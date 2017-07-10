One last Lambrecht car….

By Yvette VanDerBrink

Just when you think that we are all out of Lambrecht Cars, I get a call from their daughter and there’s one more car to sell. Ray Lambrecht’s personal 1996 Chevrolet Lumina, still on MSO, will be sold NO Reserve at auction in Sioux Falls, SD at the Salute The Troops Show & Auction on July 22nd, 2017.

Ray, just couldn’t part with the car at the auction. Before the auction, Jeannie begged her dad to sell the car at the auction. But Ray wasn’t going to let that car, his last car go; it sat in the garage until his death almost one year to the date of the big Lambrecht Chevrolet Auction in 2013. I suppose, with his legacy gone, just like any old car dealer he had to hang on to that last door handle to his past livelihood. Ray had sold cars all his life, and now the last one was going to be sold.

This 1996 Chevrolet Lumina has 16,000 miles and some change on it, but was driven on a dealer plate and MSO title. You will be the first owner of a 1996 Lumina. Blue in color, cloth seats with old car salesman stain, and your average options. It runs and drives, but needs some road miles. It seems to me, that an old car sales man will go to his grave horse trading and working the deal. I’ve seen this several times. My dad is a fine example. I was over there the other day, and he was showing me the fine aspects of his 1988 Chevrolet IROC, with no motor or transmission mind you, that had come through the yard. He was right, but he was still selling me on the car when alI I was trying to do was take pictures for the July 22nd, 2017 auction. My husband says that I’m just as bad, and always working the deal. Well, I did learn from the best.

So if you are looking to be the first owner of a 1996 Chevrolet Lumina from Lambrecht Chevrolet, you can bid online now or we’ll see you in Sioux Falls, SD on July 22nd, 2017 at the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds. This even will be even better with proceeds going to the Veterans Groups in the Midwest! There is even a beautiful 1930 Ford Model A Sedan with proceeds going to “For The Troops”! Still time to show and enter the auction! See you at a show and auction with a great cause!

