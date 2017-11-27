Holiday Gift Idea: Brooklin 1948 Tucker in Green

Brooklin has a winner with its 1:43 scale Tucker 48 models and is offering them in a rainbow of five colors, the latest is this green version (BRK.222B), a perfect color for the holidays.

This is actually Brooklin’s second 1:43 Tucker 48 model. The original Brooklin Tuckers lacked the accurate proportions and separate plated parts of this latest white-metal model. The fastback roof now elegantly flows into the rear deck, the rear fenders accurately replicate the original’s shape and the headlamp-capped nose is just as Alex Tremulis designed it for the production Tucker. In short, the new casting from Brooklin blows the doors off Brooklin’s first version.

Separate plated components abound, from the three headlamps to the rear fender vents, fender-top tail lamps, door handles, driver’s side antenna mast, hood ornament, windshield divider and wipers, bumpers and the tiny Tucker medallion on the rear engine cover. Inside, the door panels and bench seat are molded in a complementary tan color.

Order from your favorite model retailer, or find a list of dealers at www.brasiliapress.com or request a list by FAX from Brasilia Press at 574-262-8799. The price is around $135.