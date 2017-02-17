Automotive movie screenings at Amelia Island

Amelia Island, FL – The Amelia Motoring Film Exhibition will host a selection of high-octane automotive films featuring Adam Carolla’s The 24 Hour War, The Red Grifo and Climb Dance on Thursday evening March 9 to rev-up the Concours weekend.

The 24-Hour War showcases the famous battle between automotive giants Ferrari and Ford as they went head-to-head in the 1960’s on racing’s biggest stage – Le Mans. The Red Grifo finds a home amongst the well documented show field at Amelia by chronicling the journey of one man to reconnect with his late father through their shared passion for a rare Italian touring car that boasts the signatures of Bizzarrini and Giugiaro. Sprinkle in Peugeot’s epic short film Climb Dance, a riveting ride to the top of Pikes Peak in the late 80s, and auto aficionados and film buffs alike are sure to walk away from the theater with a smile.

The special one-night event will take place Thursday March 9th from 6:00 to 9:30 PM in the historic district of Amelia Island. The evening kicks off with a 1-hour welcome reception offering complimentary hors d’oeuvres and cash bar before the films take center stage. Held at the Amelia Community Theatre 207 Cedar Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at AmeliaMotoringFilmExhibition. com

Movie trailers and film summaries at AmeliaMotoringFilmExhibition. com

About the Amelia Motoring Film Exhibition:

AMFE is an organic prequel to the Amelia Concours weekend and provides attendees, participants, and sponsors a unique opportunity to express and connect with their passion for automotive culture. AMFE captures that unmistakable spirit of the motoring community and showcases it on the big screen.