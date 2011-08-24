Duesenberg, Ferrari make Pebble Beach history

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Gooding & Company, the official auction house of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, sold more than $78 million in collector cars at its Pebble Beach Auctions on Aug. 20-21. A two-day sale of unprecedented results, Gooding & Company achieved a $13.6 million increase from last year with 19 world records.

The king of the Pebble Beach Auction Week was crowned on Saturday night when Gooding & Company sold the iconic 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Prototype for an extraordinary $16.39 million, commanding the new worldwide record for a car sold at auction. Then on Sunday evening after the Concours d’Elegance when the sensational Whittell Coupe, a bespoke 1931 Duesenberg Model J, sold for $10.34 million, a new world record was established for a Duesenberg as well as an American car sold at auction.

“Overall our Pebble Beach Auctions this year were sensational, but the ultimate moments for me were when we broke through two major world records with the Ferrari Testa Rossa Prototype and the Whittell Coupe,” says President and founder David Gooding. “The outstanding $78 million sale proves that the collector car market is alive and well, with considerable strength at the top.”

Joining Saturday’s star Testa Rossa, other auction highlights include the sale of the 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider at $3.355 million, the record-breaking $2.585 million sale of the Shelby Cobra 289 Factory Team Car and the sale of Bentley’s oldest surviving production car, Chassis 3, the 1921 Bentley 3 Litre that sold for an impressive $962,500.

Gooding & Company’s Sunday auction realized more stellar results with the record-breaking $143,000 very Funsale of Sheryl Crow’s 1959 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL benefitting the Joplin Schools Recod. The crowd attending enjoyed a special appearance by Sheryl Crow, who rode in the car as it was presented on stage, showing her full support by including the last limited-edition Sheryl Crow Signature Artists Gibson guitar, concert tickets and a photo opportunity with the new owner.

Sunday auction highlights include the exceptional record-breaking 1927 Mercedes-Benz S-Type Sportwagen at $5.04 million, the 1956 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Pinin Farina Series II Coupe at $2.97 million, and an original “barn-find” 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy at $1.54 million.

Gooding & Company’s top 15 results from both Saturday and Sunday auctions are as follows:

1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa at $16,390,000 (lot 18)

1931 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Coupe at $10,340,000 (lot 123)

1927 Mercedes-Benz S-Type 26/180 Sportwagen at $5,040,000 (lot 119)

1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider at $3,355,000 (lot 13)

1956 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Pinin Farina Series II Coupe at $2,970,000 (lot 135)

1963 Shelby Cobra 289 Factory Team Car at $2,585,000 (lot 55)

1953 Ferrari 375 America Coupe at $2,200,000 (lot 47)

1953 Siata 208 S Spider at $1,567,500 (lot 121)

1932 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport Spider at $1,540,000 (lot 110)

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy at $1,540,000 (lot 113)

1932 Duesenberg Model J Dual Cowl Phaeton at $1,540,000 (lot 140)

1964 Porsche 904 Carrera GTS at $1,210,000 (lot 34)

1954 Fiat 8V Zagato Elaborata at $1,127,500 (lot 127)

1972 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spider at $1,025,000 (lot 45)

1956 Ferrari 275 GTB at $1,001,000 (lot 16)

Gooding & Company achieved 19 outstanding world records over the weekend, listed as follows:

The 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Prototype (lot 18) at $16,390,000, a world record for a car sold at auction.

The 1931 “Whittell Coupe” Duesenberg Model J (lot 123) at $10,340,000, a world record for a Duesenberg at auction.

The 1927 Mercedes-Benz S-Type 26/180 Sportwagen (lot 119) at $5,040,000, a world record for an S-Type at auction.

The 1956 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Pinin Farina Series II (lot 135) at $2,970,000, a world record for a 410 Superamerica at auction.

The 1963 Shelby Cobra 289 Factory Team Car (lot 55) at $2,585,000, a world record for a Shelby 289 Cobra at auction.

The 1953 Ferrari 375 America Coupe (lot 47) at $2,200,000, a world record for a 375 America at auction.

The 1953 Siata 208 S Spider (lot 121) at $1,567,500, a world record for a Siata at auction.

The 1964 Porsche 904 Carrera GTS (lot 34) at $1,210,000, a world record for a 904 Carrera GTS at auction.

The 1956 Ferrari 195 Inter Berlinetta (lot 26) at $990,000, a world record for a 195 Inter at auction.

The 1959 Fiat Tipo 682/RN-2 Transporter (lot 51) at $990,000, a world record for any transporter at auction.

The 1960 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (lot 154) at $962,500, a world record for a 300 SL Roadster at auction.

The 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO (lot 39) at $748,000, a world record for a 288 GTO at auction.

The 1953 Cunningham C-3 Continental Coupe (lot 15) at $539,000, a world record for a C-3 at auction.

The 1961 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Speciale (lot 28) at $209,000, a world record for a Giulietta Sprint Speciale at auction.

The 1931 Brough Superior SS80 (lot 133) at $176,000, a world record for an SS80 at auction.

The 1971 Porsche 911 E Coupe (lot 151) at $165,000, a record for a 911 E Coupe at A world auction.

The 1960 Maserati 3500 GT (lot 130) at $148,500, a world record for a 3500 GT at auction.

The 1959 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL (lot 107) at $143,000, a world record for a 190 SL at auction.

The 1967 Mercedes-Benz 250 SL (lot 37) at $126,500, a world record for a 250 SL at auction.

