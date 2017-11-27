Holiday Gift Idea: 2018 Old Cars Reader Rides Calendar

Enjoy the cars of fellow Old Cars readers all 12 months of 2018 with the annual Old Cars Reader Rides Calendar. The wall calendar features some of the most eye-catching machines imaginable, owned by readers and presented in all their glory. This full-color calendar has become an institution for thousands of Old Cars readers and it’s easy to see why. The calendar shows all major holidays as well as car shows and swap meets from around the country, so you can plan ahead.

The 2018 calendar features the following reader rides:

-1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429

-1931 Ford Model A

-1966 Tatra

-1965 Chevrolet Corvette coupe

-1922 Dodge Brothers touring

-1968 Ford Torino GT

-1964 Pontiac GTO

-1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS

-1966 Dodge Hemi Charger

-1978 Pontiac Trans AM SE

-1956 Chevrolet Bel Air four-door hardtop

-1935 LaSalle Series 50 convertible coupe

-1955 Ford Thunderbird

The calendar is ideal for your home, garage, office, or as a gift to your favorite car enthusiast.

Order for $9.95 from www.oldcarsbookstore.com or call 855-842-5268.