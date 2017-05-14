100 Special 1971 Continental Mark III models will honor Lincoln’s Platinum Anniversary

Triple White 1971 Lincoln Continental Mark III expected to

sell out quickly

This summer marks the 100th anniversary of Lincoln Motor Car Co. With approval by the Ford Motor Co. at this platinum anniversary of Lincoln, Automodello will release a 1:24-scale 1971 Continental Mark III Platinum Edition in Triple White — a very popular color combination for Lincoln models in this scale. Automodello will build just 100 Triple White resin models at $395.95. Each special edition will be sold exclusively by Automodello.com and Diecasm.com with free worldwide shipping.

The Lincoln Mark III: In Full-Size and Scale

By Eric Macleod, Ph.D.

The Lincoln Continental Mark III was introduced in 1968 following nearly a decade of a single model offering by the Lincoln Division. The 1960s ushered Lincoln from a brand with sales eclipsed by Imperial in the late 1950s to a brand of stature comparable to Rolls-Royce in the 1960s. Lincoln sales during this period surpassed Imperial and had enough market penetration to give Cadillac pause. Such was the quality of the 1961-1968 Lincoln Continentals, thus they were a very tough act to follow. Follow Lincoln did, and with a spectacular offering in the Mark III. While there was some controversy regarding the name that effectively dismissed Continentals of 1958-60, there was no doubt that the Mark III was a home run. Beautifully proportioned, the Mark III was an instant success and heralded as a styling highpoint.

Oddly, despite the critical acclaim of the press and public alike, no 1:24- or 1:25-scale plastic promotional models or kits or die-cast models of the Mark III have been released until Automodello introduced a set of resin-cast models in several attractive colors. These models were an immediate success and quickly sold out. To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Motor Car Co., Automodello will be introducing a very special limited-edition model of the Continental Mark III that will almost certainly set a new standard for scale model cars of the 1960s.

I have seen other versions of the Automodello Lincoln Continental Mark III. These cars feature easily removable sunroofs allowing a fine view of the interior. Under magnification, dashboards are easily read and controls appear to be in proper scale. Throughout the interiors, small details delight the eye. The steering column and wheel is a fine model in its own right with correct markings and authentic-looking wood trim. While the steering wheel is ever-so-slightly too thin to be in proper scale, it is just about as small as can be accomplished in this scale using resin. I especially liked the correct wooden applique on the doors, a detail that could easily have been overlooked.

Chrome trim is beautifully applied and laser straight, a significant accomplishment particularly atop the edges of the fenders where this detail easily could appear heavy handed. It does not. Tiny details abound such as a radio antenna in proper scale, jewel-like tail lamps, chrome exhaust tips, a correctly finished windshield wiper cover and — my personal favorite — raised passenger side windows with open driver’s side windows. The asymmetrical appearance of the car simply raises interest in further exploration of minor details. Wheels and tires appear properly scaled inside the chrome trimmed wheel wells. Who applied all this chrome? They deserve an award.

Taking a step back from the model, I was impressed with the presence of the car and its size. Make no mistake, this is one big model. Compared to its peers, the Mark III was imposing. The model conveys this impression with aplomb. It is a beautiful piece of art to behold, even if you have no interest in cars of this era, or even cars as a whole.

The subject of this review is very special. It is one of the 100 Platinum Edition models produced to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Motor Co. It is absolutely stunning in triple white with the thinnest of thin gold pin-striping. Unique to this model are special “turbine” wheel covers which were considered a premium wheel covering on the Mark III, harkening back to the extraordinary wheel covers of the Continental Mark II. Each of these models is hand numbered and is accompanied by unique documentation.

The Lincoln Motor Company will turn 100 years old but once. Production of these very special models has been strictly limited to 100 pieces. Make no mistake, this is not an inexpensive model, but it is a premium offering of a premium model and will only be available once in a lifetime. If history gives any indicator of the value of this model as an investment, this author suggests potential buyers look at what has happened to the value of models that were offered at the Pebble Beach Concours from the Franklin Mint years ago. These models originally sold for around $250-300 and now are worth over $2000 in some cases.

If you have any interest in the great luxury cars of the late 1960s and early 1970s, your collection will be incomplete without an example of this highly recommended model.