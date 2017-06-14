Is Brooklin’s new 1954 Cadillac Fleetwood its most detailed to date?

Brooklin 1954 Cadillac Fleetwood Special goes above and beyond

Anyone who has been on this blog before knows I’m a big mid-1950s Cadillac fan. I have several from a driver to a project to parts cars. Like many other collectors, I also enjoy collecting toys and models replicating Cadillacs. In fact, I love Cadillacs and toys and models so much that I’ve written books on the topics. So when I say Brooklin’s new 1:43-scale white-metal 1954 Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty Special is a gem, I hope you can take my word for it.

Few models get the proportion and shape right of a “Cadill-Ike,” but Brooklin comes the closest to nailing both, and it does so by a long shot. Only the model’s prow at the front of the hood looks a tiny bit flatter than the full-size Cadillac, but few would notice and even fewer would care because the rest of the model is really that good.

I would go so far as to say this 1954 Cadillac is the most detailed Brooklin model to date, too. Check out the tiny trim pieces in the pictures – even the hood and decklid Vs and the “Cadillac” front fender scripts are separate plated pieces!

Read a full review in the July 6 issue of Old Cars Weekly, or jump in head first and order now Brooklin’s heavy, handbuilt 1954 Cadillac Fleetwood (BRK-219) for about $150 from your favorite Brooklin retailer. A full list of retailers is available at www.brasiliapress.com.