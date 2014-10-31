Hillard salvage yard maintains stock of 1940-70s cars, but they’re going fast

By Mike Buller, Vintage Chevrolet Club of America member

Hillard Auto Salvage is crushing what is left of 66 acres of cars from the 1940s, ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. I have been there five times in the last two weeks collecting stainless from 1941 and ’47 Chevys. It is only open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 am to 5 pm. Early November may host the last Wednesday and Thursday opening, so time is of the essence. The yard is located just south of Winn, Michigan, on N. Crystal Road, between M46 and M20. Fair Salvage Company of Clare, Michigan, is the managing company that now controls the remaining inventory.

The small staff at Hillard Auto Salvage will not help in any salvage activity so you need to bring your own tools. Most of the cars have no usable sheet metal or interior parts. Some of the cars are so rusty that you can literately pick the stainless off of them. Bring a camera for some great photo opportunities.

Yard personnel will not respond to phone calls at the Hillard yard, but will give out some information at Fair Salvage Company by calling 989-386-7552. Rich is the onsite manager at Hillard and has worked there off and on over 12 years, so he can point you in the direction of the cars you seek. The yard does have all the major brands of cars and quite a truck collection, but it is all in very poor condition. During my visit on Oct. 30, the yard was crushing.