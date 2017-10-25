41 projects in W. Yoder Auction sale of Jack Slattery collection

1953 Buick Skylark, 1940 Packard and 1941 Cadillac convertible sedans, and other luxury convertibles headline Nov. 4 sale

There aren’t many good, complete project cars out there if you’re looking to build a fairly rare car, such as a 1940 Lincoln Continental convertible, 1941 Cadillac convertible sedan, 1953 Buick Skylark convertible or 1940 Packard convertible sedan. That’s why the next collector vehicle auction by W. Yoder Auction, LLC is sure to be a barn burner.

The Wisconsin-based auctioneer is set to sell these and 37 other interesting collector cars at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wisconsin, on Nov. 3-4, 2017.

The cars come from the collection of Jack Slattery and the auction run list includes many luxury convertibles, most from the 1940s, as well as a smattering of other interesting cars with an emphasis on General Motors products. Photos on the auction company’s website show most of the cars stored indoors with typical amounts of Wisconsin corrosion including rusty floors. Many cars are being sold for parts only because they lack a title, but most look worthy of restoration, especially the rare ones. (Here’s how to get a title in Wisconsin with minimal difficulty.)

W. Yoder Auction, LLC has already opened the sale to online bidding and there’s been considerable early interest. The blue 1953 Buick Skylark, one of 1690 built, is already up to $21,500 and counting. A 1948 Buick Super convertible in similar condition has been bid up to $2,400 thus far. Meanwhile, the collection’s lone true muscle car — a rough but complete 1968 Charger R/T that will be sold with a title — is already up to $9,000 in bidding. However, there may still be deals to be had.

So far, the 1941 Cadillac convertible sedan has only been bid up to a few hundred dollars. Ditto for a 1950 Ford convertible and most of the others.

In addition to the 41 cars on offer, W. Yoder Auction, LLC will also be auctioning car parts and some antiques and collectibles, but only during the live sale; there will not be online bidding for these items.

I’ll be there to cover the live sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 4. If you want to get a jump on the live action, the sale’s preview will be held at the fairgrounds on Nov. 3 starting at 10 a.m. Bidders may register in person the day of the sale on Nov. 4.

Here’s a complete list of cars currently listed on wyoderauction.com:

– 1946 Lincoln Continental coupe;

– 1949 Cadillac Series 62 sedan;

– 1953 Buick Skylark convertible;

– 1954 Cadillac Series 60 Special;

– 1958 Cadillac Coupe deVille;

– 1962 Cadillac Series 62 coupe;

– 1965 Pontiac Grand Prix;

– 1940 Dodge Luxury Liner Special four-door sedan;

– 1941 Buick Century Sedanette;

– 1941 Cadillac Series 62 coupe;

– 1946 Cadillac Series 62 four-door sedan;

– 1947 Ford DeLuxe two-door sedan;

– 1948 Buick Super convertible;

– 1950 Ford Custom Deluxe convertible;

– 1950 Oldsmobile 88 four door sedan;

– 1968 Buick Electra 225 Custom convertible;

– 1968 Dodge Charger R/T two-door hardtop;

– 1936 Oldsmobile F-36 four-door trunk-back sedan;

– 1940 Lincoln Continental convertible;

– 1940 Oldsmobile Series 60 two-door business coupe;

– 1940 Packard 120 four-door convertible;

– 1941 Cadillac Series 62 four-door convertible;

– 1957 Oldsmobile 98 coupe;

– 1947 Cadillac Series 60 Special four door sedan;

– 1954 Pontiac Star Chief Custom Catalina two-door hardtop;

– 1961 Cadillac Series 62 four-door six-window sedan;

– 1964 Chevrolet Corvette convertible;

– 1965 Pontiac Catalina two-door hardtop;

– 1966 Cadillac Coupe deVille;

– 1968 Buick Electra 225 Custom convertible;

– 1968 Buick LeSabre Custom two-door hardtop;

– 1969 Buick Riviera;

– 1970 Pontiac Executive four-door three-seat station wagon;

– 1971 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser four-door station wagon;

– 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme convertible;

– 1975 Cadillac Coupe deVille;

– 1976 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Brougham coupe;

– 1976 Pontiac Grand Safari four-door three-seat station wagon;

– 1976 Pontiac LeMans coupe;

– 1978 Pontiac Bonneville Brougham two-door coupe;

– 1982 Pontiac Grand Prix.

