30+ Cars in Buick Gallery ‘Last Splash’ before building closes for repairs

New rotation of 30 vehicles on display at Buick Gallery

FLINT, MI – From now until June 25, 2017, the Buick Gallery of the Sloan*Longway will display more 30 historic vehicle — including five one-of-a-kind General Motors concept cars, two Flint-built carriages, and a variety of cars and trucks produced from 1895-1987 — all with ties to Flint and Genesee County.

After June 25, the Buick Gallery will be closed to the public due to repairs to the building, though the Perry Archives will remain open by appointment only. Many vehicles from the automotive collection will remain on display at Sloan Museum. For example, visitors can see the Flint-built 1953 Corvette in Sloan Museum’s Collecting Flint from A to Z exhibit.

Buick Gallery serves as a rotating exhibit space for Sloan Museum’s Transportation Collection of over 120 historic vehicles, including cars, carriages, trucks, motorcycles, and more. Buick Gallery is also home to Sloan Museum’s Perry Archives, housing a wide array of photographs, records and objects chronicling the people and history of Flint and Genesee County, Michigan.

Buick Gallery is open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays, 12-5 p.m. The Perry Archives are open for research by appointment only, Monday–Thursday, with 24 hours’ notice required. To make an appointment, call 810-237-3440 or email Collections@SloanLongway.org. For more information, visit SloanLongway.org/Research.

Ticket prices for admission to Buick Gallery and Sloan Museum permanent exhibits are $7 adults, $6 seniors 60+, $5 youth ages 2-11, and free for members and children 1 and under. Traveling exhibits at Sloan Museum are not included in these prices.

Buick Gallery is located at 303 Walnut St. Flint, MI 48503. For more information, visit SloanMuseum.org. Buick Gallery and Sloan Museum are member organizations of the Flint Cultural Center Corporation, supported in part by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Ruth Mott Foundation, and the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.