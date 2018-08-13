Chicago Classic Auto Show postponed until 2019

Rosemont, IL – LeftField Media, presenters of the Chicago Classic Auto Show, announced that the inaugural Chicago show has been delayed until 2019.

“We are very committed to bringing a world-class classic car show to the Chicago area,” said Mike Carlucci, Senior Vice President of The Classic Auto Show. “While we had a tremendously favorable response from Chicago-area collectors and enthusiasts, we determined that postponing the show would give our commercial vendors more time to plan for this event.”

The 2019 show will be held September 14-15 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Individuals who have purchased tickets to the show, which was scheduled to take place Sept. 8-9, will receive a refund.

For more information, visit www.theclassicautoshow.com/Chicago/