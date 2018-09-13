The Del Beyer Collection Auction September 29

Del Beyer grew up on a farm in Wisconsin and dreamed of the day when he could build a life of his own. Del’s dad died when he was young so he had to step up and help out his mom. He always had an eye for fabulous cars and tractors; he enjoyed the mechanics and design of them. Del went into the Army and later married. Eventually he started his family and also started a construction company. Soon success and children came his way and the growing business allowed him to enjoy his life long dream of owning some of those fabulous cars that he saw as a kid.

Mr. Beyer idolized Henry Leland for his work ethic and the creation of the Cadillac brand. He lived by his motto, “ Best way we can.” Del could be heard telling his kids, “Do it right, or don’t do it at all.” This proved him well in the business world.

Del made a habit of buying out parts from dealerships and auto shops that were closing. This would give him a supply of parts for his projects. Lincolns were a favorite of Mr. Beyer and especially the V12s. Mrs. Beyer tolerated the hobby and eventually the kids got involved too. They enjoyed helping and learning from their dad. Many of the cars that Del bought came from local estates of friends within 100 miles of his home. Del’s family farm life was evident by the antique tractors that are part of the collection. His family still owns the farm. The collection has earlier John Deere, Case, along with some construction equipment.

Mr. Beyer also became involved in developing the Auto Museum in Hartford, Wisconsin and the family still has cars in the museum. His children are keeping some of the cars they grew up with; the remainder will be auctioned off.

The family has decided to help their mother with estate planning and offer up the remaining pieces of Del’s collection. The collection hosts many vintage porcelains and painted tin signs related to automotive, gas and oil. There is an assortment of unique collector vehicles from a 1959 Messerschmitt KR-200 Bubble Top to a 1922 Packard Series 126 Single Six Touring Car. A pair of 1967 Lincolns with less than 11,000 miles and a 1961 Nash Metropolitan with less than 4,000 are a few features of the auction. The collection has an assortment of parts from early cars and tractors.

VanDerBrink Auctions, LLC will sell the collection on the farm South of Hartford, Wisc. On Sept. 29, 2018 starting at 9:30AM with the signs and other collectibles; moving onto the collector cars, antique tractors; finishing with parts. If bidders can’t attend the auction, they can bid on cars, signs, and tractors, online through the catalog. Everything will be sold “No Reserve.” For more information check www.vanderbrinkauctions.com . See you at the auction in Hartford, Wisc. For fun fellowship, and a great collection. Call 605-201-7005 or www.vanderbrinkauctions.com for more info.

