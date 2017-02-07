New Motorama to celebrate 50th anniversary of the Camaro

Green Bay, WI – The Chevrolet Camaro, long celebrated as one of the “coolest” cars ever produced, will take center stage at the third annual NEW MOTORAMA March 31 thru April 2 at Shopko Hall and the Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena in Green Bay.

2017 marks the 50th anniversary of the muscle car, and several Camaros spanning five decades will be on display at the three day show. For this year’s show an additional 5,000 square footage has been added in an annex room to the Resch Center, where several motorcycles will be on display.

2017 also marks the 100 anniversary of the “tow truck” and there will be a handful of wreckers from many different eras on display. Also returning again will be Ryan Evans from the popular History channel television show “Counting Cars.”

“This is not only a car show, it’s an enthusiasts show,” said show organizer Rick Paulick. “It covers everything from show cars to race tracks, over 60 manufacturers, racing heroes and legends, local vendors, pinstripe and metal shaping artists, we have something for everyone.”

World renowned air brush artists Rob Churchill will be in the house. Churchill is famous for skulls, Maltese Crosses, and is a popular draw at major bike rallies such as Sturgis, South Dakota and Daytona Beach, Florida.

“We have one of the best kids metal stamping events in the Country, this year kids can stamp out and build a 1968 Corvette out of aluminum,” explained Paulick. “Kids can also see a very special attraction, “Mater” from the movie Cars, and the Moose Club will be on hand Saturday with their Child I.D. program which is one of the best in the Country. We also will have a special motorcycle display and with the celebrating of the 50 year anniversary of the Camaro – this is a great event for the entire family. We expect more than 10,000 people through the doors for this show.”

Local motorsports author Joe Verdegan will have book signings all three days for his copies of “Wisconsin International Raceway – Where The Big Ones Run” and “Life In The Past Lane – a history of stock car racing in Northeast Wisconsin from 1950 through 1980.”

According to Paulick more than 200 vendors, bikes, boats, show cars and other motorized vehicles will be on display during the three day event.

The hours for the show will be Friday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the show you can contact Paulick at newmotorama@gmail.com. The website is www.newmotorama.com. The New Motorama 2017 will be held at Shopko Hall – 1901 S. Oneida Street, Green Bay, WI 54304. Look for them on Facebook – the Facebook search is Northeast Wisconsin Motorama.