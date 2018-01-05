Scenes from a long-gone salvage yard

While house cleaning during the Christmas break, we found a packet of photographs from 2008 showing a salvage yard located in Arkdale, Wisconsin. The limited information with the photos led us to believe the salvage yard was probably Roller’s Auto Salvage, and a cursory internet search gave us a phone number and address for this business. Alas, the number was no longer in service. A satellite image from Google maps of Roller’s address shows a field with just a few pieces of debris strewn about, a few of which appear to be late-model cars. However, the satellite image doesn’t show anywhere near the concentration of iron depicted in these photos. From that, we’ve surmised that the salvage yard is closed and these cars are long gone (if we’re wrong, please let us know!).

Although the iron is very likely long gone, these photos are just too great to throw away before sharing. We just hope the cars weren’t likewise thrown away before giving up every part they could, if not a second chance on the road.

Remember, we believe these cars are long gone so we can’t provide any additional information. If you have more information, please email us at oldcars@krause.com.

