New ‘Malaise Era’ Car Show Coming to Automobile Driving Museum

Malaise Daze Show to Exhibit Nearly Forgotten Cars of the 1970s-’90s

El Segundo, Calif._ ​At the Automobile Driving Museum on Saturday, April 28, Los Angeles-area car enthusiasts will be treated to the Malaise Daze LA Show, the most unusual car show the region has ever seen.

Hosted by Bryan Davis and Chuck Sherman of Malaise Motors, the Malaise Daze Car Show will feature 1972-1995 model-year vehicles: cars made during the notorious “malaise” era of auto manufacturing.

These are not the shiny, pretty hot rods of the prewar era or the chrome-laden cars of the 1950s and ’60s. These “malaise” cars tell the amazing story of how manufacturers coped with the burden of meeting new restrictions, fuel shortages and an ever-changing market from the early 1970s to the mid 1990s. They’re also a lot of fun.

In recent years, Malaise Era autos have found a devoted, almost cult-like following. In its short history, the Malaise Motors Facebook page has gained 6,200 members from around the world who post photos of their own Malaise cars as well as those spotted in the wild.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 28, these fans will get together at the Automobile Driving Museum to show off their vehicles while enjoying a unique gathering of the best cars from the malaise era. Mint examples, barn finds, rolling restorations, heavily modified and completely stock cars are all welcome. Period attire is encouraged.

Admission to the event is free. Those who want to submit their vehicle can pay $16 to organizers at: https://malaisemotors.com/product/malaise-motors-car-show-vehicle-entry-fee/

According to Davis, any vehicle from the specified time period is welcome and sure to find some enthusiastic fans. “The cars of this era are ‘Malaise’ in name only. It’s time they had a show that gives them the acknowledgement they deserve,” he said.

For more information, contact Bryan Davis at 559-347-8153.

About Malaise Motors: Dedicated to the history, design, manufacture and “roadability” of the unloved cars of the Malaise Era, MalaiseMotors.com was founded by Bryan Davis and Chuck Sherman, who love all cars.

610 LaAirport St.

El Segundo CA, 90245