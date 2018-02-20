The inaugural Cigar City Concours d’Elegance Nov. 10-11

The Cigar City Concours will hold its inaugural event November 10 & 11, 2018, on the grounds of the Innisbrook Golf and Spa Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.

The theme for this first year event is The Transformation of Transportation, and it will honor, as “Marks of Distinction”, Lincolns, including Zephyrs and Continentals, from Leland to the 1971 Mark III.

Saturday will be the Cars and Cigars event featuring exotic sports and luxury automobiles (classic and contemporary). Saturday evening is our meet and greet “Come as Your Car” reception for Concours participants, judges, sponsors, etc. Sunday will be the Concours d’Elegance field show featuring antique, classic and special interest motorcars spanning over a century of automotive progress.

A featured Special Class will be Period Correct Hot Rods from 1932 to 1955 and Muscle Cars from 1955 to 1970.

There is no entrance fee for the Cars & Cigars, or the Concours d’Elegance field show vehicles, however, you must submit a vehicle display request with your vehicle information and photos of your vehicle on the website for approval not later than September 10, 2018 for approval. Please visit www.CigarCityConcours.com, and see our pages on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

18501 Council Crest Dr.

Odessa, FL 33556

Hours: 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM

Monday – Friday

Contact:

Vic Piano: 813-792-8028, vicpiano@cigarcityconcours.com

Gregory Malecki: 727-916-7244, gregorymalecki@cigarcityconcours.com