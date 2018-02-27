Malaise Daze Show to Exhibit Nearly Forgotten Cars of the 1970s-’90s EL SEGUNDO, Calif._ At the Automobile Driving Museum on Saturday, April 28, Los Angeles-area car enthusiasts will be treated to the Malaise Daze LA Show. Hosted by Bryan Davis and Chuck Sherman of Malaise Motors, the Malaise Daze Car Show...
PALM HARBOR, Fla. _ The Cigar City Concours will hold its inaugural event Nov. 10-1, 2018, on the grounds of the Innisbrook Golf and Spa Resort. The theme for this first year event is “The Transformation of Transportation” and it will honor, as “Marks of Distinction”, Lincolns, including Zephyrs and Continentals, from...
SEASIDE, Calif. – What started as the anti-concours has transformed into a major event on the Monterey Car Week schedule. When Jay Leno and Wayne Carini regularly attend a happening, you know that it has arrived. This year’s Concours d’Lemons, a celebration of the wild, the weird and the wacky, will defile...
Lexington, KY — A 1933 Delage D8S Coupe Roadster by DeVillars was named Best of Show at the 14th annual Keeneland Concours d’Elegance at the historic Keeneland Race Course. The show field featured two classes of this year’s featured marques, Rolls-Royce and Bentley, and classes of horse-drawn carriages and cars of the types featured in...
The 2017 Iola Car Show will rev up visitors’ adrenaline by spotlighting all the street Trans-Am pony cars that were built for Sports Car Club of America series racing: The Ford Mustang Boss 302; Chevrolet Camaro Z/28; Pontiac Trans-Am; Mercury Cougar Eliminator 302; Plymouth AAR ’Cuda; Dodge Challenger T/A; and AMC...
IOLA, Wis. _ The Firebird and Camaro weren’t just an answer to the Ford Mustang, they were an answer to General Motors’ fans prayers. They’ll also be the focus of the 2017 Iola Car Show, to be held from July 6-8 in Iola, Wis. Up to the creation of the Camaro...
IOLA, Wis._ Wisconsin’s Iola Car Show has a long tradition of honoring some of the oldest vehicles in the industry. With the inclusion of “Second Generation Collector Vehicles,” or Neo-Classics, 2017 will be no exception. “When Guy Carpenter approached us with his hopes to see this class of vehicles...
IOLA, Wis. _ The Super Saturday Give Away has fast become a fan favorite of the Iola Car Show in recent years. This year attendees are invited to register for the free raffle-style drawings throughout the days of the show. For the third consecutive year, the give-away will be headlined...
Suwanee, Ga. – Omix-ADA announced it will hold its Second Annual Jeep Heritage Expo at its company headquarters in Suwanee, GA on Saturday, June 3, 2017. Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, Omix-ADA will once again open up its doors to the public, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at...
Iola, WI – Fifty years ago marked GM’s entry into the sports car marketplace with the introduction of the Chevy Camaro. A direct response to the popular Ford Mustang, the advent of the Camaro sparked perhaps the most notable and significant automotive rivalry of the century. “The Camaro introduced high-end style, options...