1955-Nomad1

1955BelAir
September 4, 2017 at 7:00 am
Yes, I recognize this vehicle. It was sold from under me by James Mays in Atlanta. The vehicle was from my mothers home town Palmetto Ga, I was interested it the vehicle because of it’s close relationship of my deceased mother and the cherishable love that I have for the “1955 Chevrolet” . The vehicle that my father always told us stories about when we were kids of how they hot-rodded and how plentiful they were back then. I put a deposit down on the vehicle and was told that I could pay on it weekly due to my financial situation on the birth and displacement of my twins needs. I kept the purchase a secret from my father, because the plan was to have the car restored and presented to him at Christmas in memory of my mother. Having a part of her memories when and where they dated with him and enjoy it on the weekends was my thoughts. Congratulations on the beautiful restoration. And hopefully I will get a chance to see it some day in the future. Best Regards…..
You must be logged in to post a comment.
1955BelAir
September 4, 2017 at 7:00 am
Yes, I recognize this vehicle. It was sold from under me by James Mays in Atlanta. The vehicle was from my mothers home town Palmetto Ga, I was interested it the vehicle because of it’s close relationship of my deceased mother and the cherishable love that I have for the “1955 Chevrolet” . The vehicle that my father always told us stories about when we were kids of how they hot-rodded and how plentiful they were back then. I put a deposit down on the vehicle and was told that I could pay on it weekly due to my financial situation on the birth and displacement of my twins needs. I kept the purchase a secret from my father, because the plan was to have the car restored and presented to him at Christmas in memory of my mother. Having a part of her memories when and where they dated with him and enjoy it on the weekends was my thoughts. Congratulations on the beautiful restoration. And hopefully I will get a chance to see it some day in the future. Best Regards…..