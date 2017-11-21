Musclecar fans converge at Chicago’s MCACN ‘17

It was the ninth annual presentation of the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals (www.mcacn.com) at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill. on November 18-19th and there was no letdown in the historical significance and entertainment value of this event, which features the best of the best year after year.

If you read about a certain muscle machine in a 50-year-old magazine, don’t be surprised if that specific car has been at this show. If you were a fan of a high-profile driver in the ‘60s, you might bump into his racing car–or even bump into him–at MCACN. This show is all about making the ‘60s and ‘70s come alive again. You’ll also see Sting Ray bikes, miniskirts and collectible guitars there.

MCACN has been constructed in the best way to build a show: by retaining all the good stuff from previous years and adding new attractions annually. Some additions this year were seminars by legendary NASCAR driver Paul Goldsmith, a new motorcycle show, no less than 20 unveilings of fresh restorations on cars ranging from an AMC SC/Rambler to a ’71 Plymouth Sport Fury GT. Class of ’67 and Class of ’72 displays honored “anniversary” cars.

With the 50th anniversary of the GM F-body cars celebrated in 2017, the Norwood Ambassadors—who built these cars at GM’s Norwood assembly plant in Ohio—came to Chicago to tell restorers the inside facts about factory correctness (and incorrectness). Other seminars were put on by Jim Mattison of Pontiac Historic Services, author Jim Luikens and Kelsey Tires rep “Rusty Tires.”

Other building blocks that helped make MCACN 2017 successful included the Corvette Central Triple Diamond display, a collection of Studebakers (and one Packard) and an Avanti Timeline, a 1953 Corvette “cutaway” car, a Ford Drag Team display, a Kars of Kar Kraft presentation of special-built classic Fords, a Mustang and Shelby “Pinnacle Certification” program, a Corvette Legends Invitational introducing the L88 and a Mopar N96 carb fresh air Shaker Hood Invitational featuring E-bodied Mopars with this very desirable option.

Other notable aspects of MCACN 2017 included the expansion of the popular “Barn Finds” section to a full two rows, a display of hot Formula Firebird models, and celebrity appearances by Courtney Hansen, Jason Line, Dennis Pittsenbarger, and a bevy of automotive artists and Quarto (Motorbooks) authors.

Among the stand out cars filling the Stephens Center were a ’68 Yenko 427 Camaro, the “Hard Times” ’68 Firebird drag car, a 1963 Studebaker Hawk GT that was the Chicago Auto Show Car when new, the “Blood Money” ’71 Hemi ‘Cuda racing car, Grumpy Jenkin’s Camaro, Pete Estes only-one-built ’68 Camaro Z/28 ragtop, the last Norwood built ’87 Camaro and a prototype Bronco.

Other special cars on display included the last Buick Grand National owned by Bob Colvin and the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda four-door that MoPar restorer Dave Walden fabricated from scratch just the way the factory would have made such a car. In fact, there’s a story circulating that several Chrysler employees actually saw such a prototype hidden in the factory.

As always, the organizers of MCACN went out of their way to draw kids into the event, with five programs aimed at turning youngsters into future car enthusiasts. These entertaining efforts included Hagerty Youth Judging, a Kids Scavenger Hunt, a Model Car Make and Take. Hot Wheels Races and a coloring contest for very young kids who came to the show with their parents.

To keep the 10th MCACN on November 17-18, 2018 as exciting as ever, managing member Bob Ashton has announced that the event will highlight the 50th anniversary of the Dodge and Plymouth Hurst Drag Cars. It will also feature the Class of 1968 Invitational, the Canadian Muscle Invitational, an incredible AMC dealer display and a host of the latest and greatest Official Unveilings.