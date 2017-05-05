2017 Iola Car Show welcomes Camaro and Firebird

The Firebird and Camaro weren’t just an answer to the Ford Mustang, they were an answer to General Motors’ fans prayers. They’ll also be the focus of the 2017 Iola Car Show, to be held from July 6-8 in Iola, Wis.

Up to the creation of the Camaro and Firebird for the 1967 model year, GM performance enthusiasts went with the mid-size Chevelles and GTOs or full-size, big-block machines packaged with high-strength goodies. For anything smaller than a GTO or Chevelle SS, there was the unorthodox Tempest LeMans and the Corvair. With all these offerings, the Ford Mustang still left GM lovers wishing for a direct pony car competitor of their own.

Upon the highly successful debut of the Mustang, GM knew it needed to go nose to nose with Ford. It all but abandoned the innovative, European-influenced air-cooled six-cylinder Corvair (it had already dropped the unique transaxled Tempest models with their tilted four-cylinders). When breeding its own pony car, GM went with straight-six and V-8 engines in a conventional chassis layout for their new compact two-doors. To combat the Mustang’s aggressive, muscular styling, GM adopted swoopy shapes on a long-hood, short-deck profile made popular by the Mustang.

GM’s Mustang fighters debuted for the 1967 model year as the Pontiac Firebird and the Chevrolet Camaro, and they were a hit. A total of 220,906 Camaro coupes and convertibles were built for model year 1967 while 82,560 Firebird coupes and convertibles were built for the same period. For comparison, 61,658 first-generation Tempests were built for 1963, the final year of the first-generation model. During the 1966 model year, the last period before the Camaro debuted, Chevrolet sold 103,743 Corvairs of all body styles.

Like Mustangs, Camaros and Firebirds could be built from mild to wild. Engines ranged from six-cylinders to big-block V-8s, and Camaros and Firebirds could be dressed on the outside with wild paint schemes and racing stripes or earth tones and poverty caps.

By the time the 1970 model year rolled around, Camaro and Firebird introduced a completely new look that exaggerated the long hood, short deck of the originals. The side rear quarter windows were eliminated as the rear roof and profile took on a fastback shape that would last through the car’s 1982 and 1993 restyles, although each time the Camaro and Firebird became more aerodynamic.

Throughout their lives, the Camaro and Firebird retained a heavy performance image, but always with V-6 engine options that not only made the cars more affordable, but also made them economical. These six-cylinder and V-8 engine options lasted right through to the 2002 model year, when the Camaro and Firebird ceased production due to diminishing sales.

Throughout their runs, and even after production stopped, the Camaro and Firebird remained popular across the hobby and beyond. From the moment GM announced the end of production, hobbyists bemoaned the absence of new Camaro and Firebid models. When Pontiac production ceased altogether in January 2010, there was no hope of a new Firebird ever being produced by General Motors again. But all was not lost.

In 2006, when the writing was already on the wall for Pontiac, General Motors displayed a concept car that brought the original 1967-1969 era of Camaro design into the 21st Century. By 2010, a new Camaro that closely resembled the concept was back on new-car showrooms. Its popularity took off with V-6 and V-8 engine options again offered and production generally around the 80,000-mark each model year since its reintroduction.

Although Pontiac is dead and gone, several aftermarket companies have built components to badge-engineer Firebirds from fifth-generation (2010-2015) Camaros. It shows that there remains strong interest in not only the Camaro, but also its brother in arms, the Firebird.

Camaro and Firebird owners are invited to celebrate the interest in their cars at the 2017 Iola Car Show by pre-registering their car; fans of GM’s pony cars are invited to come see what is expected to be a gigantic display of these hot cars.

