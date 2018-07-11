The Automobile Gallery opens new Truck Building

From a rare Depression era 1934 Ford pickup with a flathead V-8 to a 2000 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning pickup, The Automobile Gallery (www.TheAutomobileGallery.org) of Green Bay, Wisconsin, has amassed a super collection of trucks. Now, this unique “automotive art gallery” has opened a new space where only trucks will be showcased in the future.

The spacious and well-lit Truck Gallery currently houses eight vehicles that run the gamut from a Jeep station wagon to an early SUV. There are Fords, Chevys, Dodges and GMCs, as well as a restored Gen 1 International Scout.

William G. “Red” Lewis started The Automobile Gallery in 2015 as a place to display automotive history in an art gallery like setting. He modernized a shuttered, circa-1958 Cadillac dealership in downtown Green Bay and filled it with classic vehicles. Each year, some of the Lewis’ cars and trucks are donated to the non-profit Gallery. Support for its continued operation comes from admissions and from renting the building for social and business events.

Other trucks showcased in the bright, well-lit new space include a 1949 Chevrolet Advance-Design pickup, a very collectible 1956 Ford F-100, a 1957 GMC resto-mod pickup with a LS1 V-8, a 1961 International Scout, a 1979 Dodge Li’l Red Express and a 1987 ANC-Jeep Grand Wagoneer station wagon

It is great to see a first-class collection of vehicles like The Automobile Gallery has put together playing homage to such great examples of trucks built in North America. Since Red Lewis is constantly adding new vehicles, it’s interesting to think about what trucks he’ll come up with the finish filling out the new Truck Building.

400 S Adams Street

Green Bay, WI 54301

T: + 920.437.9024

E: inquire@TheAutomobileGallery.org