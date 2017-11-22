2017 Holiday Gift Idea: Shrock Bros. 1:72-scale 1946 Tucker Torpedo

The Shrock Brothers of Coalport, Pa., are back building scale models, and their latest is a hand-built metal 1946 Tucker Torpedo in 1:72 scale.

This heavy little 1946 Torpedo incorporates the styling features that were penned for the prototype Tucker Torpedo coupe that never made it to production. Instead, Tucker built a sedan that was slightly less novel than its prototype coupe, and this is the only scale model of the prototype.

The metal model is painted Canyon Copper Poly and is available on a limited basis for $175 through www.shrockbrothers.com or by calling 814-672-5544.