Holiday Gift Idea: Hudson-Essex-Terraplane 2018 Calendar

Fans of the “White Triangle” can enjoy their favorite cars 365 days a year with a calendar produced to benefit several Hudson-Essex-Terraplane-related organizations, including the club, the historical society and the museum at the Ypsilanti Automotive Heritage Museum. This year’s glossy and full-color calendar features period images of Hudsons, Essexes and Terraplanes artistically posed against a background showing a newspaper of the year of the car depicted each month.

The calendars are $16 each and for an extra $5, the Hudson Essex Terraplane Calendar Committee will include a reprint of the March 1, 1917, Hudson Super-Six News Pictorial, a publication produced by the Hudson Motor Car Co. (while supplies last). The prices include postage.

To order, go to www.hudsoncalendar.us. Payments by check can be placed by mail upon writing to Mike Cherry, 3 Silver Queen Ct., Park City, UT 84060.