7311E ← Previous Next → Muscle cars have all but disappeared from salvage yards, so it was a treat to find this 1968 Dodge Charger squirreled away among buses, trucks and various machinery. The Charger is complete, but in need of restoration.
hey i love the car and wanted to know what you want for it
Car looks good how much you asking for it?
I will restore this car, but I will be driving down from Canada. Please tell me what you would like for this baby.
very interested!! will you contact me for a price? this care means the world to me
Since the earliest comment was from 2012, I’m assuming this charger isn’t around anymore. If it is, how much do you want for it?