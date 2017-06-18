Places to stop on the way to the Iola Car Show – Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum-Fountain City, Wis.

Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum is one of the largest museums of its kind in the country and happens to be less than three hours away from the Iola Car Show. This museum may be on the inbound or outbound routes of many car show travelers. If not, it’s certainly worth a side trip to see.

Elmer and Bernadette are starting their 24th year of welcoming old-car enthusiasts to their place. There are five museum buildings to tour with collections including over 100 muscle, antique, classic cars and trucks, as well as hundreds of pedal cars, dolls and thousands of antique toys and tools.

Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum presents a fantastic attraction where every member of the family can enjoy themselves. The museum has been family owned and operated since 1994. It is located on Eagle Bluff, which is the highest point along the Mississippi River. The view of the river valley is one of the best in the area.

Here are some of the attractions the museum offers:

Autos & Cycles

Over 100 Muscle, Antique & Classic Autos & Trucks from 1910 up

Indian and Harley Davidson Motorcycles

Old Bicycles and High Wheel Bikes

Antique Racecars and More

Pedal Cars

Largest Pedal Car Display in the country with 600-700 cars

Over 100 Pedal Tractors

Small Pedal Riding Toys (horses, tricycles, wagons)

Toys

1,000’s of Antique Toys

Cast-Iron

Pressed Steel

Tin wind-ups

Japanese tin

Battery operated

Antique Tools

Farm tools

Carpenter tools

Mechanic tools

Large Collection of Antique Dolls

that will delight young and old, for example:

Shirley Temple

German and French

Paper Mäché

150 Year Old Doll and l Buggy.

Visitors to the museum can bring a picnic lunch and sit in shaded areas with spectacular views of the Mississippi River Valley. It is easy to spend a whole day there. Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum is located at W903 Elmers Rd., Fountain City, WI 54629. Looking for information? Give them a call at (608) 687-7221.