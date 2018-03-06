Car of the Week

Each week Old Cars Weekly will be featuring a Car of the Week for you to enjoy. This new e-mail newsletter will arrive in your email inbox every Sunday morning. If there is a particular car that you would like to see featured in the Old Cars Weekly Car of the Week e-mail newsletter, please let us know by sending an e-mail to oldcars@krause.com

Car of the Week: 1968 Excalibur Series I

By: | Comments 0

Industrial designer Brooks Stevens, who was associated with Studebaker during its last years at South Bend, Ind., conceived the idea of building a modern car in the image of a sports classic of the past. The result was the Excalibur.

Car of the Week: 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air

By: | Comments 0

I purchased this 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air two-door hardtop new at Gene Jantzen Chevrolet in St. Louis, Mo., and it’s one of few — perhaps 12 — built specifically in the General Motors St. Louis plant for demonstration at dealers in the St. Louis area.

Car of the Week: 1949 Packard Eight

By: | Comments 0

Ken Ruminer had watched the huge, black 1949 Packard slowly decaying for years. The stately machine slowly sank into the earth, and even though he wasn’t a “car guy” involved in the collector vehicle hobby, seeing the Packard being so neglected broke his heart.

Car of the Week: 1978 Pontiac Trans Am

By: | Comments 0

Gary Miller decided to give himself a do-over when it came to buying a new Trans Am. And for the past 40 years, the Manitowoc, Wis., resident has been trying to make amends with himself for his first foray into T/A. ownership.

Car of the Week: 1947-49 Playboy

By: | Comments 1

Lou Horowitz’s grandson David Kaplan is certainly doing his part to make sure his grandfather’s vision and efforts are not forgotten, however. He has become an expert on the history of Playboy cars and owns five of them.

Car of the Week: 1958 Skylark II XP-75 Concept

By: | Comments 1

As the 1950s were coming to a close, General Motors embarked upon designing an unusual Buick two-passenger car based upon the styling of what became the 1959 Buick. Labeled initially as XP-75, the two cars which were ultimately built for GM by Pininfarina were formally named, “Skylark III.”