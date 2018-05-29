AACA Annual Grand National Meet & Car Show June 2nd

More Than 500 Antique Cars to Invade Greensburg, PA

Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Annual Grand National Meet & Car Show

Come stroll among the more than 500 antique automobiles that will be on display. Only the best-of-the-best can compete in this meet – every car you see has been shown at multiple AACA meets and won multiple awards including their Senior Award. You will see a 1908 Sears J Runabout, 1976 Citicar Electric coupe, 1910 Harley-Davidson C motorcycle, 1948 Whizzer Pacemaker motorbike and 1928 Auburn Boattail Speedster. Don’t miss the 1930 Marquette X351 Phaeton, 1936 Hudson Terraplane Panel Delivery truck, 1929 Riley Ardent Alligator race car, 1965 Lotus Super 7 Roadster, 1974 Alfa Romeo Spider, 1967 Opel Kadett coupe, 1954 Kaiser-Darrin Roadster, 1973 Mohs Safarikar convertible and 1976 Checker Taxi. You will also find 11 Packards, 15 Studebakers, 20 Cadillacs and 28 Corvettes competing, among others. This show has a huge variety of cars, trucks and motorcycles, so there’s something for everyone’s taste.

The AACA is the world’s largest and oldest antique car club with over 60,000 members and almost 400 local Regions and Chapters across the U.S. and 51 other countries. Each year, 15-20 National Meets and Tours are hosted by the nonprofit. This National event is hosted by the local Western Pennsylvania Region AACA.

This show is FREE to the public (must be an AACA member to show a car) and kid-friendly – there’s even a youth judging program at noon!

INFO:

For more information on AACA, judging guidelines, National Awards or National Meets and Tours, visit www.aaca.org. Club membership is only $40 a year and includes our award-winning magazine, Antique Automobile.

The AACA, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, has served as the country’s premier resource for the collectible vehicle community since its formation in 1935. Through its national office, publications, online forums, Library and membership, the Club has assisted countless individuals, historians and collectors, along with other libraries and museums, in the quest to preserve and enjoy the antique automobile experience.