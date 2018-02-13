MoPar or No Car!…The Alan Rietz Collection

By Yvette VenDerBrink They say the most expensive hobby starts with 98 cents, such is the case playing with Hot Wheels cars. Alan, like most of us, was taken in by the vibrant colors and the fun playing with them in the dirt. He couldn’t wait until he could have a a full-sized version of the pint-sized toy for himself. Fast forward, a 1970 Dodge Challenger in bright orange was his first car in high school and it set the hook for life. From then on, it was MoPar or no car!

Growing up on the plains of Northern South Dakota there were miles of roads that seemed to go on forever, the perfect place to foster Alan’s need for speed. Linda Rietz, his wife of over 30 years, remembers Alan was a football star that loved to drive fast. Linda was kind of a “nerd”, and it was a blind date that she met Alan. Linda stated, “Alan, was a quiet person, but when it came to the cars, they seemed to bring out his wild side and he loved horsepower.” The 1970 Dodge Challenger was a perfect match for his personality.

Alan went to college at Northern University for industrial arts but the family farmed called to him. He eventually started farming by Mansfield, South Dakota. Linda and Alan were married in 1985. Linda remembers that every chance Alan could buy a car he would. They spent their years going to car shows, swap meets, and buying cars in South Dakota. They loved to go to Midwest MoPars in the Park. Alan had his trusty pocket guides and was constantly on the hunt for parts. Alan absolutely hated to see a Dodge or Plymouth heading for a Demo Derby or Dirt Track and would rescue them under the guise of future projects.

There were some cars that Alan had on his “wish list.” Linda remembers when he tracked down a rare 1970 Road Runner convertible in Mellette, South Dakota. This rare 1 of 824 Road Runner was sitting behind the Chrysler dealership in Mellette, SD, which has long since been closed. The rare ivy green metallic, white top and interior, coded 383 V8 was the personal car of the owner and was in need of a motor. Linda remembers pulling the car 12 miles down Hwy. 281 to get it home. They put a 440 c.i.d.-V8 from a cop car into the engine bay. The fast Road Runner ended up driving Linda to work each day.

Alan was fortunate enough to keep his high school cars, the 1970 Dodge Challenger and 1970 Plymouth Cuda. He also fulfilled another goal to buy a 1970 Dodge Super Bee 440- 6 pack car. Linda said Alan loved that car as it was a screamer. They took it to area shows and road trips.

Alan made a habit of car hunting with his Buddy Doug Rush and brought home many parts and projects. Linda always wondered what he would do with all the cars. She didn’t mind him buying them, as long as the bills were paid. She actually encouraged the hobby, as it made him happy and they always had great times in the cars.

I asked Linda if he sold anything. “He never would sell anything, but he would trade with someone. If he knew that you were going to cut something up, he wouldn’t trade with you. But if you were going to restore it, then he would. People would stop all the time and ask to buy cars and parts, but unless he knew you, the answer was always ‘No’.”

There are a few Corvettes and later model Imperials in the collection. Linda said these weren’t added till it got harder to buy his MoPars.

About 3 years ago, he lost his car buddy Doug, and Alan slowed down on the buying. Alan kept farming the family farm and working in his shop. Linda always wondered if his cars were a big deal or worth anything. Alan always said that it wasn’t junk and there were many valuable and desirable cars and parts.

Tragically, one day Alan went out to the shop, as usual, but didn’t come back in the house. There was an accident and he was found dead in his shop. This tragic loss led the family to wonder what to do with all Alan’s cars, parts, and guns. The family farm was rented out and his family wondered what to do with his collections. The family called VanDerBrink Auctions, LLC, after some recommendations from friends. The collection of MoPars was impressive and included: Road Runners, Cudas, a Super Bee, Satellites, Furys, Chargers, Power Wagons, Aspens, and hundreds of rare parts.

When entering the farm I could tell this was going to be special. Cars were everywhere and in every building. You could tell that he was a true collector, the farm machinery was outside and the cars were inside the sheds. So the work started on getting things ready for a series of auctions of the Rietz collection. The preliminary listing is posted on www.vanderbrinkauctions.com and will be updated as new additions are documented.

