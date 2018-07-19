1959 Cadillac Eldorados and other rarities auctioned by VanDerBrink Auctions

’50s barn find stash of convertibles, more now offered online

Two 1959 Eldorado Biarritz convertibles, a 1959 Eldorado Seville coupe, a 1953 Buick Skylark, a 1963 Eldorado Biarritz and fin after fin of 1959 Cadillac sedans. It’s not an assembly of rare cars on a concours field, it’s a barn burner of a barn find stash that is currently being auctioned online by Yvette VanDerBrink of VanDerBrink Auctions.

This recently discovered trove of incredibly desirable cars in Wisconsin is now available through an online-only auction ending Aug. 26, 2018, on www.vanderbrinkauctions.com. The collection contains a total of 30 cars with additional rarities such as a 1924 Elcar coupe; a 1932 Chrysler sedan; 1941 Cadillac sedans; two 1961 Cadillac Series 62 convertibles; a 1940 Buick Series 50 convertible sedan; and four additional 1959 Cadillacs (Fleetwood Sixty Special, Fleetwood Seventy-Five and two Sedan deVilles).

The family of the deceased owner, a longtime Old Cars Weekly subscriber, didn’t realize the value of the cars due to their condition and almost crushed the cars. Luckily, they contacted a nearby collector car facility with an OCW issue in hand and were referred to Yvette VanDerBrink, who specializes in selling project and parts cars.

I had a chance to tour the cars and will be sharing this incredible experience on the pages of the next print issue of Old Cars Weekly (Aug. 16, 2018).

All of the vehicles in the sale have been stored for decades and are project or parts cars. For safety reasons, there will be no auction preview in this online-only sale. For additional images and auction details, including links to bid, go to www.vanderbrinkauctions.com.