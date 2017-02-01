New buyer expands National Impala Association

Keefe Media International Purchases The National Impala Association

As a 1981 Chevrolet Impala coupe owner, and the owner of several 1980s Caprice coupes, I have long lamented and even begged the National Impala Association to welcome my cars and those of my fellow collectors. Now it’s a reality with the NIA‘s purchase by Keefe Media International, which publishes Poncho Perfection. The club now welcomes all full-size Chevrolets, not just those built through 1976, as well as full-sized Canadian Pontiacs that share the same chassis and drivelines as their Chevy counterparts.

“We are happy and proud to be stepping up our involvement with the NIA,” said Don Keefe, President of Keefe Media. “We previously provided creative services to the club magazine, Impala News and we jumped at the opportunity to assume the helm of this great organization.”

The National Impala Association was founded in 1981 as an organization dedicated to the education,

enjoyment and preservation of all 1958-1964 full-size Chevrolets, including Bel Air, Biscayne, Delray,

Impala, sedan delivery, El Camino, Caprice and station wagons. Over the years, NIA has increased its reach to include full-sized Chevrolets up to 1976. With the transfer of ownership, NIA will now

welcome all full-sized Chevrolets and full-sized Canadian Pontiacs, which share the same chassis and drivelines as their Chevy counterparts.

“By increasing the years that the club covers and bringing in the related Canadian Pontiacs, we see great opportunity for growth and also for welcoming in the next generation of enthusiasts,” Keefe explained. “We also saw it as a chance to welcome our enthusiast friends north of the border.”

Though Keefe is known for his long association to the Pontiac brand, having authored three books on the subject, he has quite a bit of Chevrolet experience, having driven and raced a Chevy Impala in college and having penned numerous articles on Chevys for a variety of niche-market magazines.

“Our first order of business is to get the club magazine, Impala News, back on track and continue our preparations for the 2017 NIA Convention, which will be held in Spearfish, S.D., this coming July 17-21. We will continue to improve the magazine and the club experience as we move forward.” For more information, please log onto www.nationalimpala.com.