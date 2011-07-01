Alabama

BARBER VINTAGE MOTORSPORTS MUSEUM: Home to the world’s best motorcycle collection, the museum now has over 1200 vintage and modern motorcycles and racecars and the largest collection of Lotus cars as well as other significant makes. The collection is the largest of its kind in the world. There are approximately 750 of the 1300 motorcycles on display at any given time. These bikes range from 1902 to current-year production. The common street bikes represented, as well as rare one-off Gran Prix race machinery. The Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum is located at the 740 acre Barber Motorsports Park that includes a world class 2.38 mile racetrack. Open Daily. Admission fee. 6030 Barber Motorsports Parkway, Leeds, AL 35094, 205-699-7275, www.barbermuseum.org. Follow us on twitter: @barbermuseum or Like on Facebook: www.facebook.com/barbermuseum

INTERNATIONAL MOTORSPORTS HALL OF FAME: Situated near the Talladega Superspeedway, this complex has three exhibit halls, the Motorsports Hall of Fame and the McCaig-Wellborn Motorsports Research Library, which has an expansive collection of motorsports information. The hall of fame’s 2008 inductees are Art Arfons, Robert “Red” Byron, Bill “Grumpy” Jenkins, Frank Kurtis, Everett “Cotton” Owens, and Ralph Seagraves. Tours of the motor speedway are available. Open daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission fee. Speedway Boulevard, exit 168 on Interstate 20 from Birmingham or exit 173 from Atlanta. Talladega, Ala. 35161. (256) 362-5002. www.motorsportshalloffame.com



MERCEDES-BENZ USA: The visitor center at the German automaker’s only American plant tells the history of Daimler-Benz. Open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free. Call for factory tour reservations. 1 Mercedes Drive, Tuscaloosa, Ala. 35490. (888) 286-8762. www.mbusi.com

Alaska

MUSEUM OF ALASKA TRANSPORTATION AND INDUSTRY: Displays of transportation used to explore and develop Alaska. Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 1 to Sept. 30. Admission fee. Mile 47, Parks Highway, 3800 West Museum Drive, Wasilla, Alaska 99687. (907) 376-1211. www.museumofalaska.org



FOUNTAINHEAD ANTIQUE AUTO MUSEUM: Features over 70 prewar cars, including rare gems like a 1906 Compound, 1899 Hertel, 1920 Argonne and 1921 Heine-Velox. Original Alaska cars, historic photographs and archival videos illustrate the unique challenges faced by the state’s first motorists. Almost 50 vintage fashion exhibits are displayed alongside the cars. Each summer evening one of the cars is driven around the Wedgewood Resort grounds. Open daily in the summer and on Sundays during the winter (check website for hours). Admission fee. 230 Wedgewood Drive, Fairbanks, AK 99701. (907) 450-2100; www.fountainheadhotels.com

Arizona

FRANKLIN MUSEUM: A museum devoted to preserving the history of the H. H. Franklin Manufacturing Company, with 22 restored Franklins. Open Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. mid-October to Memorial Day. Donation requested. 1405 East Kleindale Road, Tucson, Ariz. 85719. (520) 326-8038. www.franklinmuseum.org



PENSKE RACING MUSEUM: Celebrates 40 years of Team Penske, named after Roger Penske, a stalwart owner in Indy car and Nascar racing, with a collection of vintage cars and memorabilia. Open daily. Free. 7125 E. Chauncey Lane, Phoenix, Ariz. 85054. (480) 538-4444. www.penskeracingmuseum.com



Arkansas

THE MUSEUM OF AUTOMOBILES: Operated on Petit Jean Mountain by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, this museum was founded in 1964 by Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller to house his collection of antique and classic cars. On permanent display are 48 automobiles and 8 motorcycles, plus an antique arcade, an antique gun collection and antique models. Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 8 Jones Lane, Morrilton, Ark. 72110. (501) 727-5427. www.museumofautos.com



California

AUTOMOBILE DRIVING MUSEUM: Yes, you can ride with them, every Sunday. In addition to touring the museum with 60 cars – from the 1902 Pierce to our 1989 Porsche with Cadillacs, Chryslers, Studebakers and Packards, among others in between – visitors can ride in the 3 or more different cars taken out very Sunday from the collection. They give FREE docent tours, photographic opportunities and rides in select vehicles (weather permitting) In addition to the permanent cars on display and driven on Sundays, there are specialty displays on a continuing basis. 610 Lairport, El Segundo CA 90245. (310) 909 0950.

BLACKHAWK AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM: Showcases 90 vehicles dating from 1897 to the 1960s, selected for their significance or artistic inspiration. Open Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville, Calif. 94506. (925) 736-2280. www.blackhawkauto.org

CALIFORNIA AUTOMOBILE MUSEUM: Exhibits more than 170 classic cars, trucks, motorcycles and racecars in historical groupings including a 1904 Ford, 1915 Hupmobile, 1925 Franklin, 1949 De Soto and 1958 Edsel. Open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission fee. 2200 Front Street, Sacramento 95818, (916) 442-6802. www.calautomuseum.org

CALIFORNIA ROUTE 66 MUSEUM: A collection of historic photographs and artifacts related to the history of Route 66 and its communities, including the historical, cultural and economic impact of the mother road. Open Thursday through Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 16825 D Street, Victorville, Calif. 92393. (760) 951-0436. www.califrt66museum.org



DAN ROUIT FLAT TRACK MUSEUM: Memorabilia related to the history of motorcycle racing, including flat-track race bikes, posters, programs, trophies, leathers and helmets. Call for hours. Free. 309 W. Rialto Street, Clovis, Calif. 93612. (559) 291-2242. www.vft.org/rouit.html



HAYS ANTIQUE TRUCK MUSEUM: Founded in 1982 by A. W. Hays, a leading figure in the California trucking industry, this museum has one of the largest collections of antique trucks in the country, if not the world, with more than 100 models from 94 manufacturers on display. Open daily. Admission fee. 1962 Hays Lane, Woodland, Calif. 95776. (530) 666-1044. www.truckmuseum.org



JUSTICE BROTHERS RACING MUSEUM: Traces the evolution of motor sports, from track racecars to ice-racing motorcycles. The collection includes two Indy cars that were in the movie “Driven” starring Sylvester Stallone. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. 2734 E. Huntington Drive, Duarte, Calif. 91010. (626) 359-9174. www.justicebrothers.com

MARCONI AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM: Opened in 1994 by Dick Marconi, who founded a manufacturer of vitamins, food supplements and weight-loss products, this museum houses a $30 million collection of historical, exotic and classic cars. His collection includes a late model Formula One car driven by Michael Schumacher in his first year with Ferrari. Open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission fee. 1302 Industrial Drive, Tustin, Calif. 92780. (714) 258-3001. www.marconimuseum.org

MOTTE HISTORICAL MUSEUM: Antique and classic car enthusiast will enjoy and appreciate the historic Motte family collection of automobiles. The picturesque 9,000-square-feet barn includes historical antiques and community history. Classic Car Cruise Ins Wednesday evenings 3-7 p.m. April-September. Museum open Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 pm., plus every first and third Sunday of the month, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dollar donation suggested. 28380 Hwy 74, Menifee, Calif. 92585. (951) 928-3210. www.mottemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM: Cars range from a 1910 Duro to a 1952 Chevrolet Suburban to a 1953 Packard Caribbean and a 1969 Dodge. Additionally, contained within the museum is a fully operative H/O model railroad layout run by the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club. The museum also has a collection of “house cars” and early trailers that includes a Dust Bowl-surviving 1920s Chevrolet truck with a full house built on the back that survived the journey from Oklahoma to Bakersfield, Calif. Open year-round Saturdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: and open April through December Wednesdays 6 p.m.-10 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Donation requested. 2230 Statham Boulevard, Oxnard, Calif. 93033. (805) 487-4333. www.murphyautomuseum.org.

THE NETHERCUTT COLLECTION: This collection was begun by J. B. Nethercutt, the co-founder of Merle Norman Cosmetics. There are 200 meticulously restored vehicles dating from 1898 to 1982, including an 1898 Eisenach Runabout and a 1967 Ferrari 365 California Spyder. There is also an automotive library. Open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free. 15151 Bledsoe Street, San Sylmar, Calif. 91342. (818) 364-6464. www.nethercuttcollection.org



PETERSEN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM: Robert E. Petersen, the founder of Petersen Publishing and its flagship Motor Trend magazine, and his wife, Margie, were founding benefactors of this well-known museum. Its exhibits and dioramas feature more than 150 rare and classic cars, trucks and motorcycles covering four floors. Open day 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. except Monday. Admission fee. 6060 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles 90036. (323) 930-2277. www.petersen.org

SAN DIEGO AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM: Changing exhibits examine the history of the auto industry from classics to concepts. Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 2080 Pan American Plaza No. 12, Balboa Park, San Diego 92101. (619) 231-2886. www.sdautomuseum.org



TOYOTA USA AUTOMOBILE MUSEUM: A showcase of Toyota’s history in the United States, including more than 100 Toyota and Lexus vehicles from 1957 through 2007. Among them are two Toyopet Crowns, examples of Toyota’s entry vehicle into the American market. By appointment only. Free. 19001 South Western Avenue, Torrance, Calif. 90509. (310) 468-4728. www.toyotausamuseum.com

WALLY PARKS N.H.R.A. MOTORSPORTS MUSEUM: A celebration of motorsports culture, including hot rods, customs, racecars and photographs, trophies, helmets, uniforms and other memorabilia. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Admission fee. Fairplex Gate 1, 1101 W. McKinley Avenue, Pomona, Calif. 91768. (909) 622-2133. www.museum.nhra.com





Colorado

CUSSLER MUSEUM: Classic cars owned by the author Clive Cussler, like a 1936 Pierce-Arrow V-12 Berlin with a 1937 Pierce-Arrow Travelodge trailer, a 1932 Stutz Town car and a 1955 Rolls Royce Silver Dawn. Open Mondays and Tuesdays May through September. Admission fee. 14959 West 69th Avenue, Arvada, Colo. 80007. (303) 420-2795. www.cusslermuseum.com

DOUGHERTY MUSEUM COLLECTION: The Boulder pioneer Andrew J. Macky’s collection of restored antique automobiles, including steam and electric cars as well as vehicles built with some of the first internal combustion engines. Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 2 to Sept. 3. Admission fee. 8306 Highway 287, Longmont, Colo. 80501. (303) 776-2520. www.co.boulder.co.us/openspace/dougherty



FORNEY MUSEUM: More than 500 antique cars, locomotives, buggies, bicycles, motorcycles and some rare and exotic vehicles, including Amelia Earhart’s Kissel Gold Bug and Prince Aly Khan’s Rolls-Royce. Open daily Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 4303 Brighton Boulevard, Denver 80216. (303) 297-1113. www.forneymuseum.com



SHELBY AMERICAN COLLECTION: This collection represents the rich racing heritage of Carroll Shelby and includes some of the most famous Shelby American cars ever built. Open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission fee. 5020 Chaparral Court, Boulder, Colo. 80308. (303) 516-9565. www.shelbyamericancollection.org

Connecticut

GOLDEN AGE OF TRUCKING MUSEUM: The Golden Age of Trucking Museum is a destination for the entire family. There is an extensive display of antique vehicles and memorabilia, a children’s interactive area, an art exhibit, a movie, a gift shop and refreshments. All of our exhibits are continually changing. There is a special event held each month. The museum is opened year round Tuesday through Saturday 10am – 4pm and Sunday 12 – 4pm. There is an admission fee and reduced group rates. The museum is also available for rental. It is located at 1101 Southford Road, Middlebury, CT. For information on admission prices, rental opportunities and special events please call 203-577-2181 or visit www.goldenagetruckmuseum.com

Eastern Canada

SPOKE WHEEL CAR MUSEUM: About 30 cars dating from 1916 to the 1960’s including several Model A’s. By appointment only. Donation requested. Route 2 East, Dunstaffnage, New Brunswick. (902) 629-1796.

FIREFIGHTERS MUSEUM: Vintage equipment including pumpers, hose wagons and ladder trucks and even an 1863 Amoskeag Steamer. Open daily in July and August; Monday through Saturday the rest of the year. Admission fee. 451 Main St., Yarmouth, Nova Scotia. (902) 742-5525. www.museum.gov.ns.ca/fm

MUSÉE GILLES VILLENEUVE: A recreated racing pit in a museum dedicated to racing and the memory of Gilles Villeneuve, the Canadian Formula One driver who died in 1982. There is a virtual-reality racing simulator along with videos of Formula One racing. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 960 Avenue Gilles-Villeneuve, Berthierville, Quebec. (800) 639-0103. www.museegillesvilleneuve.com

MUSÉE ANTIQUE VICTOR BÉLANGER: Among a campus of attractions, 32 antique cars and trucks. Open daily May 15 to Sept. 15 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; by reservation the rest of the year. Admission fee. 1080 Route Kennedy, Saint-Côme-Linière, Beauce, Quebec. (418) 685-2302. www.museevbelanger.com

ANTIQUE AUTOMOBILE MUSEUM: In New Brunswick, a showcase of antique automobiles and other transportation equipment. Open daily June 8 to Sept. 13 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission fee. 35 Principale St., Saint-Jacques, New Brunswick. (506) 735-2637. www.tourismnewbrunswick.ca



Florida

ELLIOTT MUSEUM: A collection of 25 vintage cars, some once owned by businessman Sterling Elliott, who invented a quadracycle that was the basis for the Stanley Steamer. Cars in the collection include Elliott’s first car, a 1909 Hupmobile, and a 1903 Cadillac. Open daily. Admission fee. 825 NE Ocean Boulevard, Hutchinson Island, Stuart, Fla. 34996. (772) 225-1961. www.elliottmuseumfl.org

DON GARLITS MUSEUM OF DRAG RACING: A visual history of drag racing, with Big Daddy Garlits’s Swamp Rat dragsters, vintage cars, hot rods and muscle cars. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 13700 SW 16th Avenue, Ocala, Fla. 34473. (877) 271-3278. www.garlits.com

FORT LAUDERDALE ANTIQUE CAR MUSEUM: Memorabilia and a collection of 22 Packards from 1900 to the 1940s — all intended to preserve the history of the Packard Motor Company. Open daily except Saturdays and Sundays. Admission fee. 1527 Packard Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 33315. (954) 779-7300. www.antiquecarmuseum.org

MUSCLE CAR CITY: A 99,000-square-foot museum with well over 200 vintage ’50s to early ’70s muscle cars. Featuring classic cars and hot rods spanning 35 years of makes and models, plus at least one Corvette of each year from 1954–1975. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday–Sunday. Admission fee. 3811 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. 941-575-5959. www.musclecarcity.net.

SARASOTA CLASSIC CAR MUSEUM: A collection of more than 100 automobiles from the last 100 years. It includes John Lennon’s Mercedes-Benz roadster and Paul McCartney’s Mini Cooper. Open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission fee. 5500 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, Fla. 34243. (941) 355-6228. www.sarasotacarmuseum.org



TALLAHASSEE ANTIQUE CAR MUSEUM: A collection of about 80 vehicles, from a 1894 Duryea 2-cylinder prototype to a 1962 Amphicar to a 2001 Plymouth Prowler. Open daily. Admission fee. 6800 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, Fla. 32308. (850) 942-0137. www.tacm.com





Georgia

MEMORY LANE CLASSIC CAR MUSEUM. 170 Scott Rd., Eatonton, GA. Largest private selection of Classic American Automobiles, Motorcycles & Memorabilia in the Southeast. 706-991-1835.





Illinois



MUSEUM OF SCIENCE AND INDUSTRY: Exhibits depict developments in transportation, including more than 30 automobiles. Open daily. Admission fee. 57th Street and Lake Shore Drive, Chicago 60637. (773) 684-1414. www.msichicago.org

HISTORIC AUTO ATTRACTIONS: Showcases over 70 American historical vehicles including cars that were used by John F. Kennedy, Dwight Eisenhower, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan, Harry Truman, Johnny Cash, John Dillinger, Tom Sneva, Richard Petty, Elvis Presley, Josef Stalin, Benito Mussolini, Nikita Kruschev. Thousands of historical artifacts including White house furniture and clothes from famous celebrity’s. For the kids we have the Batmobile, Back to the Future and Ghostbusters cars. Gift shop and refreshments in our 36,000 sq ft air conditioned building. Open Tuesday through Sunday. 815-389-7917. Take a virtual tour at www.historicautoattractions.com

HARTUNG’S AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM: A private museum with more than 100 antique autos, trucks, tractors and motorcycles, many unrestored. Call first. Donation requested. 3623 West Lake Avenue, Glenview, Ill. 60025. (847) 724-4354. www.hartungsmuseum.com



WHEELS O’TIME MUSEUM: Fifty-five collectors show their wares, including many cars. Open Wednesday through Sunday, May to October, noon to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 11923 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria, Ill. 61612. (309) 243-9020. www.wheelsotime.org



VOLO ANTIQUE AUTO MUSEUM: This 30-acre museum features a collection of nearly 300 antique and famous cars like the original Batmobile from the TV show “Batman” and the Ecto 1 from “Ghostbusters.” Open seven days 10am-5pm. Admission fee. 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo, Ill. 60073. (815) 385-3644. www.volocars.com

Indiana

AUBURN CORD DUESENBERG MUSEUM: More than 100 vehicles housed in the Art Deco factory headquarters of the Auburn Automobile Company, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 1600 South Wayne Street, Auburn, Ind. 46706. (260) 925-1444. www.acdmuseum.org

CITY OF FIRSTS AUTOMOTIVE HERITAGE MUSEUM: Kokomo’s automotive heritage shown through 100 antique and classic vehicles. Open daily except Mondays and Tuesdays. Admission fee. 1500 North Reed Road, Kokomo, Ind. 46902. (765) 454-9999.

EARLY FORD V-8 FOUNDATION MUSEUM: Nestled right alongside I-69 across from the Auburn Auction Park is the Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum an educational organization dedicated to “Preserving 1932-1953 Early Ford V-8 History.” Displays focus on the Flathead Engine with many cut-a-way engines and vehicles that are all Ford. Open to the public Mondays 9am -3pm, Tuesday –Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Last admission at 5 p.m. Closed on Sundays. 2181 General Doolittle Drive, Auburn, IN 46706 (260)927-8022 www.fordv8foundation.org

THE ELWOOD HAYNES MUSEUM: Elwood Haynes is credited with developing the first commercially built automobile. This museum in his former home showcases his inventions and possessions. Open daily. Donations accepted. Call for hours. 1915 South Webster Street, Kokomo, Ind. 46902. (765) 456-7500.

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY HALL OF FAME MUSEUM: On the grounds of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the collection includes the Marmon Wasp that won the inaugural Indianapolis 500 in 1911 and the Duesenberg No. 12 Murphy Special, the only car to win both the French Grand Prix at Le Mans and the Indianapolis 500. There are also displays on timing and scoring the Indy 500. Tours of the track are also offered. Open daily. Admission fee. 4790 West 16th Street, Indianapolis. 46222. (317) 484-6784. www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com







NATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE AND TRUCK MUSEUM OF THE UNITED STATES: This collection is in the former Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automotive Facility, a National Historic Landmark. Displays focus on post-World War II-era cars and trucks, but include 1908 high-wheelers. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 1000 Gordon M. Buehrig Place, Auburn, Ind. 46706. (260) 925-9100. www.natmus.com

THE RECREATIONAL VEHICLE AND MOTOR HOME HALL OF FAME: The RV/MH Heritage Foundation’s hall of fame honoring pioneers and leaders of the industry. Open daily except Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 21565 Executive Parkway, Elkhart, Ind. 46514. (800) 378-8694. www.rv-mh-hall-of-fame.or

THE STUDEBAKER NATIONAL MUSEUM: The old Studebaker Corporation’s private collection, which originated in the 1890s, including vehicles and archives. Open daily. Admission fee. 201 South Chapin Street, South Bend, Ind. 46601. (574) 235-9714. www.studebakermuseum.org

Iowa

ANTIQUE CAR MUSEUM OF IOWA: Founded in 2006, the Antique Car Museum of Iowa prides itself in educating visitors on the history of transportation. Our 28,000 square foot showroom features 90+ cars ranging from year 1899 to the mid 1970’s, along with an early 20th century Skelly gas station, and an exhibit featuring the Abernathy Boys. Many of our antique cars are in their original clothes and are untouched by modern day techniques. Open Tuesday through Sunday. 860 Quarry Rd., Coralville, IA 52241. (319) 354-3310. http://antiquecarmuseumofiowa.org/

NATIONAL SPRINT CAR HALL OF FAME: Displays of 30 or so restored sprint cars, a few midget cars and occasionally, an Indy car. Open daily April through September, Monday through Saturday the rest of the year. Admission fee. 1 Sprint Capital Place, Knoxville, Iowa, 50138. (641) 842-6176. www.sprintcarhof.com

Kansas

HIGHBANKS HALL OF FAME NATIONAL MIDGET AUTO RACING MUSEUM: In the heart of north-central Kansas, a tribute to famous midget car tracks and racing legends. Open Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Admission fee. 1204 H Street, Belleville, Kan. 66935. (785) 527-2526. www.highbanks-museum.org



Kentucky

NATIONAL CORVETTE MUSEUM: The most comprehensive museum dedicated to a single automotive nameplate: the Chevrolet Corvette. Tours of the neighboring Corvette plant are also available. Open daily 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 350 Corvette Drive, Bowling Green, Ky. 42101. (800) 538-3883. www.corvettemuseum.com

CARRIAGE MUSEUM OF AMERICA: 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, KY 40511. Ph: (859) 259-2933.

www.carriagemuseumlibrary.org; e-mail: cmalibrary@windstream.net

Louisiana

ARK-LA-TEX ANTIQUE & CLASSIC VEHICLE MUSEUM: Housed in a former auto and truck dealership opened in 1928, this museum displays more than 60 vintage cars, fire trucks, motorcycles, bicycles and other memorabilia. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 601 Spring Street, Shreveport, La. 71101. (318) 222-0227.

Maine

BOOTHBAY RAILWAY VILLAGE: About 50 antique cars dating from 1907 to 1949 are among exhibits on railroading and New England village life. Open daily mid-June to Mid-October. Admission fee. 586 Wicasset Road, Boothbay, Me. 04537. (207) 633-4727. www.railwayvillage.org

COLE LAND TRANSPORTATION MUSEUM: A large display of snow removal equipment and 10 fire trucks, from a 1910 hand tub to a 1948 Ahrens Fox. Open daily May 1 through Nov. 11 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 405 Perry Road, Bangor, Me. 04401. (207) 990-3600. www.colemuseum.org

OWLS HEAD TRANSPORTATION MUSEUM: Among 50 automobiles spanning the late 19th and early 20th centuries are a 1902 Curved Dash Olds, 1903 Mercedes Simplex Tourer and a 1935 Stout Scarab, often considered the first minivan prototype. Open daily. Admission fee. Route 73, Owls Head, Me. 04854. (207) 594-4418. www.ohtm.org

SEAL COVE AUTO MUSEUM: A unique collection of over 50 Brass Era automobiles and motorcycles that tell the story of early automotive history, and the innovation, ingenuity, and power of imagination that created these vehicles and transformed life in America. Open daily 10am to 5pm, May 1 through October 31. Admission fee. 1414 Tremont Road, Seal Cove, Maine, 04694. (207) 244-9242. www.sealcoveautomuseum.org.

THE STANLEY MUSEUM: Stanley Steamer cars built in 1903, 1905, 1910 and 1916 are on display along with exhibits commemorating Stanley family accomplishments. Open Tuesday through Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. June through October and Tuesday to Friday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., November through May. 40 School St., Kingfield, Me. 04947. (207) 265-2729. www.stanleymuseum.org

WELLS AUTO MUSEUM: The personal collection of the late Glenn Gould, a salesman who bought and restored cars. On display are about 80 cars, including Stanley Steamers and a 1941 Packard 160 convertible as well as motorcycles and antique arcade games. Open daily from Labor Day to Columbus Day 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call first. Admission fee. 1181 Post Road, Wells, Me. 04090. (207) 646-9064.

Massachusetts

WALKER TRANSPORTATION COLLECTION, BEVERLY HISTORICAL SOCIETY AND MUSEUM: The private collection of Laurence Breed Walker, a Massachusetts minister, historian and public speaker, focuses on the ways people and goods were transported in New England from the days of trolley cars to automobiles. Wednesday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. or by appointment. 117 Cabot St., Beverly, Mass. 01915. (978) 922-1186. www.walkertrans.org

HERITAGE MUSEUMS AND GARDENS: In the oldest town on Cape Cod, the private automobile collection of Josiah K. Lilly III is housed in a replica of a Shaker round barn. On display are a 1930 Duesenberg Model J Derham Tourster once owned by the actor Gary Cooper; a 1922 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Pall Mall Phaeton built in Springfield, Mass.; and the 1909 White Steam Car Model M, one of the first official cars of the White House. Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 1 to Oct. 31. Admission fee. 67 Grove St., Sandwich, Mass. 02563. (508) 888-3300. www.heritagemuseumsandgardens.org



LARZ ANDERSON AUTO MUSEUM, MUSEUM OF TRANSPORTATION: Ambassador Larz Anderson, who made his fortune in shipping and transportation, and his socialite wife, Isabel Weld Perkins, bought at least 32 new carriages and cars from 1899 to 1948, many of which are in the collection. Open Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 15 Newton St., Brookline, Mass. 02146. (617) 522-6547. www.mot.org

Michigan

ALFRED P. SLOAN MUSEUM: Regional history, hands-on science and historic automobiles, including more than 80 cars built in Flint, are featured in the museum named after the General Motors president and chairman in the 1930s. Open daily. Admission fee. 1221 E. Kearsley Street, Flint, Mich. 48503. (810) 237-3450. www.sloanmuseum.com

AUTOMOTIVE HALL OF FAME: This center, on the grounds of the Henry Ford Museum, recognizes outstanding achievement in automotive and related industries. More than 200 giants of the motor vehicle industry, like John M. Mack, Walter P. Reuther and Enzo Ferrari, have been inducted into the hall. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 21400 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, Mich. 48124. (313) 240-4000. www.automotivehalloffame.org

DETROIT HISTORICAL MUSEUM: Changing exhibits portray city life, the history of the region and the rise of the auto industry. The collection contains 27 cars representing 19 makes and a portion of the assembly line from General Motors’ Clark Street plant. Open Wednesday through Sunday. Admission fee. 5401 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, Mich. 48202. (313) 833-1805.www.detroithistorical.org



G.M. WORLD: A changing 50,000-square-foot exhibit of G.M. vehicles at the company’s headquarters in the Renaissance Center. Open daily. Free. Renaissance Center, Detroit. 48243. (313) 667-7151. www.gm.com



GILMORE CAR MUSEUM: Nearly 200 vehicles spanning more than 100 years of automotive heritage are nestled on 90 acres in restored historic barns. They range from a 1899 Locomobile to Model Ts, a classic Duesenberg, an elusive 1948 Tucker and the muscle cars of the 60s. The Pierce-Arrow museum on the grounds includes a 1912 motorcycle. Open daily May 1 through Oct. 31 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 6865 Hickory Road, Hickory Corners, Mich. 49060. (269) 671-5089. www.gilmorecarmuseum.org



THE HENRY FORD MUSEUM: The museum and the adjoining Greenfield Village complex of historic buildings are in the shadow of the Ford Motor Company headquarters. The museum’s automobile exhibit depicts the American industry’s history, including many of the technological, styling and marketing details of automobile production. The collection includes 200 cars, including the Lincoln limousine in which President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Museum is open daily; Greenfield Village open daily April 15 to November 2, Friday through Sunday in November and December, and closed January 1 through April 14. Admission fee. 20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, Mich. 48121. (313) 271-1620. www.hfmgv.org

FORD ROUGE FACTORY TOUR: Part of the Henry Ford Museum. The Rouge plant was an automotive “ore to assembly” complex between 1917 and 1928. At its peak, the plant had 16 million square feet of production buildings and 120 miles of conveyors that turned out a new car every 49 seconds. Open daily from April 16 to Sept. 3; closed Sundays the rest of the year. Admission fee; reservations recommended. 20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, Mich. 48121. (313) 271-1620. www.hfmgv.org

R.E. OLDS TRANSPORTATION MUSEUM: In the hometown of Ransom E. Olds, founder of Oldsmobile, the museum has an extensive collection of Oldsmobiles, from the oldest to the fastest, in addition to rare vehicles from REO, Star, Durant and Viking. Open Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sundays November through March. Admission fee. 240 Museum Drive, Lansing, Mich. 48933. (517) 372-0529. www.reoldsmuseum.org

WALTER P. CHRYSLER MUSEUM: This modern museum opened in 1999 on the grounds of Chrysler’s headquarters. The lower garage level highlights Chrysler’s performance heritage with Hemi-powered models like Chargers, Furys and Barracudas. Another level tracks the early years of Chrysler and its predecessor companies, showcasing a 1902 Rambler, a 1909 Hudson and the famous Chrysler Six. A third level features vehicles from the company’s early days to today. Open daily except Mondays. Admission fee. 1 Chrysler Drive, Auburn Hills, Mich. 48326. (888) 456-1924. www.chryslerheritage.com



YE OLDE CARRIAGE SHOP: The shop showcases cars built in nearby Jackson, Mich., from 1902 to 1954. It also has a variety of automobile memorabilia, including gas pumps, signs and a Coca-Cola exhibit. By appointment only. Donation requested. 3538 Henderson Road, Spring Arbor, Mich. 49283. (517) 750-4300.

Minnesota

ELLINGSON CAR MUSEUM: About 100 cars, trucks and motorcycles from the early 1920s through the muscle cars of the ’60s and ’70s. Attached to a 1950’s-era ice cream parlor. Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 20950 Rogers Drive, Rogers, Minn. 55374. (763) 428-7337. www.ellingsoncarmuseum.com

Mississippi



BUSTED WRENCH GARAGE MUSEUM & GIFT SHOP: A private collection open to the public. Classic cars, motorcycles, and even boats displayed in a 6,000 square foot exhibit hall. The display is three-dimensional, and lined with plaques, antique posters, and other nostalgic mementos along the walls, with the assortment changing from time-to-time. Open 9-5 M-F. Admission is Free.2311 29th Street, Gulfport, MS. 39501. 228-864-9082.

TUPELO AUTOMOBILE MUSEUM: A big building displaying more than 100 antique, classic and collectible automobiles, including some being restored for future exhibits. Vehicles are chronologically displayed to illustrate the progress of more than a century of automobile design and engineering, from a 1886 Benz to a 1994 Dodge Viper. A rare Tucker, a Lincoln once owned by Elvis Presley, a Duesenberg and Hispano Suizas are also on display. Open daily except Mondays. Admission fee. 1 Otis Boulevard, Tupelo, Miss. (662) 842-4242. www.tupeloautomuseum.com

Missouri

AUTO WORLD CAR MUSEUM & KINGDOM EXPO: About 70 cars bought and restored by Bill and Marge Backer over 44 years. Open daily April through December, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 200 Peacock Drive, Fulton, Mo. 65251. (573) 642-2080. www.autoworldmuseum.com

DOC’S MUSEUM: Antique and classic cars and tractors. Open daily except Thursdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission fee. 301 Second Street, Jamesport, Mo. 64648. (660) 684-6020. www.grm.net/~plazma/

MEMORYVILLE U.S.A. AUTOS OF YESTERYEAR: An antique auto museum and restoration shop, with restorations like John Wayne’s 1917 Federal truck. Open daily. Admission fee. 2220 North Bishop Avenue, Rolla, Mo. 65401. (573) 364-1810. www.memoryvilleusa.com

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF TRANSPORT: The Earl C. Lindburg Automotive Center features an exhibit entitled “It’s an Automobile Life: Car Culture in St. Louis and Beyond.” Open daily May through August, every day except Monday the rest of the year. Admission fee. 3015 Barrett Station Road, St. Louis 63122. (314) 965-7998. www.museumoftransport.org

Montana

MIRACLE OF AMERICA MUSEUM: Includes cars from a 1910 original Maytag auto, through a myriad of others vehicles to the mint ’69 Caddy convertible; two dozen motorcycles from a restored 1912 Harley to a 1965 “Trike” and three large showcases of cycle memorabilia; bicycles, fire trucks, dump trucks, pickups, buggies, wagons, race cars, helicopters, an 1880’s vintage hearse and an amusement park train. Located two miles south of Polson, right on US-93 Opens at 8 a.m. daily, year around. Admission fee. 36094 Memory Lane, Polson MT 59860. Ph: 406-883-6804. email: info@MiracleOfAmericaMuseum.org. www.miracleofamericamuseum.org.

Nebraska

HASTINGS MUSEUM: Vehicles from the 20th century including a 1900 Brougham that was used by the orator and statesman William Jennings Bryan. Open daily. Admission fee. 1330 North Burlington Avenue, Hastings, Neb. 68901 (800) 508-4629. www.hastingsmuseum.org/exhibitions/cars.htm

STUHR MUSEUM OF THE PRAIRIE PIONEER: An antique farm machinery and auto exhibit, featuring 200 pieces. Open daily. Admission fee. 3133 West Highway 34, Grand Island, Neb. 68801. (308) 385-5316. www.stuhrmuseum.org

CLASSIC CAR COLLECTION: This is the museum for everyone. They house over 210 cars ranging from 1903-1982. The collection has a total of 137 cars that came from the personal collection of Bernie and Janice Taulborg. Since their opening in 2011 they have also had 10 other cars be privately donated to the collection. At all times there are 60-75 cars on loan. Those loaner cars are always changing giving the museum a fresh look each time you come in. They also have antique bicycles, ash trays, and tons of other car related antiques. Various interactive exhibits are scattered throughout our museum. They even have a drive in theater. They are open Mon-Sat 9am-6pm and Sunday 12pm-6pm. General admission is $8.00 – Visit their website for more information ccckearney.com

Nevada

DON LAUGHLIN’S CLASSIC CAR COLLECTION: A showcase of 80 rare and historic automobiles, trucks and motorcycles at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort hotel, including a motorcycle that belonged to Steve McQueen. Open daily. Free. 1650 Casino Drive, Laughlin, Nev. 89029. (702) 298-2535. www.riversideresort.com/html/museum.asp

THE AUTO COLLECTIONS AT THE IMPERIAL PALACE: This collection, also in a hotel, has more than 250 classic automobiles, like a 1933 Pierce-Arrow Silver Arrow, Duesenbergs and a 1961 Aston Martin DB4/GT Zagato, valued at more than $3 million. Open daily 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Admission fee. 3535 Las Vegas Boulevard, South Las Vegas, Nev. 89109. (702) 794-3174. www.autocollections.com



NATIONAL AUTOMOBILE MUSEUM: In this collection of the gambling pioneer Bill Harrah are more than 200 vehicles from 1892 to today, including some rare experimental vehicles, one-of-a-kind autos and cars that once starred in movies or were owned by famous people. Open daily. Admission fee. 10 South Lake Street, Reno, Nev. 89501. (775) 333-9300. www.automuseum.org





New Hampshire

CROSSROADS OF AMERICA MUSEUM: A transportation museum featuring models of cars, trucks, trains, ships and planes as well as more than 40 antique outboard motors. Open June through October; call for hours. Admission fee. 6 Trudeau Road, Bethlehem, N.H. 03579. (603) 869-3919.

New Jersey



SPACE FARMS ZOO AND MUSEUM: This museum and zoo dedicated to conserving wildlife and preserving American history has 50 vintage cars and motorcycles as well as antique wagons and carriages. Open daily May 1 through October 31 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 218 Route 519, Sussex, N.J. 07461 (973) 875-5800. www.spacefarms.com

New Mexico

UNSER RACING MUSEUM: This museum honors four generations of the Unsers, a venerable family of Indy car racers whose members have won the Indianapolis 500 nine times. Open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission fee. 1776 Montaño NW, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, N.M. 87107 (505) 341-1776. www.unserracingmuseum.com



New York

BUFFALO TRANSPORTATION/PIERCE-ARROW MUSEUM: Displays of automobiles and memorabilia related to the Pierce-Arrow Motor Car Company of Buffalo, which operated from 1901 to 1938. Known for its luxury cars, Pierce-Arrow also manufactured commercial trucks, fire trucks, camper trailers, motorcycles and bicycles. The museum plans to build a 1927 gas station designed by Frank Lloyd Wright but never built. Open in Spring 2008. Admission fee. 263 Michigan Avenue, Buffalo 14203. (716) 853-0084. www.pierce-arrow.com

DRIVERS INDEPENDENT RACE TRACKS MUSEUM AND HALL OF FAME: The DIRT Hall of Fame and Museum features stock cars, memorabilia and a driver’s hall of fame as well as a classic car collection. Open-wheel racecars like Gary Balough’s “Batmobile,” which dominated Super DIRT Week in 1980, are displayed. Visitors can read about the careers of the Northeast’s greatest stock car drivers, too. Open daily April through December, closed January through March. Admission fee. 1 Speedway Drive, Weedsport, N.Y. 13166. (315) 834-6667.



SARATOGA AUTOMOBILE MUSEUM: Exhibits detailing the importance of New York State — home to more than 100 automakers, including Franklin and Pierce-Arrow — in the development of the automobile. It also examines the state’s role in importing European-made cars and in custom coachbuilding. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily May through October; closed Mondays beginning in November. Admission fee. 110 Avenue of the Pines, Saratoga Springs, N.Y. 12866. (518) 587-1935. www.saratogaautomuseum.com

INTERNATIONAL MOTOR RACING RESEARCH CENTER: In Watkins Glen, the home of the famous racetrack, are collections of books, personal papers of racecar drivers and racing authors, oral histories and photographs, and documents relating to amateur and professional racing. The collections are from sports car, Formula One, Nascar and other types of racing. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and some Sundays during race weekends. Free. 110 North Franklin St., Watkins Glen, N.Y. 14891. (607) 535-9044. www.racingarchives.org



NORTHEAST CLASSIC CAR MUSEUM: A huge collection of Franklin luxury cars and other rare automobiles, among them a 1929 Chevrolet Model 12AC four-door Landau convertible, a 1936 Lincoln Series K, a Model 335 Judkins Bodies seven-passenger limousine, a 1936 Auburn two-passenger Supercharged Boattail. Open daily. Admission fee. 24 Rexford St. (Route 23) Norwich, N.Y. 13815. (607) 334-2886. www.classiccarmuseum.org



North Carolina

BENNETT CLASSICS AUTO MUSEUM: This museum features 70 Cars, Tractors, & Trucks ranging from 1913 to the present time. The museum caters to groups and clubs. Open Mon. – Sat. 10am – 5pm there is an Admission Fee. 241 Vance Street, Forest City, N.C. 28043. (828) 247-1767. www.bennettclassics.com



HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS MUSEUM: At this complex near Lowe’s Motor Speedway, racecars and memorabilia related to Rick Hendrick motorsports teams, including the Winston Cup winners Jeff Gordon and Terry Labonte as well as Jack Sprague, the Nascar Craftsman Truck Series champion. Closed for renovation; the museum will reopen May 2008. 4400 Papa Joe Hendrick Boulevard, Charlotte, N.C. 28262. (704) 455-3400. www.hendrickmotorsports.com

RICHARD CHILDRESS RACING MUSEUM: A Nascar museum with 47 racing vehicles on display, including 22 black Chevrolets driven by Dale Earnhardt. Open daily except Sunday. Admission fee. 180 Industrial Drive, Welcome, N.C. 27374. (800) 476-3389. www.rcrracing.com



G. GRIER BEAM TRUCK MUSEUM: In the original gas station where Carolina Freight trucking began, vintage trucking memorabilia from seven decades. Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Free, but donations are accepted. 111 North Mountain Street, Cherryville, N. C. 28021. (704) 435-3072. www.beamtruckmuseum.com



WHEELS THROUGH TIME MUSEUM: A collection of more than 250 antique motorcycles and cars. Open daily. Admission fee. 62 Vintage Lane, Maggie Valley, N.C. 28751. (828) 926-6266. www.wheelsthroughtime.com

Ohio

CANTON CLASSIC CAR MUSEUM: A collection established by the late Marsh Belden Sr. featuring 45 unusual classic and special-interest automobiles. Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. Market Avenue at 6th Street SW, Canton, Ohio 44703. (330) 455-3603. www.cantonclassiccar.org



CARRILLON HISTORICAL PARK: Exhibits illustrating how transportation changed the Dayton area and how Dayton changed transportation, from the horse-drawn wagons to Chevy S-10 trucks built in nearby Moraine, Ohio. The collection includes a Dayton-built 1908 Stoddard Dayton and a Xenia Cyclecar, built in 1915 in nearby Xenia. Open daily. Admission fee. 1000 Carillon Boulevard, Dayton, Ohio 45409. (937) 293-2841. www.carillonpark.org

CRAWFORD AUTO-AVIATION MUSEUM: Nearly 200 antique, vintage and classic automobiles and aircraft ranging from Panhard & Levassor’s 1897 enclosed automobile to Bobby Rahal’s 1982 Indianapolis car, which won the first Cleveland 500. The collection also documents the technological and stylistic development of the transportation industry, with a focus on early automobiles created in Cleveland. Open daily. Admission fee. 10825 East Boulevard, Cleveland, Ohio 44106. (216) 721-5722. www.wrhs.org/index.php/crawford

GOODYEAR WORLD OF RUBBER MUSEUM: Exhibits on blimps, the trucking industry, Indianapolis racecars, a moon buggy and an artificial heart. It also has a replica of a rubber plantation, exhibits on the history of the rubber industry and a reproduction of Charles Goodyear’s workshop. Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free. Goodyear Corporate Headquarters 1201 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44305. (330) 796-7117.

THE MOTORCYCLE HALL OF FAME: In a showcase of motorcycling history, the museum features 300 motorcycles, riding gear, photographs, literature, sculpture, racetrack reconstructions, dioramas and awards. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 13515 Yarmouth Drive, Pickerington, Ohio 43147. (614) 856-2222. www.motorcyclemuseum.org

THE NATIONAL PACKARD MUSEUM: In the town where the first Packard was built, this museum features models ranging from the 1903 Old Pacific to a 1958 Hawk. Open daily except Mondays. Admission fee. 1899 Mahoning Avenue, Warren, Ohio 44483. (330) 394-1899. www.packardmuseum.org

SNOOK’S DREAM CARS: Housed in a replica of a 1940’s-era Texaco gas station, the collection includes everything from hood ornaments to window cranks along with its showroom of dream cars from the 1930s to the 1960s. Open daily 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission fee. 13920 County Home Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. (419) 353-8338. www.snooksdreamcars.com

Oklahoma

MUSCLE CAR RANCH: This outdoor museum displays muscle cars on a former 70-acre dairy farm. There are also Mack trucks and vintage motorcycles among several restored classic neon signs. Open daily. Donations accepted. 3609 S. 16th Street, Chickasha, Okla. 73018. (405) 222-4910. www.musclecarranch.com



TOWNSEND’S CLASSIC AND ANTIQUE AUTO MUSEUM: About 100 automobiles from 1905 to the 1950s. Open Monday, Friday, and Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission fee. 8901 N. Harrison, Shawnee, Okla. 74804. (405) 275-9780.





Pennsylvania

AMERICA ON WHEELS TRANSPORTATION MUSEUM: American On Wheels offers a glimpse of the past, present and future of our nation’s ofer-the-road transportation system and preserves our transportation history by looking back in time, collecting valuable artifacts and vehicles illustrating the tremendous impact transportation has had on our daily lives. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 5 North Front Street, Allentown, PA 18102. (610) 432-4200. www.americaonwheels.org.

ANTIQUE AUTOMOBILE CLUB OF AMERICA MUSEUM: A collection of 130 automobiles spanning eight decades, from Model Ts to muscle cars. Vehicles from the museum are often lent to film production companies; one bus was in “Forrest Gump” and a blue 1937 Packard was used in the filming of 2006’s “The Good Shepherd.” The museum’s bus collection is one of the nation’s largest. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 161 Museum Drive, Hershey, Pa. 17033. (717) 566-7100. www.aaca.org/museum

BOYERTOWN MUSEUM OF HISTORIC VEHICLES: Houses dozens of automobiles, trucks, and motorcycles that were manufactured right here in Pennsylvania while the industry was still in its infancy. Prior to that time, the region produced multitudes of horse-drawn vehicles, of which many examples can be found at the Museum. Open Tuesday through Sunday except major holidays. Admission fee. 85 South Walnut St., Boyertown, PA 19512. (610) 367-2090. mail@boyertownmuseum.org. http://boyertownmuseum.org/



EASTERN MUSEUM OF MOTOR RACING: A collection of vintage racecars and artifacts, as well as a research library of rare books, documents and photos about auto racing — mostly open wheel and dirt track racing popular in the Northeast. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, April through October. Free. 100 Baltimore Road, York Spring, Pa. 17372. (717) 528-8279. www.emmr.org

FRICK’S CAR AND CARRIAGE MUSEUM: Carriages, horseless carriages and vintage vehicles illustrate Pittsburgh’s place in automotive history. A film depicts the beginning of automotive history. Other highlights include coal and steel baron Henry Clay Frick’s 1914 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost touring car and Howard Heinz’s 1898 Panhard, said to have been the first car in Pittsburgh. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Monday. Free. 7727 Reynolds St., Pittsburgh, 15208. (412) 371-0600. www.frickart.org



GRICE CLEARFIELD COMMUNITY MUSEUM: Classic cars surrounded by mounted wild game and fish. Cars include a McLaughlin jumpseat carriage, a 1925 Ford Model T one-ton truck, a 1929 Model A street rod, a 1934 Ford sedan, a 1959 Cadillac convertible and a 1979 Dodge Li’l Red Express. Open daily. Admission fee. 119 North Fourth St., Clearfield, Pa. 16830. (814) 768-7332.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON FACTORY TOUR AND EXHIBIT: Displays at the Vaughn L. Beals Tour Center detail the plant’s history and guide visitors through the motorcycle manufacturing process at the site of Harley-Davidson’s largest plant. The tour starts with a movie and continues for a behind-the-scenes look at operations in York. Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 1425 Eden Road, York, Pa. (414) 343-7850. www.harley-davidson.com

JERRY’S CLASSIC CARS & COLLECTIBLES MUSEUM: Established in 1996. Over 20,000 collectible items of interest that will stir these fond memories are on display. Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 PM. 394 South Centre St, Pottsville, PA 17901. PH: 570-622-9510. www.jerrysmuseum.com

THE MACK TRUCKS HISTORICAL MUSEUM: Visitors can see the original sightseeing buses built by Jack and Augustus Mack at the turn of the 20th century, a 1911 Mack delivery truck and Mack-made trucks used in World War I, in addition to 80,000 photos dating back to 1905. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Free. 997 Postal Rd., Allentown, Pa. 18103. (610) 266-6767. www.macktrucks.com

ROLLS-ROYCE FOUNDATION LIBRARY AND MUSEUM: Displays of original and restored Rolls-Royce and Bentley automobiles and engines. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. 189 Hempt Road, Mechanicsburg, Pa. 17050. (717) 795-9400. www.rollsroycefoundation.com



SIMEONE FOUNDATION AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM: One of the greatest collections of racing sports cars in the world. Assembled by renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Frederick Simeone over a span of 50 years, the Museum contains over 60 of the rarest and most significant racing sports cars ever built. The Museum also holds regularly scheduled “demonstration driving days” that feature extremely rare racing sports cars from the Simeone collection being driven on a three-acre lot in back of the Museum. Open every day except Monday. 6825-31 Norwitch Drive, Philadelphia, Pa., 19153; Ph: 215-365-7233; www.SimeoneMuseum.org



STATE MUSEUM OF PENNSYLVANIA: An industrial history collection including transportation artifacts like horse-drawn wagons, carriages, sleighs and automobiles. Highlights are a Conestoga wagon and two early Pennsylvania-made cars. Open daily except Monday. Free. 300 North St., Harrisburg, Pa. 17120 (717) 787-4980. www.statemuseumpa.org

SWIGART ANTIQUE AUTO MUSEUM: This collection contains a diverse selection of one- and two-cylinder cars. Other vehicles displayed are an 1899 Locomobile, a 1904 Cadillac rear entrance tonneau, a 1905 Rambler and a 1904 Franklin. There are also vehicles from mostly forgotten makers like Crest, Jewel, Mora and even Sears, which once sold cars through its stores and catalogs. Open daily Memorial Day through October, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. Route 22, Huntingdon, Pa. 16652. (814) 643-0885. www.swigartmuseum.com

Rhode Island

PRONYNE MOTOR SPORTS MUSEUM: A collection of antique racecars housed in a former baked goods factory. Call for hours. 8 Cleveland St., Pawtucket, R.I. 02862. (401) 447-4202. www.pronynemotorsports.com





South Carolina

BMW ZENTRUM: A museum about the past, present and future of BMW at its only American plant. Exhibits include displays of BMW’s work with hydrogen-powered cars as part of its CleanEnergy program and a tribute to the company’s motorcycle heritage and a selection of successful BMW racecars. Plant tours are currently suspended. Open Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Free. Exit 60, Interstate 85, Spartanburg, S.C. 29304. (864) 989-6000. www.bmwzentrum.com

THE DARLINGTON RACEWAY STOCK CAR MUSEUM/ N.M.P.A. HALL OF FAME: On the grounds of the Darlington Raceway, old stock cars, trophies and racing engines and the National Motorsports Press Association’s Hall of Fame. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington, S.C. 29532. (843) 395-8821. www.darlingtonraceway.com



South Dakota

PIONEER AUTO SHOW: About 250 cars, motorcycles and tractors spanning the last century. Open daily. Admission fee. Interstate 90 and US 83, Murdo, S.D. 57559. (605) 669-2691. www.pioneerautoshow.com

TELSTAR MUSTANG-SHELBY-COBRA MUSEUM: Many restored Mustang, Shelby and Cobra cars. By appointment. Admission fee. 1300 South Kimball Street, Mitchell, S.D. 57031. (605) 996-6550. www.telstarmotors.com





Tennessee

FLOYD GARRETT’S MUSCLE CAR MUSEUM: More than 90 muscle cars belonging to businessman Floyd Garrett. Open daily. Admission fee. 320 Winfield Dunn Parkway, Sevierville, Tenn. 37876. (865) 908-0882. www.musclecarmuseum.com

LANE MOTOR MUSEUM: About 150 rare cars and motorcycles from all over the world are on display. Highlights include microcars, motorcycles, prototypes, competition cars and amphibious and military vehicles. Open daily except Tuesday and Wednesday. Admission fee. 702 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville. 37210. (615) 742-7445. www.lanemotormuseum.org

SMOKY MOUNTAIN CAR MUSEUM: A collection of cars owned by the famous and infamous, including Elvis Presley, Al Capone and Hank Williams. Open daily May through October, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 2970 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, Tenn. 37861.

SMOKY MOUNTAIN MOTORCYCLE MUSEUM: Features motorcycles from around the world. Wednesday-Saturday hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday: noon-5 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Admission: $10. 205 W. Main St Dandridge TN 37725. . www.smokymountainmotorcyclemuseum.com.

Texas

DFW ELITE TOY MUSEUM: Antique and rare toy car collection of more than 3,000 piece, including some antique Tippco toys. Open Mon-Fri 9am to 5pm, plus most Saturdays and by appointment. Free admission. 5940 Eden Dr, Fort Worth TX, 76117. http://www.dfwelitetoymuseum.com/

DICK’S CLASSIC GARAGE: Founded in 1980, the museum is dedicated to the preservation and display of the history of the automobile. Originally opened in Rosanky, the museum is now located in San Marcos, TX. It showcases vehicles and memorabilia from the 1930s though the 1950s. Open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday noon-5pm. Closed Easter Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Day and New Year’s Day. 120 Stagecoach Trail, San Marcos, TX 786667. PH: 512-878-2406. info@dicksclassicgarage.com. www.dicksclassicgarage.com

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF FUNERAL HISTORY: Houses the country’s only collection of funeral service artifacts and features renowned exhibits on one of man’s oldest cultural customs. Drawing from the Museum’s rare collection of funeral service vehicles, the Historical Hearses exhibit sheds light on the evolution of funerary customs. Highlights include a 1916 Packard funeral bus and a 1921 motorized hearse. Open daily. Admission fee. 415 Barren Springs Drive, Houston, TX 77090-5918. PH: 281-876-3063. www.nmfh.org.

PANHANDLE-PLAINS HISTORICAL MUSEUM: Texas’s largest history museum includes a transportation exhibit that illustrates the many methods used to travel the Texas panhandle, from buggies, sleighs and wagons to automobiles from 1900 to the 1950s. A 1903 Model A Ford on display bears serial number 28, which the museum says makes it the oldest known automobile made on an assembly line. Open daily. Admission fee. 2503 Fourth Avenue, Canyon, Tex. 79016. (806) 651-2244. www.panhandleplains.org

PATE MUSEUM OF TRANSPORTATION: The collection of A. M. Pate Jr., former owner of the Texas Refinery Company in Fort Worth, who died in 1988. On display are more than 30 vintage cars, including Rolls-Royces from the 1920s and 1930s and a 1938 Pierce-Arrow. Open daily except Mondays. Donations accepted. 18501 Highway 377 South, Fort Worth, Tex. 76101. (817) 396-4305.

PETROLEUM MUSEUM CHAPARRAL GALLERY: The exhibit pays tribute to Jim Hall and his Chaparral racing cars, seven of which are on display. Hall is known as for introducing the movable wing in 1965. Open daily. Admission fee. 1500 Interstate 20 West, Midland, Tex. 79701. (432) 683-4403. www.petroleummuseum.org

Utah

KAISER BILL’S: A car collection dedicated to the preservation of older American-built automobiles, their history and legacy. The collection includes cars made by companies like the old Kaiser-Frazer Corporation of Willow Run, Mich. Auto memorabilia is also displayed. Tours are arranged by phone. Free. 18530 West Yellowstone Road, Altonah, Utah 84002. (435) 454-3098. www.kaiserbill.com



KIMBALL-BROWNING CAR MUSEUM: In the old Union Station railroad depot, 55 vehicles representing the innovation and elegance of the golden age of automobiles are on display, including Stearns, Pierce-Arrows, Packards, Lincolns and Cadillacs of the 1930s. Open daily, except Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 2501 Wall Avenue, Ogden, Utah 84401. (801) 393-9886. www.theunionstation.org

Virginia

CAR & CARRIAGE CARAVAN MUSEUM AT LURAY CAVERNS: Among 140 transportation exhibits are authentically restored vehicles like a Conestoga Wagon, an 1892 Benz, a 1908 Baker Electric, a 1913 Stanley Steamer and Rudolph Valentino’s 1925 Rolls-Royce. Open daily. Admission fee. 970 U.S. Highway 211 West, Luray, Va. 22835. (540) 743-6551. www.luraycaverns.com.

ROARING TWENTIES ANTIQUE CAR MUSEUM: A collection of cars mostly from the 1920s and 1930s. Call for appointment and directions, May through October. Admission fee. Route 1 Box 576 Hood, Va. 22723. (540) 948-6290. www.roaring-twenties.com

VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF TRANSPORTATION: Though the museum’s focus is on railroads, the Auto Gallery opened in 2007 to showcase a century of automotive history. Open daily. Admission fee. 303 Norfolk Avenue, Roanoke, Va. 24016. (540) 342-5670. www.vmt.org.

Washington



CARR’S ONE OF A KIND IN THE WORLD MUSEUM: Carr’s museum holds an eclectic selection of items, with a focus on celebrity automobiles, including JFK’s personal 1962 Lincoln Continental, Jackie Gleason’s 1968 limo, Elvis Presley’s 1973 Lincoln Mark IV and a Silver Streak 1979 Lincoln Versaille. Mr. Carr mans the admission booth and serves as ad hoc tour guide. You’re encouraged to touch, and even sit in, the seats once warmed by famous backsides. The rest of the museum’s collection is an odd mixture of items, with the unifying characteristic of having stimulated to Carr’s acquisitive nature. The skin of an electrocuted boa constrictor hangs across the room from Chinese vases, and stuffed frog-shaped bean bags, plastic toys and other oddities occupy otherwise-empty spaces in between. Open Sat-Sun 1-4pm. Admission fee. 5225 N. Freya, Spokane, WA; 509-489-8859



LEMAY- AMERICA’S CAR MUSEUM: Harold E. LeMay, who made his fortune in the garbage and recycling industry, amassed a huge collection of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles and related memorabilia. The LeMay collection of more than 3,000 vehicles was named the world’s largest by Guinness World Records. Today, a sizable portion of his collection is housed in the museum. LeMay – America’s Car Museum is now open seven days a week, 10 am – 5 pm. Admission fee. 2702 East D Street Tacoma, Wash. 98445. (253) 779-8490. www.lemaymuseum.org

THE LEMAY FAMILY COLLECTION FOUNDATION: The LeMay Family Collection at Marymount in Tacoma, WA is a car lover’s heaven! Open year-round 6 days/week for guided tours, showcasing hundreds of vintage vehicles – primarily American-made cars, trucks, buses, fire engines, motorcycles, and more. The historic Marymount campus, once the home of the Marymount Military Academy, then the LeMay – AMERICA’s CAR MUSEUM, is now managed by the LeMay Family Collection Foundation as the Marymount Event Center. It features indoor and outdoor event space for small or large car shows, private events, corporate events, or weddings. The LeMay Family Collection Foundation is open Tuesday through Sunday, 9 am to 5 pm. 325 152nd Street East, Tacoma, WA, phone (253)272-2336, www.lemaymarymount.org



LYNDEN PIONEER MUSEUM: Exhibits focus on Whatcom County, Wash., including its early fire trucks and other vehicles. Open daily. Admission fee. 217 Front Street, Lynden, Wash. 98264. (360) 354-3675. www.lyndenpioneermuseum.com





Washington DC

SMITHSONIAN INSTITUTIONS: The National Museum of American History’s America On the Move Exhibit uses the museum’s collection of early automobiles to demonstrate how the nation moved ahead on wheels. Closed for renovation until Summer 2008. Free. 14th St. and Constitution Ave. N.W., Washington. (202) 633-1000. http://americanhistory.si.edu/onthemove

Western Canada

REYNOLDS-ALBERTA MUSEUM: More than 350 vehicles, including a rare 1929 Duesenburg Phaeton Royale Model J and a 1913 Classic Six, the oldest known Chevrolet production model. Open daily except Mondays from Sept. 4 to May 20; open daily the rest of the year. Admission fee. Highway 13, Wetaskiwin, Alberta. (780) 361-1351. www.machinemuseum.net

MANITOBA ANTIQUE AUTOMOBILE MUSEUM: An extensive antique automobile collection with common models like Ford and less common ones like Maxwell and Russell-Knight. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., May 1 through Sept. 30. Admission fee. Highway 1, Elkhorn, Manitoba. (204) 845-2604. www.mbautomuseum.com

ASSINIBOIA AND DISTRICT MUSEUM: A collection including about 20 classic cars from 1916 to 1950 and their role in the development of the area. Open daily in July and August, Monday through Friday the rest of the year. Admission fee. 506 3rd Avenue West, Assiniboia, Saskatchewan. (306) 642-5353. www.assiniboia.net/html/visiting/museum.html

WESTERN DEVELOPMENT MUSEUM: This branch of the museum has about 50 vehicles dating from about 1900 to 1981, including a 1914 McLaughlin. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee. 50 Diefenbaker Drive, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. (306) 693-5989. www.wdm.ca

Wisconsin

ALFA HEAVEN MOTORAMA MUSEUM: Displays include historic road race and ice racing cars, exotic cars, vintage motorcycles, military vehicles and classic cars slowly being reclaimed by nature. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission fee. 4381 Stradale Lane, Aniwa, WI 54408. PH: 715-449-2141. cosmo@alfaheaven.com. www.alfaheaven.com.

DELLS AUTO MUSEUM: Hosts approximately 25 classic cars and a wide assortment of interesting automotive memorabilia. The Dells Auto Museum is owned and operated by a father and son duo of Dick and Lance Tarnutzer. Together, they have an impressive collection of classic cars, of which they show 25 per summer at the Dells Auto Museum. Open daily. Admission fee. 591 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965. (414) 648-2151.

ELMER’S AUTO AND TOY MUSEUM: With hundreds of muscle, antique, and classic cars and trucks as well as pedal cars and thousands of antique toys, tools, and dolls, Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum is one of the largest museums of its kind in the country.See muscle cars, antique and classic cars, along with motorcycles, bicycles, wagons, over 100 pedal tractors and antique dolls. This museum houses one of the largest collections of pedal cars in the world, over 600 on display. W903 Elmers Rd., Fountain City, WI 54629. (608) 687-7221. elmerstoys@yahoo.com. For hours of operation, visit www.elmersautoandtoymuseum.com.

WISCONSIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM: Cars built in Wisconsin, like the Kissel and the Nash, plus 90 other rarities like REOs and Pierce-Arrows. Open daily from May 1 to Sept. 30. Open Monday through Saturday 10 am to 5 pm, and Sundays noon to 5. Admission fee. 147 North Rural Street, Hartford, Wis. 53027. (262) 673-7999. www.wisconsinautomuseum.com

Wyoming

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK: In the park’s heritage and research center in Gardiner, Mont., a collection of 30 horse-drawn and motorized vehicles, ranging from stagecoaches operated by the park to the first car — a Ford Model T — allowed in the park. Call for hours. Admission fee. Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. 82190. (307) 344-7381. www.nps.gov/yell