Western Massachusetts Model T Club, 25 Green St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Curt Girard.

MICHIGAN

American Motors Owners Association — American Motors Cruisers, 1340 Nickle Plate Road, Ionia, MI 48846. Anita Mier, 616-527-0477.

American Motors Owners Association — Great Lakes Classic AMC,1592 Wiltshire, Berkley, MI 48072. Ron Rogers, 248-547-0013.

ATHS — Michigan Chapter, 505 W. Ash St., Mason, MI 48854-1552. Warren Cooley, 517-676-5910.

ATHS — Southeast Michigan Chapter, 5090 Timberview Court, Saline, MI 48176. Robert Ludwig, 734-429-0619.

ATHS — West Michigan Chapter, 10333 Eastern Ave. SE, Wayland, MI 49348-9602. Robert Roelofs, 616-698-2912.

AACA — Blue Water Region, 7700 State Road, Burtchville, MI 48059. Gary Minnie.

AACA — Boyne Country Region, Box 250, Walloon Lake, MI 49796. Arnold Hudson.

AACA — Flint Region, 6309 Van Vleet Road, Swartz Creek, MI 48473. Larry Tremble.

AACA — Inland Lakes Region, Box 627, Houghton Lake, MI 48629. Russ Lockwood, 517-422-5686.

AACA — Irish Hills Region, 9217 Western Road, Morenci, MI 49256. George McCaskey.

AACA — Kalamazoo Valley Region, 27405 Shaw Road, Lawton, MI 49065. David Lyon.

AACA — Northwestern Michigan Region, 1086 Rasho Road, Traverse City, MI 49684. Clarence Smith.

AACA — Saginaw Valley Region, 6271 Trinklein Road, Saginaw, MI 48609.

AACA — West Michigan Region, 1048 Parkhurst Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 49504. Ryan DeVries.

AACA — Wolverine State Region, 19963 Sumpter, Belleville, MI 48111. Robert Scheffler.

Antique Truck Club of America — Blue Water Chapter, 2728 N. Belle River, East China, MI 48054, Richard Vanderworp, 810-765-3473.

Avanti Owners Association International — Detroit, 16575 Shaftsbury, Detroit, MI 48219. Doug Komer, 313-592-0276.

Buick Club of America — Buicktown, 6031 Bloss Court, Swartz Creek, MI 48473. Bill Salisbury, 810-655-4940.

Buick Club of America — Central Michigan, 5801 Hughes Road, Lansing, MI 48911. Rick Mills, 517-393-1359.

Buick Club of America — Southeast Michigan, 20830 Lange St., St. Clair Shores, MI 480080. Dennis Paradoski, 810-773-4840.

Buick Club of America — West Michigan Chapter, 3337 34th St. SW, Grandville, MI 49418, www.buickclub.org/westmich. Jim Crame, 616-530-1966, jimcrame@yahoo.com.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Motor City Region, 35105 W. 13 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48331. Paul Ayres, 248-553-2053, payres@flash.net.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — West Michigan Region. Art Riley, 616-629-5713.

Chelsea Classic Cruisers,112 W. Summit St., Chelsea, MI 48118. Fred Hoffman, 734-475-8804.

Cherry Bowl Cruisers, Box 554, Honor, MI 49640. Grant Sager, 231-882-5832, sagergv@coslink.net.

Chevelle Club of Michigan, 8812 Hannan Road, Wayne, MI 48184. Chuck Finch, 734-721-1967.

Chrysler Product Restorers Club — Great Lakes Region, 15561 Sherwood Lane, Fraser, MI 48026. Pete Williams.

Classic Antique Restorers Club, Box 345, Three Rivers, MI 49093. Herb Adams, 616-649-1847.

CCCA — Michigan Region, 3377 Timber Crest Court, West Bloomfield, MI 48324. Larry Moss, 248-360-9818, 248-540-3733, larpatmoss@msn.com.

CORSA — Detroit Area, 25760 Pineview, Warren, MI 48091. Ken Pepke, 810-759-4865.

CORSA — West Michigan, 104 Spruce Ave., Holland, MI 49423. Dave Ziebarth, emcorvair@comcast.com.

Cougar Club of America — Great Lakes Cougar Club, 5622 Lowell Ave., Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada L2G 4E2. James Meganety, 905-358-5967.

Early Ford V-8 Club of America — Dearborn Regional Group #67, 2586 Cheswick Drive, Troy, MI 48084. Jack Beggs, 248-646-5082.

Early Ford V-8 Club of America — Southern Michigan Regional Group #126, 3401 Zion Road, Jackson, MI 49201. Paul Rebescher, 517-769-2103, rebescherd@aol.com.

Falcon Club of America — Great Lakes Chapter, 467 Oak St., Jonesville, MI 49250. Beverly Engle, 517-849-7156.

Falcon Club of America — Metro Detroit Chapter, 18810 Dale Ave., Allen Park, MI 48101. Gordon Leslie, 734-382-2993.

(’55-’57) Classic Chevy Club — Woodward Tri-Five Cruisers, 18301 Kirkshire, Beverly Hills, MI 48025. Don Corwin, dcorwin@dcds.edu.

(’55-’64) Mid-Michigan Classic Chevy Club, 122 S. Burgess St., West Branch, MI 48661. Joann Weskovich, 989-345-2536, gavitt@i-star.com.

GTO Association of America — West Michigan Classic Pontiacs, 404 Windsor Lane, Postage, MI 49002. Mary Skinner, 616-345-6300.

GTO Association of America — Woodward GTO Tigers, 4677 Lockwood Drive, Washington, MI 48094. Richard Beecheri, 810-777-1583.

Gull Wing Group International — Eastern Great Lakes, 5823 Wellwood Court, Rochester, MI 48306. Robert G Sirna, 248-650-9542.

Hermansville Car Club, Box 201, Hermansville, MI 49847. Bob Christensen, 906-498-2288.

Hillsdale Bicentennial Car Club, 5120 State Road, Hillsdale, MI 49242. Paul Schneider, 517-287-6593, paulrose@frontiernet.net.

HCCA — Grand Rapids, 3321 E. Bluewater Hwy., Ionia, MI 48846-9728. Beaulah Colley, 616-527-0281.

HCCA — South Michigan Motorist, 4 Jay Lee Court, Ann Arbor, MI 48108. Guy Zaninovich, 734-913-9762.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Hudson Motor Car Co. Home Chapter, 14288 Riverside, Livonia, MI 48154. Doug Markham, 734-261-1933.

International Ford Retractable Club — Michigan/Ontario Chapter, 631 Gold Crest Drive, Dearborn, MI 41824. Howard Voight.

International Mercury Owners Association — Mid-Lakes Mercury Owners, Box 87494, Canton, MI 48187-0494. Ron, 734-981-6462.

Itasca Vintage Car Club, Box 131, Grand Rapids, MI 55744. 218-326-5965.

Jackson Street Cruisers, 837 Woodine Blvd., Jackson, MI 49203. 517-787-1000, acme@acd.net.

Just Truk’n in Michigan, 21815 Gratiot Road, Merrill, MI 48637. Jerry Emmendorfer, 989-643-5885, jjs69chevy@aol.com.

Kaiser-Frazer Owners Club International — Saeway Region, Box 1094, Belleville, MI 48111. Blanche Mericle.

Kalamazoo Antique Auto Restorers, Box 532, Oshtemo, MI 49077. David Lyon, 616-624-6757.

Kalamazoo Corvette Club, since 1960. www.kzoovette.org .

Lambda Car Club International — Detroit Region, Box 446, Royal Oak, MI 48068, www.lccdetroit.org.

Lambda Car Club International — Michiana Dunes Region, Box 51416, Kalamazoo, MI 49005-1416.

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club — Michigan, 21350 HCL Jackson Drive, Grosse Isle, MI 48138. Scott Anderson, 734-675-5894.

Lost Again Car Club, 224 Velvet St, Portage, MI 49002. Allan Graham, 616-327-1964.

M&M Antique Auto Club, 1500 34th Ave., Menominee, MI 49858. Ken Kirt, 906-863-3616.

Maxwell Briscoe Registry, 19005 Cone Road, Milan, MI 48160, 734-439-7727

Memories In Motion Car Club. Gloria Maitland, 313-295-4291.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — International Stars, 3926 Wadhams Road, China Township, MI 48054. Steve Mahac, 810-326-4565.

Metropolitan Owners Club of North America — Mitt’en Mets, 20650 Breezewood Court, Birmingham, MI 48025. Diane Hawkinson, 248-646-4284, Hawksmet@juno.com.

Michigan Great Lakes Antique Car Club, 25555 Cherry Hill Road, Dearborn Heights, MI 48125. Ralph J. Boyer, 303-274-0272.

MARC — Au Sable Valley Region, 4876 Greenwood Road, West Branch, MI 48661. Gerald Sheick.

MARC — Cherry Capitol Region, 4903 Hoxie E., Cedar, MI 49621. Bob Fitzgerald.

MARC — Crank & Throttle Region, 2264027 1/2 Mile Road, Springport, MI 49284. Thomas Fairles.

MARC — East Side A’s, Box 775, Royal Oak, MI 48068. Keith Allen, 586-949-3727.

MARC — Floral City A’s, 13925 Lake, Monroe, MI 48161. Tom Trout.

MARC — Grand A’s Region, Box 2831, Grand Rapids, MI 49501. Steve Sturim, 616-538-0441.

MARC — Grape Country Region, 8044 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49009. Frank Southwell.

MARC — Livingston A’s Region, 3155 Hunter Road, Brighton, MI 48116. Neil Fisher.

MARC — Mid-Michigan Region, 3447 W. Stoll Road, Lansing, MI 48906

MARC — Motor City Region, 2762 Bloomfield Corners, Bloomfield, MI 48304. Tony Gardener.

MARC — Muskegon Portside A’s,1839 Auble Road, Muskegon, MI 49445. Richard Mullall.

MARC — Oakleaf Region, 85 Orchardale, Rochester Hills, MI 48309. Herb Von Rusten, 248-652-9788.

MARC — Script A Region, 115 E. River Road, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858. Daune Hazelton.

MARC — Sparton Horn Region, 388 Perrin Road, Osseo, MI 49266. Kathleen Rickhab.

MARC — Sunrise Side Model A Ford Club, 4803 Kirchoff Road, Alpena, MI 49707. Larry Corness.

MARC — Western Lake Erie Region, 5371 Douglas Road, Ida, MI 48140. Joe Sillman, 734-269-2798, joe.sillman@dundee.net.

Model T Ford Club International — Boilin’ T’s, 22115 Brunswick, Charlotte, MI 48813. Tom Taylor.

Model T Ford Club International — Borderline T’s, 1660 S. Allen Road, St. Clair, MI 48079. Jack Zimmer.

Model T Ford Club International — Casual T’s, 1850 Hunt Club, Grosse Point Woods, MI 48236. Jerry Van Ooteghem.

Model T Ford Club International — Central Michigan T’s, 203 W. Spruce St., St. Charles, MI 48655. Charles Versteeg.

Model T Ford Club International — Crankun T’s, 3357 S. McGee Road, Lake City, MI 49651. Bob Fitzgerald.

Model T Ford Club International — Huron Valley Cranks, 2347 Dalley Road, Lapeer, MI 48446. Tom Angellotti.

Model T Ford Club International — Model T Flivvers, N6079 Shore Drive, Wallace, MI 49893. Joseph Van Evera.

Model T Ford Club International — Tinkerin T’s, Route 3, 4978 W. 52nd St., Baldwin, MI 49304. Leon Rader.

Model T Ford Club International — Tin Lizzie Tralers, 49 Edison Court, Coldwater, MI 49036. Dean Murphy.

Model T Ford Club International — Vehicle City T’s,11285 Coldwater Road, Davison, MI 48423. Bill Barth.

Model T Ford Club International — Washtenaw Nau Ties,5124 Church Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Max Marken.

Model T Ford Club International — Western Michigan, A-1164 Graafschap Road, Holland, MI 49423. Stan Windemuller.

Monroe Area Street Rods, Box 255, Petersburg, MI 49270. Jerry Watters, 734-279-2117.

Mustang Club of America — Mustang Club of Mid-Michigan, 925 Flint St., Frankenmuth, MI 48734. Gary Strappazon, 989-652-4842, www.mustangclubmm.com.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Michigan Chapter, 68347 Copperwood Drive, Washington, MI 48095. John Hinckley, 586-336-9650.

National Street Rod Association — West Michigan Street Rods,2968 Holton Road, Muskegon, MI 49445. Darryl Sprague, 616-744-4947.

Oakland-Pontiac Enthusiast Organization, 3520 Warringham Drive, Waterford, MI 48329-1380.

Oldsmobile Club of America — R.E. Olds Chapter, Box 80101, Lansing, MI 48908-0101.

The Packard Club — Motor City Packards, 29211 Sherry St., Madison Heights, MI 48071. Dennis Kuhn.

Plymouth Owners Club — Detroit Region, 22460 LaVon, St. Clair Shores, MI 48081. Walter Boelister, 586-773-0410, waboelister@comcast.net.

Porsche 356 Registry — 356 Motor Cities Group, 27244 Ryan Road, Warren, MI 48092. Barbara Skirmants, 810-558-3692.

Professional Car Society, MICHIGAN CHAPTER, 3030 Newport Drive, #8, Flint, MI 48532; President: Kim McDonald; Ph: 810.577.4623; email: mrk6940@gmail.com.

River Raisin Packards — 5205 Scofield-Carleton Rd. , Carleton, MI 48117.

River Valley Car Club, 513 Rose Ave., Big Rapids, MI 49307. Tim Porter, 231-796-6469, hotrod302dr@yahoo.com.

Rods & Relics Car Club, Box 521, West Branch, MI 48661-0521.

Rolls-Royce Owners Club — Lake Michigan Region, 2S 942 Thornecrest Lane, Batavie, IL 60510. Jennifer Malpass, 630-879-7609.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Great Lakes Chapter, Box 510507, Livonia, MI 48151.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Western Michigan Chapter, 1048 Parkhurst NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504.

Southwestern Michigan Car Collectors Club, Box 543, St. Joseph, MI 49085.

Street Freaks Car Club, 7871 Gratiot, Saginaw, MI 48609; Todd 989-781-3689; istreetfreaks@yahoo.com; www.myspace.com/streetfreaks; www.myspace.com/streetfreaks

Studebaker Drivers Club — Northeastern Michigan Chapter, 5300 Stroebel Road, Saginaw, MI 48609, www.nemsdc.info. Don Johnston, 989-793-2207, johnstond@chartermi.net.

Studebaker Drivers Club — West Michigan Chapter, 16215 Pine Hollow Ave., Spring Lake, MI 49456. Terry Judd, 616-847-0753.

United Street Machines, 430 N. Batchewana, Clawson, MI, 48017. Ralph Haney, 248-280-0342.

VMCCA — Battle Creek Chapter, 8977 M Drive S., Burlington, MI 49029. Arthur Black, 616-268-9157.

VMCCA — Blue Water Chapter, 2528 Riverwood Drive, Port Huron, MI 48060. Bart Dickey, 810-982-9512.

VMCCA — Brass And Gas Chapter, 56 Country Club Road, Holland, MI 49423. William Achterhof, 616-396-7579.

VMCCA — Brighton Chapter, 12669 I Owe Drive, Brighton, MI 48114. Richard Cardeccia, 248-685-2766.

VMCCA — Detroit Chapter, 1850 Hunt Club, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. Gerald Van Ooteghen, 313-881-2813.

VMCCA — Huron Valley Chapter, 9317 Mapletree Drive, Plymouth, MI 48170. George Schaffer, 734-453-7505.

VMCCA — Jackson Cascade Chapter, 3500 Hoyer Road, Jackson, MI 49201. Leo Warren, 517-764-3731.

VMCCA — Lakeshore Chapter, 23427 Brookdale, St. Clair Shores, MI 48082. George Hellwig, 586-294-1076.

VMCCA — Lansing Chapter, 1069 Applegate, East Lansing, MI 48823. James Neal, 517-332-7366.

VCCA — Lower Michigan Region, 1690 East Newark Road, Lapeer, MI 48446. Bruce Granger.

Vintage Triumph Register — Detroit Triumph Sportscar Club, 8972 Deborah Court, East Livonia, MI 48150. Terry Walters.

Willys-Overland-Knight Registry, — Michigan Chapter, 9770 Tower Road, South Lyon, MI 48178. Greg Gumtow.

Walter P. Chrysler Club — Great Lakes Region, 15561 Sherwood Lane, Fraser, MI 48026. Pete Williams.

Minnesota

American Motors Owners Association — AM Express, 16220 Hudson Ave., Lakeville, MN 55044. Chris Henze, 612-891-1870.

ATHS — Hiawathaland Chapter, 2401 Becker Drive, Albert Lea, MN 56007-6301. Joe Becker, 507-373-8598.

ATHS — Minnesota Metro Chapter, Tim Almquist President, 16628 State Hwy 18, Brainerd, MN 56401 218-764-3035 tima@brainerd.net. www.mnmetro.org .

AACA — Capitol City Chapter, 8207 Clinton Ave., Bloomington, MN 55420, www.aaca.org/ccc. Brian Freed, 952-884-3997, ccc@webesearch.com.

AACA — Minnesota Region, 2200 Ericon Drive, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430. Bill or Donna Dirnberger.

Auto Restorers Club, Box 531, St. Peter, MN 56082. Gary Derner, 507-625-9226.

Buick Club of America — Hawkeye Chapter, 4947 Fairhill Drive SE, Bufalo, MN 55312-4712. James Jaeger.

Buick Owners Club — Fireball, Box 24776, Edina, MN 55424. Neil Solberg.

Buick Owners Club — Gopher State Chapter, P. O. Box 130067, Roseville, MN 55113-0067.

PH: 651-770-8096. www.gopherstatebuick.org. Fred Syrdal, director, director@gopherstatebuick.org

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — North Star Region, 1262 Etna St., St. Paul, MN 55106. Richard Moeschter, 651-776-8887, www.northstarcadillac.org.

CC/GMC Truck Club of Minnesota, 11231 Norway St. NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448. Mark Berger, 763-767-9606.

Chrysler Product Restorers Club — 10,000 Lakes Region, 211 Saratoga Lane N., Plymouth, MN 55441. Bruce Knapp.

Classic Car Club of America (CCCA) Upper Midwest Region (UMR) 855 South Cleveland Cambridge, MN 55008. Paul Lares 763-528-0061, paullares@larescorp.com; http://www.umrccca.org/

Classic Chevy International — Chevy’s Best, 12540 Dominick Circle, Minnetonka, MN 55343. Paul Larson, 612-866-3857.

Classic Thunderbird Club International — The Mini-birds of Minne-sota, 4753 126th St., White Bear Lake, MN 55110. Dave Rustad, 612-426-8568.

CORSA — Minnesota, 3370 Library Lane, St. Louis Park, MN 55426. Fran Schmidt, 612-929-9124.

Crosley Automobile Club — North Star Region, 4716 Stinson Blvd. NE, Columbia Heights, MN 55241. PH: 612-363-1658. www.mncrosley.com . Fred Syrdal, director, fred@mncrosley.com .

Cruiser Customs, 549 E. Minnehaha Ave., St. Paul, MN 55101. M. Kieffe, 651-772-0449.

Early Ford V-8 Club of America — Twin Cities Regional Group, P.O. Box 20236, Minneapolis, MN 55420. Bill Gillies 651-633-1564. www.tcrgv8club.org

Falcon Club of America — Northland Chapter, 19203 81st Place N., Maple Grove, MN. Doug Arntson, 763-420-3050.

Fiero Owners Club of America — Minnesota Fieros Forever, 1376 Viewcrest Road, Shoreview, MN 55126. Richard Ulvestad, 612-710-2199.

F-100 Ford Club — Twin City, 7625 Minar Lane N., Stillwater, MN 55082. Walter Johnson, 651-714-4115.

(’55-’72) Gopher State Chevys, Box 120561, New Brighton, MN 55112. Joe Poppel, 763-780-9167.

GTO Association of America — Land of Lakes GTO Club, Box 574, Osseo, MN 55369. Dean Brendal.

Heartland Vintage Thunderbird Club — Thunderbird Midwest, 8136 Narcissus Lane N., Maple Grove, MN 55311. Barry Blazevic, 612-494-8477.

Heartland Wheels Car Club, Box 971, Walker, MN 56484. John Grimley, 218-547-3018, jgrimley@djam.com.

HCCA — Twin Cities, 4801 287th Court NW, Isanti, MN 55040. James Forest, 612-444-6230.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — North Central, 12342 87th Ave., Maple Grove, MN 55369. Craig Larson, 763-493-3423.

International Ford Retractable Club — Northland Chapter, 22600 Pinto Lane, Lakeville, MN 55044. Judy Hofer.

IH Collectors Club — Chapter 15,Minnesota, R.R. 1, Box 100, Brownsdale, MN 55918-9718.

Kaiser-Frazer Owners Club International — North Country, 1505 Lone Oak Road, Eagan, MN 55121. Mike Wolley.

Lambda Car Club International — Headwaters Region, P.O. Box 19095, Minneapolis, MN 55419.

Late Great Chevrolet Association — Gopher State Chevys, Box 120561, New Brighton, MN 55112. Don Rohweder, 651-636-2506.

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club — North Star Region, 29205 St. Croix Trail, Schafer, MN 55074. Bob Johnson, 651-257-1715.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Twin Cities, 12800 Roberts Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55346-3208. Louis Wendling, 952-829-0848.

Metropolitan Owners Club of North America — Metropolitans From Minnesota, 2810 Beam Lane, Eagan, MN 55121. Richard Osmundson, 651-454-2129.

Minnesota Fieros Forever, 13875 Chestnut Drive #102, Eden Prairie, MN 55344. Pete Grosz, 651-462-9411.

Minnesota Street Machine Association, Box 491032, Blaine, MN 55449.

Minnesota Street Rod Association, 8429 Grange Blvd., Cottage Grove, MN 55016. 651-641-1992.

MARC — Twin City Region, 11109 Gettsburg Ave. N., Champion, MN 55316. Dale Pomerleau.

MARC — Model A Ford Town Sedan Club, 9325 31st Ave. N., New Hope, MN 55427. Werner & Jan Langenbach, 763-544-0097, my29townsedan@usfamily.net.

MSRA LineChaser – 17580 309th Court, Shafer, MN 55074, Tom Vollbrecht, Jr. LineChaser Editor 651-213-1040

Model T Ford Club International — T Totalers, 3807 72nd Ave. N., Brooklyn Center, MN 55429. Monty Notts, 763-560-9478.

Model T Ford Club of America — Lake Minnetonka, 2615 Park Ave. #610, Minneapolis, MN 55458.

Model T Ford Club of America — North Star State, 8780 Ironwood Trail N., Lake Elmo, MN 55042.

Northern Knights Car Club, Box 611, Park Rapids, MN 56470. Dave Kiehn, 218-732-0020.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Minnesota Olds Club, 13049 Herald Court, Apple Valley, MN 55124.

The Packard Club — Minnesota Packards, Box 19119, Diamond Lake Station, Minneapolis, MN 55419. Mike Dulinski, 218-721-4631, mnpacsler@aol.com.

Paul Bunyan Vintage Auto Club, 5010 Island View Drive NE, Bemidji, MN 56601. Luvern Eichhoff, 218-586-2296.

Performance Ford Club of Minnesota, 1649 Pullman Ave., St. Paul Park, MN 55071. Ray Schmidt 651-459-8153.

Perham Area Cruiser, Box 412, Perham, MN 56573. Erv Wegscheid, 218-346-6956.

Phantoms Motor/Motor Club,Box 195, Red Wing, MN 55066. Bill McKinley, 651-388-1800.

Pierce-Arrow Society — Midwest Region, 10417 Jefferson St. NE, Blaine, MN 55434. 612-786-6885.

Plymouth Owners Club — Tall Pines Region, 23383 Malanie Trail N., Scandia MN 55073-9745. www.geocities.com/tallpinesplymouth.

Pontiac-Oakland Club, International — Pontiac Commercial & Professional Vehicle Chapter, 1165 County Road 83, Maple Plain, MN 55359. Paul Bergstrom, 763-479-2248, pcpvnews@ties2.net.

Porsche 356 Registry — Fahr North, 3374 Owasso St., Shoreview, MN 55126. Phil Saari, 651-484-0303.

Professional Car Society — Northland Chapter, 344 W. University Ave., St. Paul, MN 55103. Tony Karsnia, 612-228-1006, triterion@comcast.net.

Professional Car Society — MILLER-METEOR CHAPTER; Jon Wurm, 6709 Greenway Ln, Forest Lake MN 55025; Ph: 651 464 6524; Email: jonwurm@yahoo.com

Riverbend Auto Club, Kari Kasel President, 19875 Orr Ave Hastings, MN 55033. 651-480-2227 karikasel@hotmail.com. www.riverbendautoclub.com .

Roadsters, Twin Cities, 9811 Hamilton Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55344. B.A. Johnson, 952-941-2918, v8ford@juno.com.

St. Cloud Antique Auto Club (Pantowners), Box 704, St. Cloud, MN 56302-0704. Slim Hartgers, slimsccbs@hotmail.com.

St. Croix Valley Auto Restorers Club, 1125 7th St., Pine City, MN 55063. Ray Ouick, 320-629-2077

Scout & International Motor Truck Association — Northern Scouts, 1190 3rd St. NE, Blaine, MN 55434. Jerry Garner, 612-257-5383.

Shelby American Auto Club — Upper Midwest Region, Box 600051, St. Paul, MN, 55106. Tom Stark, 612-533-3566.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Land O’Lakes Chapter, 6845 W. 82nd St., Bloomington, MN 55438-1264.

Still Cruisin’ Car Club, PO Box 312, Staples, MN 56479, info@stillcruisincarclub.com, www.stillcruisincarclub.com

Studebaker Drivers Club — North Star Chapter, 1295 Omaha Ave. N., Stillwater, MN 55082. 651-436-2215.

Sundowners Car Club, Box 93, Northfield, MN 55057. Don Stadler, 507-645-9055.

The Uninviteds, R.R. 5, Box 131, Fergus Falls, MN 56537. Gaylord Rachels, 218-736-2622.

Thunderbird Midwest, 4380 245th St., Forest Lake, MN 55025. Randy or Cindy Mattson, 651-777-8873.

Twin City Volkswagen Club, 6300 Cedar Lake Road, St. Louis Park, MN 55416. Rich Meyer, 612-544-1679.

VCCA — Viking Region, 1620 60th St. NE, Buffalo, MN 55313-3649. Roger James, 763-682-3111.

Vintage Thunderbird Club International — Thunderbird Midwest, 8136 Narcissus Lane N., Maple Grove, MN 55311. Barry Blazevic, 612-494-8477.

Vintage Triumph Register — Minnesota Triumph, Box 201054, Bloominton, MN 55420. Bob Lee.

Walter P. Chrysler Club — 10,000 Lakes Region, 211 Saratoga Lane N., Plymouth, MN 55441-6220. Bruce Knapp.

Willmar Car Club, Box 428, Willmar, MN 56201. Jay Mork, 320-978-4932.

Wright County Car Club, Box 662, Buffalo, MN 55313. Bob McMullen, 612-682-3772.

MISSISSIPPI

Aberdeen Antique and Classic Car Club, 10470 Hwy. 382, Aberdeen, MS 39730. Kenneth Duncan, 601-369-8245.

AACA — Catahoula Junque Collectors Association Region 97 Model T Circle, Monroeville, AL 36460. Paula Gould.

AACA — Mississippi Valley, www.mvraaca.org .

Cougar Club of America — Dixie Cougar Club, 430 Ryan St., Montgomery, AL 36107. Andrew Rolfsen, 334-263-1964.

Falcon Club of America — Gulf States Chapter, 322 Jeff Davis, Waveland, MS 39576. Bonnie Stringer, 601-467-4886.

Model T Ford Club of America — Magnolia State Model T Club, 2700 N. 8th St., Ocean Springs, MS 39564.

Vintage Triumph Register — English Motoring Club, Central, 23 Rochelle St., Brandon, MS 39047. Terry Trovato.

MISSOURI

American Motors Owners Association — Gateway AMC, Box 2583, Florissant, MO 63032. Gary Timmerman, 314-921-9713.

American Roadhouse Car Club, Box 1680, St. Charles, MO 63302-1680. Jeanne Simpson, 636-946-4389, gtocharlei@aol.com.

ATHS — Gateway Chapter, 625 W. Main St., Union, MO 63084-1013. John H. Lamke, 636-583-3573.

ATHS — Ozarks-4 State Chapter, 1712 S. Oak Grove Ave., Springfield, MO 65804. Douglas Millam, 417-886-5648.

ATHS — Three Trails Chapter, 20260 Parallel Road, Tonganoxie, KS 66086-5346. Eugene Wentz, 913-369-3600.

AACA — Gateway City Region, 2314 Clifton Forge Drive, St. Louis, MO 63131. Tony Joherst.

AACA — KC Metro Region, 1430 S. Fodgion, Independence, MO 64055. Robert Hollmer.

AACA — Show Me Region Antique Car Club, 10429 Gregory Court, St. Louis, MO 63128-1636. Ray or Rita Metzler, 314-843-2182.

Avanti Owners Association International — Gateway AOAI, 10 East Trail, St. Peters, MO 63376. Dennis Lang, 636-980-9996.

Buick Club of America — St. Louis Gateway Chapter, 2564 Shorewood Drive, Florissant, MO 63031. Bill Landers, 314-921-5015, wlanders@brick.net.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Missouri Valley. Roy Schaar, 816-796-8378.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — St. Louis Region, 314 Woodmere Drive, St. Charles, MO 63303-0701. Noel Wilson, 636-447-5319.

CCCA — Oil Belt, 11400 E. 78th St., Raytown, MO 64138. Carl Svahnberg, 816-358-2871.

CCCA — Spirit of St. Louis Region, 9821 Cooper Hill, St. Louis, MO 63124. Robert Quick, 314-965-3716.

CORSA — Heart of America, 9802 Booth, Kansas City, MO 64134.

CORSA — Show-Me Corvair Club, 4067 Waterfall Drive, St. Louis, MO 63034-0187.

Early Ford V-8 Club of America — St. Louis Regional Group, Box 623, Chesterfield, MO 63006-0623. President: George Ball, george35ball@gmail.com.

Falcon Club of America — Gateway Chapter, 76 Tom Sawyer Drive, St. Charles, MO 63303. Bill Geisler, 314-946-5047.

Classic Chevy Club of Missouri-Arkansas, 224 N. Catamount Blvd., Branson West, MO 65737. Tom Kawall, 417-272-0150, maccc@interlinc.net, http://maccc58-72.tripod.com/.

(’55-’57) Classic Chevy Club of Springfield, Box 10111 GS, Springfield, MO 65808. Wendell Royster, 417-883-6541, avire@aol.com.

(’55-’57) Fabulous Fifties Car Club, 125 Crooked Creek Road, Troy, MO 63379. Bob Bremman, 636-462-6027, http://fabulousfifties.org.

Genuine Chevy/GMC Truck Club of Kansas City, 10606 N. Main, Kansas City, MO 64155. Gaileen Jackson, 816-734-5444, chevygmcofkc.org.

Gasconade Timing Association, Box 25, Owensville, MO 65066. Michael Buchholz, 573-437-4430.

GTO Association of America — Gateway GTO Association, 20 Oak Lane, Wright City, MO 63390. Chris Simmons, 636-456-3653.

HCCA — Kansas City, 5801 N. Indian Ave., Gladstone, MO 64119-2047. Larry Delmont, 816-452-3566.

Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri, 5 Coahlamp Court, O’Fallon, MO, 63366-8463. Joe Krzan, 636-240-5603.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Gateway Chapter, 3456 Judith Ridge Road, Imperial, MO 63052-3910. Dick Burgdorf, 636-942-2500.

Kaiser-Frazer Owners Club — Midwest Division, 13605 Cypress, Grandview, MO 64030. Bill Dalzell, 816-765-2000, Ext. 306.

Lambda Car Club International — Show Me Region, Box 2787, St. Louis, MO 63116.

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club — Midwest Region, 977 Innsbrook Estates Drive, Innsbrook, MO 63390. John or Joanne Lower, 636-745-8393.

Lincoln-Zephyr V-12 Owners Club — Central 1991 Chapter, 4033 Dear Ridge Road, Neosho, MO 64850. J.R. Courtney, 417-451-7675

Loafers, 52798 Hwy. HH, Hannibal, MO 63401. Dan Janes, 573-248-1389.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Gateway, 938 Lanyard Lane, St. Louis, MO 63122. Stephen Jacquemin, 314-822-2903.

MARC — Heart of America, 2100 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64108.

MARC — Mid-America, 1423 W. Georgetown Loop, Columbia, MO 65203. Phil Shocklee.

MARC — Missouri Valley Region, 3609 Traci Lane, Byrnes Mill, MO 63051-1047. Terry Oberer.

MARC — Southwest Missouri, Box 9735, Springfield, MO 65801. Jessie Cooper.

Model T Ford Club of America — Greater St. Louis Chapter, 52 Wanesboro Court, St. Charles, MO 63304. Don Hoelscher.

Model T Ford Club of America — Heart of The Ozarks Chapter, 3891 Bell Springs Road, Marshfield, MO 65706.

Model T Ford Club of America — ILL-IA-MO Chapter, R.R. 1, Box 35, Luray, MO 63453. Forest O’Keane.

Model T Ford Club of America — Kingdom of Calloway Chapter, 5 Bartley Lane, Fulton, MO 65251. Vicki McDaniel.

Model T Ford Club of America — Show Me T’s, 1124 W. Swan, Springfield, MO 65807. Karol Spencer.

Nash Car Club Of America — Mid-West Chapter Nash Car Club, 410 Monticello Drive, Ballwin, MO 63011. Bob Loudon.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Kansas City Chapter, 508 Sugarland Drive, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080. Jennifer or Brian Neher, 816-540-4149.

National Corvette Restorers Society — St. Louis Chapter,3915 Indian Ridge Lane, Defiance, MO 63341. Joan Burnett, 636-798-2147.

National Firebird & T/A Club — Gateway FTAC. Jim Denneny, 636-928-5476.

Old Wheels Collector Car Club, Box 1917, Columbia, MO 65205-1917. Jim Beckett, 573-445-2732.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Archway Olds Club, 603 Brickingham Drive, St. Peters, MO 63376-4021. John Palmberger, dandpsos@aol.com.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Heart of America Olds Club, 3511 S. Crane St., Independence, MO 64055. Gary Hartman, 816-478-5137.

Ozarks Antique Auto Club, Box 3911, Springfield, MO 65808. David Wagner, 417-866-8384.

The Packard Club — Mid-America Packards, 2302 N. 87th St., Kansas City, KS 66109. Jeff Pachl, 913-649-8383. cjcmhoyle@aol.com.

The Packard Club — Mississippi Valley Packards, Box 451, Farmington, MO 63640. John Porbeck, 573-783-7033.

Plymouth Owners Club — Lincoln Land Region, 6219 W. Park Ave., St. Louis, MO 63139. Ed Lanfer.

Plymouth Owners Club — Missouri Show Me Region, 1602 E. Dale, Springfield, MO 65803. Tommy Pike.

Professional Car Society — Missouri Route 66 Chapter, 10823 County Road 499, Holts Summit, MO 65043. Matthew Taylor, 573-896-6043, ibftaylor@yahoo.com.

Pomme de Terre Car Club, Route 1 Box 1411, Wheatland, MO 65779. Nolen Stepp, 417-328-8666, nstepp@hotmail.com.

Porsche 356 Registry — Group 356 St. Louis Region, 10517 E. Watson Road, St. Louis, MO 63127. Ted Melsheimer, Sr., 314-966-2131.

Route 66 Car Club of St. Clair, Box 487, St. Clair, MO 63077. Del Cokley, 314-629-5445.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Metro Kansas City Chapter, Box 394, Independence, MO 64051-0394.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Metro St. Louis Chapter, 29 Ridgemoor Drive, St.Louis, MO 63105-3058.

Solid Axle Corvette Club — Great Rivers Chapter, 215 Cedar Drive, Chapin, IL 62628. M. Brockhouse, 217-472-3222, saccmb@hotmail.com.

Southern Missouri Corvette Club, 2359 S.R. K, West Plains, MO 65775. Tilman Durham, 417-256-3796.

Street Machines of Table Rock Lake, H.C. 3, Box 4250, Reeds Springs, MO 65737. John Ward, 417-338-5233.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Missouri/Illinois Gateway Chapter, 922 South 74th St., Belleville,IL 62223-2847. Charles Scherrer, 618-397-3027, bettydolls@prodigy.net.

VMCCA — Heartland Chapter, 301 N. Lake, Harrisonville, MO 64701. David Bearce, 816-380-7608.

VMCCA — Kansas City Chapter, 23903 Poindexter Drive, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086. Don Oberholtz, 816-537-6256.

VCCA — Greater St. Louis Region, 9825 Jacobi, St. Louis, MO 63136. Bob Segasture.

VCCA — Mid-West Region, Box 284, Edgerton, KS 66021. Richard Rowe.

Vintage Triumph Register — St. Louis, 321 Peeke, Kirkwoood, MO 63122. David Massey.

West Central Missouri Vintage Auto Club, Box 41, Sedalia, MO 65302-0041. Gaylon Alfrey, 660-826-2033.

Willys-Overland-Knight Registry — Missouri Valley Chapter, 5290 Bittersweet Lane, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023. Marcia McGill, 402-468-5109.

Z Car Club Association — Gateway Z Club, Box 3694, Ballwin, MO 63022-3694. Ned Maughs, 314-966-5875

MONTANA

BitterRodders Car Club, Bitterroot Valley Montana, P.O. Box 882 Hamilton, MT. Clifford Bailey 406-961-3136; www.bitterrodderscarclub.com

Bow Tie Chevys — Treasure State Classics,817 Edith, Missoula, MT 59801. B. Millhouse, 406-549-5798.

Cougar Club of America — Cascade Cougar Club, Box 94243, Seattle, WA 98124. Jim Compton, 509-946-4555.

(’55-57) Treasure State Classics, 2107 4th St. S., Great Falls, MT 59405-7102. Frank Blaney, 406-454-1545.

Hudson-Essex-Teraplane Club — Big Sky, 1521 S. 6th St. W., Missoula, MT 59801. Dave Beans, 406-728-2044.

Igniters Car Club-Libby, P.O. Box 611 Libby, Montana 59923. Dee Teske, 406-293-9715.

Model T Ford Club of America — Montana, 7516 E. Mission, Spokane, WA 99212. Tom Carnegie.

Model T Ford Club of America — Rocky Mountain, 2108 Rattlesnake Road, Missoula, MI 59802. Ralph Starr.

Montana Pioneer and Classic Auto Club — Goggles & Dusters Antique Auto Club, 2112 E. Echo Drive, Billings, MT 59105. Larry Liptac, 406-252-5324.

VCCA — Big Sky Region, 117 Bogart Drive, Bozeman, MT 59718. Dan Wesen, 406-586-0775.

Willys-Overland-Knight Registry — Missouri Valley Chapter, 5290 Bittersweet Lane, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023. Marcia McGill, 402-468-5109.

Yellowstone Roaring 20’s Auto Club, 6606 Grand Ave, Billings, MT 59106. Don Cantrell, 406-245-6576.

NEBRASKA

ATHS — Midwest Plains Chapter, 1211N 11th St., Fort Dodge, IA 50501. Gordon Watson, 515-573-4714.

Buick Club of America — Crossroads, 1060 N. 85th St., Omaha, NE 68114. Charles Garber.

Chevrolet Nomad Association — Midland Nomad Club, 2537 S. 87th Ave., Omaha, NE 68124. Bob Maline, 402-343-7281.

Chevrolet Nomad Association. For owners and enthusiasts of the 1955-57 Chevrolet Nomad. Contact: CNA, PO Box 265, Davenport, NE 68335, e-mail: cnaclub@gmail.com, web site: www.chevynomadclub.com

Chrysler Product Restorers Club — Greater Omaha Region, 18209 Sunset Lane, Omaha, NE 68154. Gail Hunt.

Classic Chevrolet Club — Omaha, Council Bluffs, Box 385, Omaha, NE 68105. Milt Fricke, 402-733-4170.

Classic Car Club of America (CCCA) Upper Midwest Region (UMR) 855 South Cleveland Cambridge, MN 55008. Paul Lares 763-528-0061, paullares@larescorp.com; http://www.umrccca.org/

CORSA — Corvair Midwest, 10100 Holdrege, Lincoln, NE 68527-9462.

Early Ford V-8 Club of Omaha Region, 209 Norwood Drive, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Denny Eaton.

Fremont Antique Car Club, Box 933, Fremont, NE 68026. Gene Chappelear, 402-721-0475, www.fremontantiquecarclub.com.

HCCA — Omaha, 15310 Mason Circle, Omaha, NE 68118. Denny Rock.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Nebraska/Iowa, 112 N. 2nd, Box 126, Ceresco, NE 68017. Bob Dittrich, 402-665-2132.

International Ford Retractable Club — Pathfinder Chapter, 1525 N. Garfield, Fremont, NE 68025. Kiel Eliste.

Kaiser-Frazer Owners Club International — Heart of America, 7031 Badger Drive, Lincoln, NE 68516. Wesley Durst.

Late Great Chevy — Heartland Late Great Chevy, 14005 Meredith, Omaha, NE, 68164, Rick Lambert, 402-473-3621.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Eastern Nebraska, 9802 Nichols St. #350, Omaha, NE 68114. Anthony Haske, 402-397-4708.

Model A Ford Club of America — Goldenrod Antique Auto Club, 2425 68th Ave. Place, Kearney, NE 68847. Delbert Brock, 308-236-9985.

Model A Ford Club of America — Meadowlark, Box 6011, Omaha, NE 68106. Don Graves, 402-453-7166.

MARC of America — Meadowlark Region, Box 6011, Omaha, NE 68106. Don Graves, 402-453-7166.

Model T Ford Club International — Cornhuskers Model T Ford Club, 15731 Weschester Circle, Omaha, NE 68118. Robert McKelvie.

Model T Ford Club International — Nebraskaland, 2221 S. 37th St., Lincoln, NE 68506. Ken Chaney.

Model T Ford Club of America — Centennial T Club of Omaha, 19998 Grand Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Jerry Stolinski.

Model T Ford Club of America — Nebraskaland Model T Club, 8705 W. Branched Oak Road, Raymond, NE 68428. Steve Hughes.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Nebraska Chapter, 18214 Padadena Ave., Omaha, NE 68310. John Osteholm, 402-964-9162.

Northwest Nebraska Vintage Car Club, RR 1 Box 130, Gordon, NE 69343. Loyd Burton, 308-327-2353.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Great Plains Olds Club, Box 19256, Omaha, NE 68119-0256.

The Packard Club — Hawkeye Packards, 52815 Prairie Winds Drive, Nevada, IA 50201. Jack Mauldin, 515-382-5761, jmauldinac@yahoo.com.

Plymouth Owners Club — Prairie Region, 36640 Hawk Road, Hazard, NE 68844. Bobbi Berkheimer, bobbi@cornhusker.net.

Riviera Owners Association — Nebraska/Iowa Region, Box 27412, Ralston, NE 68127. Sean Cahill, 402-884-2288.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Husker Chapter, 12829 Glenvale Plaza #180, Omaha, NE 68164. John Waddell, 402-496-6583.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Western Wheels Chapter. Larry Miller, 308-436-5359.

Vintage & Classic Wheels Car Club, Grand Island, NE. Ken Asrey, 308-384-6985.

VCCA — Eastern Nebraska/Western Iowa, Route 6, Box 68, Lincoln, NE 68532. Barb Smith, 402-475-5563.

Vintage Triumph Register — Nebraska Triumph Drivers, 1014 N. 127th Ave., Omaha, NE 68154. Bill Redinger.

The West Plains Car Club, Box 991, West Plains, MO 65775. Gene Stanley, 417-256-5716, mes3@thelifeline.net.

Willys-Overland-Knight Registry — Missouri Valley Chapter, 5290 Bittersweet Lane, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023. Marcia McGill, 402-468-5109.

Walter P. Chrysler Club — Greater Omaha Region, 18209 Sunset Lane, Omaha NE 68154. Gail Hunt.

NEVADA

ATHS — Sierra Nevada Chapter, Box 820, Verdi, NV 89439-0820. Dave Larson, 775-345-7557.

AACA — Northern Nevada Region, 3110 Weaver Road, Fallon, NV 89406. Ernest Heying.

Buick Club of America — Southern Nevada Chapter, 7421 Bisonwood Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89131-3321. Farrow Smith, Jr., 702-396-6521.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Las Vegas, 3271 S. Highland St. 7060, Las Vegas, NV 89109. Gregory Mullally, 702-203-7731.

Chrylser Product Restorers Club — Silver State Region, Box 98019, Las Vegas, NV 89193-8019. William Borton.

CORSA — Vegas Vairs, Box 61334, Las Vegas, NV 89160.

Cougar Club of America — Sierra Nevada, 40 Carneros Drive, Sparks, NV 89436. Gary Guzelis, 775-425-1113.

Early Ford V-8 Club — Silver State V-8, 836 Regalia Court, Gardenville, NV 89410-7872. Mary Jane Harding.

(’55-’57) Southern Nevada Classic Chevy Club, Box 28391, Las Vegas, NV 89126. Don Nisley, 702-593-5572. nisleyd@skylink.net.

HCCA — Nevada, Box 1180, Minden, NV 89423. Dick Silvera, 775-265-6803.

Klassic Kruisers Car Club of Reno, 7515 Hillview Drive, Reno, NV 89506. Neal Grows, 775-972-7456.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Las Vegas, 7147 Mission Hills Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89113. Betty Loyd, 702-253-0407.

MARC — Las Vegas Acres Model A’s, 6727 W. El Campo Grands, Las Vegas Valley, NV 89130. Eugene Tendvahl.

Model T Ford Club of America — Silver State, 35 Lewers Creek Road, Carson City, NV 89704. Wendell Newman.

Model T Ford Club of America — Southern Nevada, 5617 Alfred Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89108.

The Mustang Club of Las Vegas, Box 28705, Las Vegas, NV 89126-2705. Bill Neely, 702-593-9525, www.mustangcluboflv.org.

The Packard Club — Silver Circle Packards, 8940 Jedediah Smith Drive, Sparks, NV 89441. Jay Hubbard, 775-425-0790, ajhubbard-sp@sbcglobal.net

Porsche 356 Registry — Sierra 356 Porsche Club, 2000 Royal Drive, Reno, NV 89503. Glenn Lewis.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Northern Nevada Chapter, Box 3946, Sparks, NV 89432-3946.

Southern Nevada AMC car club, 80 West Story Avenue , Pahrump, Nevada 89060 email :MrAMC@amcrc.com . SNAMC is a chapter of the AMC Rambler club for southern Nevada neer Las Vegas area specializing in American Motors cars plus Nash and Hudson. 18000 Highway 93. Alternative personnel email address ;larry_daum@yahoo.com 2016/2017

Valley Cruisers Car Club, Box 1184, Gardnerville, NV 89410. Dianne Lombard, 775-265-3654, lombardj@gte.net.

VMCCA — High Rollers Chapter, 6240 Apple Orchard Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89142. Bill Carpenter, 702-641-6890.

Vintage Thunderbird Club International — Sierra Nevada Thunderbird Club, 240 Bonnie Briar Place, Reno, NV 89509. Chuck MacLeod, 775-826-7848.

Walter P. Chrysler Club — Silver State Region, Box 98019, Las Vegas, NV 89193-8019. William Borton.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

ATHS — Granite State Chapter, Box 667, Barrington, NH 03825. Don Smith, 603-664-9761.

Classic Thunderbirds of New England (1955, 56 and 57 Thunderbirds), CTCI Chapter 11- New England Region, 25 Settlers Way, Bourne, MA 02532, Phone: 508-759-1630 or onsetjp@ juno.com , Jim Potter”

CORSA — Central New Hampshire, 38 Church Road, Pembroke, NH 03275. Tim Sattler, 603-485-5149.

Falcon Club of America — Yankee Chapter, 65 Van Buren Circle, Goffstown, NH 03045-2423. Bruce Bezonson, 603-669-6091.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Granite State, 203 Towle Road, Chester, NH 03036. Jamie Towle, 603-887-3629.

MARC — North Country Region, R.R. 3, Box 448, Claremont, NH 03743. George Hibbard.

Model T Ford Club International — New Hampshire Granite T’ers, 121 South Road, Hopkinton, NH 03229. Karen Simmering.

Model T Ford Club of America — Central New Hampshire, 12l South Road, Hopkinton, NH 03229.

New England Classics Club, 635 Green St., Manchester, NH 03103, www.newenglandclassics.org. Dennis Vieira, 978-682-1379.

New England’s Vintage Thunderbird Club, 81 Hunter Lane, Farmington, NH 03835. Don Seymour, 603-859-7818, dseymour@worldpath.net.

New Hampshire Mustang Club, 5 Jenkins Ave., Portsmouth, NH 03801. Roger Brown, 603-431-6147.

Professional Car Society — New England Chapter, PO Box 73, Southbridge, MA 01550, Paul Steinberg noahsarkinc@earthlink.net.

Profile Auto League, 18 Range Road, Pittsfield, NH 03263. Larry Federheh, 603-435-6414.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — New Hampshire Chapter, Box 307, Lebanon, OH 03766.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Tri-State Spokes Chapter, 43 Miles Road, Goffstown, NH 03045. Paul Melanson, 603-668-2897, pmelanson29@comcast.net.

Twin State Cruisers, 420 2nd Crown Point Road, Rochester, NH 03867. John Hastings, 603-332-0755.

VCCA — Northern New England Region, 72 Nimble Hill Road, Newington, NH 03801. 603-436-5897, 207-469-2056, 802-247-6054.

Vintage Thunderbird International Club — New England’s Vintage Thunderbirds, 81 Huner Lane, Farmington, NH 03835. Don Seymour, 603-859-7818, dseymour@worldpath.net.

Yesteryears Motorcar Club — Connecticut River Valley Region of Vermont and New Hampshire, Box 659, Charlestown, NH 03603. Jay Chandler.

NEW JERSEY

ATHS — Metro Jersey Chapter, 10 South St., Mahwah, NJ 07430-1159. Scott Baker, 201-529-0045.

ATHS — South Jersey Shore Chapter, Box 142, Deerfield St., NJ 08313. Gene Stoms, 856-455-7645.

AACA — Ankokas Region, 13 Dorado Road, Laurel Springs, NJ 08021. Robert Gunderson.

AACA — Garden State Half Century Region, l7 Carlough Road, Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458. John Karal, Jr.

AACA — Garden State Model A Region, 109 Erie Ave., Barrington, N.J. 08007. David Mellor.

AACA — Jersey Cape Region, 6400 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Gerald Desiderio.

AACA — Mid-Jersey Region, Box 127 Crooswicks, NJ 08515. Carl Christiansen, 40LUV@comcast.net.

AACA — New Jersey Region, 6 Tainter St., Box 213, Peapack, NJ 07977. Brenda Zimmerman, 908-234-0535, DLZ@tellurian.net.

AACA — South Jersey Region, 1714 Herbert Blvd., Williamstown, NJ 08094. Ronald Scott.

Antique Motoring Club of Mon-mouth County, 33 Broadmoor Drive, Lincroft, NJ 07738. James Murphy.

Antique Truck Club of America — South Jersey Shore Chapter, Box 306, Richland, NJ 08350. Douglas Rodgers, 856-697-1225.

Asphalt Angels Car Club, Box 9158, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071. John Robinson, 201-429-7819.

Avanti Owners Association International — Raymond Loewy, 181 Villa Place, Rahwah, NJ 07065. Peter Cristello, 732-574-0776.

Buick Club of America — Jersey Shore Buick Chapter, 350 Maryland Ave., Bayville, NJ 08721. Mike Adler, 732-296-2309.

Buick Owners Club of America — North Jersey, 410 Russell Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Ed Natale.

Buick Owners Club of America — South Jersey, 448 E. Elmer Road, Vineland, NJ 08360. Bill Henderson, 856-690-9177.

Cadillac Club of North Jersey, 20 Valley Ave., Suite D2, Westwood, NJ 07675. Richard Bankart, 201-263-0999.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Long Island Dreamboats, Box 717, Levittown, NY 11756, www.dreamboats.freeservers.com. Fred Miceli, 516-796-7618, caddycoupe1960@cs.com.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Raritan River Region, Box 34, Martinsville, NJ 08836. Bernie Cooney, 732-563-2755.

Cahanzick Antique Auto Club, Box 1446, Millville, NJ 08332. Joseph G. Hampton.

Chrysler Product Restorers Club — Garden State Region, 16 Sid Taylor Road, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Chip Loree.

Classic Antique & Restored Club, 8 Jade Lane, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Steve Love, 856-482-0878, sllove@comcast.net.

CCCA — Delaware Valley Region, Box 21, Greenwich, NJ 08323. Warren Carr, 856-451-0410.

CCCA — Metropolitan Region, 38 Orchard Lane, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922. Michael Paone, 908-322-6486.

Classic Thunderbird Club — Garden State Classic Thunderbird Club, 29 Somers Ave., Clarksboro, NJ 08020. John Brickner, 856-224-0044.

Cohanzick Antique Auto Club, Box 1446, Millville, NJ 08332. Joseph Hampton, 856-692-8050, kvetfamily@cs.com.

CORSA — Bayshore, Box 815, Jackson, NJ 08527.

CORSA — New Jersey, Box 631, Ridgewood, NJ 07451. Tim Schwartz, 201-447-4299.

Cougar Club of America — New Jersey/Pennsylvania, 396 Parkview Drive, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076. Don Wussler, 908-889-1709, donwussler@aol.com.

Cruisin’ Knights Car Club of Central New Jersey, Box 6156, Monroe Township, NJ 08831. Irv Demarest, 732-521-3413, m.i.demarest@att.net.

Early V-8 Ford Club — Garden State Region, 15 Whitewood Drive, Morris Plains, NJ 07950. Richard Scerlo, 973-984-1662.

East Coast Car and Truck Club of NJ, P.O. Box Y, Bayville NJ 08721. 732-966-6002. www.eastcoastcarandtruck.org .

(’53-’54) Buick Slylark Club, 51 Statesville Quarry Road, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Joanne DePeppo, jdepeppo@nac.net.

(’55-’57) Garden State Classics, 52 Richard St., Dover, NJ 07801. George Braue, 973-989-0698, gsbraue@bellatlantic.net.

(’58-’64) Jersey Late Greats, Box 1294, Hightstown, NJ 08520, www.JerseyLateGreats.com. Leigh Humphreys, 856-299-5372.

Fifties Auto Club of America — Cruisin’ Classics, 124 Main Road, Hammonton, NJ 08037. Harry Gale, 609-561-2581, 64galaxy@comcast.net.

Fossils South Jersey, Box 175, Jackson, NJ 98527. Vinnie Rubio, 732-928-1787.

Galloping Hill Cruisers, Box 1581, Union, NJ 07083. Robert Barkoff, 732-382-2965.

Garden State Chevelles, Box 358, South Plainfield, NJ 07080. GSC@gardenstatechevelles.net, www.gardenstatechevelles.net .

Garden State Region Mustang Club, Box 289, Wood Ridge, NJ 07075. Mike DeLiberto, 201-933-6915.

GTO Association of America — Delaware Valley Old Goat Club, Box 295, Hainesport, NJ 08036. Bob Axtman, 856-962-9180.

GTO Association of America — Garden State GTOs, Box 45, Mount Freedom, NJ 07970. Chris Hawkins, 973-764-6505.

Gull Wing Group International — East Coast, 21 Rainbow Trail, Sparta, NJ 07871. Ellen Roaak, 973-729-3544.

Heartland Vintage Thunderbird Club — Garden State Latebirds, 2411 Columbia Ave., Ewing, NJ 08638. Al Perilli, 609-882-3013.

HCCA — North Jersey, 536 Spring Valley Drive, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Alan Achetl, 908-526-5197.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Garden State Chapter, 32 Starlight Drive, Morristown, NJ 07960. Charles Becht, 973-539-3144.

International Thunderbird Club — Garden State Latebirds, 74 Knollwood Drive, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724.

International Thunderbird Club — North Jersey Thunderbird Association, 5 Foothill Drive, Kinnelon, NJ 07405. Dwight Dixon, 973-492-8162.

Jaguar Club of North America — Jaguar Touring Club, 307 Paterson Ave., East Rutherford, NJ 07073. Jackie Maletsky, 201-935-3431.

Late Great Chevrolet Association — Jersey Late Greats, Box 1294, Hightstown, NJ 08520. Mike Berry, 732-241-3553.

Liberty Classics Car Club, 67 Prospect Ave., Bayonne, NJ 07002. Bob Kaszuba, 201-823-2015.

Luke Association, 1084 Andrews Drive, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861. Bill Lukacs, 732-442-0882.

Meadowlands Cruisers of New Jersey, 330 Bellville Pike, North Arlington, NJ 07031. Dennie, 201-997-3284.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Northern New Jersey, 223 Noe Ave., Chatham, NJ 07928. Valerie Cristiano, 973-377-2882.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — South Jersey, 53 Winfield Circle, Sewell, NJ 08080. Bill Fisher, 856-232-9115.

Military Transport Association of New Jersey, 12 Indian Head Road, Morristown, NJ 07960. David Ahl, 973-285-0716.

MARC — Mid-Jersey Region, 1235 Lower Ferry Road, Trenton, NJ 08618. David Baldwin.

MARC — New Jersey, 649 Canistear Road, Highland Lakes, NJ 07422. Bruce Acheson.

MARC — New Jersey Regional A’s, 17 Carlough Road, Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458. John Karal Jr.

MARC — Watchung Valley Region, 64 Washington Ave., Chatham, NJ 07928. Louis Della Veccia.

Model T Ford Club International — B&W T’s, 360 Hendrickson Ave., Woodbury, NJ 08096. Al James.

Model T Ford Club of America — North Jersey Tinker T’s, 790 Franklin Turnpike, Allendale, NJ 07401. Gary Paulsen.

Model T Ford Club of America — T-Bones Chapter, Box 257, Dayton, NJ 08810. Jim Dowjin.

Model T Ford Club of America — Tri-State Tin Lizzle Tourists, 790 Franklin Turnpike, Allendale, NJ 07401. Chris Paulsen.

National Chrysler Products Club — New Jersey Shore Region, 132 Briscoe Drive, Toms River, NJ 08753. Michael W. Riebe, 732-270-3992.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Central New Jersey Chapter, 5 Revere Court, Whiting, NJ 08759. Robert Nokes, 732-849-4495.

North Shore Antique Auto Club of New Jersey, 42 Traymore Road, Freehold, NJ 07728. Tom Reynolds, 732-431-4137.

Northwest Jersey Camaro Club, Route 206, Box 36, Flanders, NJ 08736. Dorothy Fulper, 973-584-1542.

Nostalgic Automobile Society of Montclair, 92 Willowdale Ave., Montclair, NJ 07042. Tom Robinson, 973-783-4732.

Obsessions Car Club, 157 Greenwood Ave, Midland Park, NJ 07432. Bob O’Conner, 201-652-3757.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Olds Club of New Jersey, 382 Thurman Ave., West Berlin, NJ 08091.

The Packard Club — Packards East,719 Shadowlawn Drive, Westfield, NJ 07090. Bob Teller, 908-233-2486, rgteller29@aol.com.

Pontiac Oakland Club International — South Jersey Pontiac Chapter, 112 Park Court, Medford, NJ 08055. Chuck Catalano, 856-596-0937.

Professional Car Society — Miller-Meteor Chapter, 6709 Greenway Ln, Forest Lakes, MN 55025, Jon Wurm jonwurm@yahoo.com.

Professional Car Society — Northeast Chapter, 197 Parker Ave., Apt. 14B, Manasquan, NJ 08736-2894, 732-433-2024, heavyd2717@aol.com.

Restored Rusty Relics Antique Auto Club, Paramus, NJ. Founded 1969. www.restoredrustyrelics.com

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Central Jersey Chapter, 771 River Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854-4856.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Mid-Jersey Chapter, Box 590, Farmington, NJ 07727-0590.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — North Jersey Chapter, 39 Birch Ave., Little Silver, NJ 07739-1106.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — South Jersey Chapter, 8 East Ryon Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232-3301.

South Jersey Gas Engine Club, Box 380, Elmer, NJ 08318. Pat Newkirk, 856-358-1161, sjflyersfan97@yahoo.com.

Spinners Rod & Custom Club, 49 W. Oldis St., Rochelle Park, NJ 07662. Tom McDermott, Sr., 201-845-9434.

Tri-County Cruisers, Box 3671, Wayne, NJ 07470. Christopher Wegman, 973-882-0288, cwegman@wegmanassociates.com.

Unforgettable Autos of Mid-Jersey, Box 423, Dunellen, NJ 08812. Miles Yengst, 732-752-1551.

VMCCA — Garden State Chapter, 72 Northwood Ave., Demarest, NJ 07627. Robert Guiliani, 201-768-7973.

VMCCA — Jersey Lakeland Region, 281 Saw Mill Road, North Haledon, NJ 07508. Ronald Panicucci, 973-238-9057.

Vintage Auto Club of Ocean County, Box 1135, Toms River, NJ 08753. Bob Bressman, 732-341-3903.

VCCA — Central Jersey Region, 97 Crab Apple Hill Road, Milford, NJ 08848. Frank Sciarello.

VCCA — Historic New Jersey Region, 622 Paxson Ave., Trenton, NJ 08619. Fred Schwartz, 609-259-2150.

VCCA — Jersey Lakeland Region, 403 Third St., Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Ray Lemasters.

VCCA — New Jersey Region, Box 584, Elmer, NJ 08318. Walter Voeckler.

Vintage Thunderbird Club International — Garden State Latebirds, 74 Knollwood Drive, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724.

Vintage Triumph Register — British Motor Club of Southern New Jersey,13 Fox Hollow Drive, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Ed Gaubert, 609-751-7773.

Vintage Triumph Register — New Jersey Triumph Association, Box 6, Gillette, NJ 07933. Jack Brooks.

Willys-Overland-Knight Registry, — New England Chapter, 49 Webster Hill Blvd., Hartford, CT 06107. Betty Eicholtzer, 860-521-9133.

Walter P. Chrysler Club — Garden State Region, 16 Sid Taylor Road, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Chip Loree.

NEW MEXICO

ATHS — New Mexico Chapter, 2720 Tennessee St. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Paul McLaughlin, 505-296-2554.

AACA — Eastern New Mexico Region, 1918 Diamond Way, Portales, NM 88130. Paul Blair.

AACA — Southeastern New Mexico Region, 306 W. Castle, Hobbs, NM 88240. Kenneth Cook.

AACA — Valley Vintage Motorcar Region, 10 Everglade Court, Roswell, NM 88201. Gene Peterson.

Artesia Car Enthusiasts, Box 494, Artesia, NM 88210. Dorothy Hammond, 505-746-9477.

Buick Owners Club of America — Roadrunner Buicks, 3101 Knudsen, Farmington, NM 87401. Ben Garland.

Chrysler Product Restorers Club — New Mexico Region, 1521 Van Cleave Road NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107. William Fisher.

CCCA — Rio Grande Region, Box 279, Corrales, NM 87048. Michelle Ann Franowsky, 505-890-4461.

CORSA — New Mexico, 11521 Versailles Ave. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111. LeRoy Rogers, 505-294-0623.

Cougar Club of America — New Mexico, 5413 Territorial Road NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120. Rich Gilkerson, 505-897-2080.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Ocotillo, Box 625, Artesia, NM 88211-0625. Leonard Murray, 505-746-0795.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Zia/New Mexico Chapter, 2904 Arno NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107. Pat Sheeley, 505-344-6783.

Lambda Car Club International — New Mexico Region, P.O. Box 325, Chimayo, NM 87522.

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club — New Mexico, 518 Pueblo Solano NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107. Charles Mann, 505-344-7190.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — New Mexico, 834 Sagebrush Drive, Corrales, NM 87048-6923. Jim Stokes, 505-792-1196.

Model A Ford Club of America — Poco Quatros Chapter, P.O. 21058, Albuquerque, NM 87154-1058.

Model T Ford Club of America — Tin Lizzies of Albuquerque, Box 30473, Albuquerque, NM 87190-0473.

National Corvette Restorers Society — New Mexico Chapter, 4305 Wellesley Drive NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107. Bille Pyzle, 505-883-0291.

National DeSoto Club — Coronado Chapter, 3821 Franciscan NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107. Ed Katzenberger, 505-342-2601.

Oldsmobile Club of America — New Mexico, 1715 Geraldine Place SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124.

Porsche 356 Registry — Zia 356, Box 1944, Sante Fe, NM 87504-1944. David Berardinelli, 505-989-9566.

VMCCA — Albuquerque Chapter, 324 Hermosa SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Bill Sullivan, 505-265-8113.

Walter P. Chrysler Club — New Mexico Region, 1521 Van Cleave Road NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107. William Fisher.

NEW YORK

Albany Rods and Kustoms, Box 14054, Albany, NY 12212.

American Motors Owners Association — Empire State AMO, 5 New Jersey Ave., Rensselaer, NY 12144. Michael Treitler, 518-465-7627.

ATHS — Central New York Chapter, 6564 Minoa-Bridgeport Road, East Syracuse, NY 13057. Ollie Farstler, 315-656-7813.

ATHS — Hudson Mohawk Chapter, Box 1054, Ballston Lake, NY 12019. Herb Jackson, 518-399-3966.

ATHS — Long Island Chapter, 16 Wainscott Drive, Sound Beach, NY 11789. Denis Ryan, 631-821-4845.

ATHS — Twin Tiers Chapter, 2248 Dutchtown Road, Endicott, NY 13760. Walter Carmon, 607-785-3244.

ATHS — Western New York Chapter, 9673 Linwood Road, Le Roy, NY 14482. George Pursel, Jr., 716-768-6765.

Antique Automobile Association of Brooklyn, 811 Union St., Brooklyn, NY 11215. Leonard Shiller, 718-788-3400, bklyncarclub@aol.com.

AACA — Algonquin Region, 2402 County Road 35, Bainbridge, NY 13733. Peter Ferrante.

AACA — Batavia Region, 98 W. Albion St., Holley, NY 14470. William Murphey.

AACA — Black River Valley Region, Box 151, Adams Center, NY 13606. William Hulbert, Jr.

AACA — Catskill Region, 29 Pinehurst Drive, Liberty, NY 12754. John DeCastro.

AACA — Chautauqua Lake Region, 2381 S. Hill Drive, Jamestown, NY 14701. John Watkins.

AACA — Chemung Valley Region, 2 Seward St., Dansville, NY 14437. Andrew Fuhrman.

AACA — Cooper’s Cave Auto Enthusiasts Region, 1 Southwoods Road, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Martin Lemmo.

AACA — F.R. Porter Region, 79 Katherine St., Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776. Steven Kelman.

AACA — Fingerlakes Region, 7174 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, NY 13021. James Vitale.

AACA — Genesee Valley Antique Car Society, 70 Eileen Drive, Rochester, NY 14616. Ronald DeGroff, 585-621-4312, buickron@frontiernet.net.

AACA — Greater New York Region, 248 W. Park Ave., Long Beach, NY 11561. Marc Lapinel, gnyr-aaca@hotmail.com.

AACA — Greenwood Lake Region, 3 Kalvin Terrace, Monroe, NY 10950. John Kerwan, Jr.

AACA — Iroquois Region,3944 S.R. 38B, Newark Valley, NY 13811. Steve Boettger, 607-642-5606, sboettger@stny.rr.com.

AACA — Lake Erie Region of Western New York, 328 Grayton Road, Tonawanda, NY 14150. Raymond Noonan.

AACA — Livingston Region, 5985 County Road 37, Springwater, NY 14560. Mark Fisher.

AACA — Mid-Hudson Region, 820 Wheeler Hill Road, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. Michael Baisley, 845-297-1982.

AACA — New York State/Allegheny Valley Region, 115 E. 7th St., Coudersport, PA 16915. Matthew Benson.

AACA — Onaquaga Region, Box 328, Windsor, NY 13865. 607-722-1713, 617-655-1284.

AACA — Oneida Lake Region, 115 Meadow Lane, North Syracuse, NY 13212. H. Eugene Satterfield.

AACA — Peconic Bay Region, 1373 W. Main St., Box 1615, Riverhead, NY 11901. Robert Barauskas.

AACA — Ramapo Valley Region, 7 Arcadian Drive, Spring Valley, NY 10977. Dr. Stephen Lazar, 914-354-1041.

AACA — Rolling Antiquers Old Car Club, Box 168, Norwick, NY 13815. Ray Hart, 607-334-4044.

AACA — St. Lawrence Adirondack Region, 335 Ames Road, Canton, NY 13617. Donnie Peters.

AACA — Schoharie Valley Region, Box 411, Cobleskill, NY 12043. Ron Davis. 518-234-7495.

AACA — Staten Island Region, 44 Van Pelt Ave., Staten Island, NY 10303. Lawrence Farrell.

AACA — Tioga Antique Auto Club Region, 12489 Main St., Berkshire, NY 13736. Dorothy Cheney.

AACA — Vanderbilt Cup Region, 425 Windmill Ave., North Babylon, NY 11704. Salvatore Grenci.

AACA — Wayne Drumlins Antique Auto Region, 1267 Ridley Road, Phelps NY 14532. Martin Maslyn.

AACA — Westchester Region, 133 Hutchinson Blvd., Scarsdale, NY 10583. Harold Meschi.

AACA — Whiteface Mountain Region, R.D. 1, Box 1053, Westport, NY 12993. Edward Rielly.

AACA — Wyoming Valley Region, 4019 Silver Springs Road, Silver Springs, NY 14550. Richard Brooks.

Antique Car Owners of Queens, 57-23 138th St., Flushing, NY 11355-5211. Thomas Murphy.

Antique Chrysler Club of Long Island, 207 Alexander Ave., Nesconset, NY 11767. Robert Hibbard, 631-979-0088.

Antique Truck Club of America — Finger Lakes Area Chapter, 55 Spencer St., Lyons, NY 14489-1452.

Antique Truck Club of America — Long Island Chapter, 50-42 195th St., Flushing, NY 11356. Kevin Duffy, 718-357-7382.

Antique Truck Club of America — Sound Shore Chapter, 52 Park Ave., Port Chester, NY 10513. Angelo Sposta, 914-939-7910.

Automobilists of the Upper Hudson Valley, 398 Fillmore Ave., Schenectady, NY 12304. Betty Stoodley, 518-372-8061.

British Car Club of Western New York, 5727 Strickler Road, Clarence, NY 14031. Edward McMahon, 716-741-3691.

Bronx Chevy Club, 1276 Bronx River Ave., Bronx, NY 10472. Jose Alvarez, 718-822-3493.

Buick Club of America — Finger Lakes Chapter, 80 LaLanne Road, Rochester, NY 14623. Paul Shilo, 595-334-6755, zippy62@hotmail.com.

Buick Club of America — Long Island Buick Club, Dave Millard 15 Arbor Ct. Bohemia, NY 11716; millardsdj1048@msn.com.

Buick Club of America — Niagara Frontier Chapter, 44 Virginia Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Dave Robinson, 716-633-7456, egerbracht@adelphia.net.

Buick Owners Club — Central New York, 4352 Vinegar Hill Road, Skaneateles, NY 13152. Charles Paddock, 315-685-3011.

Buick Owners Club — Fingers Lakes, 2 Pine Hill Drive, Pittsford, NY 14534-3920. John Ross.

Buick Owners Club — Long Island, 34-11 153rd St., Flushing, NY 11354. Frank Coniglio.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Long Island Dreamboats, Box 717, Levittown, NY 11756, www.dreamboats.freeservers.com. Fred Miceli, 516-796-7618, caddycoupe1960@cs.com.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — New York Capital District. Jim Cummings, 518-399-6004.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Western New York. Dan Marinola, 716-886-1577.

Chemung Valley Region Antique Car Club, 1444 W. Water St., Elmira, NY, 14905. Sandy Pautz, 607-734-2410.

CCCA — Delaware Valley Region, Box 21, Greenwich, NJ 08323. Warren Carr, 856-451-0410.

Classic Chevy International — Tri-Five of WNY,20 Cove Hollow, West Seneca, NY 14224. Richard Seely, 716-675-0355, dicksharon56@aol.com.

Classic Thunderbird Club International — Buffalo Thunderbird Club, 485 Shetland Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221. Greg Zimmerman, 716-633-1396

Contemporary Historical Vehicle Association Car Club — Big Apple Region, 78-02 87th St., Glendale, NY 11385. Bob Widdows, 718-441-2322.

CORSA — Association of Corvair Nuts, 504 Moseley Road, Fairport, NY 14450.

CORSA — Capital District Corvair Club, Box 192, Rexford, NY 12148.

CORSA — Central New York Corvair Club, Box 616, Jamesville, NY 13078.

CORSA — Long Island Corvair Association, Box 1675, West Babylon, NY 11704.

CORSA — Niagara Frontier Corvair Club, Box 45, Buffalo, NY 14450.

CORSA — Resurrection Corvairs of Yonkers, 522 Saw Mill River Road, Yonkers, NY 10701.

Cougar Club of America — Great Lakes Cougar Club, 5622 Lowell Ave., Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, L2G 4E2. James Megannety, 905-358-5967.

Cougar Club of America — Long Island Cougar Association. Steve Cameron, licougars@msn.com.

Early Ford V-8 Club of America — Long Island Regional Group, Box 1204, Smithtown, NY 11787. Wayne Duprez, 516-265-2597.

Early Ford V-8 Club of America – Western New York Regional Group, PO Box 30353, Rochester, NY 14603-0353. www.wnyrg.org . millysch@frontiernet.net or 40ford@frontiernet.net .

Falcon Club of America — Empire State Chapter, 23B Mangam St., Cohoes, NY 12047. Charlie Farah, 518-235-1969.

Falcon Club of America — Erie Chapter, 6830 E. Bethany-LeRoy Road, Stafford, NY 14143-9537. Cliff Bank, 585-768-6114.

(’55-’72) Adirondack Classic Chevy Club, Box 270, Lake Placid, NY 12946. Doug Hoffman, 518-523-2633.

(’55-’57) Finger Lakes Classic Chevy Club, 48 Guinevere Drive, Rochester, NY 14626, www.fingerlakesclassicchevy.com. Charles Fornatard, 585-227-8105,

jboehly@rochesterrrcom.

(’55-’57) Southern Tier Classic Chevy Club, Box 216, Gerry, NY 14740. Joe Siperek, 716-985-4924, dlhays@netsync.net.

(’55-’57) Time Travelers of WNY, Box 751, Tonawanda, NY 14150. Timarie Mann, 716-631-2153, timetravelerswny@aol.com.

(’55-’57) Mid-Atlantic Nomad Association, Box 195, Garrison, NY 10524. Elaine Shoemaker, 845-424-3160.

(’58-’64) Nickel City Chapter #97047, 208 Warner Road, Lancaster, NY 14086. Ken Knoll, 716-683-7242.

(’58-’64) Long Island Late Great Chevys, 1843 Louis Kossuth Ave., Ronkonkoma, NY 11779. Dave Doerrlamm, 631-981-1273, Lgc@lategreatchevy-li.com.

Free Wheelers Car Club, Box 2103 NMS, Niagara Falls, NY 14301. Rick Smith, Rico64@adelphia.net.

Fulton County Antique Car Club, Box 1225, Gloversville, NY 12078. Jim Wickham, 518-843-0291.

GTO Association of America — Hudson Valley GTO Club, 1133 Midland Ave. #2J, Bronville, NY 10708. Bob Costabile, 914-961-7321.

GTO Association of America — Western New York GTO Club, 16 Gregory Drive, West Seneca, NY 14224. Jon Robbins, 716-824-0211.

HCCA — Central New York, R.R. 1, Box 111, Bouckville, NY 13310. Stephen Bono, 315-893-7483.

HCCA — Long Island, 30 Roundabout Road, Smithtown, NY 11787. Neal Ryan, 631-366-2498.

HCCA — Rochester, 449 Macedon Center Road, Macedon, NY 14502. Warner Bernardo, 986-315-7527.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Hudson Mohawk, 22 Coronation Drive, Stuyvesant, NY 12173. Kurt Bordwell, 518-822-0735.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club, — Long Island, 118 Eastview Blvd., Ronkonkoma, NY 11779. Charlie Rivera, 632-585-9106.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Western New York/Ontario, 171 Fairlawn Drive, Eggertsville, NY 14226. Charles Gugino, 716-834-2769.

International Ford Retractable Club — East Coast Chapter, 35 Blackmore Lane, East Islip, NY 11730. Pat Kasten.

International Thunderbird Club — Long Island Thunderbird Club, 87 Ruth St., Smithtown, NY 11787. Elliott Weiner, 631-724-3756, bigbird1900@aol.com.

International Thunderbird Club — Shelby/Mustang/Ford Club, 44898 Cole Road, Syracuse, NY 13215. Dennis Connor, 315-469-0913.

International Thunderbird Club — Southern New York Chapter, 107-40 Queens Blvd. #15F, Forest Hills, NY 11375. James Cassidy, 718-268-8537.

International Thunderbird Club — Upstate New York Thunderbird Club, 28 Park St. #2, Binghamton, NY 13905. Tom Kneebis, 607-797-7757.

Lambda Car Club International — Finger Lakes Region, 199 Culver Pkwy., Rochester, NY 14609.

Lambda Car Club International — Empire Region, P.O. Box 8165, Long Island City, NY 11101.

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club — Mid-Atlantic, 19 North Road, Tivoli, NY 12583. Michael Simco, 845-757-4448.

Long Island Motor Touring Club, 1464 Richland Blvd., Bayshore, NY 11706. George Schmidt, 631-968-8795, jbsibb@aol.com.

Manlius Antique & Classic Car Club, Box 694, Manlius, NY 13104. Bob Wells, 315-682-2829.

Memories On Wheels, Box 129, Corinth, NY 12822. Jim Anderson, 518-654-9699.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Finger Lakes, 61 Drake Road, Hamlin, NY 14464. Kathey Loefstedt, 585-964-3045.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Hudson-Mohawk, Box 1603, Bolton Landing, NY 12814. JoAnn Quinn-Foster, 603-532-7333.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Niagara, 235 High Park Blvd., Amherst, NY 14226. Herb Fischer, 716-836-0511.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Sea Level, 121 Norwood, Ave., Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776-2552. Peter Busacca, 516-810-3745.

MG Car Club — Western New York Centre, Box 831, Webster, NY 14580-0831. 716-234-0482, www.mgcarclub.com.

Model A Ford Club — Long Island, 99 Stanton ST., Northport, NY 11768. Walter Blessing, 631-757-3139.

Model A Ford Club — Mohican, 4508 Ridge Road, Cazenovia, NY 13045.

Model A Ford Club — Twin Tiers Vintage Car Club, 5065 County Road 14, Odessa, NY 14869. Ginny Bruckner, 607-594-6331, bruck88@empacc.net.

MARC — Adirondack A Region, Box 1246, Clifton Park, NY 12064. Kevin Elms.

MARC — Hudson Valley Region, 655 Rockcut Road, Walden, NY 12586. John Monforte, Sr.

MARC — Lakeshore Region, 153 Ridgeway Estates, Rochester, NY 14626. Stuart Caswell.

MARC — Long Island Region, 2 Ellington Drive, East Northport, NY 11731. Lois Ziegler.

MARC — Mohican Model A Ford Club, 390 Mason Road, Mohawk, NY 13407. Sondra Roberts, 315-866-6876, drober8@twcny.rr.com.

MARC — Niagara Frontier Region, 1401 Stolle Road, Elma, NY 14059. Dick Haynos.

MARC — Southern Tier Model A Region, 7 Crescent Drive, Apalachin, NY 13732. Fred Blyler.

MARC — Twin Tiers Vintage Car Club, 5065 County Road 14, Odessa, NY 14869. Ginny Bruckner, 607-594-6331, bruck88@empacc.net.

Model T Ford Club — Buzzers and Bands, 8 Elizabeth Drive, North Salem, NY 10560. Francis Tuoti.

Model T Ford Club International — Classic T & Antique, 61 Pickford Ave., Kenmore, NY 14223. Robert L. Hark.

Model T Ford Club International — Niagara Frontier, 6746 Akron Road, Lockport, NY 14094. Francis Licata.

Model T Ford Club International — Twin Tiers Vintage Car Club, 5065 County Road 14, Odessa, NY 14869. Ginny Bruckner, 607-594-6331, bruck88@empacc.net.

Model T Ford Club of America — Adirondack Foothills Chapter, 135 Ford St., Boonville, NY 13309. Les Trainor.

Model T Ford Club of America — Capital District Chapter, Box 27, Knox, NY 121207. Bill Clough.

Model T Ford Club of America — Central New York Chapter, Box 158, West Burlington, NY 13482. Curtis Akerman.

Model T Ford Club of America — Flivver Drivers, 347 S. Clintgon St., Albion, NY 14411. Douglas H. Lockwood.

Model T Ford Club of America — Model T Ford Snowmobile Club, Box 27, Knox, NY 12107.

Model T Ford Club of America — Twin Tiers Vintage Car Club, 5065 County Road 14, Odessa, NY 14869. Ginny Bruckner, 607-594-6331, bruck88@empacc.net.

Mohawk Antique Car Club, 63 S. Westcott Road, Schenectady, NY 12306. Carl Borst.

Moose Cruisers — East Aurora Lodge 370, 905 E. Main St., East Aurora, NY 14052. 716-655-5831.

Mopar Power Club, 218 N. Kentucky Ave., North Massapequa, NY 11758, www.moparpowerclub.com . Frank Fauci, 516-694-3089.

Mustang Club of America — Adirondack Shelby-Mustang Club, Box 4427, Halfmoon, NY 12065. John Watters, 518-664-5390, wattersja@aol.com.

Mustang & Shelby Club of Long Island Ltd. — P.O. Box 1276, North Massapequa, NY 11758. Carl Vosen, 347-865-6103.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Adirondack Chapter, 219 Noonan Road, Fort Johnson, NY 12070. Angelo Finateri, 518-842-5171.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Metro-Long Island Chapter, 31 Wildwood Lane, Smithtown, NY 11787. Bill Hermanek, 631-360-1216.

National Corvette Resters Society — Western New York Chapter, 258 Hillary Lane, Penfield, NY 14526-1620. Jim Miller, 716-377-5214.

New England MGT Register — New York/Connecticut Chapter. Dave Houser, 845-986-2855.

New Wave Cruisers, 88 Center St., Amsterdam, NY 12010. Gerold Baneth, 518-843-0603.

Oldsmobile Club of America — East End Olds Club, Box 2024, Riverhead, NY 11901. John Kleedorfer, 631-208-9444, eowinski@dakotamfg.com.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Long Island/New York City Olds Club, 527 S. Pecan St., Lindenhurst, NY 11757. Fred Wunch, 516-781-3125, islauto@aol.com.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Western New York Club, North Tonawanda, NY 14120. 716-692-1564.

Orange County Antique Auto Club, Box 4649, Middletown, NY 10941. Robert Hull, 845-856-2970,chevyplace@msn.com.

The Packard Club — East Grand Packards, 724 Shanlee Drive, Webster, NY 14590. Henry (Hank) Goellner, Director; email: packv12bon@juno.com. Web site: www.eastgrandpackards.com

The Packard Club — Long Island-Metro Packards, 43 Central Pkwy., Huntington, NY 11743. Wayne Hedlund, 631-423-5426, whedlund@optonline.net.

Plymouth Owners Club — Long Island Region, 17 Hawkins Road, Stony Brook, NY 11790. James Kallman, bjsgarage@earthlink.net.

Prison City Ramblers, 508 Plymouth Ave., Mattydale, NY 13011. Butch Marrapese, 455-3027.

Professional Car Society — Northeast Chapter, 197 Parker Ave., Apt. 14B, Manasquan, NJ 08736-2894, 732-433-2024, heavyd2717@aol.com.

Professional Car Society — Upstate Chapter, 130 Hudson Ave., Chatham, NY 12037. Dan Herrick, dkherrick@juno.com.

Riviera Owners Association — Long Island Region, Harold Mecabe, 74-25 64th St, Glendale, NY 11385 718-366-3628.

Road Knights Auto Club, PO Box 837, Peekskill, NY, 10566. Andy @ 914-646-6141 Web site: www.roadknights.info

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Albany Chapter, Box 14181, Albany, NY 12212-4181.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Catskill Chapter, Box 666, Middletown, NY 10940-0666.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Central New York Chapter, Box 2433, Syracuse, NY 13220-2433.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Genesee Valley Chapter, Box 17627, Rochester, NY 14617-0627.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Long Island Chapter, 9 Millbrook Court #42-B, Great Neck, NY 11021-1000.

Society of VW Owners — Hudson 7 Mohawk, 37 Willow St., Guilderland, NY 12084. Scott Lavigne, 518-456-6347.

Street Machines of Rochester, 409 Bennington Drive, Rochester, NY 14616, www.streetmachinesofrochester.com. Richard Windhauser, 585-663-0393.

Streetz Shakerz, Bronx, NY 10461. Johnny Sepulveda, 646-624-1769, info@streetzshakerz.com, www.streetzshakerz.com .

Studebaker Drivers Club — Long Island Chapter, 12 Clark St., Huntington, NY 11743. Bob Andreocci, 631-834-6785, randreoc@optonline.net.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Mohawk Chapter, 7 N. Gate Drive, Albany, NY 12203. Russ Case, 518-456-7218.

Thunderbird Owners of New York (1955-’57), Long Island, NY. Dennis Benfante, 631-447-3847, tbirdden@optonline.net

VMCCA — Long Island Old Car Club, 1145 N. Country Road, Stony Brook, NY 11790. Ed LaBounty, 516-751-6173.

VMCCA — Niagra Frontier Chapter, 11965 Liberia Road, East Aurora, NY 14502. Paul Will, Jr., 716-627-7857.

VCCA — Finger Lakes Region, 1672 S.R. 13, Cayuto, NY 14824. Robert Spallone.

VCCA — Lake Ontario Region, 13 Crownland Circle, West Seneca, NY 14224. John Haid.

VCCA — Long Island Region, 17 Old Commack Road, Kings Park, NY 11754. Tom Philbin, 631-544-1120.

VCCA — Qeeens County Region, 202-13 33rd Ave., Bayside, NY 11361. Warren Kroe, 718-428-5437.

Vintage Thunderbird Club International — Buffalo Thunderbird Club, 485 Shetland Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221-3919. Gregg Zimmerman, 716-633-1396.

Vintage Triumph Register — Adirondack Triumph Association, Box 13481, Albany, NY 12212-3481. Rik Schlierer.

Vintage Triumph Register — Finger Lakes Triumph Club, 49 Caroline Depot Road, Brooktondale, NY 14817. Russ Moore.

Vintage Triumph Register — Long Island Triumph Association, 14 Churchill Drive, Brentwood, NY 11717. Geoffrey Levy, 631-968-9772.

Vintage Vehicles of Interest, 206 Ferry Blvd., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Leon Ure, 518-747-7209.

VWAG/VWOA — Hudson & Mohawk Society of Volkswagon Owners, 784 Sacandaga Road, Scotia, NY 12302. Pam Davis, 518-399-6817.

Wanderers Car Club, Box 677, Mount Vision, NY 13810. John Thomas, 518-853-4923.

Willys-Overland-Knight Registry, — New England Chapter, 49 Webster Hill Blvd., Hartford, CT 06107. Betty Eicholtzer, 860-521-9133.

Walter P. Chrysler Club — Antique Chrysler Club of Long Island, 207 Alexander Ave., Nesconset, NY 11767. Kevin O’Brien, 516-739-0949.

Z Car Club Of Rochester— 19 Maylong Drive, Rochester, NY 14626. John Taddonio, 585-261-6491. www.zccr.net.

NORTH CAROLINA

American Motors Owners Association — Carolina AMO, 402 W. 22nd St., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Steven Corder, 704-938-5712, stecor@aol.com.

AACA — Cape Fear Chapter, 326 Covil Ave., Wilmington, NC 28403. Jeff Oaks, 910-343-1330, joaks@ec.rr.com.

AACA — Foothills Region, 5691 Country Lane, Stanley, NC 28164. Roy Thomas, 704-732-4653.

AACA — Great Smokey Mountains Region, Route 7, Box 27, Hendersonville, NC 28791. Hulon McGraw.

AACA — Hornets Nest Region, Box 17089, Charlotte, NC 28227. Mel Carson, 704-841-1990, hornetsnestregionaaca@alltel.net.

AACA — Mountaineer Region, 146 Allison Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28546. Curtis Oakes.

AACA — North Carolina Region, 102 Converse Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28546. Herb Oakes.

AACA — Sandhills Chapter, Whispering Pines, N.C. William Wood, 910-949-2893.

AACA — Transvania Region, Box 268, Brevard, NC 28712. Jerry Arnold.

AACA — Zooland Region, 5081 Burton Road, Thomasville, NC 27360. Jerry Rook.

Antique Truck Club of America, 756 Old Fort Road, Fairview, NC 28730. Dean Jenkins, 826-628-3798.

ATHS — Piedmont Carolina Chapter, Box 131, Belews Creek, NC 27009. Heino Scharf, 336-595-2333.

ATHS — Virginia Carolina Foothills, 169 Bind Drive, Lansing, NC 28643. Jeffrey D. Venable, 336-384-9070.

British Marques — Catawba Valley British Motor Club, 2563 Eagle Ridge Lane, Lenoir, NC 28645. Rudy or Carol Steng, 828-754-0600, caws52803@aol.com.

Buick Club of America – Jersey Shore Chapter, 350 Maryland Ave., Bayville, NJ 08732 732-269-2309 (adlerm350@comcast.net)

Buick Club of America — Carolina, 8 Pintview Court, Arden, NC 28704. Ed Lindquist.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Carolina Region, 10326 Lady Candice Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270. Chris Harris-Evans, 704-844-6166, harrisevans@alltel.net.

Chevrolet Nomads Association — Carolina Nomads, 10495 Hwy. 73 E., Mount Pleasant, NC 28124. Wayne Hearne, 704-436-2407.

Chrysler Product Restorers Club — Carolina Chrysler Club, 575 Paulowina Drive, China Grove, NC 28023. Cheryl Marsh.

Classic Thunderbird Club International — Tarheel Classic Thunderbird Club, 1024 N. 10th St, Albemarle, NC 28001. Gerald Miller, 704-982-3813.

Colonial Capital Rods & Classics, 1024 Plymouth Drive, New Bern, NC 28562. David LaMielle, 252-633-0527.

CORSA — North Carolina, 1205 Charden Court, Raleigh, NC 27609.

Cougar Club of America — Carolina Cougar Club, 5970 Fairview Road #106, Charlotte, NC 28210. Marvin Wyant, 704-643-6430.

Falcon Club of America — Carolinas Falcon Chapter, 9400 Plaza Road Extension, Charlotte, NC 28215. J.C. Teeter, 704-537-7664.

(’55-’57) Piedmont Classic Chevy Club, 6001 Castlebrook Drive, Raleigh, NC 27604. Tom Camilliere, 919-847-4333, chevylane@aol.com.

(’58-’64) Tarheel Late Great Chevys, 9824 Tallwood Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079. Joseph Wilson, 204-753-9005, sschevy@bellsouth.net.

Ford Owners’ Association of the Carolinas. Larry Stein, 704-455-5670, scstein282@carolina.rr.com.

Gem Capital Auto Club, 88 Skip Walters Drive, Franklin, NC 28734. Skip Walters, 828-369-9570.

Graham Owners Club International — Dixieland Region, 1506 Dorsey St., Greensboro, NC 27407. Bob Feldes.

GTO Association of America — Carolina Classic Pontiac Club, 7007 Steele Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173. Marty Warden, 704-843-2125.

GTO Association of America — Performance Pontiacs of Carolinas, 500 Woodnark Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407. Tim Joseph, 336-545-9465.

GTO Association of America — Tarheel Tigers GTO Club, Long Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526. Marcus Toler, 919-552-9250.

Hendersonville Antique Car Club, Box 1190, Mountain Home, NC 28758, www.hendersonvilleantiquecarclub.org. Bruce Hatfield, 828-696-4168, noirs@aol.com.

HCCA — North Carolina, Box 572, Pinetop, NC 27864-0572. J.T. Weaver, 252-827-5282.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Dogwood Chapter, 9565 S.R. 65, Stokesdale, NC 27253. Richard Pridemore, 336-427-4930.

International Thunderbird Club — Carolinas Thunderbird Club, 710 Barney Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Jim Cockerham, 336-784-9363.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Tarheel, 1026 10th St. Court NW, Hickory, NC 28601. Darrell Sigmon, 828-328-4648.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Triangle, 104 Whetstone Court, Durham, NC 27703. Dee Ogilvy, 919-596-4077.

MARC — Country Road A’s, Box 1302, Morganton, NC 28680. David Piercy.

MARC — Eastern Carolina Region, Box 608, Battleboro, NC 27809. Sid Christian.

MARC — Fayetteville A Region, 853E Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls, NC 28384. Phillip Musselwhite.

MARC — Old Timers Region, 15 Josie Lane, Asheville, NC 28804. Jim Seyler.

MARC — Piedmont Region, 576 Heritage Drive, Lexington, NC 27295. John Marshall.

MARC — Queen City Region, 4511 Twin Oaks Place, Charlotte, NC 28212. Danny Phillips.

MARC — Tar Wheels A’s, 5824 Roxboro Road, Durham, NC 27712. Edward Cook.

Model T Ford Club International — Blue Ridge Riders, 2113 Deerpath Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28739. William Guiney.

Model T Ford Club International — Carolina T’s, 4829 Currituck Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210. Edward Kendall.

Model T Ford Club International — East Carolina T’s, 923 Bonham Ave., Wilmington, NC 28403. William Eads.

Model T Ford Club of America — Blue Ridge Model T Club, 2113 Deerpath Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28379. Bill Guiney.

Model T Ford Club of America — Tarheel T’s, 1017 Tarrant Road, Greensboro, NC 27409. Don Ellis, Jr.

Mountain Gateway Mopar Association, Box 2548, Marion, NC 28761. Jeff Dreibus, 828-659-1428.

Mustang Club of America — Southeastern North Carolina Mustang Club, 421 Thomas Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28546. Terry Thompson, 910-353-2782, terrythompson@ecrr.com

National Corvette Restorers Society — Carolinas Chapter, Box 2692, Mattheus, NC 28106. Jimmy Gregg, 704-847-5408.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Carolinas, Box 2692, Matthews, NC 28106. Jimmy Gregg, 704-847-5408, tio2jim@aol.com.

National DeSoto Club — Carolina Chapter (North & South), 115 Dogwood Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403. Phil Rast, 910-799-2190.

National Firebird & T/A Club — Carolina Classic Pontiac Club, 7007 Steele Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173. Marty Warden, 704-843-3569.

National Firebird & T/A Club — Performance Pontiacs of Carolinas, 5005 Woodmark Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Mid-Atlantic Chapter, 1310 Victory St., Greensboro, NC 27407.

The Packard Club — Blue Ridge Packards, 18 Springmoor Drive, Raleigh, NC 27615. Boynton Hussey, fabauntnan@aol.com.

Plymouth Owners Club — Carolina Region, 181 Charles St., Forest City, NC 28043. Thomas Carroll, 828-245-7220, uncuhcc26@aol.com.

T-heel Classics T-Birds,3701 Harlee Ave., Charlotte, NC 28208-5493. Marrell Cook, 704-232-3813.

VCCA — Tarheel Region, Route 2, Box 122, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526. Floyd Barnes, 919-557-0401.

VCCA — Carolina Crossroad Region, 909 Carolyn St., Statesville, NC 28677. Alan Banner, 704-872-9635.

Vintage Triumph Register — Triumph Club of the Carolinas, 100 Cinaberry Lane, Angier, NC 27501. Jamie Palmer.

Walter P. Chrysler Club — Carolina Chrysler Club,575 Paulowina Drive, China Grove, NJ 28023. Cheryl Marsh.

NORTH DAKOTA

AACA — Magic City Region, 1601 University Ave. W., Minot, ND 58703. Edward Bolte.

AACA — North Dakota Region, 2013 Nelson Drive, Thief River Falls, MN 56701. David Strong.

Borderline Auto Club, Box 371, Crosby, ND 58730. Gerald Johnson, 701-965-6030.

Classic Car Club of America (CCCA) Upper Midwest Region (UMR) 855 South Cleveland Cambridge, MN 55008. Paul Lares 763-528-0061, paullares@larescorp.com; http://www.umrccca.org/

Dakota Western Auto Club, Box 725, Dickinson, ND 58602. Carl Larson, 701-225-8851, larson@pop.ctctel.com.

(’55-’57) Fifties Finest Classic Chevys, R.R. 1, Box 10, Cummings, ND 58223. Keith Gunderson, 701-436-5092, jdgreen@rrv.net.

HCCA — Fargo Red River Valley, 1805 14th Ave. S., Fargo, ND 58103-3819. Robert Long, 701-232-5467.

Lucky Devils, Box 314, Devils Lake, ND 58301. Stan Orness, 701-662-7222.

Model T Ford Club of America — Viking Country Chapter, 3510 Belmont Road, Grand Forks, ND 58201. Reginald Urness.

Valley Vintage Car Club, Box 2682, Fargo, ND 58107. Rudy Radke, 701-232-8638.

Willys-Overland-Knight Registry — Missouri Valley Chapter, 5290 Bittersweet Lane, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023. Marcia McGill, 402-468-5109.

OHIO

American Motors Owners Association — North Coast AMC, 5340 Columbia Road, Medina, OH 44256. Scott Campbell, 330-425-3288.

American Motors Owners Association — Glass City AMC, 312 Kinney St., Toledo, OH 44881. Randy Hensinger, 419-483-9917.

American Motors Owners Association — Ohio American Motors Classics, 7100 S.R. 142 SE, West Jefferson, OH 43162. Jeff Kennedy, 614-879-7283.

ATHS — Black Swamp Chapter, 7798 Stone Road, Medina, OH 44256. James Bowser, 216-725-4908, James.T.Bowser@lerc.nasa.gov.

ATHS — Buckeye Vintage Haulers,3491 Farley Drive, Hilliard, OH 43026-1742. John Berger, 614-876-4149.

ATHS — Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 3057 Southfork Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45248-5035. John T. Wilcox, 513-922-3760, j-jwilcox@worldnet.att.net.

ATHS — Northeast Ohio Chapter, 5631 S. Ridge Road, Madison, OH 44057. Bruce Pearson, 440-428-5912.

AACA — Central Chapter Ohio Region, 149 Fairfield Ave., Newark, OH 43055. Dick Marsh, 740-366-5608.

AACA — Canton Chapter of the Ohio Region, 17619 Gambier Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. Marilyn Hunkins.

AACA — FoMOCo Collectors of America, Box 31541, Independence, OH 44131-0541. James Fink, 216-556-5599.

AACA — Irish Hills Region, 11518 C.R. M, Wauseon, OH 43567. Martin Zimmerman.

AACA — Lakelands Region, 3325 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Cortland, OH 44410. Teresa Ellway.

AACA — Ohio Region, 149 Fairfield Ave., Newark, OH 43055. Dick Marsh, 740-366-5608, swamp@alink.com.

AACA — Ohio Region/Commodore Perry Chapter, 646 Washington Ave., Elyria, OH 44035. George Strom.

AACA — Ohio Region/Meander Chapter, 8415 Herbert Road, Canfield, OH 44406. Ronald V. Wertz.

AACA — Ohio Region/Northern Chapter, 4373 Broadview Road, Richfield, OH 44286. Regina Jandrey.

AACA — Ohio Region/Western Reserve Chapter, 9197 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Mentor, OH 44060. John Brodnick.

Antique Car Club of Southern Ohio, 2021 Hanna Lane, Londonderry, OH 45647. Donald Benson, 740-887-3256.

Buckeye Chevy/GMC Truck Club, 1303 Hwy. 42, Ashland, OH 44805. Dan Hockenberry, 419-289-0591.

Buckeye Motorcar Club, Box 128, Newark, OH 43055. Lewis Claggett, 740-345-1282.

Buckeye Ramblin Rods, 958 E. Milltown Road, Wooster, OH 44691.

Buick Club of America — Akron-Canton, 9616 Strausser St. NW, Canal Fulton, OH 44614-8825. Tom Krake, 330-854-3570.

Buick Club of America — Central Ohio, 2635 Henthorn Road, Columbus, OH 43221. Doug Jones, 614-486-3154.

Buick Club of America — Glass City, 138 E. Fifth, Perrysburg, OH 43557-2231. Dave Rex.

Buick Club of America — North East Ohio, 13475 Webster Road, Strongville, OH 44136. Ron Stebbins, 440-238-8469.

Buick Club of America — River Towne Roadmaster, 11890 Cedarcreek Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45240-1552. Richard Kranpitz, 513-825-9375, kkexecutive@oal.com.

Buick Club of America — Youngstown Buicks of Yesteryear, 5969 Kennedy Road, Lowelville, OH 44436. Steve Goricki, 330-536-6166.

Butler County Antique & Classic Car Club, Box 237, Hamilton, OH 45012. Dick Burkhardt, 513-867-8548, burkhardtrp@butlercountyohio.org.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Western Reserve Region, 5010 Mayfield Road #303, Cleveland, OH 44124. Lawrence Murray, 440-845-8554.

Car Coddlers Club of Ohio, Box 2094, Sandusky, OH 44871-2094. Richard Barnett, 419-935-1635.

Central Ohio Early Chrysler Product Owners, 315 E. Dunedin Road, Columbus, OH 43214. Arthur Farkas, 614-262-6622.

Central Ohio MG Owners, 4824 Lytfield Drive, Dublin, OH 43017-2177. Don Richey, dritchey@columbus.rr.com.

Chevrolet Nomad Association — Buckeye Nomad Club, 10405 Miller Road, Johnstown, OH 43031. Tom or Sue Roberts, 740-967-1955.

Chrysler Product Restorers Club — North Coast Region, 8626 Avery Road, Broadview Heights, OH 44147. Eric Poti.

CCCA — Ohio Region, 635 Eastwood Road, Hinckley, OH 44233. Bob Brown, 330-278-4318, 330-278-7171.

Cincinnati Transit Historical Assoc. Web Site: www.CTHA.org . Mailing address: CTHA, Attn: Terry L Lindsey, P.O. Box 141381 Cincinnati, OH 45250

Classic Thunderbird Club International — Maumee Valley T-birds Chapter 70, 1840 Rhode Island Road, Holland, OH 43528. Jack Orcutt, 419-531-1092.

CORSA — Corvair Club of Cincinnati, Box 40153, Cincinnati, OH 45240.

CORSA — Dayton Corvair Club, Box 3514, Dayton, OH 45401.

CORSA — Friends of Corvair, 7354 Middlebranch Ave. NE, North Canton, OH 44721.

CORSA — Mid-Ohio Vair Force, 4673 Northwest Parkway, Hilliard, OH 43026.

CORSA — North Coast Corvair Enthusiasts, Box 902, Painsville, OH 44077.

CORSA — Tri-State Corvairs, 16343 Painter Road, Defiance, OH 43512.

CORSA — Vacationland Corvair,1218 Campbell St., Sandusky, OH 44870-3470. Richard Tuandzik, 419-626-1881.

Cougar Club of America — Cougar Association of the Tri-States. Brian Carpenter, letsridebc@aol.com.

Cougar Club of America — Great Lakes Cougar Club, 5622 Lowell Ave., Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, L2G 4E2. James Megannety, 905-358-5967.

Crosley Owners Club — Ohio Region, 80 E. Dartmore Ave., Akron, OH 44301. Dennis Wray, 330-724-3684.

Falcon Club of America — Ohio Valley. John Howard, 513-312-8799.

(’55-’57) Lost in the ’50s Classic Chevy Club, 5965 Navarre Road SW, Canton, OH 44706. Bob Turnbull, 330-477-2113.

(’55-’57) Cruising The ’50s Classic Chevy Club, 4875 Lower Elkton Road, Leetonia, OH 44431. Bob Darney, 330-482-9297.

(’55-’57) Eastgate Classic Chevy Club, 5100 Brandy Court, Hamilton, OH 45011. Butch Nieman, 513-863-3315, kathy@soundsquad.com.

(’55-’57) Toledo Metro Classic Chevy Club, 1434 Appomattox Drive, Maumee, OH 43537. John Pawlecki, 419-893-0675.

(’55-’57) Mid-Ohio Classic Chevy Club, P.O. Box 141285, Columbus, OH 43214. Dale Burdette, 614-875-4324.

(’55-’64) Tri-State Classic Chevy Club, 255 Hickman Road, Minford, OH 45653. Randy Rhoden, 740-820-8530, jrrhoden@falconl.net.

(’58-’64) Late Great Chevys of Northern Ohio, 1250 Hulett Ave., Eastlake, OH 44095. Matt Papesh, 440-942-2068, SS63Chevy@aol.com.

(’55-’64) Rollin’ 50 Classic Chevy Club, 5803 Lake Ave., Greenville, OH 45331. Dave Niley, 937-337-6701.

Good Time Cruisers Northeast Ohio, 151 Hawthorne Drive, Painesville, OH 44077. Rodney or Dorothy, 440-352-4229.

Heartland Vintage Thunderbird Club — Heartland Ohio Club, 1725 S. Lutheran Church Road, New Lebonan, OH 45345. Roger Hamm, 937-835-5992.

Heartland Vintage Thunderbird Club — North Coast, 3700 Sweet Briar Drive, Medina, OH 44256. Dale Komives, 330-239-2978.

HCCA — Lake Erie, 7366 Hillendale Road, Chesterland, OH 44026. Sheldon Loewenthal, 440-729-4258.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Northern Indiana/Ohio Chapter, 116 Hill, Box 363, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359-0360. Noel Renner, 937-676-5111.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Western Reserve, 6251 Taylor Road, Leroy Township, OH 44077. Fred Lorenz, 440-254-4781.

Iron City Antique Automobile Club, 2407 S. 11th St., Ironton, OH 45638. Danny Stidham, 606-324-9504.

International Ford Retractable Club — Buckeye Chapter, 24769 Stein Road, Creola, OH 45622. Donna Simpson.

International Thunderbird Club — Ohio Valley Thunderbirds, 73 Shawnee Ave., Zanesville, OH 43701. Mark Manbevers, 740-588-9141.

Kaiser-Frazer Owners Club International — Buckeye Region, 3164 Kingswood Drive, Grove City, OH 43123. Rodney Leas.

King Midget Ohio, 2667 Halfway Road, Monroeville, OH 44847. Ralph Hedrick, 419-668-6831.

Lambda Car Club International — Buckeye Region, P.O. Box 163432, Columbus, OH 43216.

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club — Ohio Valley, 420 Barrington Ridge, Painesville, OH 44077. Bob DiCarlo, 440-357-7173.

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club — Southern Ohio, 7640 Essington Circle, Centerville, OH 45459. Edward Hilton, 513-433-6644.

Massillon Area Car Club, 7981 Windward Trace Circle NW, Massillon, OH 44646-1176. Gary Pelger, 330-837-5069.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Central Ohio, Box 64, Blacklick, OH 43004. Mary Alexander, 614-751-8262.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Cincinnati, 6931 Autumn Glen Drive, West Chester, OH 45069. Jeffrey Robb, 513-755-6635.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Northwest Ohio, Box 503, Sylvania, OH 43560. David Martin, 419-243-3800.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Western Reserve, 9241 Lori Jean Drive, Mentor, OH 44060. Brian DiPasquale, 440-205-0700.

Mid-Ohio Ford Club, 5262 Broadview Road, Columbus, OH 43230. Bob Cochran, 614-475-3585.

MARC — Central Ohio Region, 128 Nob Hill Drive N., Grahanna, OH 43230. Stewart Van Kirk, 614-475-4842.

MARC — Dayton-Buckeye Model A Club, Box 322, Englewood, OH 45322. Roger Kauffman.

MARC — Northern Ohio Region, 567 Vinewood Ave., Tallmadge, OH 44278. Donald Crum.

MARC — Ohio Valley Region, Box 62303, Sharonville, OH 45262-0203. Dave Cradler.

MARC — Penn/Ohio, 2432 Bethlehem Road W., Prospect, OH 43342-9556. Jeff Johnson, 740-494-4019.

MARC — Scattered A Region, 10635 Lithopopis Road, Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Bruce Palmer.

MARC — Scioto Model A Ford Club, 422 Catawba Ave., Westerville, OH 43081. Ellis Kauffman, 614-882-3727.

MARC — Southern A’s Region, 2171 Vanco Road, Gallipolis, OH 45601. Gene Meyer.

MARC — Western Lake Erie Region, 10662 Longnecker St., Whitehouse, OH 43571. Janice Barker.

MARC — Whitehouse A’s Region, 11345 Waterville St., Whitehouse, OH 43571. Jay Duvall, 419-877-0559, jwd.modela@att.net.

Model T Ford Club International — Akron, 1238 Ty Drive, Medina, OH 44256. Don Kronenberger.

Model T Ford Club International — Greater Cleveland, 18633 Ridge Road, North Royalton, OH 44131. Larry Hengenius.

Model T Ford Club International — Maumee Valley T’s, 10662 Longnecker, Whitehouse, OH 43571. Bob Barker, 419-877-0513, bjbark2@aol.com.

Model T Ford Club International — Southwest Ohio Model T, 2217 Johnsville-Brookville Road, Brookville, OH 45309. Tony Gebhart.

Model T Ford Club International — Stark County, 2021 Barnard Roda, Wooster, OH 44691. Thomas Michalek.

Model T Ford Club International — Tickin’ T’s of Central Ohio, 1983 Cole Road, Ashley, OH 43003. David Nolting.

Model T Ford Club International — Youngstown, 1310 Kefefer Road, Girard, OH 44420. Kenneth Schonce.

Model T Ford Club of America — Model T Ford Club of Northwest Ohio, 3081 N. Easton Road, Elida, OH 45807. Dave Benny.

Model T Ford Club of America — North Coast Bumps and Grinds Chapter, 2096 New State Road, Norwalk, OH 44857. George Hansen.

Model T Ford Club of America — Ohio River Valley T’s, 7359 Millers Run Tim Road, Lucasville, OH 45648. Lola Wells.

Model T Ford Club of America — Southern Ohio T’s, 1114 Elm St., Ripley, OH 45167. Frankie Schumacher.

Model T Ford Club of America — Southwest Ohio Model T Club, 2217 Johnsville-Brookville Road, Brookville, OH 45309.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Heart of Ohio Chapter, 3848 Chickory Ave., Columbus, OH 43230. Steve Steffensen, 614-899-0643.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Lake Erie, 261 Caren Ave., Worthington, OH 43085-2526. Gary Coolidge, 614-736-4976.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Miami Valley, 1546 Tamara Trail, Xenia, OH 45385. Larry Linder, 937-426-4832.

National DeSoto Club — The Buckeye DeSoto Club, 1308 Clark Ave., Piqua, OH 45356. Gregory Walters.

National Firebird & T/A Club — Central Ohio Firebirds, 823 Hidden Bridge, Blacklick, OH 43004. John Froehle, 614-863-0115.

New England MGT Register — Ohio Chapter, 10328 Pinecrest Road, Concord, OH 44077-9783. Bob or Lynne Mendelsohn, 440-639-1533.

Nifty Fifties Ford Club of North Ohio, Box 142, Macedonia, OH 44056. Jack Bukszar, 216-228-9168.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Gem City Rockets, 155 Sesame St., Springboro, OH 45066-3311. Jim Hosey, 513-748-3540.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Greater Cincinatti/Northern Ken-tucky, 6738 Springale Road, Cincinatti, OH 45247.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Mid-Ohio Chapter, 1184 Fairview Ave., Columbus, OH 43212.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Northern Ohio Chapter, 3887 Cumberland Drive, Austintown, OH 44515.

Ohio Historical Identified Original Car Club, 2636 Orchard Park NW, Canton, OH 44718. Chuck Volkert, 330-455-1933.

Old Car Club, 750 2nd Ave., Gallipolis, OH 45631. David McCoy, 740-446-4927.

The Packard Club — Buckeye Packards, Box 1162, Worthington, OH 43085. Mark Hagans, 614-554-5879, markhagans@hotmail.com.

Packards International — Packards International Midwest Region, 365 St. Leger Ave., Akron, OH 44305. Bob Zimmerman, 330-784-7155.

Penn-Ohio A Ford Club — Buckeye Chapter, 5163 Queensboro Drive, Richmond Heights, OH 44143. Jan Dostal, 440-605-9889.

Penn-Ohio A Ford Club — Copus Hill Chapter, 2550 Wedgewood Drive, Mansfield, OH 44903. Mary Jane Saylor, 419-589-7286.

Penn-Ohio A Ford Club — Cranksters Chapter, 2787 Circle Wood Drive, Westlake, OH 44145. Ron Becker, 440-779-1610.

Penn-Ohio A Ford Club — Dixie Chapter, 5 Arrowhead Drive, Fredricktown, OH 43019. Jim Rousseau, 740-694-5002.

Penn-Ohio A Ford Club — Five Points Chapter, 5286 Pierce Road NW, Warren, OH 44481. A.J. Pennington, 330-847-5354.

Penn-Ohio A Ford Club — Flying Quail Chapter, 2432 Bethlehem Road W., Prospect, OH 43342-9556. Jeff Johnson, 740-494-4019.

Penn-Ohio A Ford Club — Mohican Chapter, 1275 High View Drive, Wadsworth, OH 44281-9224. Buster Smith.

Penn-Ohio A Ford Club — Newark Vibrators Chapter, 3085 East Pike, Zanesville, OH 43701. Kim Mudgett, 740-452-2517.

Penn-Ohio A Ford Club — Northeastern Chapter, 11490 Gate Post Lane, Chardon, OH 44024-8402. Ron Sieloff, 440-286-3704.

Penn-Ohio A Ford Club — Rubber City Chapter. 221 N. Hayden Parkway, Hudson, OH 44236-3153. Jon Peterson, 330-653-6710.

Penn-Ohio A Ford Club — Shelman Chapter, 582 Fuhrer Drive, Lexington, OH 44904-1506. David Dunn. 419-756-8327.

Penn-Ohio A Ford Club — Tri-County Chapter, Box 38, Sugarcreek, OH 44681-0038. Dwight VanFossen, 330-852-2261.

Pioneer Antique Automobile Club of The Mid-Ohio Valley, Box 2123, Parksburg, WV 26102. Jerrold Murphy, 304-295-6113, jerroldmurphy@msn.com.

Porsche 356 Registry — Ohio Tub Fanatics. Richard King, 330-678-6259.

The Packard Club — Buckeye Packards, Box 1162, Worthington, OH 43085. Mark Hagans, 614-554-5879, edotson@jencospeed.net.

The Packard Club — Wright Brothers Packards, 4224 Nevada Road, Springfield, OH 45503. 937-399-2666, ggroeber@cfanet.com.

Plymouth Owners Club — Ohio Region, 596 Wyandot Road, Bucyrus, OH 44820-9595. Brian Underwood, bju@cybrtown.com.

Professional Car Society — Ohio Chapter, 3040 Alkire Road, Grove City, OH 43123. Amy Schultz, 614-801-9443, hearse@worldnet.att.net.

Professional Car Society — Tri-State Chapter, 369 Cedar Ave., Sharon, PA 14146. Chuck Snyder, 724-346-4279, c_snyder_2nd@hotmail.com.

Piqua Antique Car Klub, 7676 N. Fairview Road, Piqua, OH 45356. John Hirby, 937-773-0256.

Remember Cruisin’ Car Club of Northern Ohio, Box 698, Sandusky, OH 44870. Penny Zoliniak, 419-625-6174.

Society for the Preseravation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Akron-Canton Chapter, Box 211, Green, OH 44232-0211.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Central Ohio Chapter, 293 Lyncroft Drive, Gahanna, OH 43230-2641.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Greater Dayton Chapter, 313 S. Main St., Germantown, OH 45327-1333.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Southwest Ohio Chapter, 1188 Bruce, Cincinnati, OH 45230-3639.

The Studebaker Drivers Club — Heart of Ohio Chapter, 37 North Everett, Columbus, OH 432212. Jim Thompson, 614-235-6682.

The Studebaker Drivers Club — Ohio Region Studebaker Club, 766 W. Comet Road, Clinton, OH 44216. Don Morgan, 330-882-3235.

The Studebaker Drivers Club — Tri-State Chapter, 2914 Pascal Dr. Beaver Creek, OH 45434. Jeff Frantz, 937-426-8497.

The Studebaker Drivers Club — Western Lake Erie Chapter, 11330 N. Teritorial, Dexter, MI 48130. Dave Piper, 734-426-8876.

VMCCA — Black Swamp Chapter, 907 Shearwood Drive, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Robert Ward, 419-874-3627.

VMCCA — Defiance Chapter, 1166 Kenilworth Ave., Napoleon, OH 43435. Robert Fretag, 419-592-5796.

VMCCA — Emerald Necklace Chapter, 3300 Thomson Circle, Rocky River, OH 44116. Robert Ebert, 440-333-8861.

VMCCA — Hall of Fame Chapter. Tom Krake, 330-854-3570, raymo@raex.com.

VMCCA — Nickel Age Touring Chapter, 449 W. 5th St., Salem, OH 44460-2107. John Tarleton, 330-332-0116.

VMCCA — Steel Valley Chapter, 159 Gumps Lane, Wintersville, OH 43953. Robert Kaine, 740-264-7219.

VMCCA — Toledo Chapter, 3905 Hillandale Road, Toledo, OH 43606. Larry Erd, 419-535-5550.

Vette Set Society, 1010 Grange Hall Road, Beaverscreek, OH 45430. John Gregory, 937-427-1997.

VCCA — Central Ohio Region, 14524 Simmons Road, Utica, OH 43080. Russell Robertson, 740-892-2215.

VCCA — First Capitol Region, 2614 Riggle St., Ashland, KY 41101-3437. Denver Jobe.

VCCA — Glass Capitol Region, 6130 Flanders Road, Sylvania, OH 43560. Kenny Lister.

VCCA — Lake Erie (Ohio) Region, 5423 Golfway Lane, Lyndhurst, OH 44124. Phil Lipton, 440-442-5184.

VCCA — Miami Valley Region, 8910 E. Kemper Road, Cincinatti, OH 45249. David Browe, miamivalleyregion@vintagechevrolet.org.

Vintage Triumph Register — Buckeye Triumphs, Box 584, Lithopolis, OH 43136-0584. Robert Mains.

Vintage Triumph Register — Miami Valley Triumphs, 1045 S. S.R. 73, Springboro, OH 45066. Frank Ciboch, 513-748-4185.

Vintage Triumph Register — North Coast Triumph Association, 226 Aultman Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708-5525. Eric Langreder.

Western Lake Erie Car Club Council, 3262 N. Reach, Oregon, OH 43616. 419-691-7718.

Willys-Overland-Knight Registry, — Toledo Chapter, 12232 C.R. 11-2, Wauseon, OH 43567. Dick Hamilton, 419-923-5275.

Winchester Old Timers Club, Box 291, Urbana, OH 43078. Bob McConnell, 937-362-4092.

Walter P. Chrysler Club — North Coast Region, 8626 Avery Road, Broadview Heights, OH 44147. Eric Poti.

Y-City Custom Car Association, 2090 Shady Lane, Zanesville, OH 43701. Ken McPeck, 740-454-0347, ken@mcpeck.com.

OKLAHOMA

ATHS — Heartland Sooner Chapter, 1217 1st Ave. SW, Ardmore, OK 73401-2817. Rob Butts, 580-221-7599.

AACA — Enid Region, 1210 Indian Drive, Enid, OK 73703. Gordon Smith.

AACA — Okie Region, PO Box 271 Chickasha, OK 73018. 405-224-OKLA(6552) or 405-224-4700. www.chickashaautoswapmeet.com .

AACA — Tulsa Region, 10402 S. 200th E. Ave., Broken Arrow, OK 74014. Penny Dye, 918-451-3092.

Buick Owners of America — Central Oklahoma, 10621 Turkey Run Drive, Edmond, OK 73003. Ronald Herman, 405-715-1221, buickfolks@aol.com.

Cherokee Cruisin’ Classics Car Club, Box 173, Park Hill, OK 74451. Gerald Walker, 918-458-9090.

CORSA — Green Country Corvair Group, 4250 S. Oswego, Tulsa, OK 74135.

CORSA — Indian Nations Corvair Association, Box 1886, Edmond, OK 73083-1886.

Early Ford V-8 Club of America – Tulsa Region (RG# 39), PO Box 4109, Tulsa, OK 74159

Falcon Club of America — Sooner State Chapter, 701 Harding Court, Edmond, OK 73013. Terry Carlson, 405-340-9188.

(’55-’57) Classic Chevy Club of Oklahoma, Box 35747, Tulsa, OK 74135. Gary Kirk, 918-369-3337, jbaergen@msn.com.

(’58-’64) Oklahoma Late Great Chevys, Box 691088, Tulsa, OK 74169. Jim Siegfried, 918-274-8862.

(’55-’72) Late Great Chevys of Oklahoma City, 3616 NW 66th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73116. Brenda Newton, 405-848-4571, dgharperl@msn.com, okclategreatchevy@yahoo.com.

HCCA — Sooner, 921 NE 64th, Oklahoma City, OK 73105-6202. Gladys Cloer, 405-842-1704.

HCCA — Tulsa, 1240 S. 89th E. Ave., Tulsa, OK 74112. Ted Beard, 918-838-2432.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Dust Bowl, 3912 Lawn Drive, Dell City, OK 73115-2022. Richard Carder, 405-670-9576.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Central Oklahoma, 13009 Red Cedar Circle, Oklahoma City, OK 73131. Richard Kirk, 405-475-9776.

MARC — NE Oklahoma Region, Box 341, Tulsa, OK 74169. Linda Mellage.

MARC — Okie A’s Region, 7241 N. Norman Road, Warr Acres, OK 73132. Mike Harnsberger.

Model T Ford Club International — Oklahoma Special T’s, 10005 SE 44th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73150. David Baker.

Model T Ford Club of America — Heartland T’s of OKC, Box 21387, Oklahoma City, OK 73156. Ed Lamport.

Model T Ford Club of America — Model T Ford Club of Tulsa, Box 681874, Tulsa, OK 74169-1874.

Mustang Club of America — Green Country Classic Mustangs, Box 471361, Tulsa, OK 74147-1361.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Oklahoma Chapter, 6235 E. 99th St., Tulsa, OK 74137-5504. Kelly Bolton, 918-299-3443.

Oklahoma Chevelle & El Camino Owners Association, 5553 S. Peoria, Tulsa, OK 74105. Jim Johnston, 918-493-5851.

Oklahoma Kit Car Club (Tulsa), 2011 S. Cedar St., Broken Arrow, OK 74012. Felix DeGeyter, 918-251-3500, felixgeyter@yahoo.com.

Professional Car Society — South Central Chapter, Box 9295, Tulsa, OK 74157-9295. Gene Griffith, 918-671-7309, genegriffith2@cox.com.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Oklahoma Chapter, 1402 24th Ave. SW, Suite E, Norman, OK 73072.

VCCA — Heart of Route 66, 5400 E. Princeton St., Broken Arrow, OK 74014. 405-377-5876.

Vintage Triumph Register — Central Oklahoma Vintage Triumph, Box 12272, Oklahoma City, OK 73157-2272. Barney Emberton.

Vintage Triumph Register — Green Country Triumphs, 13415 S. 127th E. Ave., Broken Arrow, OK 74011. Norman Price.

OREGON

ATHS — Oregon Trail Chapter, 15140 S. Burkstrom Road, Oregon City, OR 97045. Ken Goudy, 503-657-8359.

ATHS — State of Jefferson Chapter, 172 Brett Way, Grants Pass, OR 97526. Nick Sauer, 541-479-0745.

Avanti Owners Association International — Oregon, 8545 SW Modoc Court, Tualatin, OR 97062. Al Inkens, 503-692-1408.

Buick Owners Club — Portland Area, Box 14224, Portland, OR 97293-0224. Jim Mattix.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Mount Hood. Ben Hetrick, 503-761-2609.

Caveman Vintage Car Club, Box 1394, Grants Pass, OR 97528. Ken Cooke, 541-476-3365.

Chevrolet Nomads Association — Northwest Nomads, 28432 SE Haley Road, Boring, OR 97009. Bob Miller, 503-663-5213.

Chrysler Product Restorers Club — Columbia River Region, 9308 SE Pardee, Portland, OR 97266. Jeffrey Locke.

Chrysler Product Restorers Club — Pacific Wonderland Region, 3750 SW Dosch Court, Portland, OR 97221. Tom Fox.

CCCA — Oregon Region, Box 42127, Portland, OR 97242. Howard Freedman, 503-234-8617, 503-234-8618, HFreedman@aol.com.

CORSA — Beaver State Corvair Club, Box 1359, Albany, OR 97321-0442.

CORSA — Oregon, Box 1445, Portland, OR 97207-1445.

CORSA — Southern Oregon Corvair Owners, 512 Fairmount St., Medford, OR 97501-2426.

Cougar Club of America — Cascade Cougar Club, Box 94243, Seattle, WA 98124. Jim Compton, 509-946-4555.

(’55-’57) Emerald Valley Classic Chevy Club, 795 Silver Lane, Eugene, OR 97404. Tom Jaff, 541-689-4249.

(’55-’57) Central Oregon Classic Chevy Club, Box 6343, Bend, OR 97708. Ray Spongberg, 541-382-9370, rsss@coinet.com.

(’55-’64) Emerald Empire Late Great Chevys/BTC, Box 2232, Eugene, OR 97402. Dick Gerber, 541-688-0589, dick@twinrp.com.

(’55-’72) Obsolete Fleet Chevys, Box 13944, Salem, OR 97309. Frank Norman, 503-585-5578.

(’58-’64) Northwest Oregon Chapter of Late Great Chevys, Box 82507, Portland, OR 97202. Jim Wattenbarger, 503-663-4269.

GTO Association of American — Goat Herd GTO Club of Oregon, Box 1071, Clackamas, OR 97015. Paul Wickersham, 503-774-1297.

Heartland Vintage Thunderbird Club of America — Southern Oregon Club, Box 114, Wilderville, OR 97543. Bryon Barr, 541-955-4548.

Historical Automobile Club of Oregon, Box 19492, Portland, OR 97280. Sean Streeter, 503-235-3630.

HCCA — Crater Lake, 13200 Dugan Road, Central Point, OR 97502-9397. Gail Shaffer, 541-855-9286.

HCCA — Eugene, 1294-1/2 Horn Lane, Eugene, OR 97404. Jeanne Brown, 541-689-7966.

HCCA — Medford, 7385 Maple Lane, Central Point, OR 97502-8730. Harold Russell, 541-855-7914.

HCCA — Portland Regional Group, 1215 NE 28th Court, Gresham, OR 97030-3057. George VanBeek, 503-492-4768.

HCCA — Oregon Pioneer, 355 Eola Drive NW, Salem OR 97304. Vince Milligan, 503-362-1511.

International Thunderbird Club — Vintage T-birds of Oregon, 2170 SW Warwick, Portland, OR 97225. Bob Peters, 503-626-8890.

Lane Auto Modeling Association, Box 42077, Eugene, OR 97404. Jack Shubert, 541-689-0831.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Portland, 3001 NE 115th Circle, Vancouver, WA 98686-3948. Gary Hays, 360-573-6379.

Mid-Columbia Car Club, Box 327, The Dalles, OR 97058. Cliff or Polly Smith, 541-296-9352.

MARC — Oregon Trail Model A Club, Box 5163, Aloha, OR 97006-5163. Kari Hering.

MARC — Williamette Valley Region, 5222 Cobb Lane S., Salem OR 97302. Tom Morrison.

Model T Ford Club — Rose City of Oregon, Box 3901, Portland, OR 97208.

Model T Ford Club of America — Northwest Vintage Speedster Club, 12185 SW Parkway, Portland, OR 97225. Tom Elliott.

Model T Ford Club of America — Rose City Model T Ford Club, Box 3901, Portland, OR 97208.

Model T Ford Club of America — Williamette Valley Chapter, Box 13313, Salem, OR 97309.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Northeast Chapter, 28714 SW Mountain Road, West Linn, OR 97068. Wes Rhodes, 503-657-1245.

National Woodie Club — Northwest Woodies, Box 1682, Hood River, OR 97031. Brian Conaway, 541-387-2486.

Packards International — Oregon Region, Box 42127, Portland, OR 97242. Howard Freedman, 503-234-8617.

Plymouth Owners Club — Cascade Pacific Region, 1227 SE 93rd Ave., Portland, OR 97216. Scott Farnsworth, worksfarnsworth@itk.com.

Riviera Owners Club — Oregon Region, 7539 Lakeside Drive NE, Salem, OR 97305. Richard Smith, 503-393-2187.

Rogue Valley Old Timer Car Club, Box 695, Medford, OR 97501. Rey Pascual, 541-535-7488.

Rose City Classic Chevy,Box 33635, Portland, OR 97292-3635. Chet Newton, 360-687-4897.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Pacific Northwest Chapter, Box 10795, Eugene, OR 97440.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Northwest Chapter, 16930 SW Monterey Lane, King City, OR 97224. 503-620-7272.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Southern Oregon Chapter, Box 186, Selma, OR 97538. Darlene Andersen, 541-597-2094.

VCCA — Columbia River Region, 11150 SW Foothill Drive, Portland, OR 97225. Jim Schoffstoll.

VCCA — Williamette Valley Region, 7000 Heron St. NE, Salem, OR 97305. 503-588-1518.

Vintage Thunderbird Club International — Northwest Vintage T-Bird Club of Oregon, 5147 NW 167th Place, Portland, OR 97229. Ted Cooper, 503-645-7903.

Vintage Triumph Register — Portland Triumph Owners Association, Box 33140, Portland, OR 97292-3140. Ray Marty.

West Coast Willys, 4000 Green Valley Road, Suisun, CA 94585. Walter Mikolajcik, 707-864-1333.

Walter P. Chrysler Club — Columbia River Region, 9806 SE Parkee, Portland, OR 97266. Jeffrey Locke.

Walter P. Chrysler Club — Pacific Wonderland Region, 3750 SW Dorsh Court, Portland OR 97221. Tom Fox.

PENNSYLVANIA

All-American Cruizers, 10 Upper Lewland Circle, Lewistown, PA 17044. Ray Hesketh, 717-248-6158, rhesketh@ascworld.net.

(All Chevy) Steel City Classics, 701 Prestley St., Carnegie, PA 15106. Ray Ford, 412-429-4242, ecford@juno.com.

American Motors Owners Association — Delaware Valley, R.R. 1, Box 124E, Thomasville, PA 17364-9801. Darrin Boeckel, 717-225-1910.

ATHS — Philadelphia Chapter, 1137 Walnut St., Collingdale, PA 19023-4122. George Kaiser, 610-586-4759.

ATHS — The Steel Valleys Chapter, 257 Mohican Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15237-4767. Mark Woods, 412-358-8506, teamster@bellatlantic.net.

ATHS — Susquehanna Valley Chapter, 1422 State Road, Duncannon, PA 17020. Lester Sharar, 717-957-2482.

AACA — Allegheny Mountain Region, 1887 Bellemead Drive, Altoona, PA 16602. John O’Brien.

AACA — Anthracite Region, 607 E. Blaine St., McAdoo, PA 18237. Joseph Forish.

AACA — Butler/Old Stone House Region, 458 Whitestown Road, Butler, PA 16001. Stephen Puskas.

AACA — Central Mountain Region, 622 Arnold Ave., Clearfield, PA 16830. Carolyn Gallaher.

AACA — Coke Center Region, 206 Van Drive, Connellsville, PA 15425. Arnold Leighty.

AACA — Covered Bridge Region, 559 Old Hickory Ridge Road, Washington, PA 15301. Donald Koblay, Sr.

AACA — Delaware Valley Region, 1361 Patrick Henry Drive Phoenixville, PA 19460. Michael Jones, Sr.

AACA — Endless Mountain Region, R.R. #5, Box 5630, Townada, PA 18848. Alton Homan.

AACA — Flood City Region, 10 Village Drive, Armagh, PA 15920. James Stutzman.

AACA — Fort Bedford Region, 304 S. Prince St. #1, Lancaster, PA 17603. David Fox.

AACA — Gettysburg Region. Robert Shultz, 717-766-0457, shultzsbrushsaw@yahoo.com

AACA — Golden Triangle Region, 2414 Clearview Drive, Glenshaw, PA 15116. Robert Stauffer.

AACA — Hershey Region, 2370 Fiddlers Elbow Road, Hummelstown, PA 17036. Kenneth Gamble.

AACA — Keystone Region, 350 S. Old Middletown Road, Media, PA 19063. Robert Burke.

AACA — Kinzua Valley Region, R.D. #1, Box 1517, Russell, PA 16345. Philip Vance.

AACA — Kiski Valley Region, 585 Pine Run Road, Apollo, PA 15613. Alan Pollock.

AACA — Kit-Han-Ne Region, R.D. #6, Box 196A, Kittanning, PA 16201. Mark Crissman.

AACA — Lakelands Region, 3325 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Cortland, OH 44410. Teresa Ellway.

AACA — Lanchester Region, 4 Main-Lin Drive, Coatesville, PA 19320. Albert Storris, Jr.

AACA — Laurel Highlands Region, Box 1025, Latrobe, PA 15650. David Kontor.

AACA — Lehigh Valley Region, 165 Prospect St., Phillipsburg, NJ 08865. Sam Morenda.

AACA — Lower Bucks Region, 1031 Whittier Ave., Bensalem, PA 19020. James Cunnington.

AACA — Mon Valley Region, R.D. #1, Box 13, Smithton, PA 15479. Leonard Sapko.

AACA — Northeastern Pennsylvania Region, 115 Grove St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. 570-819-1765, scw56savoy@cs.com.

AACA — Ontelaunee Region, 43 Orchard Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Kathy Arnold.

AACA — Pennsylvania Dutch Region, 589 Old Farm Road, Palmyra, PA 17078. Melvin Burkholder.

AACA — Pennsylvania Oil Region, Titusville, PA. Robert Wareham, 814-797-1535.

AACA — Poconao Region, R.R. #4, Box 4102, Saylorsburg, PA 18353.

AACA — Pottstown Region, 26 Elaine Drive, Boyertown, PA 19512.

AACA — Presque Isle Region, 1224 Idaho Ave., Erie, PA 16505. Robert Page.

AACA — Punxsutawney Region, 2229 Fulton Run Road, Indiana, PA 15701. Theodore Dunmire.

AACA — Scranton Region, 1225 Washburn St., Scranton, PA 18504. Michael Passero II.

AACA — Shenandoah Region, Box 3326, Winchester, VA 22604. Bill Shepherd, 540-888-0209, blshep@shentel.net.

AACA — Shenango Valley Region, 1343 Glenwood Drive, Sharon, PA 16146. Edward Bailey, Jr.

AACA — Shikellamy Region, 36 Effie Ave, Hughsville, PA 17737. George Campbell, 570-584-2502.

AACA — Sugar Bush Region, 703 Orchard St., Berlin, PA 15530. Edward Reed.

AACA — Susquehanna Valley Region, 915 E. Front St., Berwick, PA 18603. Frank Rash.

AACA — Susquehannock Region, 1016 Cherry St., Williamsport, PA 17701. Ferd Page, Jr.

AACA — Valley Forge Region, 125 Oaklyn Ave., Eagleville, PA 19403. William Mason.

AACA — Wayne Pike Region, Box 90, Sterling, PA 18463. Carol Birdsall.

AACA — Western Pennsylvania Region, 636 Welty St., Greensburg, PA 15601.

AACA — Wolf Creek Region, 46 Irishtown Road, Grove City, PA 16127. Robert Buchanan.

Antique Truck Club of America — Central Pennsylvania Chapter, 618A Owl Hill Road, Litilz, PA 17543. Tom Oehme, 717-626-1204.

Antique Truck Club of America — Connecticut Yankees. Cy Kranick, 610-584-8282.

Antique Truck Club of America — Greater Pittsburgh Area Chapter, Road 3, Box 537, New Alexandria, PA 15670. Jeffrey Tenerovich, 724-668-7450.

Antique Truck Club of America — Great LeHigh Valley Chapter, 828 Washington Ave., Northhampton, PA 18067. Frank Kline, 610-262-1286.

Antique Truck Club of America — Keystone Chapter, 1604 22nd Ave., Altoona, PA 16601.

Antique Truck Club of America — Southeastern Pennsylvania Chapter, 309 Euclid Ave., Ambler, PA 19002. Al Whitcomb, 215-643-3517.

Bowtie Chevys — Classic Chevy International Steel City Classics, 701 Prestley St., Carnegie, PA 15106. Ray Ford, 412-429-4242, ecford@juno.com.

Buick Club of America — Appalachian, Box 186, Claysburg, PA 16625. Jensen Feather.

Buick Club of America — Free Spirit, 8204 Holbens Valley Road, New Tripoli, PA 18066. Michael Wolfe.

Buick Club of America — National Pike Chapter, 6571 Zupancic Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Dan McCann, 412-655-8787, natpikebca@40nlyGoodStuff.com

Buick Club of America — Northwest Pennsylvania, 5906 Grubb Road, Erie, PA 16506. Jim Robertson, 814-838-8396.

Buick Club of America — Philadelphia ’76, 8116 Burholme Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111. Joe Walker.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Central Pennsylvania Region, Box 6446, Lancaster, PA 17607. Frank Pinola, 717-540-7711.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Pitts-burgh. Mike Josephie, 724-935-3767.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Valley Forge Region, Box 637, Southeastern, PA 19399. Mike Barruzza, 215-630-1679, fltwdcg@aol.com.

Chevrolet Nomads Association — Mid-Atlantic Chapter, 4600 8th Ave., Temple, PA 19560. Elaine Shoemaker, 610-929-0124.

Chrysler Product Restorers Club — Liberty Bell Region, 918 N. Broad St., Allentown, PA 18102. Bruce Foelker.

CCCA — Western Pennsylvania Region, 408F James St., New Wilmington, PA 16142-9521. Doug Dudjak 724-946-3606.

Classic Chevy International — Cruisin’ Classics of Chester County, Box 365, Westchester, PA 19381-0365. E. John Swartz, 610-436-6198.

Classic Chevy International — Keystone Tri-Five Classics, 16 Conway Drive, Middletown, PA 17057. Charles Kihm, 717-939-0288.

Classic Thunderbird Club International — Delaware Valley Classic Thunderbird Club, 135 Sandra Ave., Willow Grove, PA 19090-3727. Bob or Marge Bogner, 215-657-1298.

Coal Country Car Club, Box 1, Twin Rocks, PA 15960. Dave Marcus, 814-749-8988.

Coasters Car Club, 1525 The Hideout, Lake Ariel, PA 18436. Dennis Galamb, 570-698-7966.

CORSA — Blue Mountain Corvair Club, H.C. 1, Box 2086, Tannersville, PA 18372.

CORSA — Central Pennsylvania Corvair Club, 1751 Chesley Road, York, PA 17403-4001. Joe Darinsig, 717-845-9347.

CORSA — Delaware Valley Corvair Club, 15 Williamson Ave., History Fallsington, PA 19054-1114.

CORSA — Keystone Corvair Club, R.R. 01, Box 308, Martinsburg, PA 16662.

CORSA — Lehigh Valley Corvair Club, 137 America St., Whitehall, PA 18052.

CORSA — Philadelphia Corvair Association, 140 Sawhill Lane, Leighton, PA 18235.

CORSA — Western Pennsylvania Corvair Club, 415 Crestview Drive, Plum, PA 15239.

Crosley Owners Club — Keystone Region, 2210 Douglas Drive, Carlisle, PA 17013. 717-245-2331, jesw770@sc.com.

Cougar Club of America — Cougar Club of New Jersey/Pennsylvania, 396 Parkview Drive, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076. Don Wussler, 908-889-1709, donwussler@aol.com.

Cruisin’ Classics Car Club, P.O. Box 522, Newton, PA 18940.

Cruzin’Few (Unique Vehicle Club), 605 16th Ave., Beaver Falls, PA 15010, www.geocities.com/cruinfew. Bill Livingston, 724-843-3117, wrlii@comcast.net.

Down the Road Cruisers. Alan Reines, 215-885-2447, eaplazek@comcast.net.

Early Ford V-8 Club of America — Greater Pittsburgh Regional Group, Box 12852, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Ed Urbansky, 412-655-4095.

Falcon Club of America — Keystone Chapter, 26 S. 11th St., Akron, PA 17501-1508. Don Snyder, 717-859-1701.

(’55-’72) Appalachian Golden Classics, Box 167, Rouzerville, PA 17250. Bobby Etter, 717-762-2446.

(’55-’57) Blue Mountain Classic Chevy Club, Box 857, Whitehall, PA 18052. Linda Conrad, 610-837-6333, momtully56@aol.com.

(’58-’64) East Penn Late Great Chevys, 2920 Bellview Road, Coplay, PA 18037. Linwood Stoudt, Jr., 215-679-2626.

Glenside Cruise Club, 323 Winding Way, Glenside, PA 19038. John or Catherine Croke, 215-886-4609.

GTO Association of America — Susquehanna Valley GTO Tigers, 2925 Bridgeview Road, Stewartstown, PA 17363. Bob Mellinger, 717-993-2861.

Heartland Vintage Thunderbird Club — Birds of Steel, 124 Linhurst Ave., Butler, PA 16001. Bill McCloskey, 724-282-4352.

HCCA — Old Tyme Car Club, Box 1957, Horsham, PA 19044. James Grundy, 215-674-1586.

HCCA — Pittsburgh, 315 Chickasaw Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Richard Wanger, 412-364-1921.

HCCA — Susquenanna Valley Region, 780 Seitz Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17339. Greg Tockett 717-938-3825.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Pennsylvania Dutch, 45 E. Maple St., Dallastown, PA 17313. Burl Gingerich, 717-822-0735.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Western Reserve Chapter, 1817 Iowa Ave., West Mifflin, PA 15122-3933. Laurie Schulte, 412-466-6022.

International Ford Retractable Club — Penn-Allegheny Chapter, 1368 Denton St., Greensburg, PA 15601. Henry Kopczak.

Kaiser-Frazer Owners Club International — Mid-Atlantic Region, 415 Hykes Mill Road, Manchester, PA 17345. Glenda Dapp.

Lambda Car Club International — Allegheny Region, 431 Vermont Ave., Erie, PA 16505.

Lambda Car Club International — Central Pennsylvania Region, 209 Chartwood Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Lambda Car Club International — Delaware Valley Region, 5 Clermont Ave., Trenton, NJ 08618.

Lambda Car Club International — Tri-Valley Region, 1 Maxine Trail, Fairfield, PA 17320.

Lake Erie Tri-State Mopar Club, 4170 Cherry Blossom Drive, Erie, PA 16510. Jack Wygant, 814-899-6732, sportfury65pace@msn.com.

Late Great Chevys — East Penn Late Great Chevy Club, 203 W. Eighth St., Pennsburg, PA 18073. Linwood Stoudt, 215-679-2626.

Lehigh Valley Thunderbird Club, Box 21973, Lehigh Valley, PA 18002. Donald Haines, 610-264-1961.

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club — Philadelphia, 46 Iron Rock Court, Holland, PA 18966. Ray Bickert, 215-968-0726.

Memory Chasers Car Club, Box 161, Tunkhannock, PA 18657. memorychasers@pa.net.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Delaware Valley, Box 275, Lederach, PA 19450-0275. Raymond Mang, Jr., 215-256-1941.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Keystone, 47 Fish And Game Road, Littlestown, PA 17340. David Kehr, 717-359-5456.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Northeastern Pennsylvania, 1537 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Robert Lettieri, 717-961-0927.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Pittsburgh, 106 N. Harleston Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Bob Spreer, 412-487-7501.

MARC — Active A’s Region, 3324 Cross Country Drive, Wilmington, DE 19809. Frank Pollack.

MARC — Delaware Valley Region, 5501 S. Warminister Road, Hatboro, PA 19040. Edwin White.

MARC — Keystone Region, 1235 Lower Ferry Road, Trenton, NJ 08618-1405. David Baldwin.

MARC — Lehigh Valley Region, Box 90344, Allentown, PA 18109-0344. James Upton.

MARC — Mercer A’s, Box 425, Pipersville, PA 18947-0425. Vern Hoffman, 215-453-2141.

MARC — North Penn Region, 1651 N. Wales Road, R.D. 3, Norristown, PA 19401. David Whitmire.

MARC — Running Board A’s, Box 580, Revere, PA 18953. Roger de Socarras.

MARC — Susquehanna Valley Region, Box 4742, Lancaster, PA 17604. Randall Sierk, 610-593-2128.

MARC — Three River Region, 306 Grant St., Morgan, PA 15064. Ron Manges.

Model T Ford Club International — Keystone Cops, Box 67, Pleasant Mount, PA 18453. Mark Golding.

Model T Ford Club International — Tired T’s, 32 Richmond-Belvidere Road, Bangor, PA 18013.

Model T Ford Club of America — Valley Forge Chapter, 5 Bitterroot Circle, Glen Mills, PA 19342. Sharon Alexander.

Mon Valley Cruisers, Box 504, Pricedale, PA 15072. Joan Gerda, 724-379-5503.

Mopar Madness of the Lehigh Valley, Box 157, Whitehall, PA 18052. Gene Lukow, 610-433-5277, elukow@attglobal.net.

Mustang Club of America — Greater Pittsburgh Mustang Club, 3440 Hills Church Road, Export, PA 15632. Mark Morrow, 412-232-3133, mbmorrow4@aol.com.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Delaware Valley, 1155 Goodman Drive, Fort Washington, PA 19034. Dick Robinson, 215-646-4495.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Mid-Atlantic, 1316 Mower Road, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Mike Hair, 717-263-0792.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Pittsburgh Tri-State Chapter, 8 Cedarbrook Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. Tom Barr, 724-853-0306.

National DeSoto Club, — Colonial Chapter, 334 Creek Road, Ottsville, PA 18942. Lanette Peiffer.

National Firebird & T/A Club — Western Pennsylvania, 58 Grudevich Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317. Tim Gordon, 724-746-5358.

National Street Rod Association — Pretzel City Rod & Custom, Box 15071, Reading, PA 19612-5071. Dick Orth, 610-777-7780.

National Street Rod Association — Northeast Pennsylvania Safety Inspection Team, 2295 Silver Creek Road, Hellertown, PA 18055. Joe Opitz, 610-838-0984.

National Street Rod Association — Upper Bucks Street Rod Association, 2295 Silver Creek Road, Hellertown, PA 18055. Joe Opitz, 610-838-0984.

National Woodie Club — Mason-Dixon Chapter, 200 Bethany Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. Vince Altieri, 724-837-2149.

North Hills Historic Auto Club, 4077 Branding Place, Allison Park, PA 15101. Pat O’Neill, 412-487-8512.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Delaware Valley Olds Club, 1100 Meadow Glen Drive, West Chester, PA 19380. Jeff Antonucci, dvocinfo@yahoo.com.

Olds — Blue/Gray Chapter, 5719 Lincoln Hwy., Manns Choice, PA 15550-8829. 814-623-2584.

The Packard Club — Allegheny Packards, 2386 Shevlin Road, Sewickley, PA 15143. Roger Nehrer, 412-364-2221, alleghenypackard@aol.com.

The Packard Club — Mid-Atlantic Packards, Box 123, Fulton, MD 20759. Bill Johnson, 301-384-4433, billnsuer@aol.com.

The Packard Club — Keystone Packards, 979 Sheffield Lane, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Brian Rachlin, 215-947-8184, rachlin@comcast.net.

Penn-Ohio A Ford Club — Erie Chapter, 3180 Greenlee Road, Box 366, McKean, PA 16426-0366. Jim Johnson, 814-476-1956.

Penn-Ohio A Ford Club — Keystone Chapter, 473 Boyd Road, Stoneboro, PA 16153. Bob Boyd, 724-376-3122.

Performance Ford Club of Pennsylvania, R.R. 1, Box 8295, Grantville, PA 17028. Tom Seaman, 717-469-1104.

Philadelphia Corvair Association, Rich Greene, 4224 Spruce Street, Whitehall, PA 18052; corvairsrcooler@cs.com

Pittsburgh C.A.R.S. (Classics/Antiques/Rods/Specialty), 1008 Wren Drive, Kennedy Township, PA 15136. John Franz, 412-331-7153, jaf@3rdm.net.

Plymouth Owners Club — Delaware Valley Region, 235 Lauschtown Road, Denver, PA 17517. Tom McMichael.

Pontiac-Oakland Club International — Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 4507 W. 7th Ave., Beaver Falls, PA 15010-2013. Gary Gordan, 724-843-5195.

Porsche 356 Registry — 356 Mid-Atlantic, 143 W. Carpenter Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19119. Dan Haden.

Pottstown Classic Car Club, Box 1144, Pottstown, PA 19464. Paul Frisco, Sr., 610-323-2662.

Professional Car Society —BUICK CHAPTER, John Ehmer, Pres., 412 969 7240, vintagemotors811@yahoo.com, 1542 Princess Ave Wilkinsburg PA 15216

Professional Car Society — TRI-STATE CHAPTER, (serving Penn., Ohio and W.Va.). Francis Marasco, 4722 Brierly Dr. W, W. Mifflin, PA 15122; Ph: 412-462.1588; email: marasco40@concast.net

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Central Pennsylvania Chapter, Box 3785, Harrisburg, PA 17105-3785.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Delaware Valley Chapter, 2888 Rossiter Ave., Roslyn, PA 19001-1428.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Southeastern Chapter, 1545 Gibson Road, Bensalem, PA 19020-3007.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Western Penn Chapter, 341 Skyline Drive, Belle Vernon, PA 15012-9662.

Southwestern Penn. Car Clubs — Tri-River Car Club Council, 3623 Poplar Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15234. Lou Delach, 412-343-7639.

Steel City Classics Chevy Club, 701 Prestley St., Carnegie, PA 15106. Ray Ford, 412-429-4242, ecford@juno.com.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Keystone Region Chapter, 2795 Appian Way, Easton, PA 18040-7942.

Valley Forge Mustang Club, 322 Colonial Drive, Exton, PA 19341.

VCCA — Keystone Region, 2631 Waltonville Road, Hummelstown, PA 17036. Ron Flory, 717-948-9362, KeystoneRgnVCCA@aol.com.

VCCA — Liberty Bell Region, 31 Hendricks St., Ambler, PA 19002. Bill Schilling, 215-643-6577.

VCCA — Western Pennsylvania, 727 Burbridge St., Port Vue, PA 15133. Charles Miles.

Vintage Triumph Register — Central Pennsylvania Triumph Club, Box 7001, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. Joe Lauito.

Vintage Triumph Register — Delaware Valley Triumphs, Box 294, Skippakc, PA 19474. Chip Krout, 610-222-0180.

Vintage Triumph Register — Western Pennsylvania Triumph Association, 105 Hawk Drive, Glenshaw, PA 15116. Ed Woods.

Wanderers Car Club, 2620 Old Elizabeth Road, West Mifflin, PA 15122. Ray Hernandez, 412-466-8626.

Wheels of Time Street Rod Association, Box 111, Breinigsville, PA 18031. Mike Sersen.

Willys-Overland-Knight Registry, — North Atlantic Chapter, 3032 Narrows Road, Loganton, PA 17747. Brian Miller.

Willys-Overland-Knight Registry, — Ruffed Grouse Chapter, Box 1080, Punxsutawney, PA 15767. Dennis Heitzenrater.

Walter P. Chrysler Club — Liberty Bell Region, 918 N. Broad St., Allentown, PA 18102. Bruce Foelker.

RHODE ISLAND

ATHS — Ocean State Vintage Haulers Chapter, 174 Bracken St., Cranston, RI 02920. James Izzi, Sr., 401-942-8290.

AACA — Westerly-Pawcatuck Region, 115 Winnapaug Road, Westerly, RI 02891. Phil Panciera.

CCCA — New England Region, 21 Fairview Ave., Hope Valley, RI 02832. Ernest Cormier, 401-539-2547.

Classic Thunderbirds of New England (1955, 56 and 57 Thunderbirds), CTCI Chapter 11- New England Region, 25 Settlers Way, Bourne, MA 02532, Phone: 508-759-1630 or onsetjp@ juno.com , Jim Potter”

Falcon Club of America — Northeast Chapter, 73 Francis Road, Glocester, RI 02857. Ray Chevalier, 401-934-2105.’Model A Ford Club of America — Little

Rhody Model A Ford Club, 622 Hatchery Road, North Kingston, RI 02852. Pat Howard.

Model T Ford Club of America — Model T Ford Owners of Southern New England, 34 West Warrick Ave., West Warrick, RI 02893. George Taber.

VMCCA — Viking Chapter, 43 Heritage Road, North Kingston, RI 02852. Roger or Susan Paul, 401-885-1190.

SOUTH CAROLINA

ATHS — Palmetto Central Chapter, 8106 Monticello Road, Columbia, SC 29203. Frank McLane, 803-754-7230.

AACA — Charleston-Lowcountry Region, 107 Partridge Circle, Summerville, SC 29485. Avery Lord.

AACA — Chicora Region, 106 W. Coker Lane, Conway, SC 29526. Gus Hardee.

AACA — Coastal Carolina Region, 4206 Sawgrass Drive, North Charleston, SC 29420. Mel Bauton.

AACA — Emerald City Region, 1250 Jones St., Newberry, SC 29108. Charles Hatch.

AACA — Gascar Region, 11 Dogwood Glen Court, North Augusta, SC 29841. James Cobb.

AACA — Peach Blossom Region, 180 Cromer St., Roebuck, SC 29375. Frank Good.

AACA — Piedmont Carolina Region, 515 White’s Road, Gaffney, SC 29340. Ricky Thompson.

AACA — Sandlapper Region, 1836 Terrace View Drive, West Columbia, SC 29169. Timothy Holloway.

AACA — South Carolina Region, 600 S. Parker Road, Greenville, SC 29609. Donald Doria.

AACA — Sparkle City Region, 2004 Pine View Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307. C. Wheeler.

AACA — Swamp Fox Region, 2613 Parkland Drive, Florence, SC 29501. Jerry Fussell.

Buick Club of America — Carolina, 63 Rosedale Drive, Abbeville, SC 29620. Willie Smith, 864-446-3800, willersmith@wctel.net.

The Packard Club — Blue Ridge Packards, 18 Springmoor Drive, Raleigh, NC 27615. Boynton Hussey, fabauntnan@aol.com.

CORSA — Central Carolina, Box 581, Manning, SC 29102.

CORSA — South Carolina, Box 5559, Greenville, SC 29606.

CORSA — Lowcountry Corvair Association, Box 505, Ladson, SC 29456.

Cougar Club of America — Carolina Cougar Club, 5970 Fairview Road #106, Charlotte, NC 28210. Marvin Wyant, 704-643-6430.

Falcon Club of America — Blue Ridge Chapter, 1118 Tall Oak Circle, Piedmont, SC 29673. Pat Garrett, 864-220-6680.

(’55-’57) Electric City Classics, Box 2191, Anderson, SC 29622. Pat Fouts, 864-225-0156.

(’55-’57) Rock Hill Classic Chevy Club, 675 Le Gere Court, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Allen Needham, 803-366-1977, halln57@excite.com.

Foothills British Car Club, Box 258, Anderson, SC 29622. Richard Hall, 864-962-0147, fbccsc.org.

Ford Owners’ Association of the Carolinas. Larry Stein, 704-455-5670, scstein282@carolina.rr.com.

Golden Years Car Club, 8719 Charlotte Hwy., Fort Mill, SC 29715. Butch Cook, 803-547-6363.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Dixie, 86 Moore Court, Greenville, SC 29615-5910. Ray Pschirer, 864-297-6419.

International Ford Retractable Club — Southeastern Chapter, Box 251, Hwy. 221, Mayo, SC 29368. Jerreld Price.

Low Country Mopars, Box 60934, North Charleston, SC 29419-0934. http://scmopar.atspace.com ; Stu Shorteed, 843-688-5992.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Carolinas, 8 S. Held Circle, Charleston, SC 29412. T. David Anderson, Jr., 843-795-4161.

MARC — Foothills Region, 6 Crestline Drive, Greenville SC 29609. Darrell Mercer.

MARC — Low Country Region, 115 E. Carolina Ave., Summerville, SC 29483. David McIntosh.

MARC — Palmetto A’s of South Carolina, 2413 Robin Crest Drive, West Columbia, SC 29169. Bill Prince, 803-791-3759, billfay@bellsouth.net.

Model T Ford Club International — South Carolina MTFC, 1110 Terrace Circle Drive, North Augusta, SC 29841. Ed Maloan.

Myrtle Beach Car Club, Box 31072, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588. Dick Axelrod, 843-650-3098, rca406@excite.com.

Packard Automobile Classics — Blue Ridge Packards, 131 Grooms Road, Fayetteville, GA 30215. Ron Brown, 770-461-9309.

Professional Car Society — Southeastern Chapter, 146 Dolphin Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307. John Burchfield, jrb1@charter.net.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Piedmont Chapter, Box 922, Spartanburg, SC 29304-0922.

VCCA — Upstate South Carolina Region, 2024 Old Laurens Road, Greenwood, SC 29649. Troy Davis, 864-223-1037.

Vintage Triumph Register — Southeastern British Motorcar Owners Club, Box 1274, Grambling SC 29348. Rick Morrison.

SOUTH DAKOTA

American Motors Owners Association — Dakota AMC Club, 44301 261st St., Canistoga, SD 57012. Del Buehner, 605-296-3259.

AACA — South Dakota Region, 807 Hidden Valley Drive, Watertown, SD 57201. Cliff Glenbin.

Classic Car Club of America (CCCA) Upper Midwest Region (UMR) 855 South Cleveland Cambridge, MN 55008. Paul Lares 763-528-0061, paullares@larescorp.com; http://www.umrccca.org/

HCCA — Sioux Falls Regional Group, 1308 N. Elmwood, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-1126. Todd Vetter, 605-334-4772.

MARC — South Dakota Territories Region, 2428 Kenwood Manor, Sioux Falls, SD 57104. Gary Haugan.

Model T Ford Club International — Black Hills Model T, 427 E. Meier, Spearfish, SD 57783. Les Schuchardt.

Model T Ford Club — Dakota Hills Climbers Chapter, 13120 Mountain Park Road, Rapid City, SD 57702.

National Firebird & T/A Club — Rapid City, 2941 Pioneer Drive, Rapid City, SD 57701. Roneal Sayler, 605-393-0993.

Sioux Empire Ford Club, 4401 S. Ellis Road, Sioux Falls, SD 57106. Mike Pfeil, 605-334-4384.

Street Bandits, 821 Felton St., Gregory, SD 57533. 605-835-8520, stingraysteve66@hotmail.com.

VMCCA — Gold Dust Chapter,H.C. 89, Box 169CD, Hermosa, SD 57744-9801. Joan Lemer, 605-255-4659.

VCCA — Black Falls Region, 23784 Golden Hills Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702. Bruce Johnson, 605-399-0875.

Willys-Overland-Knight Registry — Missouri Valley Chapter, 5290 Bittersweet Lane, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023. Marcia McGill, 402-468-5109.

TENNESSEE

American Motors Owners Association — Southern Classic AMO, 307 Murray’s Chapel Road, Sweetwater, TN 37874. Howard Clutter, 865-213-0213.

ATHS — Music City Chapter, 330 Hargrove Circle, Cunningham, TN 37052-4835. James Waller, 931-387-3375.

AACA — Appalachian Region, 229 Edgefield Road, Bristol, TN 37620. Kyle Reedy.

AACA — Battlefield Region, Box 681134, Franklin, TN 37068. Jim Peterson, 615-595-9896, jpetersonnyn@aol.com.

AACA — Celebration City Region, 309 April Lane, Shelbyville, TN 37160. James Taylor.

AACA — Cherokee Valley Region P.O. Box 734, Cleveland, TN 37364-0734; http://cherokeevalleyregionaaca.weebly.com/aacafallmeet08@aol.com Ph: 413-336-6855

AACA — Mid-South Region, 2548 Strathspey Cove, Memphis, TN 38119. Tommy Kuntz, 601-895-3877.

British Sports Car Club, Box 38134, Germantown, TN 38183-0134. Jenny Pangle, 901-767-0171.

Buick Owners Club — Music City, 2230 Oakleaf Drive, Franklin, TN 37064. Bob Woodside, 615-790-6165, urwme@aol.com.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Kentucky/Tennessee Region, 2212 Springdale Drive, Franklin, TN 37064. Tom Tomlinson, 615-595-7206, ragtops@comcast.net.

Chattanooga Rat Rod Association, Chattanooga, TN. http://chattanoogaratrodassociation.com .

Chrysler Product Restorers Club — Tennesee Valley Region, 8131 Blue Springs Drive, Hixson, TN 37343. Steve Crumley.

CORSA — Knoxville Area Corvair Club, Box 5942, Knoxville, TN 37928-0942.

CORSA — Music City Corvair Club, 2416 Ravine Drive, Nashville, TN 37217. Wayne Stutts, 615-360-2220.

CORSA — Upper Cumberland Corvair Club, 1360 E. Broad St., Cookeville, TN 38501-3061.

Corvette Memphis, 6971 Heathside Cove, Memphis, TN 38119. Jack Simonton, 901-757-1915.

Cougar Club of America — Tennessee Cougar Club, 2801 Bloomfield Drive, Thompson Station, TN 37179. kigermom@aol.com.

Early Ford V-8 Club of America — East Tennessee Region, 1836 Weaver Pike, Bristol, TN 37620. 423-764-3673, murvin.perry@worldnet.att.net.

Falcon Club of America — Music City Chapter, 4747 Kennysaw Drive, Old Hickory, TN 37138-4116. Dale Holland, 615-883-1446.

(’55-’57) Memphis Classic Chevy Club, 1417 Frayser Blvd., Memphis, TN 38127. David Keen, 901-357-7838, chiefkeen@yahoo.com.

(’55-’72) Poor Boy’s Classic Chevy Club, Box 132, McEwen, TN 37101. Henry Bullington, Jr., 931-582-3038.

(’58-’64) Memphis Area Late Great Chevys, 75 Timberlane, Arlington, TN 38002. Corky Green, 901-867-8718.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Midsouth Chapter, 2020 Harbor Drive, Smyrna, TN 37617. Jerry Miller, 615-223-1101.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Smokey Mountain Heartland, 8708 Ventis Lane, Powell, TN 37849. Avril Headrick, 865-947-8921.

Memory Lane Cruisers, 1800 Pony Court, Clarksville, TN 37042. Bill Baggett, 931-648-0955, baggettb@yahoo.com.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Memphis, 5517 Banbury Cove, Memphis, TN 38135-2367. Mike McCrory, 901-384-7938.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Nashville, Box 1831, Murfreesboro, TN 37133-1831. Bill Rucinski, 615-893-2155.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Smoky Mountains, 235 Briarcliff Ave., Oak Ridge, TN 37830. William Lenihan, 865-482-7325.

MARC — East Tennessee Region, 400 Oakmont Lane, Greeneville, TN 37743. Ken Miller.

MARC — Ken-Tenn Region, 902 High St., Union City, TN 38261. Billy Collins.

MARC — Mid-Tennessee Region, Box 626, Ridgetop, TN 37152. Bill Dobson.

MARC — Smokey Mountain Region, Box 3816, Knoxville, TN 37917. Bill Gray.

Model T Ford Club International — The Tennessee T’s, 235 Mariah Church Lane, Waverly, TN 37185. Larry Williams.

Model T Ford Club of America — Tennessee T’s, 235 Mariah Church Lane, Waverly, TN 37185.

Nashville British Car Club, 120 40th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37209. J.D. Damon, 615-298-9314.

National Firebird & T/A Club — Middle Tennessee Firebird & Trans Am Club, Box 1843, Smyrna, TN 37167. Jaohn Davis, 615-223-5335.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Music City Rockets, 5036 Marchant Drive, Nashville, TN 37211.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Smokey Mountain Club, Box 1543, Powell, TN 37849-1543.

Pontiac-Oakland Club International — Pontiacs of Tennessee, 2230 Oakleaf Drive, Franklin, TN 37064. Robert Woodside, 615-790-6165, rjwme38@yahoo.com.

Pulaski Area Car Enthusiasts, Box 126, Pulaski, TN 38478. Lee Kelly, 931-424-6559, pacecarclub@aol.com.

Professional Car Society — Volunteer Chapter, 445 Walnut Hill Road, Lebanon, TN 37090. Jeremy Ledford, 615-444-2458, volunteerpcs@juno.com.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Memphis Chapter, 6604 Dawnhill Road, Barlett, TN 38135-1571.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Smoky Mountain Chapter, 228 Marquiss Circle, Clinton, TN 37716. Joe Inman, 865-457-3002, volstudebaker@yahoo.com.

Studebaker Drivers Club — West Tennessee Chapter, 2548 Strathspey Cove, Memphis, TN 38119. Ray Roberson, 901-835-4627.

VCCA — 1st Tennessee Region, 4355 Burgess Falls Road, Sparta TN 38583. Bill Saylors, 931-761-8687.

Whiskey Runners Car Club, Box 8041, Lynchburg, TN 37352. Trena Vargas Phone: 931-759-6500. whiskeyrunners@aol.com

Willys-Overlan-Knight Registry — Tennessee Valley Chapter, 885 W. Saulsbury Road, Lebanon, TN 37090. Bruce or Robin Taylor.

Walter P. Chrysler — Tennessee Valley Region, 8131 Blue Spruce Drive, Hixson, TN 37343. Steve Crumley.

TEXAS

Alamo City Historical Car Club, Box 17543, San Antonio, TX 78217-0543. Victor Campos, 210-828-6080.

American Motors Owners Association — Alamo AMC, 30115 Hwy. 281 N. #126, Bulverde, TX 78163. Andre Jacobs, 830-980-3165.

American Motors Owners Association — North Texas AMC, 3802 Old Faithful Court, Irving, TX 75062. Craig Caudle, 972-252-6876.

American Motors Club of Houston, 1902 Wycliffe, Houston, TX 77043. Eddie Stakes, 713-464-8825.

American Pontiac Association of Houston, 360 Dickinson Road, Alvin, TX 77511. Vince Welling, 281-331-0304.

ATHS — Hi-Plains Chapter, 5115 Pico Blvd., Amarillo, TX 79110. John Plank, 806-355-4394.

ATHS — Yellow Rose Chapter, 741 W. Zipp Road, New Braunfels, TX 78130-9048. Lloyd Holden, 830-608-1114.

AACA — Gulf Coast Region, 9007 Langdon Lane, Houston, TX 77036. Ferrell Moore, 713-771-4062.

AACA — Texas Region, Box 149, Decatur, TX 76234. Roy Eaton, 940-627-5987.

Brazoria County Car Club, 135 Dewberry, Lake Jackson, TX 77566. Walter Watts, 409-297-7464.

Buick Club of America — Alamo, 14314 Brangus St., San Antonio, TX 78247. Ed Brandt, 210-657-4872.

Buick Club of America — Lone Star, 5106 Smokeley River Drive, Katy, TX 77449. Bill Stoneberg, 281-859-6637, bstoneberg@ev1.net.

Buick Club of America — North Texas, 322 Canyon Ridge Drive, Richardson, TX 75080. Dale Sherman, 972-644-1039.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Alamo Region, 3372 Rio Cordillera, Boerne, TX 78006. Lance Hirsch, lhirsch@attglobal.net.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Gulf Coast Region, 15302 Hillside Pkwy., Cypress, TX 77433, www.gcrcadillaclasalleclub.com. Kent Rowald, 281-373-9332, krowald@patentlawyers.com.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — North Texas Region. 206 Turnberry Lane, Coppell, TX 75019. PH: 214-563-1033. lifer@writeme.com.

Chrysler Club — North Texas Region, 2905 Natches Drive, Arlington, TX 76014-2410. Ken Angyal, 817-465-4344.

Chrylser Product Restorers Club — Houston Region, 6914 Dillon St., Houston, TX 77061-3826. Gary Hamel.

Chrysler Product Restorers Club — Texas Region, 225 N. Santa Clara Road, Marion, TX 78124-9747. Bill Roberson.

CCCA — Lone Star Region, 314 Beverly Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228. Jay McClure III, 210-735-8450.

CCCA — North Texas Region, 13109 Halwin Circle, Dallas, TX 75243. Bill Mott, 972-644-5425.

Classic Chevy International — Alamo Classic Chevy Club, 6803 Cloverbend, San Antonio, TX 78238-1312. Sue Watson, 210-684-5399.

Classic Thunderbird Club International — Classic Thunderbirds of Houston, Box 1478, Bellaire, TX 77402. Hugh Jackson, 713-613-4383.

CORSA — Alamo City Corvair Association, Box 2125, Seguin, TX 78155.

CORSA — Corvair Houston, 20755 Vanderwick Drive, Katy, TX 77450.

CORSA — Desert Corvair Club, Box 220108, El Paso, TX 79913-2108.

CORSA — Lone Star Corvair Club, 456 Paint Creek Road, McDade, TX 78650.

CORSA — North Texas Corvair Association, 2701 W. 15th St., Box 153, Plano, TX 75075.

Cougar Club of America — Lone Star Cougar Club, 4205 Trailridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75035. Logan McLeod, Iscc@mercurycougars.com.

Cruisers of Conroe, 1088 Blake Road, Conroe, TX 77304. Roy Liles, 409-756-5139.

Falcon Club of America — Alamo Chapter, 112 Armour Place, San Antonio, TX 78212. Rolf Kargl, 210-732-5843.

Falcon Club of America — Capital City Chapter, 9009 North Plaza #124, Austin, TX 78753. Dennis Lebo, 512-832-0544.

Falcon Club of America — Heart of Texas Chapter, 420 Old Hwy. 1187, Burleson, TX 76028. Danny Rosewell, 817-551-5773.

Falcon Club of America — Lone Star Chapter, 112 Denman, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455. Mickey Rosewell, 903-572-9593.

Falcon Club of America — Northeast Texas Chapter, Route 2, Box 149-B, Gladewater, TX 75647-9408. David Gunnels, 903-759-6850.

Falcon Club of America — Space City Chapter, 247 Blackwater Lane, Houston, TX 77015. Dan Naramore, 713-455-7100.

(’55-’57) Houston Classic Chevy Club, Box 2848, Sugarland, TX 77487. Andy McCloskey, 281-565-2675, bstone55@aol.com.

(’55-’57) Central Texas Classic Chevy Club, 2200 Trede Drive, Austin, TX 78745, www.geocities.com/centraltexaschevyclub. Dan Bowen, 512-441-5656, bowen96@aol.com.

(’55-’57) Alamo Classic Chevy Club, 11496 Old Corpus Christi Road, San Antonio, TX 78223. Bryan Stensrud, 210-633-0531.

(’55-’57) Heart of Texas Classic Chevy Club, Box 1392, Waco, TX 76703. Sammy McMahan, 254-754-8122, theos.ab@netzero.net.

(’55-’57) Corpus Christi Classic Chevy Club, 7101 Brezina Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78413. Pam Sutherland, 361-853-0582, patty@cctransfer.com.

(’58-’72) Late Great Chevy of Dallas, Box 831751, Richardson, TX 75083. John Thomas, 972-843-2126, chevellejohn@bigfoot.com.

(’55-’72) Houston Area Chevrolet Club, Box 800222, Houston, TX 77280. Jimmy Simpson, 713-464-5984.

GTO Association of America — Gulf Coast GTOs, 7511 Antoine, Houston, TX 77088. Ted Wisnoski, 281-999-2052.

Gull Wing Group International — South Western, 3303 Wendy Lane, Dallas, TX 75214. Will Samples, 214-826-5977.

Heartland Vintage Thunderbird Club — Lone Star Club, 324 Crestview, San Antonio, TX 78201. Bill Olsen, 210-735-3563.

The High Plains Cruisers, 521 W. 18th St., Pampa, TX 79065. Denver Bruner, 806-665-8844, bruner@cableone.com.

Hill Country Auto Club, Box 293002, Kerrville, TX 78029. David Staggs, 830-238-3746, cmmdrzap@aol.com.

HCCA — El Paso, 10104 Monaco, El Paso, TX 79925-6225. Hershel Honea, 915-598-4476.

HCCA — Heart O’ Texas, 715 W. Karnes, Waco, TX 76706. Bill Taylor, 817-662-1528.

HCCA — North Texas, 7735 C.R. 302, Terrall, TX 75160-7843. Dale Roberts, 972-686-8074.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — North Texas, 5603 Hudson St., Dallas, TX 75206. Mike Harrel, 214-821-4526.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — South Texas Chapter, 6401 Rusty Ridge Drive, Austin, TX 78731-3927. Steve Brookins, 512-323-6212.

International Thunderbird Club — Thunderbirds of Central Texas, 439 Brookwood Drive, Woodway, TX 76712-3210. Luke Ober, 254-772-2908.

Kaiser-Frazer Owners Club International — Kaiser-Frazer Connection, 7343 Birchtree Forest, Houston, TX 77088. Hal Naumann, 281-447-0071.

Lambda Car Club International — Dallas Region, P.O. Box 225463, Dallas, TX 75222.

Lambda Car Club International — San Antonio Region, P.O. Box 792371, San Antonio, TX 78279.

Late Great Chevys of Dallas, Box 831751, Richardson, TX 75218. John Thomas, 972-843-2126.

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club — Lone Star Region, 1180 Kings Point Drive, Canyon Lake, TX 78133. Hank Henley, 830-935-2794.

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club — North Texas Region, 9625 Viewside Drive, Dallas, TX 75231. John McNabb, 214-503-1601.

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club — Rio Grande Valley Region, 1300 W. Jay St. #5, McAllen, TX 78504. Richard Mackintosh, 956-687-4431.

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club — Texas Gulf Coast Region, 15710 Clearcrest Drive, Houston, TX 77059. Thom Liston, 281-277-9595.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Alamo, 1251 Abbotsbury, Universal City, TX 78148-3501. Chuck Luther, 210-658-8665.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Fort Worth, 2609 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, TX 76107. Gerry Goodman, 817-820-0360.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Houston, 3522 Alhlock Drive, Houston, TX 77082. David Cole, 713-294-0689.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Lone Star, 10507 Ronwood Drive, Austin, TX 78750-3328. 512-331-9747.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — North Texas, 305 N. Waterford Oaks Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104. Kurt Schindler, 972-293-7120.

Model A Ford Club of America — Texoma Model A Ford Club, Box 1055, Wichita Falls, TX 76307. C. Edwards, 940-322-7312.

MARC — Almo A’s, Box 700156, San Antonio, TX 78270-0156.

MARC — Capitol City A’s, Longwood, Austin, TX 78734. Ron Harris.

MARC — Dallas Region, Box 1028, Addison, TX 75001-1028. Don Park.

MARC — Fort Worth Region, 4401 Starlight, Fort Worth, TX 76117. Randy Mayfield.

MARC — Greater Houston Region, 11318 Brandy Lane, Houston, TX 77044. Bill Coleman.

MARC — Piney Wood Region, 1718 E. Strack, Spring, TX 77379-8877. Bob Hitchcock.

MARC — Victoria Region, Box 441, Victoria, TX 77902. Richard Tumlins.

Model T Ford Club International — Cowtown T’s, 4424 Idledell Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116-7611. R.W. Grunewald, 817-244-2340, rggrunewald@juno.com.

Model T Ford Club International — Texas Hill Country, 2505 Lower Turtle Creek Road, Kerville, TX 78028. Julius Neunhoffer.

Model T Ford Club International — Texas Tin Lizzies, Box 669, Dickinson, TX 77539. Ralph Reeder.

Model T Ford Club International — T Fords of Texas, 606 River Springs Drive, Seguin, TX 78155. James Deatherage.

Model T Ford Club of America — Brazos Valley Ts, 1820 Gray Stone Drive, Bryan, TX 77807.

Model T Ford Club of America — Cen-Tex Tin Lizzies, Box 70, Manchaca, TX 78652.

Model T Ford Club of America — Cowtown Model T Ford Club, 4424 Idledell Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116. R. Grunewald, 817-244-234rggrunewald@juno.com.

Model T Ford Club of America — Dallas-Fort Worth Chapter, 1214 Bow Creek Drive, Duncancille, TX 75116. Gary Page.

Model T Ford Club of America — Paso Del Norte Model T Ford Club, 10104 Maonaco Drive, El Paso, TX 79925.

Model T Ford Club of America — Space City T’s Chapter, 6430 Neff St., Houston, TX 77074. Dan McDonald.

Model T Ford Club of America — Texas Model T Speedster Club, 6471 Stichte, Dallas, TX 75230. Royce Peterson.

National Chevy/GMC Truck Club — Just Old Trucks, 5209 Fort Mason Drive, Austin, TX 78745-2314. Terry Stepan, 512-447-1446.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Texas Chapter, 4700 W. Wedgefield Road, Granbury, TX 76049. Gary Chesnut, 817-925-6176.

National Firebird & T/A Club — T/A Club of Houston. Frank Johengen, 713-773-4370.

Nifty Fifties Car Club of West Texas, Box 16711, Lubbock, TX 79490. Jim Ronzo, 806-783-9133.

Oldsmobile Club of America — North Texas, Box 38524, Dallas, TX 75238.

Oldsmobile Club of America — South Texas, 9826 Balanced Rock, Converse, TX 78109.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Texas Gulf Coast, 21034 Settlers Valley Drive, Katy, TX 77449-4211. Kathy Wood, 281-463-1588.

Orphan Car Club of Houston, 7343 Birchtree Forest, Houston, TX 77088. Hal Naumann, 281-447-0071.

The Packard Club — Arklatex Packards, 7437 E. Hwy. 21, Nacogdoches, TX 75961. Wendell Spreadbury, 936-564-0620.

The Packard Club — Heart of Texas Packards, 735 Ware St., San Antonio, TX 78221. James George, 210-922-1300, bclark@stic.net.

The Packard Club — Lone Star Packards, 16014 Mill Point Drive, Houston, TX 77493-1777. Dale Musgrove, 281-344-9653, email: supina@hal-pc.org. Web site: www.lonestarpackards.com

The Packard Club – North Texas. David Flack, Directorolecarz@clear.net.nz

Plymouth Owners Club — High Plains Region, 1305 Lapaloma St., Amarillo, TX 79106. Roland Keenan, 806-463-2172, irkeenan@nts-online.net.

Plymouth Owners Club — Lone Star Region, 19506 Oak Briar Drive, Humble, TX 77346. Thomas Heidorf.

Porsche 356 Registry — Lone Star 356 Club, 4915 S. Main, Suite 114, Stafford, TX 74477. Mark Roth, 281-277-9595.

Porsche 356 Registry — Tub Club, 397 Creedwood Drive, Lancaster, TX. Bob Morris, 972-227-8357.

Riviera Owners Association– North Texas Region, 2902 Echo Ct., Carrollton, TX 75007, Jayson Pruitt 972-242-7761.

San Antionio Antique — Classic Car Association, Box 17543, San Antonio, TX 78217-0543. Victor Campos, 210-828-6080.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — East Texas Chapter, 8224 Baylor Drive, Tyler, TX 75703-5100.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — North Texas Chapter, 2600 Chalk Hill Road, Dallas, TX 75212-4506.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Texas Gulf Coast Chapter, Box 697, Bellaire, TX 77402-0697.

Special Interest Fords of the ’50s Club, Dallas-Fort Worth, TX. Sally Wisdom, 214-321-4895.

Texas Fords — Alamo Chapter, Box 17543, San Antonio, TX 78217-0543. Victor Campos, 210-828-6080.

Texas Vehicle Club Council, 604 Evans Dr., Euless, TX 76040. Troy Mennis, 817-283-6942.

Val Verde Classics Car Club, Del Rio, Texas and Val Verde County areas, valverde.cc.club@gmail.com, 651-307-0378, Contact Person: Brent Saba, 127 La Paloma Drive, Del Rio TX 78840

VMCCA — Bexar Touring Club, 6631 Grist Mill, San Antonio, TX 78238. George Dickerson, 210-681-1439.

VMCCA — Cowtown Touring Club, Box 100397, Fort Worth, TX 76185. Mike Jones, 817-738-4699.

VMCCA — Fredericksburg Vintage Car Club, 662 Country Creek Lane, Fredericksburg, TX 78624. Harold Coates, 830-990-1200.

VMCCA — Key to the Hills Chapter, 25615 Dull Knife Terrace, San Antonio, TX 78255. James George, 210-755-4633.

VMCCA — Permian Basin Oil Burners, Box 12125, Odessa, TX 79768. T.J. Smith, 915-381-2266.

VCCA — Bluebonnet Region, 768 Carls Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130. Maurice Ward.

VCCA — Lone Star Region, LoneStarChevyClub.org ; Elmer Anderson 817-457-6225

VCCA — San Jacinto Region, 1109 Chelsea Lane, Pearland, TX 77581. Marcia Kaska, 281-992-1745.

Vintage Thunderbird Club International — Capitol City Thunderbird Club, 17805 N. Rim Drive, Leander, TX 78641. Gary Smith, 512-267-7307.

Vintage Thunderbird Club International — North Texas Vintage Thunderbird Club, 606 Cliffside Drive, Richardson, TX 75080. Charlotte Schubert, 972-231-0090.

Vintage Thunderbird Club International — South Texas Thunderbird Club, 12918 Hunters Moon, San Antonio, TX 78249. Kevin Bois, 210-690-3580.

Vintage Thunderbird Club International — Vintage Thunderbirds of Houston, 615 E. 10-1/2 St., Houston, TX 77008. Bill Pastor, 713-862-3556.

Vintage Triumph Register — Hill Country Triumph Club, 8006 Bernard St., Volente, TX 78641. Bob Kramer.

Vintage Triumph Register — Red River Triumph Club, 2915 Lakeside Circle, Grapevine, TX 76051. Duncan Wood.

Vintage Triumph Register — South Texas Triumph Association, 5306 La Cieniga, San Antonio, TX 78233. Katie Hulka, 210-650-4660.

Vintage Triumph Register — Texas Triumph Register, Box 40847, Houston, TX 77240-0847. Mike Hado, 713-937-9042.

Willys-Overland-Knight Registry, — Southwest Chapter, 1425 Florence Drive, Azle, TX 76020. Vicky Gray, 817-237-9950.

Walter P. Chrysler Club — Houston Region, 6914 Dillon St., Houston, TX 77061-3826. Gary Hamel.

Walter P. Chrysler Club — Texas Region, 225 N. Santa Clara Road, Marion, TX 78124-9747. Bill Roberson.

UTAH

ATHS — Rocky Mountain Chapter, 1160 S. Main St., Salt Lake City, UT 84101. Jonathan Guss, 801-272-5552.

CORSA — Bonneville Corvair Club, 6114 W. Contadora Drive, West Valley City, UT 84128.

(’55-’57) Wasatch Chevys, Box 571172, Salt Lake City, UT 84157. Rhea Underwood, 801-265-0966, jsims@megawest.com.

HCCA — Utah, 7415 Chapel Hill Circle, Midvale, UT 84047. Bruce Boggers, 801-255-7473.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Deseret, 1181 Cutter Lane, Park City, UT 84098. Richard Maraffio, 453-642-9397.

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club — Bonneville Region, 2805 S. 3000 W., West Haven, UT 84401. Ron Hill, 801-732-8977.

National Corvette Restorers Society — Bonneville Chapter, 188 S. Country Manor Lane, Alpine, UT 84004. Frank Fountain, 801-756-2063.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Rendezvous Rockets, 615 E. Mutton Hollow Road, Kaysville, UT 84037.

The Packard Club — Intermountain Packards, 3362 S. 1100 E., Salt Lake City, UT 84106. Carl Hogg, 801-467-7161, bingjeff@isu.edu.

Porsche 356 Registry — Mountainland Porsche 356 Club, 1568 Connecticut Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84103. Edward Radford, 801-521-7330.

Thunderbird Motor Club of Utah, Box 400, West Jordan, UT 84084. Al Belt, 801-699-2823, al@reresources.net.

Studebaker Driver’s Club — Wasatch Mountain Chapter, 839 Onyx St., Layton, UT 84041. Henry Scott, 801-546-2071.

VMCCA — Cache Valley Chapter, 1097 Lamplighter Drive, River Heights, UT 84321. Craig Balls, 435-753-0514.

VMCCA — Copper Classics Chapter, 2875 N. 1200 E., Provo, UT 84604. Phil Taylor, 801-374-2524.

VMCCA — Utah Chapter, 4674 S. Brown St., Murray, UT 84107. Kelley Purdum, 801-288-1863.

Vintage Triumph Register — British Motor Club of Utah, 1419 S. 900 E., Salt Lake City, UT 84105. Jim Pivirotto, 801-486-0547.

VERMONT

ATHS — Green Mountain Chapter, 31 Mountain View Road, North Walpole, NH 03609-1115. David Durling, 603-445-5070.

Antique Truck Club of America — Green Mountain Bulldawg Chapter, 3 Haywood Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. Dave Zsido, 802-775-6576.

Classic Thunderbirds of New England (1955, 56 and 57 Thunderbirds), CTCI Chapter 11- New England Region, 25 Settlers Way, Bourne, MA 02532, Phone: 508-759-1630 or onsetjp@ juno.com , Jim Potter”

CORSA — Vermont Independent Corvair Enthusiasts, Box 334, Contocook, NH 03229.

Green Mountain Military Vehicle Club, Box 187, Stowe, VT 05672. Robert Chase, 802-253-4897.

Kaiser-Frazer Owners Club — Yankee Region, 3213 Lake Dunmore Road, Leicester, VT 05733. Peter Dayton.

MARC — Green Mountain Region, 4295 States Prison Hollow Road, Monkton, VT 05443-9350. John Gaudette.

Mustang Club of America — Green Mountain Mustang Club, 33 Tracy Lane, Shelburne, VT 05482. David Hillman, 802-985-9523.

Rutland Area Vehicle Enthusiasts, Box 519, West Rutland, VT 05777. Chris, 802-459-2274.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Tri-State Spokes Chapter, 43 Miles Road, Goffstown, NH 03045. Paul Melanson, 603-668-2897, pmelanson29@comcast.net.

Yesteryears Motorcar Club — Connecticut River Valley Region of Vermont/New Hampshire, Box 659, Charlestown, NH 03603. Jay Chandler.

VIRGINIA

ATHS — Shenandoah Valley Chapter, 107 Hickory Lane, Bridgewater, VA 22812-9556. Glenn Martin, 540-828-4728.

ATHS — Virginia Tidewater Chapter, Box 96, Gloucester Point, VA 23062. H.C. Shackelford, 804-642-2380.

AACA — Bull Run Region, 1773 Macedonia Church Road, White Post, VA 22663. Gene Welch, 540-869-7475.

AACA — Chesapeake Region, 11521 Long Green Pike, Glen Arm, MD 21057. Paul Habicht, 410-592-6476.

AACA — Historic Fredericksburg Region, Box 3022, Fredericksburg, VA 22404. Robert Aftel, 540-372-9673.

AACA — Historic Virginia Peninsula Region, Box 4552, Newport News, VA 23604-0552.

AACA — Piedmont Region, 10 Fleetwood Drive, Palmyra, VA 22963. Martin Mozille, 434-589-5959.

AACA — Richmond Region, 11454 Battenfield Drive, Richmond, VA 23059. George Duke, 804-264-0918, dumag3800@aol.com.

AACA — Shenandoah Region, Box 3326, Winchester, VA 22604. Bill Shepherd, 540-888-0209, blshep@shentel.net.

AACA — Tri-County Region, 11549 Early Drive, Broadway, VA 22815-2742. Maike Yankey, 896-1637.

AACA — Twin County Region, 209 Painter St. #1, Galax, VA 24333. Thomas Littrell, 276-236-6197.

Buick Owners Club — Virginia, 433 Cavalier Road, Rileyville, VA 22650. Cookie Strassner.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Hampton Roads. Arthur Matthews, 757-868-9717.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Potomac Region, 14 Triple Crown Court, North Potomac, MD 20878, www.clcpotomacregion.org . Vince Taliano, 301-258-8321, eddieamendo@comcast.net.

Chrysler Product Owners Club, 1804 Longmead Road, Silver Spring, MD 20906, www.cpocdc.org . Bill Loewy, cpoc@comcast.net.

CCCA — Colonial Region, 900 Taft Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Pat Locke, 757-421-9028, jlocke@l-van.org.

Classic Chevy Club International — Capitol Classics, 7504 Bulfinch Court, Alexandria, VA 22315. Dave Thompson.

Classic Thunderbird Club International — Potomac Classic Thunderbird Club, 2114 Great Falls St., Falls Church, VA 22043. Bob Coates, 703-237-5696.

Classic Thunderbird Club International — Star City Classic T-Birds, 101 Parkway Lane, Vinton, VA 24179. Richard Garrett, 540-890-3385, starcitytbirds@aol.com.

CORSA — Central Virginia Corvair Club, 8015 Driftwood Drive, Prince George, VA 23875.

CORSA — Northern Virginia Corvair Club, 6839 Brimstone Lane, Fairfax Station, VA 22039-1850.

CORSA — Roanoke Valley Corvair Club, 202 Lemon Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501.

CORSA — Tidewater Corvair Club, 2901 Cardo Place, Virginia Beach, VA 23456.

Cougar Club of America — Delmarva Cougar Club, Box 3852, Chester, VA 23831. Jim Karamanis, 703-491-8710.

The Delmarva Cougar Club, Box 5266, Fort Lee, VA 23801. Ron Crouch, 757-587-5498.

Early Ford V-8 Club of America — Northern Virginia Region, Box 1195, Vienna, VA 22183. John Girman, 703-242-1459.

Falcon Club of America — Mason Dixon Chapter, 7926 Grimsley St., Alexandria, VA 22309-1015. Carl Henderson, 703-799-0795.

Falcon Club of America — Virginia Falcon’s Chapter, 4410 Samara Drive, Richmond, VA 23231-1944. 804-226-4791.

(’58-’72) Old Dominion Late Great Chevys, Box 14504, Richmond, VA 23221. David Wilmoth, 804-748-8785.

George Washington Model A Ford Club, 3903 Old Lee Hwy., Fairfax, VA 22030. Jon Phillips, 410-263-7750.

GTO Association of America — All Pontiac Club/Greater Tidewater Owners Society, 211 Towner Lane, Newport News, VA 23608. Lois Janule, 757-877-0205.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Chespeake Bay Chapter. Jon Battle, 9708 Conde Rd., Marshall, VA 20115, 540-364-1770. www.cbc.hetclub.org .

International Ford Retractable Club — Virginia/Carolina Chapter, 4736 Morgan Ford Road, Ridgeway, VA 24148-4142. Nathan Jackson.

International Thunderbird Club — Mid-Atlantic Thunderbird Club, 2782 Fariba Court, Vienna, VA 22181-6028. Dan Garvey, 703-281-1306.

Lambda Car Club International — Tidewater Region, 127 Beverly Ave. Norfolk, VA 23505.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Central Virginia, 11025 Old Washington Hwy., Glen Allen, VA 23059. Greg Magnus, 804-640-9574.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Greater Washington, 1625 Park Overlook Drive, Reston, VA 20190. Joe Wozney, 703-359-5456.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Virginia, 3133 Inlet Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454. James Villers, 757-481-6398.

MARC — Blue Ridge Model A’s Region, 4222 Amber Road, Radford, VA 24141. James Gordon.

MARC — Cape Henry Region, 1113 W. Revere Point Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23455. Bill Goff III.

MARC — Colonial Virginia Beach, Box 2044, Williamsburg, VA 23187. Bill Lee.

MARC — Mount Vernon Region, 20069 Cleveland Road, Abington, VA 24211. Andrew Buchana.

Model T Ford Club International — Central Virgina Model T’s, 2206 Oakwood Lane, Richmond, VA 23228. Paul Carreras.

Model T Ford Club International — Cranky T Chapter of Blue Ridge, 543 Petty Ave. NE, Roanoke, VA 24019. Leo Trenor.

Model T Ford Club International — Ford Ton Truck Club, 2205 Carolina Road, Chespeake, VA 23322. Mark Williams.

Model T Ford Club International — Hampton Roads, 2205 Carolina Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Mark Williams.

Model T Ford Club International — Nations Capital, 10407 Hunt Country Lane, Vienna, VA 22182-1825. Patty Girman, 703-242-1459.

Model T Ford Club International — Shenandoah Valley Racket-T’ers, 1631 Stonyman Road, Luray, VA 22835. Bill Price.

National Woodie Club — Capital District Chapter, 5290 Old Alexandria Turnpike, Warrenton, VA 20187-9358. Jim Yergin, 540-347-7342.

North American MGA Register — Tidewater MG Classics Car Club, 541 Forest Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Susan Bond, 482-5222.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Capitol City Rockets, Box 331, McLean, VA 22101-0331.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Eastern Virginia Club, Box 34935, Richmond, VA 23234-0935.

The Packard Club — Packards Virginia, Box 4012, Falls Church, VA 22044. Tom Brooks, 703-768-0367, halhermann@verizon.net.

Plymouth Owners Club — Old Dominion Region, 1614 Mill Oak Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23464. Bob Klinker.

Portsmouth Street Rod Association, Box 7066, Portsmouth, VA 23707. Don Britt, 757-397-5523.

Roanoke Valley Mopar Club, 1727 Truman Hill Road, Hardy, VA 24101. Louise Scott, 540-721-3278.

Rockbridge Antique Auto Club, Box 38, Lexington, VA 24450. Bill Peel, 540-261-9504.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Hampton Roads Chapter, 3725 Columbia St., Portsmouth, VA 23707. Don Britt, 757-397-5523.

Suffolk Rod & Muscle Cars, Box 315, Suffolk, VA 23439. Ric Carroll, 757-539-1141, Thetwisted2@es.com.

Society for the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America — Virginia Chapter, Box 34196, Richmond, VA 23234.

Tidewater Street Rod Association, 114 Prince George Drive, Hampton, VA. 23669. Robert McKenzie, 757-838-2059.

Virginia/Maryland Edsel Club, 212 Overlook Road, Vinton, VA 24179. Jason Gilmore, 540-890-3353.

VCCA — Old Dominion Region, 5 Pembrooke Grove, Charles Town, WV 25414. Harry Gibson, 703-971-4112.

Vintage Triumph Register — Blue Ridge Triumphs, 3540 Kenwick Trail, Roanoke, VA 24018. Gary Brooks, 540-772-4685.

Vintage Triumph Register — Richmond Triumph Register, 10204 Warren Road, Glen Allen, VA 23060. Glenn Larson, 804-320-6330.

Vintage Triumph Register — Tidewater Triumph Register, 3437 Petunia Cresent, Virginia Beach, VA 23456. Martin Pachey, 757-468-9903.

Willys-Overland-Knight Registry — F.B. Stearns Chapter, 1749 Chain Bridge Road, McLean, VA 22102-2934. Duane Perrin.

WASHINGTON

AMC World Clubs — Twin Harbors American Motors Club, Box 187, Hoquiam, WA 98550. Mark Ogulnick, 360-532-3202.

American Motors Club Northwest, Box 66672, Burrien, WA 98166. Randy Hammer, 253-887-8825.

ATHS — Blue Mountain Chapter,260 Maiden Road, Touchet, WA 99360. Don Shute, 509-394-2629, bluemtchap@gohighspeed.com.

ATHS — Inland Empire Chapter, 1020 W. Knox Ave., Spokane, WA 99205. Ric Hall, 509-328-3942, grabagear@comcast.net.

ATHS — Northwest Chapter, 6518 32nd Ave. NW, Olympia, WA 98502-9519. Roy Friis, 360-866-7716.

ATHS — Yakima Valley Chapter, 2911 Summitview Ave., Yakima, WA 98902. Clelus Adams, 509-453-5780.

Avanti Owners Association International — Puget Sound, 18430 12th Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155. Joe Sadler, 206-365-7561.

Buick Club of America — North Cascade, 225 92nd Place SE, Everett, WA 98208-1926. Donald Haase, 425-348-7443, don@mrspode.com.

Buick Club of America — Puget Sound, 18015 E. Spring Kale Drive SE, Renton, WA 98058-0622. Maike Mullay, 425-432-1712.

Cadillac & LaSalle Club – PNW Region, P. O. Box 3025, Renton, WA 98056; Robert A. Lecoque. administrator@clcpnwr.org. Phone: 425-935-6080. www.clcpnwr.org .

Cascade Austin Healey Club, Box 39, Lynnwood, WA 98046, 800-791-6185.

Cascade Corvair Club — Northwest, Box 94243, Seattle, WA 98124-6543.

CCCA — Pacific-Northwest Region, Box 1938, Shelton, WA 98584. Lee Zuker, 206-817-3575, 360-426-4388, leez33@msn.com.

Chrysler Product Restorers Club — Puget Sound Region, 18126 191st SW, Woodinville, WA 98072. Rob Baker.

Citroen Car Club — Northwest Citroen Owners Club, Box 273, Bellevue, WA 98009. Chris Dubuque, 425-641-4985.

CORSA — Columbia Basin Corvairs, Box 1022, Richland, WA 99352-1022.

CORSA — Northwest, Box 58561, Tukwila, WA 98138.

CORSA — Inland Northwest Corvair, Box 132, Four Lakes, WA 99014-0132. Don Tilque, 509-299-4835.

CORSA — North Cascades Corvair Nuts, 6688 Kings Lane, Bellingham, WA 98226-7379.

Cougar Club of America — Cascade Cougar Club, Box 94243, Seattle, WA 98124-6543. Jeff Bingaman, 253-839-7615.

Early Ford V8 Club — Cascade Regional Group, 4016 S. 352nd St., Federal Way, WA 98063. Bill Henline, tubordilll@yahoo.com .

Emergency Vehicle Owners and Operators Association P.O. Box 1149 Airway Heights, WA 99001-1149. John Bujosa, President/Founder. Email info@evooa.org.

(’55-’57) VIP Classic Chevy Club, 16811 SE 15th St., Vancouver, WA 98683. John Ziegler, 360-892-7377.

(’55-’57) Rainier Classic Chevy Club, 334 S. 308th, Federal Way, WA 98003. Jim Wilson, 253-839-0976.

(’55-’72) Olympic Classic Chevy Club, Box 5093, Bremerton, WA 98312. Art Hougardy, 360-275-4419.

(’55-’72) Inland Empire Lilac City Late Great Chevys, Box 155, Four Lakes, WA 99014. Mark Kemper, 509-747-7622.

Gig Harbor Cruisers Automotive Club, 3011 Cabrini Drive NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98335. Mike Campbell, 253-265-3648.

GTO Association of America — Radioactive Redskins Pontiac Club, 3020 S. Benton Place, Kennewick, WA 99337. Steve Carlson, 509-582-6475.

HCCA — Greater Spokane, Box 2604, Spokane, WA 99220-2604. Robert Davis, 509-534-7521.

HCCA — Olympia, 6365 Lake Ave. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499-1307. Billie Hyland, 253-589-0911.

HCCA — Seattle/Tacoma, 1022 NE 80th, Seattle, WA 98115-4238. Herman Turnbough, 206-522-1301.

HCCA — Skagit/Snohomish, 15017 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA 98155. Candy Johns, 425-806-9843.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Northwest, 3601 219th St. SW, Brier, WA 98036-8080. John Forkner, 425-774-6339.

I-5 GM Car Club, 6810 250th St. Court E., Graham, WA 98338. Merrill Severson, 253-847-0737.

Kaiser-Frazer Owners Club International — Pacific Northwest, 2944 76th Ave. NE, Olympia, WA 98506-9606. Robert Jordan.

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club — Pacific Northwest, 3107 78th Ave. SE, Everett, WA 98205. Jerry Horn, 425-334-9637.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Seattle, 49 Hewitt, Steilacoom, WA 98388-1511. Joachim Lee, 253-581-9352.

MARC — Emerald City Region, 25050 SE 200 St., Maple Valley, WA 98038. Jim Barbe.

MARC — Fun Times Region, 1804 Roosevelt, Yakima, WA 98902. William Smart or Stan Shafer

MARC — Gallopin’ Gerties Region, Box 14, Tacoma, WA 98401. Ed Crosby.

MARC — South Puget Sound Region, 1136 E. Eastside St., Olympia, WA 98506-1850. Mark Callender.

Model T Ford Club International — Carbon Canyon, Box 880, Orting, WA 98390. Jim Beall.

Model T Ford Club International — Graham Model A & Model T Club, 19416 90th Ave. E., Graham, WA 98338. Jerome Anseth.

Model T Ford Club International — Tacoma Model T Club, 5101 30th NE, Tacoma, WA 98422. 253-863-6211.

Model T Ford Club of America — Inland Empire Chapter, Box 11708, Spokane, WA 99211-1708.

Model T Ford Club of America — Puget Sound Chapter, 17408 17th Place NE, Shoreline, WA 98155-5202. Ray Steele, 206-362-1104.

Model T Ford Club of America — Three Rivers Model T Ford Club, Box 7083, Kennewick, WA 99336. Bill Sheller, 541-922-4747.

Mustang Club of America — Mustangs Northwest, Box 53145, Bellevue, WA 98015-3145. Bill Smallwood, 360-794-0130.

National DeSoto Club — Puget Sound Chapter, 18618 NE 149th St., Woodinville, WA 98072. Larry Zappone, 425-788-2957.

Nomad 3, Box 41, Chimacum, WA 98325. 360-379-9328.

North American English & European Ford Registry, Box 11415, Olympia, WA 98508, http://www.enfostuff.com/forum/ . 360-754-9585.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Puget Sound Chapter, Box 82042, Kenmore, WA 98028-0042.

Olympic Vintage Auto Club, Box 1614, Silverdale, WA 98383. Jim Barnes, thebarn@tscnet.com.

Packard Automobile Club de France, Jerome Hardy, 2 rue Charles Alby, FR-92370 Chaville, France. E-mail: jerome.hardy@classiccarnetwork.eu; Ph: +33 (6) 33 49 42 41.

The Packard Club — Pacific Northwest Packards, 123 Crystal Ridge Drive, Chehalis, WA 98532. Greg Brown, 360-748-1656, faunus@comcast.net.

Pontiac-Oakland Club International — Puget Sound Chapter, 12412 NE 157th St., Woodinville, WA 98072. Bob Myles, 425-488-6612.

Porsche 356 Registry — 356 Group Northwest,4309 Reid Drive NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98335. Bruce Rockwell, 253-858-2788.

Professional Car Society — Pacific Northwest Chapter, 13703 NE 10th Place #108, Bellevue, WA 98005 Rick Franklin thehearsedude@webtv.net.

Riviera Owners Club — Washington Region, 5442 SW Schoth Road. Suite A, Tumwater, WA 98502. John Andreassen, 360-754-3745.

The Saints Car Club, P.O. Box 1632 , Port Orchard, Washington 98366 . John Kincl, 360-895-1766

Skyliners of America — Washington Ford Retractable Club, 8524 S. 124th, Renton, WA 98055. Gerry Smith, 206-772-5418.

South Sound 4-4-2 Club, 6820 250th St. Court E., Graham, WA 98338. Merrill Severson, 253-847-0737.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Greater Seattle Chapter, 6302 164th Ave. SE, Bellevue, WA 98006. Odd Justad.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Whatcom County Chapter, 5721 NW Road, Ferndale, WA 98248-9429. Brian Curtis, 360-312-0758

VMCCA — Capital City Chapter, 18140 Milane, Rochester, WA 98579. John Ellingson, 360-273-5929.

VMCCA — Sequim Valley Chapter, Box 683, Sequim, WA 98382. Ed Edam.

VCCA — North Cascade Region, 13514 81st Ave. NE, Arlington, WA 98223. Tom Ingle.

VCCA — Mount Rainier Region, 4521 S. J St., Tacoma, WA 98408. James McCall, 253-474-8950.

VCCA — Puget Sound, 20 158th Place NE, Bellevue, WA 98008. Jim Darby, 425-746-1750.

Vintage Thunderbird Club International — Inland Northwest Thunderbird Club, 9 E. High Drive, Spokane, WA 99203. Marc Johnson, 509-838-8790.

Vintage Thunderbird Club International — Pacific Northwest, 1724 214th St. NE, Bothell, WA 98021-7632. Gary Nevius, 206-487-2228.

Vintage Triumph Register — Tyee Triumph Club, Box 27668, Seattle, WA 98125-2668. Jack Adams, 206-338-3366.

Walla Walla Historical Auto Club, Box 153, Walla Walla, WA 99362-0005. Jim Godfrey, 509-529-4663.

Washington Car Club Council, Box 2054, Everett, WA 98203-0054. Scott Cedargreen, 360-793-1252.

Westcoast Cruisers, 3916 S. Olson Court, Kennewick, WA 99337. R.E. Lofstrom, 509-582-7272.

Willys-Overland-Knight Registry — Western Regional Group, Box 2248, Vancouver, WA 98668. Mike Larsen, 360-574-4882, devauxb@msn.com.

Walter P. Chrysler Club — Puget Sound Region, 18226 191st SW, Woodinville, WA 98072. Rob Baker.

WEST VIRGINIA

Central West Virginia Old Car Club, 271 N. Baxter St., Sutton, WV, 26601. Jim Barrett, 304-765-7246.

CORSA — Wild Wonderful Corvair Club, 140 Scott Acres, Scott Depot, WV 25560.

GTO Association of America — Wild Wonderful West Virginia GTOs, 660 Hillwood Drive, Morgantown, WV 26508-1543. Harold Morris, 304-292-5056.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Cheapeake Bay Chapter, 3513 Oxwed Court, Westminster, MD 21157. Lewis Mendenhall, 410-795-4992, cbc-het@adelphia.net.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Mountain Star, 1820 Shadybrook Road, Charleston, WV 25314-2268. Roy Gooding, 304-343-3368.

MARC — Mountain Region, Box 1129, Clarksburg, WV 26302. Bud D’Anselmi.

Model T Ford Club International — Cankankerous T’s, R.R. 1, Box 9, Bethany, WV 26032. David Chambers.

Model T Ford Club International — Country Roads T & A Club, 637 Ferry St., Box 731, Beverly, OH 45715. Ralph Lockhard, Jr.

Model T Ford Club International — Mountain State T’s, 5182 Crystal Drive, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Mary Fisher.

Mountaineer Mopar Club, Box 9271, Clarksburg, WV 26301. John Zebley.

Mountain State Cruisers, Box 957, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411. Jack Myers, 304-258-3980.

The Packard Club — Packards of West Virginia, 228 Plumsock Rd., Amity, PA 15311. Director Brad Owen. Phone 724-225-2967. bbowenjr@hughes.net.

Pioneer Antique Automobile Club of the Mid-Ohio Valley, Box 2123, Parkersburg, WV 26102. Jerrold Murphy, 304-295-6113, jerroldmurphy@msn.com.

Pontiac-Oakland Club International — All American Oakland Chapter, 3520 Halter Road, Lancaster, OH 43130. John Armstrong, 740-756-4017.

Porsche 356 Registry — Potomac 356 Owners Group, 800 S. Samuel St., Charles Town, WV 25414. Dan Rowzie.

Professional Car Society — Tri-State Chapter,369 Cedar Ave., Sharon, PA 14146-2659. Chuck Snyder II, 724-346-4279, c_snyder_2nd@hotmail.com.

WISCONSIN

American Motors Owners Association — Southeast Wisconsin Chapter, 6615 W. Lisbon Ave. #8, Milwaukee, WI 53210. Matt Goebel, 414-875-5657.

AMCRC Mad-City Ramblers, 892 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson, WI 53549-1002. Mike Spangler, 920-674-4482.

ATHS — Beer City Chapter, N1544 Six Corners Road, Walworth, WI 53184-5526. Gene Buchanan, 262-275-2882.

ATHS — Southern Wisconsin Chapter, 516 Stafford Road, Janesville, WI 53546-1919. Dan Calverley, 608-757-2012.

AACA — Blackhawk Region, 4358 Falcon Drive, Byron, IL 61010, http://rc-aaca.home.insightbb.com. Art Whitmire, 815-234-5155, rc-aaca@insightbb.com.

AACA — Wisconsin Region. Lars Anderson, 262-567-9083.

Badgerland F-100 Truck Club, 2315 S. Syene Road, Madison, WI 53711. Mike Connor, 608-274-6257, mikeconnor@charter.net.

Badgerland Mustang Club, Box 45032, Madison, WI 53744-5032. Bryan Niles, 608-544-2317.

Bay Area Car Club, Box 453, Ashland, WI 54806. Albert Piff, 715-682-6237.

Blue Ribbon Classics Chevy Club, 1150 Inman Parkway, Beloit, WI 53511. Pat Lewis, 815-399-2719, patmarklewis@sbcglobal.net.

Brewtown Cruisers Mercury Car Club, N21 W22139 Glenwood Lane, Waukesha, WI 53186. Bob Slavens, 414-549-5646.

Buick Club of America — Cream City Chapter, 1421 W. Holmes Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53221. Bobbi Kolich, 414-281-3479.

Buick Club of America — Dairyland, 920 Rasmussen Place, Green Bay, WI 54304. Mark Finco, 920-592-9475.

Buick Club of America — Rock Valley, 9006 N. Evansville-Brooklyn Road, Evansville, WI 53536. Eugene Ziells, 608-882-5622.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Badger Region, S75 W20101 Ridge Road, Muskego, WI 53150. William Schneider, 262-679-1516.

Cadillac-LaSalle Club — Northstar Region, 1262 Etna St., St. Paul, MN 55106. Richard Moeschter, 651-776-8887.

Central Wisconsin Auto Collectors, Box 2132, Oshkosh, WI 54903. Floyd Branchfield, 920-231-8171.

Central Wisconsin Cruzers. N 3315 4th lane Oxford WI. 53952..

Central Wisconsin Mustang Club, 111 Main St., Almond, WI 54909. Greg Swan, 715-366-2232, swannee06@hotmail.com.

Chysler Product Restorers Club — Wisconsin Region, 4734 Raynor Ave., Franksville, WI 53126. Jim Landrum.

CCCA — Wisconsin Region, 500 W. Bradley Road, Suite C128, Fox Point, WI 53217. Donald Gerlinger, 414-228-7490.

Classic Thunderbird Club of Wisconsin, 7355 S. 1st St., Oak Creek, WI 53154. Peter Zierden, 414-764-6630.

Classy Chassis, 307 E. Lincoln Ave., Lancaster, WI 53813. John Ames, 608-723-4221.

CORSA — Capital City Corvair Club, 2795 Allegheny Drive, Madison, WI 53719, www.capitalcitycorvairs.com. Everett White, 608-845-7580.

CORSA — Milwaukee Corvair Club, 2523 E. Armour Ave., St. Francis, WI 53235. Ed Thompson, 414-744-0493, ext@quarles.com.

CORSA — North East Wisconsin Corvair Club, 2205 Sullivan Ave., Kaukauna, WI 54130. Ron Arndt, 920-766-1539, rlamll@usxchange.net.

Dells Area Cruisers, 53051 Fox Hill Road, Baraboo, WI 53913. Cole Good, Jr.

Early Ford V-8 Club of America — Badger State Region, 7435 Aurora Road, West Bend, WI 53090. Jerry Bergdorf, 262-629-5622.

Early Ford V-8 Club of America — Northeast Wisconsin, N2681 Chalet Drive, Appleton, WI 54913. Bob Lee, 920-731-0034.

Early Mustangers, 2511 W. Carrington Ave., Oak Creek, WI 53154. Dick Doria, 262-567-2622, 414-764-6726.

Fondy Vintage Auto Club, P.O. Box 131, Fond du Lac, WI, 54936-0131, www.fondyvintageautoclub.com . PH: 920-921-0538

Falcon Club of America — North Central Falconeers Chapter, Box 10292, Green Bay, WI 54307-0292. Tom Johnson, 920-494-2720.

48 ’N Under, 708 Water St., Sauk City, WI 53583. George Koehler.

(’58-’64) North Central Late Great Chevys, W5218 Correction Lane, Medford, WI 54451. Sheila Westphal, 715-748-3762.

Frenchtown Auto Club, R.R. 1, Box 439, Prairie du Chien, WI 53821. Bill Scholtz, 608-326-4544.

GM Classics, Box 142, Holmen, WI 54636. Duane Ziegler.

Good Time Cruisers, Box 562, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052-0562. Florence Siegle, 414-255-5385.

GTO Association of America — Original GTO Club, Box 320141, Franklin, WI 53132. 414-425-3072, jmogto@aol.com.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Chicago/Milwaukee, W253 S7570 Forestview Lane, Waukesha, WI 53189. Mark Gerald, 262-662-1307, megmcg@execpc.com.

Hud Nut News/White Triangle News, Hudson Club, 6947 Rocky Run Drive, Rudolph, WI 54475. Carl Laska, 715-435-4778, bigc@tznet.com.

Indianhead Old Car Club, Box 105, Eau Claire, WI 54702-0105. David Tesch.

International Thunderbird Club — Classic Thunderbird Club of Wisconsin, W239 S5860 Hwy. 164, Waukesha, WI. Jim Rugg, 262-544-0571.

The Jefferson Collectibles, 892 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson, WI 53549. Mike Spangler, 920-674-4482.

Kaiser-Frazer Club International — Wisconsin Region, 9910 269th Ave., Trevor, WI 53179. Gerald Laurin.

Kettle Moraine Corvette Club, Box 0621, Sheboygan, WI 53081-0621. Dave Terrace, 920-893-4511.

Klassic Kruiser Car Club, Box 6333, Madison, WI 53716. Lloyd Larson, 608-244-1965.

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club — Lake Shore Region, Box 400, Poplar Grove, IL 61065. Jack Fletcher, 815-547-0874, jcfarb@insightbb.com.

Lincoln-Zephyr V-12 Owners Club — Central 1992 Chapter, 4033 Deer Ridge Road, Neosho, MO 64850. J.R. Courtney, 417-451-7675.

Madison Area Street Rods, Box 14361, Madison, WI 53714. Gene Reineke, 608-837-4920.

Madison Vintage Auto Club, 1001 Ellen Ave., Madison, WI 53716. Larry Moe, 608-222-2902.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America — Wisconsin, 3917 W. Gazebo Hill Parkway, Mequon, WI 53092. Dave Anderson, 262-626-8547.

Midwest Military Vehicle Association, Box 37596, Milwaukee, WI 53237-0596. Leo Jankowski, 414-282-1725.

Model A Ford Club — Central Wisconsin Chapter, Box 492, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494. Lee Bottenser, 715-423-9748.

Model A Ford Club of America — Nickel A Region, N1872 Manley Road, Hortonville, WI 54944. Gene Hegner, 920-779-4415.

Model A Ford Club of America — Wisconsin Chapter, Box 26006, Wauwatosa, WI 53226-0006. Dennis Wacker, 262-513-0448.

MARC — Chippewa Valley Region, 22698 Hwy. Z, Cornell, WI 54732.

MARC — Cream City A Region, 1807 Minnesota Ave. S., Milwaukee, WI 53172. Don Egner.

MARC — Nickel A Region, N1872 Manley Road, Hortonville, WI 54944. Gene Hegner.

MARC — Wisconsin Capital Region, 230 N. Gore St., Mount Horeb, WI 53572. Phil Leavenworth, 437-6459.

MARC — Wisconsin Region, 201 Minnetonka Way, Waterloo, WI 53594. Bill Paxson, 920-478-2549, billnmax@netwurx.net.

Model T Ford Club International — Central Wisconsin T’s, 541 Market St., Port Edwards, WI 54469. Gary Allworden.

Model T Ford Club International — Greater Milwaukee, 4241 N. 69th St., Milwaukee, WI 53216. Kevin Esser.

Model T Ford Club International — Ocooch Mountain Chapter, 18798 Deere Path Lane, Richland Center, WI 53581. Steve Stevenson.

Model T Ford Club International — T-riffic T’s, 716 Miles St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729. William Gates.

Model T Ford Club of America — Dairyland Tin Lizzies, 5585 Butternut Drive, Kewaskum, WI 53040.

Model T Ford Club of America — Kettle Moraine Model T Ford Club, W211 N6876 Pheasant St., Menomonee Falls, WI 53051.

Model T Ford Club of America — Marshfield Model T Ford Club, W5351 Hwy. N, Owen, WI 54460. Dennis Rose.

Model T Ford Club of America — Milwaukee Chapter, 880 Hillside Road, Colgate, WI 53017. Bob Wirth, 262-628-2292, arwirth@execpc.com

Model T Ford Club of America — Wisconsin Capital Model T Ford Club, Box 233, Cross Plains, WI 53528. Don Chandler, 608-798-3040, hillandvalley@steinbergs.us

Mopar Limited, 4222 School Road, Madison, WI 53704. David Pegelow, 608-242-4087, dpegelow@wisc.edu.

Muscle Maniacs Car Club, Box 417, Lakewood, WI 54138. Tom Kolakowski, 715-276-7032, tkolakowski@centurytel.net.

Mustang Club of America — Wisconsin Early Mustangers, 2511 W. Carrington Ave., Oak Creek, WI 53154, www.wemustangers.stangnet.com . Tom Miller, 414-764-6726, oakmill66@milwpc.com.

North Central Classics & Customs Auto Club; www.northcentralclassicsandcustoms.com

Northern Knights Car Club, Box 1247, Superior, WI 54880. Colleen Cohen, 218-525-3467.

Northwoods Cruisers, 1025 Deer Park Road, Tomahawk, WI 54487. Swede Jorgensen, 715-453-1955.

Nostalgic Car Club of Milwaukee, 12818 W. Stark, Butler, WI 53007. Mae Sabourin, 262-781-5326.

Old Time Auto Club, 519 Buchanan St., Appleton, WI 54915-3572. George Protogere, 920-737-4878.

Oldsmobile Club of America — Olds Club of Wisconsin, 875 Concordia Ave., Oshkosh, WI 54902. 920-233-5875.

Original Memories Car Club 3231 W. College Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53221. Dick Karshava, 414-761-7708.

Past Reflections Car Club, 1381 19-1/2 St., Cameron, WI 54822. Paul Javener, 715-458-4587.

The Packard Club — Wisconsin Packard Club, 7659 Riles Road, Middleton, WI 53562. Jerry Hellenbrand, 608-798-0203, jerryhellenbrand@tds.net.

Plymouth Owners Club — Dairyland Region, 559 E. View Road, Verona, WI 53593. Joe Dietrich, 608-845-2621.

Pontiac-Oakland Club International — Badger State Chapter, 640 W. Hollybrook Lane, Saukville, WI 53080. Bob Lundwall, 262-289387.

Rhinelander Auto Club, 2615 Cook Drive, Rhinelander, WI 54501. Jane Cook, 715-282-5731.

Rods-N-Relics Car Club, Box 737, Cedarburg, WI 53012, www.rodsnrelics.org . PH: 262-242-3834. Gregg Goetz, president, oilyrag@prodigy.net.

Southeastern Wisconsin Corvette Club. Tom Walther, 414-552-9672.

Studebaker Drivers Club, Badger Wheels Chapter (West-Central Wisconsin), 3860 Ridgdale Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Harod Mueller, 715-832-1594, harvon@atlantic.net.

Studebaker Drivers Club — Wisconsin Region, 2302 Waltham Road, Madison, WI 53711-3972. Joe Schappel, 608-274-3337.

Tri-County Antique Auto, 1104 E. Aspen St., Spencer, WI 54479. Dan Hill, 715-659-3825.

VCCA — Packerland Region, 114 Meadow Lane, Manitowoc, WI 54220-8930. Greg Thomas.

VCCA — Wisconsin Region,. Tom Gawronski W153 N7438 Stoneridge Ct. Menonmonee Falls, WI 53051. 262-251-0586. my67@sbcglobal.net

Vintage Triumph Register — Vintage Triumphs of Wisconsin, W330 S3435 Bryn Mawr Road, Dousman, WI 53118-9719. Mary Jo Ploetz, 262-392-2559.

Volkswagen Club of Sheboygan, Box 905, Sheboygan, WI 53082-0905. Eugene Smith, 920-452-3854.

Waukesha Old Car Club, Box 645, Waukesha, WI 53186. Mel Stark, 262-542-8207, www.waukeshaoldcarclub.com.

Waupaca Old Time Auto Club, W3170 Krueger Road, Seymour, WI 54165. Del Worden.

Wausau Antique Auto Club, Box 104, Wausau, WI 54402-0104. Russ Schoeneman, Sr., 715-845-5794.

Wheels of Distinction, Box 627, Iron River, WI 54847. Larry Lavin, 715-372-4240.

Wisconsin Automobile Clubs Association (1972)/State Car Council, Box 3135, Oshkosh, WI 54903. Richard Dorsey.

Wisconsin Car Clubs Alliance, Box 562, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052-0562. Florence Siegle, 414-255-5385.

Wisconsin Edsel Club, 7529 Old Spring St., Racine, WI 53406. David Hooten, 262-886-5171.

Wisconsin Early Mustangers, 2511 West Carrington Ave., Oak Creek, WI 53154. Tom Miller, President , treasure65@hotmail.com , www.wemustangers.com .

Wisconsin Mopar Club, Eric Marr, 1500 N. Outagamie St., Appleton, WI 54914. 920-739-5667.

Wisconsin Packard Club, 1170 Woodview Drive, Hubertus, WI 53033. Carol Wandel, 414-628-2143.

Wisconsin Ford Club, 7006 N. Tichigan Rd, Waterford WI 53185. Russ Owens, 414-861-9213, wiscfordclub@aol.com .

Wisconsin Valley Corvette Club, 2117 Co.Hwy. XX, Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474. Pat McCarthy, Club Chairman, e-mail patlucym@gmail.com, PH: 715-359-3197.

Wizards of Rods, Box 182, Mauston, WI 53948. William Bosch, 507-896-2147, bjbosch@acegroup.cc.

Walter P. Chrysler Club — Wisconsin Region, 4734 Raynor Ave., Franksville, WI 53126. Jim Landrum.

WYOMING

ATHS — Wyoming Cowboy Chapter, 4 Riggs Road, Shoshoni, WY 82649. Robert Campbell, 307-856-4725.

AACA — Oak Spokes Chapter High Plains Region, Box 5523, Cheyenne, WY 82003. Dan Greer, 307-635-5924.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — High Plains Chapter, Box 404, Shoshoni, WY 82649. Bill Marcus, 307-876-2789.

Studebaker Drivers Club International — Western Wheels Chapter. Larry Miller 308-436-5359.

VMCCA — Oil Country Chapter, 721 W. 57th St., Casper, WY 82601. Steve Johnson, 307-235-1051.