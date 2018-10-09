Everything is bigger in Texas: The Jackson Collection

By Yvette VanDerBrink

The only thing bigger than Texas, is your dreams. For Mr. Jackson, growing up as a sandy land farm boy from Wheeler, Texas, in his mind, there wasn’t anything that he couldn’t do. He appreciated the lessons learned, value of hard work, faith in God, and a “can do” attitude. This taught him that if he put his mind to it, there wasn’t anything that could hold him back. As with most American boys, the love of fast cars came second nature. He began building and racing cars at a young age and was well known by local high school boys as well as the local police for having the fastest cars around. Mr. Jackson saved his money and bought his first brand new car for $2400.00, a 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-door hard top.

As Mr. Jackson grew older, he started his own business and was able to feed his need for speed and purchased many cars throughout the years. He shared his love of speed and cars with his two sons and helped them build their first race car out of an abandoned 1955 Chevy Bel Air they found in a field. Mr. Jackson loved telling stories about how they hauled it home and worked at night on that car in the garage. He would get a kick out of the fact that it may not have been the prettiest car around, but as in his teenage years, his son’s where hard to beat in a race. Mr. Jackson swelled with pride in teaching his boys how to work on cars and exemplify a winning spirit

As the years went by, Mr. Jackson built a successful family business with his sons. The business was run by his sons and grandchildren, but he never truly retired. Mr. Jackson went to the office every day, but his focus had changed to finding and buying “classic cars & trucks” like the ones he had previously owned. What initially started as a small collection, turned into a fleet of over 120 cars & trucks. Mr. Jackson was particularly fond of Tri-Five Chevrolets and Impalas and long wheel base trucks; because they were work trucks. He collected them in all conditions always having something in mind for each one. He had planned to restore them, some for donors others for future projects. The only problem was he collected them faster than he could fulfill his visions.

Unfortunately, Mr. Jackson passed away unexpectedly before he was able to finish all that he had planned for his collection. Now, his family has decided to sell the collection to collectors that will appreciate Mr. Jackson’s visions. VanDerBrink Auctions, LLC will sell the collection “No Reserve” to the highest bidder on November 10th, 2018 at 9:30am at the family business in Humble, TX. With over 120 Classics and many parts in this auction will have something for everyone. The collection has beautifully restored cars, Customs, Projects, and also some parts cars. There is a plethora of Tri-Five Chevrolets, including many 1955 and 1956 Chevrolets. If you like Impalas from 1965-1970, we got them.

It seems that Mr. Jackson saved many 1973 to 1977 Chevrolet Chevelle/Malibu’s from the race tracks and there are many in this auction.

In Texas, they love their trucks and this collection hosts a huge amount of Chevrolet C-10 pickups and popular Square-Body trucks. The auction will be held on-site and also with on-line bidding available on the vehicles. For a large amount of the parts, bidders must be in person. Be on time! The best cars are starting right away! No Fords in this collection, it’s all GM! So, plan now to get your piece of the Jackson Collection auction on November 10th, 2018 at 9:30 AM. For more information, pictures, and inventory www.vanderbrinkauctions.com or 605-201-7005.

See you at the Auction!

www.vanderbrinkauctions.com

How much is it worth?

Find out in the 2019 Collector Car Price Guide.

Get your copy today!