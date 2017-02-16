President Trump 1988 Cadillac limo now offered for sale

One-of-two “Trump Cadillac” limousine now offered by UK seller

A 1988 Cadillac stretch limousine formerly owned by President Donald Trump is now offered for sale on the Exchange and Mart website, according to British media service Newspress.

“This is a unique vehicle that offers a rare opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to buy a car that will always attract interest,” said Sean Tanner, the Commercial Director for Sevenvale Cars in Gloucester, UK, the business offering the Cadillac for sale. “We know the current owner well, he bought the Cadillac ten years ago, and it’s been his pride and joy and it has even starred in a couple of films, so we hope this will fetch a good price.”

Exchange and Mart’s Commercial Director, Thom Coupar-Evans, added: “There is so much interest in President Trump and this one-off opportunity to purchase both a piece of history and a potential investment means that we are expecting this to attract a lot of interest from UK buyers.”

The president’s former limousine was said to have been built in 1988 by Cadillac in conjunction with Donald Trump for a family member and arrived in the UK 1991. The stretch job would have been done by a third-party coachbuilder, but it is not named in the listing. This Cadillac also sports the desirable wire wheel option.

Apparently there were plans to produce 50 of the ‘Cadillac Trump’, but only two were built. This example on offer was originally purchased by Donald Trump, according to the seller.

