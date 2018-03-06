Car of the Week: 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air
I purchased this 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air two-door hardtop new at Gene Jantzen Chevrolet in St. Louis, Mo., and it’s one of few — perhaps 12 — built specifically in the General Motors St. Louis plant for demonstration at dealers in the St. Louis area.
Car of the Week: 1969 Jeep Gladiator
It seems that the Gladiator played second fiddle to the Wagoneer. Like the SUV, the Gladiator came out in the fall of 1962 as a 1963 model.
Car of the Week: 1949 Packard Eight
Ken Ruminer had watched the huge, black 1949 Packard slowly decaying for years. The stately machine slowly sank into the earth, and even though he wasn’t a “car guy” involved in the collector vehicle hobby, seeing the Packard being so neglected broke his heart.
Car of the Week: 1952 Ford Victoria
Ford’s advertising for its new 1952 cars proudly proclaimed “Ford’s first with the newest!”
Car of the Week: 1966 Studebaker Commander
If Isidor Pavlik didn’t insist on always wearing hats, Harland Tegen and his cherished 1966 Studebaker Commander almost certainly would have never crossed paths.
Car of the Week: 1978 Pontiac Trans Am
Gary Miller decided to give himself a do-over when it came to buying a new Trans Am. And for the past 40 years, the Manitowoc, Wis., resident has been trying to make amends with himself for his first foray into T/A. ownership.
Car of the Week: 1977 Pontiac Grand Prix
Michael Ford has more appreciation for his dad’s good judgment today because he still owns and loves the car that he bought instead of a Corvette — a beautiful 1977 Pontiac Grand Prix.
Car of the Week: 1947-49 Playboy
Lou Horowitz’s grandson David Kaplan is certainly doing his part to make sure his grandfather’s vision and efforts are not forgotten, however. He has become an expert on the history of Playboy cars and owns five of them.
Car of the Week: 1958 Skylark II XP-75 Concept
As the 1950s were coming to a close, General Motors embarked upon designing an unusual Buick two-passenger car based upon the styling of what became the 1959 Buick. Labeled initially as XP-75, the two cars which were ultimately built for GM by Pininfarina were formally named, “Skylark III.”