Automodello scales down 1966 Galaxie 500 7-litre to 1:24 perfection with new model

Automodello 1966 Ford Galaxie 500 model is a 1:24 beauty

Automodello has done justice to the beauty and brutality of the 1966 Ford Galaxie 500 7-Litre in its new 1:24-scale model. The beautiful creases and curves of the Coke bottle-shaped Galaxie 500 semi-fastback body are authentically scaled in resin, and all of the trim pieces are present with separate plated trim pieces or chrome tape pieces down to the 7-Litre badges on the grille, decklid and front fenders. Even the tiny key hole bezel is present, beneath the chrome door handles.

The interior is equally impressive with a matte finish for the correctly patterned seats and plated trim for the door panels, console with T-handle shifter and instrument panel. The steering wheel rim is brown to replicate woodgrain, and the three-spoke center is plated silver, adding to the model’s high level of authenticity.

As great as all of this is, its three details that make this model stand out most: the delicate pinstriping to highlight the Galaxie 500’s body lines; the windshield wiper arms, which appear to have tiny tension arms; and the rubber bias-ply-style blackwall tires shod with the full wheel covers. All of these features will do the 7-Litre owner proud.

The doors, hood and trunk do not open, and there’s no chassis detail on the base. That’s no matter since this is a model in a price category that relegates it to beneath a dust-proof case on a shelf where its beauty can be carefully admired until a drive in a full-size version can be realized.

Order your own 1966 Galaxie 500 7-Litre in one of five colors from www.diecasm.com or 847-274-9645. Those colors include Nightmist Blue ($299.95); Tribute Edition in CandyApple Red ($366.95); Enthusiasts Edition in Wimbledon White ($465.95); Enthusiasts Edition in Antique Gold ($465.95); and Homage Edition Black ($449.95). Quantities are extremely limited with Automodello’s Enthusiast and Homage Editions being produced in only handfuls. Orders for more than $149 receive free worldwide shipping.