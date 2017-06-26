Car of the Week: 1947 Dodge sedan

By Jerry Davis

Concord, N.C.

A few years ago I was looking for a 1947 model Chrysler product with suicide doors, as I was born in 1947, and wanted a “birth” year collector. I found an all-original Dodge on Ebay, located in N.Y. I was concerned about rust, but the seller very wisely added his phone number. A few calls and more photos of the underside while on a lift, and I was sold! We made a deal, and the car was brought down on a trailer.

When it arrived, I was even more pleased/excited/amazed than I could have ever imagined. Some of the original items that caused excitement: Inside the glove box, attached to the backside of the clock were the original instructions on how to set the clock. Under the dash, hanging off the bottom of the radio, was the original tag about the radio. The original seat covers/door panels/headliner and so on just made it more special to me. When It arrived, the odometer showed slightly over 100,000 miles. The engine purrs like a kitten! The fluid drive transmission works perfectly. The paint has several areas of fading/chips/touched up, etc., but, for the most part, entirely original. The dash and steering wheel are amazingly beautiful and unharmed after 70 years.

I was able to contact Chrysler Historical and obtain copies of the build and broadcast sheet. And, four years ago at the AACA regional in Charlotte, the car received the Historic Preservation of Original Features award/certification.

Now I take it to local cruise-ins, and just fun rides in the country. It is a pleasure to drive and always gets waves and “thumbs-up” from folks.



