Chicago Classic Auto Show postponed until 2019

By: |

Rosemont, IL – LeftField Media, presenters of the Chicago Classic Auto Show, announced that the inaugural Chicago show has been delayed until 2019.

“We are very committed to bringing a world-class classic car show to the Chicago area,” said Mike Carlucci, Senior Vice President of The Classic Auto Show.  “While we had a tremendously favorable response from Chicago-area collectors and enthusiasts, we determined that postponing the show would give our commercial vendors more time to plan for this event.” 

The 2019 show will be held September 14-15 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Individuals who have purchased tickets to the show, which was scheduled to take place Sept. 8-9, will receive a refund.

 

For more information, visit www.theclassicautoshow.com/Chicago/

About the Classic Auto Show
The Classic Auto Show events are presented by LeftField Media, a division of Clarion Events. Clarion Events Global Auto Portfolio produces events in the U.K., South Africa and U.S. including The Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show, Race Retro, Classic Car and Restoration Show, among others. LeftField Media is a boutique events company focused on developing face-to-face events in a range of communities rooted in contemporary culture and shared passion.
For more information, visit the Classic Auto Show’s website at https://www.theclassicautoshow.com/ or email info@TheClassicAutoShow.com .

COMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.