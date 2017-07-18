1933 Delage awarded Best of Show at 2017 Keeneland Concours d’Elegance

Lexington, KY — A 1933 Delage D8S Coupe Roadster by DeVillars was named Best of Show at the 14th annual Keeneland Concours d’Elegance at the historic Keeneland Race Course.

The show field featured two classes of this year’s featured marques, Rolls-Royce and Bentley, and classes of horse-drawn carriages and cars of the types featured in the “Fast and Furious” film franchise. The cars on display ranged from a 1928 Graham-Paige 610 to a 2017 Acura NSX.

“We had another stunning field of collector cars, motorcycles and carriages from across the country, many of which you won’t get to see any where else,” said Tom Jones, co-chair of the Concours. “The event just keeps getting better, and we’re thrilled that so many people came out to share the day with us at Keeneland.”

The Judge’s Choice Award went to a 1935 Delahaye M-135/Figoni Competition Coupe. A 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Cabriolet “A” won the People’s Choice Award, and a 1968 Shelby GT-500 KR was named Children’s Choice winner.

The 1933 Delage D8S Coupe Roadster by DeVillars was presented by the Patterson Collection of Louisville. This car is one of only 99 D8S chassis built by Delage, and de Villars only built about 25 bodies a year. This car was considered a collaboration between the two companies as a showcase vehicle for their capabilities. It is powered by a 145 hp 4.0 liter V8.

For the full list of class winners, visit the Keeneland Concours Winners List.

BMW will be the featured marque for next year’s Keeneland Concours d’Elegance, July 19-22, 2018.