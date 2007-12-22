Automotive / Classic Car Club List

The most comprehensive list of auto clubs on the web.



Like to see your club listed here? So would we…

Auto Club not listed? Incorrect contact person? If your club’s listing needs to be added, changed, or even deleted, drop us a line at Old Cars at: 700 E. State St., Iola, WI 54990, c/o Club Listings, or send us an email at oldcars@krause.com

GENERAL INTEREST and SINGLE MARQUE clubs are listed below.

For REGIONAL auto club listings, CLICK HERE.

For INTERNATIONAL auto club listings, CLICK HERE.

GENERAL INTEREST

Airflow Club of America, 14947 Leigh Ave., San Jose, CA 95124. Dennis Pitchford, 408-559-7977.

American Built Classic Car Club, 837 Woodbine Blvd., Jackson, MI 49203. 517-787-1000, acme@acd.net.

American Station Wagon Owners Association,PO Box 157, Manchester, Wa 98353, Tim Cleary, 704-847-7510 www.aswoa.com.

Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA), 501 W. Governor Road, Box 417, Hershey, PA 17033. 717-534-1910. www.aaca.org

Antique Electric Vehicle Registry — Horseless Carriage Club of America, Box 3675, Abilene, TX 79604. Robert McDaniel, 915-672-1307.

Antique Steam Touring Club, 48 Southern Blvd., Chatham, NJ 07928. Donald Davidson, 201-635-1647.

Brighton Era Touring Affiliate Registry, 20 Spencer Lane, Warren, NJ 07059. Robert Losco, 908-647-5435.

British Sports Car Club, Box 43923, Louisville, KY 40253. Jim French, 502-491-1517.

Cars of Yesteryear, R.F.D. #1, Box 320, Newport, VT 05855. Phil or Theresa Drake, 802-334-6079.

Christian Rodders Association, 2862 W. Sunnyview Drive, Rialto, CA 92377. R. Daly, 909-349-0524

Circle South Touring Registry, 4419 Chickering Lane, Nashville, TN 37122. Alex Joyce, 615-463-8880.

Classic Car Club of America (CCCA), 5100 River Road, Suite 175, Schiller Park, IL 60176. 847-390-0443. classiccarclub@aol.com

Contemporary Historical Vehicle Association, Box 493398, Redding, CA 96049. Charles Smith, 530-246-1797.

Corvallis Historic Auto Club, P.O. Box 254, Corvallis Oregon, Family oriented, open to cars of all years & brands, Club contact, Martin Harding, 541-926-3972

The Creepers Car Club, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. President – Jay Richardson – 715-451-1989, www.creeperscarclub. net

Drive, Roddin’ & Racin’ Association, 1300 Galaxy Way #15, Concord, CA 94520. Mike Calamusa, 800-764-6278.

Eastern Electric Vehicle Club, Box 717, Valley Forge, PA 19482. Oliver Perry, 609-268-0944.

Electric Vehicle Registry, 3165 Hayter Road, Abilene, TX 79603. Robert McDaniel, 915-672-1307.

Great Autos of Yesteryear, Box 19018, Long Beach, CA 90807, www.greatautos.org. Rob Ziegler, 562-428-8480.

The Green Mountain Cruisers, Norther Vermont. 4692 East Sheldon Rd., Enosburg Falls, VT 05450, e-mail- dhch2000@gmail.com, You can like us on facebook: Green Mountain Cruisers

Henry Ford Heritage Association, Box 2313, Dearborn, MI 48123, www.hfha.org.

Historic Police Car Honor Guard, 80 Village Way, Malvern, PA 19355. Donald Miller, 610-647-1358, blufludon@aol.com.

Horseless Carriage Club of America (HCCA), 1301 North Manship Place, Meridian, ID 83642

(626) 287-HCCA (4222), Sharon Gooding, Executive Secretary, https://www.hcca.org/

Hybrid American Cars of the ’50s, 29 Forgedale Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Paul Sable.

International Antique Auto Club, 300 E. 20th Ave., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783. John McDonald, 906-632-6359.

International Society for Vehicle Preservation, Box 50046, Tucson, AZ 85703. 520-622-2201.

International Station Wagon Club, info@iswc.us. www.iswc.us

Kalamazoo Registry, Gilmore Classic Car Club Museum, 6865 W. Hickory Road, Hickory Corners, MI 49060. Tom Kayser, 616-671-5089. (Cars made in Kalamazoo, Mich.)

Lambda Car Club International, Box 2501, Columbus, OH 43216, www.lambdacarclub.com. (For gay and lesbian car enthusiasts.)

Microcar and Minicar Club, Box 43137, Upper Montclair, NJ 07043. Rob Maselko, 973-366-1410.

Mid-America Old Time Automobile Association, 8 Jones Lane, Petit Jean Mountain, Morrilton, AR 72110, www.motaa.com. 501-727-5427.

Motorvatin’ USA, Box 2222, Braintree, Essex CM7 9TW, England. Jerry Staley (Texas-based representative), 512-255-5651. (American vehicles.)

National Muscle Car Association, 3404 Democrat Road, Memphis, TN 38118. 901-365-3779.

National Woodie Club, Box 6134 OC, Lincoln, NE 68506. John Lee, 402-488-0990. Website: www.nationalwoodieclub.com

Pedal Pumpers Club of America, Box 430, Needham Heights, MA 02194. (Hard-to-start cars from 1920s-’80s.)

Route 62 Cruisers, P.O. Box 464, Joshua Tree, CA 92252., V.P. and Car Show Chairperson – Jack Dick. P.O. Box 464, 760-401-3976

Restored Rusty Relics Antique Auto Club, Paramus, NJ. Founded 1969. www.restoredrustyrelics.com

Society of Automotive Historians, 1102 Long Cove Road, Gales Ferry, CT 06335. Joseph Freeman.

South Miami MoPar Connection. Miami, FL, Alex Ribe Club President, southmiamimoparconnection@aol.com, 305-305-3795 Cell

Steam Automobile Club of America, Inc. P.O. Box 247, Berrien Springs, MI 49103. Tom Kimmel, 269-471-7408. tkimmel@locallink.net. www.steamautomobile.com.

Street Freaks Car Club. 7871 Gratiot, Saginaw, MI 48609; Todd 989-781-3689; mistreetfreaks@yahoo.com; http://www.myspace.com/streetfreaks

TC America, Box 211, Carmel, CA 93921. B. Karleen Tarola, 831-624-7196.

Tidewater Street Rod Association. Tidewater, Virginia. Robert McKenzie, Vice President – 114 Prince George Drive, Hampton, Virginia 23669-3604, 757-838-2059 Open to all street rods from 1972 and older.

Val Verde Classics Car Club, Del Rio, Texas and Val Verde County areas, valverde.cc.club@gmail.com, 651-307-0378, Contact Person: Brent Saba, 127 La Paloma Drive, Del Rio TX 78840

Veteran Motor Car Club Of America (VMCCA), 7501 Manchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138. www.vmcca.org. Mike Welsh, 816-298-6412.

Vintage Car Club of American (VCCA), Southern Illinois Region. 403 W. Broadway, Johnston City, IL, 62951. Bill Shubert: 618-889-7377, www.soilvcca.com

Western Gaslight 1 & 2 Cycle Touring Register, 3015 Gibbons Dr., Alameda, CA 94501. Doug Durein, 510-523-4993.

Winneconne Road Runner, 10 Tower Dr, Winneconne, WI , Bill Grau-President 262-955-4807, www.winneconneroadrunners.com, Facebook Winneconne road runners

Yankee Yesteryear Car Club, 129 Packer Road, Canterbury, CT 06331. President Randy Long, 860-230-7888. www.yycc.org & facebook.com/YankeeYesteryearCarClub

SINGLE MARQUE: AUTOS

AC

AC Owners Club, 11955 SW Faircrest St., Portland, OR 97225. 503-643-3225.

ALFA ROMEO

Alfa Romeo Owners Club, Box 12340, Kansas City, MO 64116. Jolene Justus, 816-459-7462, admin@aroc.org.

AlfaRomeoOwners.org (AR-O.org) Club, 3515 7th St South, Arlington, VA 22204, www.AR-O.org.

ALLARD

Allard Owners Club, Box 1378, Marstons Mills, MA 02648. Andrew Picarello, 508-420-2914.

Allard Register, 1679 Broken Rock Drive, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

ALVIS

Alvis Owners Club — North American Alvis Owners Club, Box 46, 140 Race St., Bainbridge, PA 17502. Wayne Brooks, 717-426-3842.

AMC

American Motors Owners Association, 892 North Jackson Avenue, Jefferson, WI 53549, www.amonational.com.

AMC Gremlin Club of America, 153 Camino Real, Toms River, NJ 08755. Peter Juras Jr., 732-364-6243.

AMC World Clubs, 7963 Depew St., Arvada, CO 80003. 303-428-8760.

AMX “Deuce Coupe” Registry, 2781 Waterloo Road, Mogadore, OH 44260. Mike Moneypenny, 330-325-7432.

Big Bad Colors Car Registry, 3728 Mayfair St., Pittsburgh, PA 15204. Bryan Meyer. (1969-’70 AMC cars with “Big Bad” paint schemes.)

Classic AMX Registry, 961 Johnson Road, Salisbury, MD 21818. Ross Peterson, 410-860-2015.

National American Motors Drivers & Racers Association, Box 987, Twin Lakes, WI 53181. Jock Jocewicz, 262-843-4326, namdra@juno.com.

The Pacer Club, 39772 Village Wood Circle, Novi, MI 48375. Don Chero, cherod@earthlink.net.

AMERICAN AUSTIN/BANTAM

American Austin/Bantam Club, P.O. Box 63, Kirkville, NY 13082-0063. PH: 315-656-7568, www.austinbantamclub.com

AMPHICAR

International Amphicar Owners Club, Ron Green (IAOC President), 1926 Princeton Avenuem Camp Hill, PA. 17011; www.amphicar.com

AUBURN/CORD/DUESENBERG

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club, 536 McClean Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305. Vincent or Barbara Pietracatella, 718-981-0549, auburncars@aol.com.

Glenn Pray Auburn/Cord Group, 2011 South Cedar St., Broken Arrow, OK 74012. Felix DeGeyter, 918-251-3500, felixdegeyter@yahoo.com.

AUSTIN-HEALEY

Austin-Healey Club of America, Box 3220, Monroe, NC 28111. Edie Anderson, 704-877-5HEALEY.

Austin-Healey Club USA, Box 6197, San Jose, CA 95150. 888-4AHCUSA.

Austin-Healey Sports & Touring Club, Box 3539, York, PA 17402.

Austin-Healey Sprite Registry, 1421 E. Chocolate Ave., Hershey, PA 17033. 717-534-2525.

Golden Beige Metallic Healey Registry, John Heffron, 236 Moore Lane, Haddonfield, NJ 08033. 609-429-7673.

AVANTI

Avanti Owners Association International, P.O. Box 1715, Maple Grove, MN 55311, 763-420-7829 www.aoai.org.

BERKELEY

The Berkeley Newsletter, Box 1162282, Austin, TX 78716. Gerron Hite, 512-327-6231.

BMW

700 Owners Society, 1180 Hollenback Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94087. Paul DeRousse.

BMW Car Club of America, 640 S. Main St., Suite 201, Greenville, South Carolina 29601. 800-878-9292.

BMW CS Registry, 5341 Gibson Hill Road, Edinboro, PA 16412. Art or Marilyn Wegweiser, 814-734-5107.

BREWSTER

Brewster Owners Club of America, 1628 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103. 215-731-9200.

BRICKLIN

Bricklin International Owners Club, 664 Hickory Hill Court, Streetsboro, OH 44241, www.bricklin.org. James Wajda, 734-320-0599, jameswajda@msn.com.

BUGATTI

American Bugatti Club, 142 Berkeley St., Boston, MA 02116. Tom Clifford, 617-266-1217, tclifford@hoffmann.com.

BUICK/MARQUETTE

1916-’17 Buick & McLaughlin Owners, 2516 Laurelford Lane, Wake Forest, NC 27587. Dean Tryon, 919-562-4660.

1930 Marquette Auto Registry, 1911 N. Duncan Road, Champaign, IL 61822. Mike Balogh, 217-355-1704, mbalogh@balogh.com.

1953-’54 Buick Skylark Club, 51 Statesville Quarry Road, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Joanne DePeppo, 973-383-6035.

Buick Club of America, Box 360775, Columbus, OH 43236, www.buickclub.org. Mike or Nancy Book, 614-472-3939.

Buick Club of America — Buick Driving Enthusiasts,806 Murphy Court, Linden, MI 48451. Ken McClellan, 810-232-1769.

Buick Club of America — Reatta Division, 6030 Bloss Court, Swartz Creek, MI 48473. Bob Neumann, 810-655-4202.

Buick Heritage Alliance, 13425 Bell Road, Marysville, Ohio 4304. Jeffrey R. Brashares, 614-361-7299. www.BuickHeritageAlliance.org

Buick Street Rod Association, 824 Kay Circle, Chattanooga, TN 37421.

Compact Buick Club, Box 411, Tustin, CA 92781. Bruce Andren, 714-544-1592, compactbc@iols.net.

Gran Sport Club of America, 625 Pine Point Circle, Valdosta, GA 31602, www.buickgsca.com. 229-244-0577.

Marquette Owners Registry for Enthusiasts, 803 Cedar St., Elmira, NY 14904. Don Holton, 607-734-5340. topsdown@holtononline.com. www.marquetteregistry.com

Riviera Owners Association P.O. Box 261218 Denver, CO 80226-9218; ph.: 303-233-2987; fax: 303-238-0346; Office@rivowners.org; www.rivowners.org

Silver Anniversary Buicks (1929), 75 Oriole Pkwy., Toronto, Ontario M4V 2E3, Canada. W.E. McLaughlin.

’36-38 Buick Owners’ Association. Dedicated to the preservation and restoration of the 1936-1938 Buick. Contact: Gene Phillips, treasurer at BuickN@yahoo.com.

Two-Cylinder Buicks, Box 460, Litchfield CT 06759. Robert Sahl, 860-567-4916.

CADILLAC

Allanté Appreciation Group, Box 225, Edgewood, IL 62426. 800-664-5224.

Allanté Owners Association, 448 Ignacio Blvd., Novato, CA 94949, www.allante.com. Mike Eggert, 415-382-1973.

Cadillac Country Club, P.O. Box 940711 Rockaway Park NY 11694 (917) 575-6570 vinny@cadillaccountryclub.com http://www.cadillaccountryclub.com

Cadillac Drivers Club, 5825 Vista Road, Sacramento, CA 95824. Wray Tubbs, 916-421-3193.

Cadillac and LaSalle Club, Box 360835, Columbus, OH 43236, www.cadillaclasalleclub.org. Mike or Nancy Book, 614-478-4622, clcoffice@cadillaclasalleclub.org.

Cadillac Series 75 Registry, 259 Grand Blvd., Massapequa Park, NY 11762. Mark Koenigsmann, 516-799-3354.

Cadillac Single-Cylinder Register, 76 Treaty Elm Lane, Stow, MA 01775. Donald Rising, 978-987-2466.

1958 Cadillac Owners Association P.O. Box 850029 Braintree, Massachusetts 02184.

LaSalle Appreciation Society, Box 263, Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Jack Hotz.

CASE

J.I. Case Heritage Foundation, Box 081156, Racine, WI 53408. Ray Hoffman, 712-534-2644.

CHALMERS

Chalmers Auto Registry, 908 2nd Ave., Royersford, PA 19468, www.chalmersregistry.com. Joe Alackness, chalmersregistry@aol.com.

CHANDLER-CLEVELAND

Chandler-Cleveland Motor Club, 3725 Amherst Ave., Lorain OH 44052. Robert Kayle, 440-960-1143. rmkayle@hotmail.com

CHECKER

Checker Car Club of America (dba Checker Car Club) Dedicated to Checker cars, cabs and specialty vehicles built between 1922 and 1982. Motto: A Checker Owner Is Never Alone Web Site: www.checkerworld.org or www.checkercarclub.org, Facebook Group: Checker World, Publication: Checkerboard News, Membership: 160 Willard Drive, North East, MD, 21901-1631 e-mail: membership@checkercarclub.org

CHEVROLET

’57-’56-’55 Chevy Internet Club, 18091 Mark Circle, Villa Park, CA 92861. Bob Ford, 714-637-8877, BOB_FORD@SBCGLOBAL.NET.

’65-’66 Full Size Chevy Club, 15615 S.R. 23, Granger, IN 46530. Harold Foos, 574-272-6964.

American Camaro Assoc. 5786 Buckeye Road, Macungie, PA. 18062. Karl Scheffy, karlz28@earthlink.net. 610.966.2492.

American Chevelle Enthusiasts Society, 4636 Lebanon Pike #195, Nashville, TN 37076, www.chevelles.com. 615-773-ACES.

Chevrolet Nomad Association for owners and enthusiasts of the 1955-57 Chevrolet Nomad. Monthly magazine, annual meet, technical assistance for restoration and modification. Dues: $35 per year U.S. ($40 Canada, $45 foreign). Contact: CNA, 1720 Laurie Dr., Haw River, NC 27258, e-mail: cna.club@gmail.com web site: www.chevynomadclub.com

Chevytalk.com, www.chevy-talk.com. Tony Schaefer, 949-289-0269. (Web-only club.)

Cosworth Vega Owners Association, Box 5864, Pittsburgh, PA 15209.

Eckler’s Chevy Classics Club, 5200 S. Washington Ave. Titusville, FL 32780. www.chevyclassicsclub.com & www.eclkerscamaro.com

IROC-Z Club International, 114 Prince George Drive, Hampton, VA 23669. Robert J. McKenzie, 757-838-2059.

National Chevelle Owners Association, 7343-J W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410. 336-854-8935.

National Impala Association, PO Box 111, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716. 732-291-7668. email: info@nationalimpala.com. www.Nationalimpala.com. We recognize and support the enjoyment of all 1958-1970 Full Size Chevrolets. Membership dues are $35 yr. for periodical rate mailing.

National Nostalgic Nova, Box 2344, York, PA 17405. Wayne Bushey, 717-252-4192.

Team Chevelle, Box 68, Porthill, ID 83853. Al McKenzie.

Tri-Chevy Association, 1831 Roberts St., Wilmington, IL 60481. Larry Shoemaker.

Turboglide Registry, 18091 Mark Circle, Villa Park, CA 92861. Bob Ford, 714-637-8877.

Vintage Chevrolet Club of America (VCCA), PO Box 609, Lemont, IL 60439-0609, www.vcca.org. 708-455-VCCA (8222) Central Time Zone.

Worldwide Camaro Club, 5140 S. Washington Ave., Titusville, FL. 32780. Ed Mills, 800-456-1957.

CHRYSLER

Airflow Club of America, 14947 Leigh Ave., San Jose, CA 95124. Dennis Pitchford, 408-559-7977.

Chrysler 300 Club, Box 1336, Hereford, AZ 85615. 520-378-3000.

Chrysler 300 Club International, 1046 Whittier, Grosse Pte Park, MI 48230, www.chrysler300club.com, contact: Jim Krausmann, 313-886-0118; email Kraus300@comcast.net

Chrysler Product Owners Club, Box 1605, Eldersburg, MD 21784. Bill Loewy.

Chrysler Town & Country Owners Registry-WPC Club, TandCregistry@cs.com

Daytona-Superbird Auto Club, 13717 W. Green Meadow Drive, New Berlin, WI 53151. Doug Schellinger, 414-328-1907.

Early Hemi Club, 19311 Laurel Run, Nelsonville, OH 45764. Terry McKelvey, 740-753-4364.

National Chrysler Products Club, P.O. Box 64, Fayetteville, PA 17222. 215-674-9823. Terry Schwarze. tcschwarze@verizon.net.

North East Imperial Owners Club, 228 Lathrop Lane, Manchester Center, VT 05255. Hamilton Hayes, 802-362-1565, exner60@home.com.

PT Cruiser Club, 315 S. 10th, Box 819, Long Beach, WA 98631. Michael Challis, 503-791-7280.

Slant 6 Club of America, Box 52273, Livonia, MI 48152. Tom Shook, 248-866-1500, tom@slant6club.com.

TC America, Box 211, Carmel, CA 93921. B. Karleen Tarola, 831-624-7196.

Town and Country Woodies Chapter National Woodie Club

(1941-1950 Town and Country cars), P.O. Box 159 Morganville, NJ 07751 Harold Marmel, 732-536-2488, www.townandcountrywoodies.com.

Walter P. Chrysler Club, Box 3504, Kalamazoo, MI 49003. Richard Bowman, 616-375-5535.

CITROËN

Citroën Car Club of North America, Box 655, Inwood, CA 25428. Lynn Gervase, 304-274-0668.

CLENET

Clenet Celebration, c/o TSI #224, 31255 Cedar Valley Drive, Westlake Village, CA 91362. Doug Dickson, 818-400-3533.

Clenet Cluster. 818-679-5735.

Clenet Registry, 4062 San Massimo Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Donald Royston, 941-575-0202.

COLE

Cole Motor Car Club of America, Box 183, Goodrich, MI 48438. Leroy Cole, 810-636-7221.

COLUMBIA SIX

Columbia Six Vehicle Registry, 1701 Sterling Court, Columbia, MO 65203. Bob Emery, 573-875-4766, bobemery@mchsi.com.

CORVAIR

Air ’Vair Group, 5474 S.R. 19, Galion, OH 44833.

Corvair Oil Filter Collectors Club, 560 Lindberg Blvd., Berea, OH 44017.

CORSA, Box 607, Lemont, IL 60439, www.corvair.org. Harry Jensen, corsa@corvair.org.

CORSA — Corvanatics, 5000 Cascabel Road, Atascadero, CA 93422. (Forward-control vans/trucks.)

CORSA — V-8 Registry, 4361 St. Dominic Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45238.

Group Ultra Van, 5537 Pioneer Road, Boulder, CO 80301. W. Christy Barden, 303-530-1288.

The 1969 Corvair Group, 8322 Soft Wind Drive, Mechanicsville, VA 23111.

Western Pennsylvania Corvair Club – 163 Edgewood Avenue, Aliquippa, PA, http://www.corvair.org/chapters/wpcc/

CORVETTE

Corvette Club of America, Box 9879, Bowling Green, KY 42102. Garnett Rogers, 270-737-6022.

Corvette Cruisers of Atlanta, www.corvettecruisersofatlanta.com

C5 Registry, Box 541023, Merritt Island, FL 32954. 407-452-2743.

Lost Caravan Corvette Club, 6242 Woodland Road, Linthicum Heights, MD, 21090. email: info@lostcorvettes.org, www.lostcorvettes.org.

National Corvette Owners Association, 900 S. Washington St. #G-13, Falls Church, VA 22046. Donna Sandoval, 703-533-7222 www.ncoa-vettes.com.

National Corvette Restorers Society, 6291 Day Road, Cincinnati, OH 45252. 513-385-8526.

National Council of Corvette Clubs, 3701 S. 92nd St., Milwaukee, WI 53228, www.ncoa-vettes.com. 800-245-VETT.

Renegade Corvette Club, 4311 Van Buren St., Hollywood, FL. 33021. John Browning 954-963-6437. renegadecorvetteclub@yahoo.com. www.renegadecorvetteclub.com.

Solid Axle Corvette Club (1953-’62 Corvettes), Box 2288, North Highlands, CA 95660, www.solidaxle.org. Noland Adams, 916-991-7040.

Stingrays Only ’63-’67 Corvette Club, 825 W. Plantation Circle, Plantation, FL 33324, http://hometown.aol.com/corvetteclub.com. Rick Saxner, 954-370-8708, rixsix@aol.com.

ZR-1 Registry, 29 Lucille Drive, Sayville, NY 11782. 516-567-0603.

’53-’54-’55 Corvette Registry, 856 Iron City Hill Road, Belle Vernon, PA 15012. Ken Amrick, 724-930-8404.

COUGAR

Cougar Club of America, 446 Rebecca Lane, Center Conway, NH 03813. Dan Houde, 603-986-5761.

Lone Star Cougar Club, Dallas, TX, lonestarcougarclub.com, president@lonestarcougarclub.com,

CROSLEY

Crosley Auto Club, 307 Schaeffer Road, Blandon, PA 19510. Dave Anspach, 610-916-6050, CAC@CrosleyAutoClub.com CrosleyAutoClub.com

Crosley Car Owners Club, 4526 29th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53140, www.groups.yahoo.com/group/Crosley. Louis Rugani, 262-652-3034, x779@webtv.net.

DAF

DAF Club of America, 293 Hudson St., Hackensack, NJ 07601. Kaz Wysocki, 201-342-3685.

DAIMLER/LANCHESTER

Daimler & Lanchester Owners Club of North America — Daimler & Lanchester

Club of England, 5140 New St., Burlington, Ontario, L76 1V1, Canada.

DATSUN/NISSAN

Datsun/Nissan Z Association, 13558 Cedar Road, Cleveland, OH 44118. Bonnie Swirsky, 216-932-7718.

DELOREAN

DeLorean Owners Association, 3761 Vine St., Norco, CA 92860 www.deloreanowners.org

DE SOTO

Airflow Club of America, 14947 Leigh Ave., San Jose, CA 95124. Dennis Pitchford, 408-559-7977.

National De Soto Club, Membership Secretary, 1323 W. Beach Road, Oak Harbor, WA 98277-8573, 360-720-2465, penguin008@comcast.net

DETOMASO

Pantera Owners Club of America, 309 Playa Del Sur, La Jolla, CA 92037. Shane Ingate, 619-454-4656.

DEUTSCH-BONNET (DB)

Les Amis de Panhard & Deutsch-Bonnet USA, 461 Wadsworth Ave., Avon, NY 14414. William Barkley.

DEVIN

Devin Club, 2360 Fish Creek Place, Danville, CA 94506.

DKW

DKW Club of America,260 Santa Margarita Ave., Menlo Park, CA 94025. Byron Brill, 650-323-3913.

DOBLE

Doble Associates,Box 588, Culver City, CA 90230. 562-595-6721.

DODGE

Also see Walter P. Chrysler Club.

Dodge Brothers Club, for people interested in Dodge Brothers from 1914 – 1938.www.dodgebrothersclub.org

Dodge Charger National Registry, Box 184, Greenbay, VA 23942. Wayne Wooten, 804-223-1305.

International Viper Registry, Box 914, Arkadelphia, AR 71923. 501-246-0015.

DUAL GHIA

Dual Ghia Enthusiasts Association, 29 Forgedale Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Dr. Paul Sable, 610-987-6923.

DURANT/STAR/FLINT/RUGBY/DE VAUX

Durant Motors Automobile Club, 4845 Iris Terrace, Fremont, CA 94555. Rick Botti, 510-796-2252. rick@durantmotors.org. www.durantmotors.com

EDSEL

The Edsel Club, 19296 Tuckaway Court, Fort Myers, FL 33903, www.edselworld.com. Robert Mayer.

Edsel Owners Club of America, Lois Roth 1740 N. W. 3rd St, Gresham, OR 97030, 503-492-0878. lois_roth97030@msn.com

International Edsel Club, 10014 Deerfield LN Brecksville, OH 44141. Jim & Maureen Lindway , eedselsecretary@yahoo.com.

ELGIN

Elgin Motorcar Owners Registry, 2226 E. Apache Lane, Vincennes, IN 47591. Jay David Wolf, 812-882-8666.

ELVA

ELVA English sport cars, 1955-1968. Sportsracers; Formula Junior; Courier (production, street cars). Registry of current and past owners found on website http://elleva.forumcircle.com. Contact: Gary Cossaboon, gcssbn@aol.com

E-M-F

E-M-F Registry, 5901 Azalea Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93306. Paul Anthony, 661-871-5043.

ESHELMAN

Eshelman Owners of America, 5915 La Jolla Hermosa Ave., La Jolla, CA 92037, www.groups.yahoo.com/groups/Eshelman. Howard Singer, 858-454-2628.

EXCALIBUR

EXCALIBUR CAR CLUB NATIONAL, 120 El Camino Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. 310-666-4333. suite-a@earthlink.net.

FERRARI

Ferrari Club of America, Box 720597, Atlanta, GA 30358. 800-328-0444.

FORD

1949-53 Ford Mercury Association, 162 Broadmeadows Blvd, Columbus, OH 43214. 614- 905-2151. www.fordmercassociation.com.

’54 Ford Club of America, 1400 W. Mayfield Road #340, Arlington, Texas 76015. Tom Hoskins, 817-466-8088, hoskinstom@yahoo.com.

Anglia News, 830 Second St., Snohomish, WA 98290. Phil Morris, 360-568-1709.

Crown Victoria Association, Box 6, Bryan, OH 43506, www.classicar.com/clubs/crownvictoria/index.htm. Sandy Gorny, 419-636-2475.

Early Ford V-8 Club of America, Box 1715, Maple Grove, MN 55311, www.earlyfordv8.org. Cornerstone Registration, 866-427-7583, registration@cornerstonereg.com.

Early Ford V-8 Foundation, PO Box 31403, Rochester, NY 14603-1403. www.fordv8foundation.org. 888-229-1042. info@fordv8foundation.org.

Early Ford V-8 Club of Long Island, 212 Holy Lane, Smithtown, NY 11787-4430. 631-265-2597 (covering Ford Flathead cars 1931-1953)

Early Ford V-8 Club of America — St. Louis Regional Group, Box 623, Chesterfield, MO 63006-0623.

Early Ford V-8 Club of America – Tulsa Region (RG# 39), PO Box 4109, Tulsa, OK 74159

Early Galaxie Club, 3839 Staffanson Road, Bozeman, MT 59715. (1960-’61 Fords.)

Fairlane Club of America, 340 Clicktown Road, Church Hill, TN 37642. 423-245-6678, office@fairlaneclubofamerica.com.

Falcon Club of America, Box 113, Jacksonville, AR 72078, www.falconclub.com. Ruby Throgmorton, 501-982-9721

Ford Owners Association, 662 Roxboro Trace, Lawrenceville, GA 30044, www.fordowners.org. Meghan O’Neal, 770-972-6603.

FoMoCo Collectors of America, Box 31541, Independence, OH 44131. Gary Schiavoni, 216-556-5599.

FoMoCo Owners Club, Box 19665, Denver, CO 80219. 303-628-5330.

Ford Galaxie Club of America, Box 178, Hollister, MO 65672. 870-429-8264.

Ford and Mercury Restorers Club, 16291 Worden Road, Holly, MI 48442, www.fmrcoa.org. Bob Guetschow, 248-328-9113, rguetschow@comcast.net.

International Ford History Project, Box 11415, Olympia, WA 98508.

International Ford Retractable Club, P.O. Box E, Claysville, PA 15323, 724-948-3661, gloriadudt@gmail.com, www.skyliner.org.

LOVEfords, 2484 W. Genesee Turnpike, Camillus, NY 13031, www.lovefords.org. John Rotella, 315-672-5548, info@lovefords.org.

Maverick/Comet Club International,421 E. State St., Albany, IN 47320. Craig Selvey, 765-789-6036.

National Ford Tool Collectors, 1042 Wagonwheel Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526. Steve Thompson, 970-223-2413.

North American English & European Ford Registry, Box 11415, Olympia, WA 98508, http://www.enfostuff.com/forum/. 360-754-9585.

Penn-Ohio A Ford Club, 79 Townhall Road E., Waterford, PA 16441. 814-866-9224, 814-864-0198.

Secrets of Speed Society, 3860 Cain Run Road, Batavia, OH 45103, www.secretsofspeed.com. Charlie Yapp, 513-724-0700, cy4fn@aol.com. (For high-performance Model A, B, and T Fords.)

SHO Registry, Box 159, Carrollton, GA 30117. 770-836-1474.

Skyliners of America, 8524 S. 125th, Renton, WA 98055. Gerry Smith, 206-772-5418.

Torino Registry, 19 Glyn Drive, Newark, DE 19713. Rob Day, 302-737-4252.

FORD MODEL A

Ford Model A – Enduring A’s Chapter, MAFCA, PO Box 1428, Albany, OR 97321, Contact: Martin Harding 541-926-3972 / linharding47@aol.com

Model A Ford Cabriolet Club, Box 1487, Conroe, TX 77305. Larry Machacek, 936-441-8209. clubs.hemmings.com/modelacabriolet/membership.html

Model A Ford Club of America, 250 S. Cypress, La Habra, CA 90631, www.mafca.com. 562-697-2712.

Model A Ford Club of America — Model A Ford Touring Club, 14417 W. Colorado Place, Canyon Country, CA 91351. 661-298-0625.





Model A Restorers Club (MARC), 6721 Merriman, Garden City, MI 48135, www.modelaford.org. Peggy Lenart, 734-427-9050.







FORD MODEL T



Mercury Body Register, Box 2245, Alderwood Manor, WA 98036. 425-776-2804. (Aftermarket Model T speedster bodies made in Louisville, Ky., 1921-’26.)

Model T Ford Club International, Box 276236, Boca Raton, FL 33427, www.modelt.org. Howard Gustavson, 561-750-7170.

Model T Ford Club of America, Box 126, Centerville, IN 47330, www.mtfca.com. 765-855-5248.

National T-Bucket Association, Box 1650, Branson, MO 65615. 800-443-1866.

FORD MUSTANG







First Generation Mustang Club, 8058 Marcella Drive, Orlando, FL 32836. Paul LiCalsi, 407-352-7309.

Mustang Club of America, 4051 Barrancas Ave., PMB 102, Pensacola, FL 32507. 850-438-0626.

Mustang Owners Club International, 2720 Tennessee NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Paul McLaughlin, 505-296-2554.

Mustang Special-Order Paint Registry, 6113 S. Cherry Court, Littleton, CO 80121. Tony Popish, 720-489-1504.

Wisconsin Early Mustangers, an MCA Regional Club. 420 E. Fitzsimmons Road, Oak Creek, WI 53154. Tom Miller, Chairman: 414-764-6726. Glenn Furst, President: glenn1st@centurytel.net. www.wemustangers.com

FORD THUNDERBIRD

Classic Thunderbird Club International, 1308 E. 29th St., Signal Hill, CA 90755-1842, 800-488-2709, www.ctci.org.

Classic Thunderbirds of New England (1955, 56 and 57 Thunderbirds), CTCI Chapter 11- New England Region, 25 Settlers Way, Bourne, MA 02532, Phone: 508-759-1630 or onsetjp@ juno.com , Jim Potter”.

Heartland Vintage Thunderbird Club of America, 6711 Spokane Drive, Huber Heights, OH 45424. Ken Bender, 937-235-9343, webmaster@tbirdclub.com.

International Thunderbird Club, PO Box 24041, Pepper Pike, OH 44124, Gerard (Bart) Bartasavich – President, gebart@ameritech.net, (216) 375-2808

1958 Thunderbird Convertible Registry, 6780 Kitson NE, Rockford, MI 49341. Bill Van Ess, 616-874-1004, bilvaness@juno.com.

1961 Thunderbird Registry, 485 Shetland Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221. Gregg Zimmerman, 716-633-1396.

The Classic Thunderbird Club of South Florida, 4133 Park Ave. Miami. FL 33133, www.thunderbirdsouthflorida.com . Oscar Castro oscar@mbsenet.com

Thunderbird Sport Roadster Society, 548 Mary Esther Cutoff #204, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548. R.V. Bates, 360-871-4100. (1962-’63 Sport Roadsters.)

Vintage Thunderbird Club International, P.O. Box 75308, Wichita, KS 67275. President, Rod Wake, vtciprez10@gmail.com. www.vintagethunderbirdclub.net.

FRANKLIN

The H. H. Franklin Club, Cazenovia College, Cazenovia, NY 13035. www.franklincar.org

GARDNER

Gardner Auto Owners Registry, 2060 Hoyt Ave E, St. Paul, MN 55119 Robert Gardner 651 772-1565. Register online at www.gardnermotorcars.com or email rdg105@comcast.net

GRAHAM

Graham Owners Club International,, 4028 Empire Creek Circle, Georgetown, CA 95634-9632. Gloria Reid. www.graham-paige.com.

HONDA

Honda 600 Roster of Owners, 7518 Westbrook Ave., San Diego, CA 92139. Bill Colford, 619-267-0485.

HUDSON-ESSEX-TERRAPLANE

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club, 2850 N. Meridian Ave., Wichita, KS 67204. charlottesargent@cox.net. www.hetclub.org.

Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club — Modified Hudson Special Interest Group, 32705 Bellvine Trail, Beverly Hills, MI 48025. Burt Schwartz, 248-645-2357.

HUMMER

The Hummer Club, 15392 Cobalt St., Sylmar, CA 91342. 818-362-5891.

HUPMOBILE

Hupmobile Club,1203 Kilbourn St., Elkhart, IN 46514-2420, email, ndrahupp@frontier.com Dean Hupp – Membership Chairman. http://clubs.hemmings.com/hupm

INTERNATIONAL HARVESTER

IH Collectors, 310 Busse Hwy. #250, Park Ridge, IL 60068.

Scout & International Truck Association, Box 313, New Palestine, IN 46165.

Scouts West, 1519 E. Chapman, PMB 196, Fullerton, CA 92831. Linda Papeilo, 714-992-5345.

INTER-STATE

Inter-State Motor Car Registry, 13883 Tesson Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63128. Jay Arendt, 314-849-3391.

JAGUAR

Jaguar Clubs of North America, 8137 Zang St. Arvada, CO 80005. www.jcna.com, 1-888-CLUBJAG. (258-2524).

JORDAN

Jordan Register, 2099 Pheasant Drive, Yuba City, CA 95993. Art Worledge, 530-673-7382.

KAISER-FRAZER

Kaiser-Frazer Owners Club International, Box 1014, Dept. OCI, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. Charlotte Dayton, 802-247-3337.

Kaiser-Frazer Owners Club International — Kaiser-Darrin Owners Roster, 734 Antram Road, Somerset, PA 15501. Dave Antram, 814-443-6468.

KING MIDGET

International King Midget Car Club, 9409 W. S.R. 571, Laura, OH 45337. 937-698-5144.

KISSEL

Kissel Kar Klub, 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, WI 53027. Dale Anderson, 262-673-7999.

KNOX

Knox Motor Car Club of America, 6 Concord Drive, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Jack Hess, 413-525-6782.

LINCOLN

Lincoln & Continental Owners Club, Box 1715, Maple Grove, MN 55311, www.lcoc.org. 866-427-7583.

Lincoln Owners Club (1920-’39), Jim Riffenburgh, 7350 Santa Cruz Rd. Atascadero, CA 93442. jimriff@charter.net. www.lincolnownersclub.com.

Lincoln-Zephyr Owners Club, Box 422, Hazel Green, AL 35750. Robert or Margo Mead, 931-433-0065.

Road Race Lincoln Register, bigeasy3@msn.com. (1949-’57 Lincolns.)

LLOYD

Lloyd Friends in the U.S. Registry, 3205 Sherrill Road, Minooka, IL 60447. L.R. Revisky, 815-467-2287.

MANX

Manx Dune Buggy Club, Box 1491, Valley Center, CA 92082. Winnie or Bruce Meyers, 760-749-6321.

MARMON

The Marmon Club, 18875 290th St. Treynor, IA, 51575. Gloria Kannas, Treasurer. PH: 712-566-9818

MASERATI

Maserati Club International, Box 1015, Mercer Island, WA 98040. 800-MASERATI.

Maserati Owner’s Club of North America, 14220 Saddlebow Court, Reno, NV 89511.

MAXWELL-BRISCOE

Maxwell-Briscoe Registry, 19005 Cone Road, Milan, MI 48160, 734-439-7727

MAZDA

Miata Club of America, Box 2635, Alpharetta, CA 30023. 770-205-8832.

MERCEDES-BENZ

Gull Wing Group International, 776 Cessna, Chico, CA 95928. Gary Estep, 530-345-6701.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America, 1907 Lelaray St., Colorado Springs, CO 80909. 800-637-2360.

MERCURY

’72-’73 Mercury Montego GT Registry, 11715 Winterpock Road, Chesterfield, VA 23838. Joe Helbling, 804-639-7289.

Cougar Club of America, 1637 Skyline Drive, Norfolk, VA 23518. Ron Crouch, 757-587-5498

Cyclone-Montego Registry, 19 Glyn Drive, Newark, DE 19713. Rob Day, 302-737-4252. http://clubs.hemmings.com/cyclonemontegotorinoregistry/

Ford and Mercury Restorers Club, 16291 Worden Road, Holly, MI 48442, www.fmrcoa.org. Bob Guetschow, 248-328-9113, rguetschow@comcast.net.

International Mercury Owners Association, P.O.Box 1245 Northbrook, IL 60065-1245. 847-997-8624. FAX: 847-272-1850. www.mercuryclub.com. info@mercuryclub.com.

Mercury Body Speedster Register, Box 2245, Lynnwood, WA. 98036. Jarvis, 425-776-2804. modeltbug@aol.com.

Mid-Century Mercury Car Club, 1816 E. Elmwood Drive, Lindenhurst, IL 60046. Rusty Bethley, 847-356-2255.

MESSERSCHMITT

The Messerschmitt Owners Club, Birches, Ashmores Lane, Rusper, West Sussex, England. Eileen Hallam.

METROPOLITAN

Metropolitan Owners Club of North America, 2308 Highway V, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. 608-825-1903.

MG

American MGB Association, Box 11401, Chicago, IL 60611. 773-878-5055.

MG Drivers Club, 18 Georges Place, Clinton, NJ 08809. Richard Miller, 908-713-6251.

The New England MG-T Register, Drawer 220, Oneonta, NY 13820.

North American MGA Register, 8702 Taybrook Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078, www.namgar.com. Dick Lunney, 704-948-1746.

North American MGB Register (NAMGBR), P.O. Box 55. Whittington, IL 62897-0055. 800-NAMGBR-1. www.namgbr.org.

Z Magnette Group, 910 Hirsch, Melrose Park, IL 60160. Jeff Powell.

MITCHELL

Mitchell Car Club, 717 N. Main St., Port Byron, IL 61275. 309-523-2888, missrvr@mchsi.com

MOLINE



Moline/Moline Knight/R&V Knight Auto Registry, 1111 Hwy. 281, Red Cloud, NE 68970. John Nikodym, 402-746-3748, nikrcne@gpcom.net.

MOPAR

Battle Born MoPars. battlebornmopars@att.net. Facebook at www.facebook.com/BattleBornMopars, www.battlebornmopars.com. Contact Rick Griffin, President. 795 West 12th Street, Reno, NV 8950

MORGAN



Morgan Motor Car Club, Box 50392, Dallas, TX 75250. 214-321-1648.

Morgan Three-Wheeler Racing, 138 Bridgeview Drive, San Francisco, CA 94124. Larry Ayers, 415-824-2508.

MORRIS MINOR



Morris Minor Registry of North America, 318 Hampton Park, Westerville, OH 43081. Tony Burgess, 614-899-2394, minornews@aol.com.





MULLINS

Mullins Owners Club, P.O. Box 387, Hardy, AR. 72542. Quarterly newsletter for the owners of the Mullins Red Cap all steel trailer that was manufactured in Salem, OH, in 1936 and 1937. Charles Wilson, Editor, wilsonce@aol.com.

Mullins Owners Club, Box 3102, McKinney, TX 75070. Bob Parmelee, 972-562-5850.

MUNTZ JET



Muntz Jet Registry, 21303 NE 151st, Woodinville, WA 98077. Victor Munsen, 425-788-6587, bcmunsen@aol.com.

NASH



Nash Car Club of America, Box 80279 Dept. OC, Indianapolis, IN 46280.

NSU

NSU Enthusiasts USA, 2909 Utah Place, Alton, IL 62002. Terry Stuchlik, 618-462-9195.

OLDSMOBILE



’35-’36 Olds Registry, 3685 Lake Park Drive, Brecksville, OH 44141. Rich Biering, 440-838-8720.

Curved Dash Oldsmobile Club, 241 Via Barranca, Greenbrae, CA 94904. Vince O’Brien, www.curveddasholdsmobileclub.com

Hurst/Olds Club of America, 304 S. Clippert St., Lansing, MI 48912. www.hurstolds.com.

National Antique Oldsmobile Club, 617 Mayflower Drive, Myerstown, PA 17067. membership.naoc@yahoo.com. www.antiqueolds.org.

Oldsmobile Club of America, Box 80318, Lansing, MI 48908, www.oldsclub.org. Marsha Nicholas, 517-663-1811.

’60 Oldsmobile Club, 10895 E. Hibma Road, Tustin, MI 49688. Dick Major, 616-825-2891.

OLDMOBILE-TORONADO

Toronado Owners Association, PO Box 373, Hubertus, WI 53033-0373. toa@toronado.org www.toronado.org.

OWEN MAGNETIC



Owen Magnetic Owners Registry, 918 W. C.R. C-2, St. Paul, MN 55113. Jim Fredrick, 651-484-1184.





PACKARD

Packard Automobile Classics, Box 360806, Columbus, OH 43236, www.packardclub.org. Donald Taccone, 800-478-0012, pacnatoffice@aol.com.

The Packard Truck Organization, 1196 Mountain Road, York Springs, PA 17372. Dave Lockard, 717-528-4920, davidbl23@earthlink.net

Packards International Car Club, 302 French St., Santa Ana, CA 92701, www.packards-international.com. 714-541-8431.

Packard Automobile Club de France, email: jerome.hardy@classiccarnetwork.eu; PH: +33 (6) 33 49 42 41; mail: Jerome Hardy, 2 rue Charles Alby, FR-92370 Chaville, France.

The Packard Club – North Texas. David Flack, Directorolecarz@clear.net.nz

Eastern Packard Club 127 Westerly Terrace, Rocky Hill CT 06067; PH: (860) 335-2832; Email: jtlepak@cox.net; Web site: http://clubs.hemmings.com/easternpackard/.

Mid-America Packards, 8517 Ann, Kansas City, KS 66112; Ph: 913.299.6133

Packard Automobielclub Nederland, Walter Prinzhorn, J Calsstraat 17, NL-1067 WE, Amsterdam, Nederland; Ph: +31 (20) 613.6594

PEERLESS

Peerless Motor Car Club, 5001 Femrite Drive, Madison, WI 53716. Richard Lichtfeld, 608-222-4528.

PIERCE-ARROW

Pierce-Arrow Society, P.O. Box 3924, Los Altos, CA 94024-7036. www.pierce-arrow.org

PLYMOUTH

Plymouth Owners Club, Box 416, Cavalier, ND 58220. 701-549-3746.

Golden Fin Society, 13765 S. 1300 W., Riverton, UT 84065. Jack Lewis, 801-254-6817. (1956-’58 Plymouth Fury.)

Plymouth Valiant Club & Registry, Box 52273, Livonia, MI 48152. Tom Shook, 248-866-1500, humina11@yahoo.com.

Slant 6 Club of America, Box 52273, Livonia, MI 48152. Tom Shook, 248-866-1500, tom@slant6club.com

PONTIAC/OAKLAND

Fiero Owners Club of America, 7200 Hazard Ave., Westminster, CA 92683.

Grand Am Registry, 192 Jerold St., Rochester, NY 14609. Tim Claremont, 716-467-2399. (1973-’80 Grand Ams.)

GTO Association of America, 5829 Stroebel Road, Saginaw, MI 48609, www.gtoaa.org. 800-GTO-1964.

International Fiero Club, 829 Bethel Road #160, Columbus, OH 43214. Ken Hand.

The Judge GTO International, 114 Prince George Drive, Hampton, VA 23669. Robert McKenzie, 757-838-2059.

National Firebird & T/A Club, Box 11238, Chicago, IL 60611, www.firebirdtaclub.com. 773-769-6262.

Oakland Owners Club International, 767 McCoy Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. Norman Hutton.

Original GTO Club, Box 320141, Franklin, WI 53132. 414-425-3072, jmogto@aol.com.

Pontiac GTO Judge Convertible Registry, 1165 C.R. 83, Independence, MN 55359. Paul Bergstrom, pcpvnews@ties2.net.

Pontiac-Oakland Club International (POCI), Paul Bergstrom, POCI Club Office Manager, P.O. Box 68, Maple Plain, MN 55359. pociworldhq@aol.com, phone 877-368-3454, fax 763-479-3571; www.poci.org

Pontiac-Oakland Club International — All-American Oakland Chapter, 22 Washington St., Millinocket, ME 04462. Art Archie, 207-723-8759.

Pontiac-Oakland Club International — Grand Prix Chapter, 357 Marvin Place, Wheeling, IL 60090. Mike Schaudek, 847-537-0345.

Pontiac-Oakland Club International — Pontiac Commercial and Professional Vehicle Chapter, 1165 C.R. 83, Independence, MN 55359. Paul Bergstrom, ppcpvnews@ties2.net.

Pontiac Sedan Delivery Registry, 1165 C.R. 83, Independence, MN 55359. Paul Bergstrom, pcpvnews@ties2.net.

PontiacRegistry.com, Box 14059, Bradenton, FL 34280. Larry Kummer, 941-792-7809, www.pontiacregistry.com, info@pontiacregistry.com.

Royal Pontiac Club of America, Box 252402, West Bloomfield, MI 48325. Eric Schiffer, 248-855-6291. (Pontiac drag racing.)

Sixty Owners Society (1960 models), Box 100333, Nashville, TN 37210.

PORSCHE

356 Registry, 27244 Ryan Road, Warren, MI 48092.

Porsche Club of America, Box 30100, Alexandria, VA 22310, www.pca.org. 703-922-9300.

PROFESSIONAL CARS

Classic Hearse Register, 117A Everton Road, Hordle, Lymington Hants, SO41 0HA, England, www.hearseclub.co.uk. Sandra Mitchell, 44-1425-619-196, secretary@hearseclub.co.uk.

Professional Car Society, 64 Mudcut Rd., Lafayette, NJ 07848-4607. Jeff Hookway, 973-862-6047, hookjch@ptd.net, www.professionalcarsociety.org

Professional Car Society, BUICK CHAPTER, John Ehmer, Pres., 412 969 7240, vintagemotors811@yahoo.com, 1542 Princess Ave Wilkinsburg PA 15216

Professional Car Society, MOPAR CHAPTER, Dawson Blackmore, Pres. 203-933-1640, Email: ctemsi@snet.net, 39 Mohawk Dr., West Haven CT 06516

Professional Car Society, MILLER-METEOR CHAPTER, Jon Wurm6709 Greenway Ln, Forest Lake MN 55025; Ph: 651 464 6524; Email: jonwurm@yahoo.com

Professional Car Society, NEW ENGLAND CHAPTER, PO Box 73, Southbridge MA 01550; Paul Steinberg. 860 928 2233; noahsarkinc@earthlink.net

Professional Car Society, TRI-STATE CHAPTER (The tri being Penna., Ohio, and W. Va.). President: Francis Marasco, 4722 Brierly Dr W, W Mifflin, PA 15122. Ph: 412 462 1588; email: marasco40@concast.net

PULLMAN

Pullman Owners Register, 14 Clearview Road, Willow Street, PA 17584. Paul Vaughn Jr., 717-464-4704.

REO

Horseless Carriage Club of America — 1- & 2-Cylinder Reo Registry, 1313 N. Gordon St., Wichita, KS 67203. Garyl Turley, 316-943-4513.

REO Club of America, 7971 Vernon Road, Cicero, NY 13039. Karen Perkis, 315-458-4721.

RICKENBACKER

Rickenbacker Car Club of America, 10605 169th Ave. S.E., Renton, WA 98059. Roland Klix, 425-228-6376. www.rickenbackermotors.com.

ROLLS-ROYCE

Rolls-Royce Owners Club, 191 Hempt Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. T. Younes, 800-TRY-RROC.

Rolls-Royce Owners Club — Modern Car Society, 6 Pendulum Pass, Hopkinton, MA 01748. Michael Gaetano, 508-435-8007.

SAAB

Saab Club of North America, 7675 Bear Trap Junction, Saginaw, MN 55779. 218-729-0826.

SALEEN

Team Saleen, 9 Whatney, Irvine, CA 92718. 714-597-4911.

SAXON

Saxon Registry – Walter Prichard, 5250 NW Highland DR., Corvallis, Oregon 97330. 541-752-6231. prichard@proaxis.com.

SCRIPPS-BOOTH

Scripps-Booth Register, 735 W. Lemon Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016. Ken Kaufman, 626-358-7327.

SHELBY

Shelby American Auto Club, Box 788, Sharon, CT 06069. 860-364-0449.

Shelby Owners of America, Box 1429, Great Bend, KS 67530. Brock McPherson, 620-793-3420.

SINGER

North American Singer Owners Club, 2113 S. Ave. Planeta, Tucson, AZ 85710, www.singercars.com. David Green, 520-747-2901.

STEPHENS

Stephens Owners Registry, 1034 Henderson, Freeport, IL 61032. Dick Farnsworth, 815-232-3825.

STEVENS-DURYEA

Stevens-Duryea Associates, 3565 Newhaven Road, Pasadena, CA 91107. Warwick Eastwood, 626-351-8237.

STUDEBAKER

Antique Studebaker Club, P.O. Box 1715 Maple Grove, MN 55311. 763-420-7829.

Avanti Owners Association International, P.O. Box 1715, Maple Grove, MN 55311, 763-420-7829 www.aoai.org.

Big 6 River Bend Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club. We were chartered by the Studebaker Drivers Club in 1978. President: Terry Keith, Vice President: Duane Miller, Secretary: Lynda Miller, Treasurer: Ellen Bloomingdale, website: www.big6sdc.com, Facebook: BigSix RiverBend Studebaker. We are located in and around the Quad City area of Iowa and Illinois. We normally meet on the 4th Sunday of the month at the Deere Wiman Carriage House 817 11th Ave. Moline, IL.

Black Hawk Chapter of Studebaker Drivers Club, Don Juday, 726 Beach Ave., LaGrange Park, IL 60526, 708-354-5095, ncjdlj@aol.com.

1956 Studebaker Golden Hawk Owners Register, 31654 Wekiva River Road, Sorrento, FL 32776. Frank Ambrogio.

Studebaker Drivers Club, P.O Box 1715 Maple Grove, MN 55311. 763-420-7829.www.studebakerdriversclub.com.

Toy Studebaker Collectors Club, Box 70, 306 N. State, Atkinson, IL 61235. Gary Sanders, 309-936-7526.

STUTZ

The Stutz Club, 7400 Lantern Road Indianapolis, IN 46256, www.stutzclub.org. William Greer.

SUBARU

Subaru 360 Drivers Club, 1421 N. Grady Ave., Tucson, AZ 85715. Ed Parsil, 520-290-6492.

SURREY

Surrey Registry, Box 98019, Las Vegas, NV 89193. Bill Borton, 702-270-4688. (Curved Dash Olds replicas, made by E.W. Bliss Co., 1958-’60.)

TATRA

Tatra Enthusiasts Club, Box 93, Littlestown, PA 17340. Bill McCoskey, 410-346-0660

TOYOTA

Toyota Owners and Restorers Club, 2849 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90806, www.toyotaclub.org. Robert New, 760-753-8022.

Toyota 2000 GT Owner’s Club, Box 628, Biddeford, ME 04005. Bob Tkacik, 207-286-9467.

TRIUMPH

Triumph Register of America,c/o Joel Rosen, 833 Rampart Way, Union Bridge, MD 21791. www.triumphregister.com. jrosenii@lycos.com.

Vintage Triumph Register, 100 Pine Tree Lane, Riverwoods, IL 60015, www.vtr.org. Bill Lynn, 847-940-9347.

TUCKER

Tucker Auto Club of America, 9509 Hinton Drive, Santee, CA 92071, www.tuckerclub.org. Bill Pommering, 619-596-3028.

TVR

TVR Car Club of North America, 12512 Great Park Circle #301, Germantown, MD 20876. 301-601-4945.

VANDEN PLAS

Vanden Plas Princess Registry, 16643 Route 144, Mount Airy, MD 21771. Bill McCoskey, 301-854-5900.

VEGA

Cosworth Vega Owners Association, Box 5864, Pittsburgh, PA 15209. Tim Morgan, 281-589-0449, twincams@aol.com.

VELIE

Official Velie Register, Chuck Hoaglund, 3641 8th St. Court, East Moline, IL 61244. PH: 309-755-4906; crhoal@mchsi.com. Web: www.velieauto.net

VESPA

Vespa 400 Registry, 100 Prince St., Fairfield, CT 06432. Henry Pinckney, 203-336-1505. (Vespa autos.)

VOLKSWAGEN

Der Kafer Fahrer (The Beetle Driver), 10 Hardwood Road, Windham, NH 03087. Bill Collins, 603-425-6129.

Vintage Volkswagen Club of America, 5705 Gordon Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17112.

Volkswagen Club of America, Box 154, North Aurora, IL 60542.

Suicidal V-Dubbers.Colorado Springs, CO. www.suicidalvdubbers.com.

VOLVO

Volvo Club of America, Box 16, Afton, NY 13730. 607-639-2279.

Volvo Enthusiasts Club/Jensen 1800 Register, 1902 Barber Drive, Stoughton, WI 53589.

Volvo Sports America, P.O. Box 4181, Warren, NJ. 07059.www.vsa.org

WHITE

White Steam Registry, Box 220, Gates Mills, OH 44040. Henry Merkel, 216-449-0260.

WHIPPET

Whippet Resource Center, 1241 23000 Road, Parsons, KS 67357. John Olson, 316-421-0643.

WILLS SAINTE CLAIRE

The Wills Club, 3546 Conger St., Port Huron, MI 48060. Terry Ernest, 810-987-8977.

WILLYS/ WILLYS-KNIGHT/OVERLAND

Midstates Jeepster Association, 7721 Howick Rd., Celina, OH 45822.

Barb Conrad, 419-305-4355 or gconrad@bright.net. www.midstatesjeepster.com.

Willys Aero Survival Count, 952 Ashbury Heights Court, Decatur, GA 30030. Rick Kamen, 404-288-8222.

Willys-Overland Jeepster Club, 255 Thompsonville Road, McMurray, PA 15317. Jim Sommer 724-942-5153. jeepsternews@comcast.net. www.jeepsterclub.com

Willys-Overland-Knight Registry, 1341 Orion Road, Batavia, IL 60510. Duane Perrin, 4177 Spring Hill Rd, Staunton, VA 24401, 703-506-0909. WOKR@duaneperrin.com

WINTON

Winton World Wide, 5449 N. Woodson Ave., Fresno, CA 93711. Roger Allison, 209-439-8529.

YALE

Yale Owners Group, R.R. 1, Box 148, New Prague, MN 56071. Ron Aase, 953-758-3655.

YUGO

The Yugo Club, 4526 29th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53140, www.groups.yahoo.com/group/Yugoclub. Louis Rugani, 262-652-3034, x779@webtv.net.

ZIMMER

Zimmer Motor Car Club, 1415 W. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13204. Art Zimmer, 315-422-7011.

ZIMMERMAN

Zimmerman Registry, 12921 74th Place NE, Kirkland, WA 98034. Chet Zimmerman, 425-823-9036. tzimrman@yahoo.com

——————————-

GENERAL INTEREST: TRUCKS

American Truck Historical Society (ATHS), 10380 N. Ambassador Drive, Suite 101, Kansas City, MO 64153 www.aths.org. 816-891-9900.

Antique Truck Club of America, Inc. 85 S. Walnut Street, Boyertown, PA 19512. 610-367-2567, fax: 610-367-9712. www.antiquetruckclubofamerica.org.

Military Vehicle Preservation Association, Box 520378, Independence, MO 64052. 800-365-5798, 816-737-5111.

Motor Bus Society, Box 251, Paramus, NJ 07653.

Society of the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America,7249 Buckley Road, Syracuse, NY 13212. Edward Peterson.

SINGLE MARQUE: TRUCKS

BROCKWAY

Brockway Motor Truck National Registry, Box 279, Valley Falls, NY 12185. Andrew Hall, Jr.

CHEVROLET/GMC

Classic Cameo and GMC Suburban Pickup Club, 4356 Riverview Drive, Port Allen, LA 70767. Dale Mayeaux.

GMC Truck Chapter of POCI,1165 C.R. 83, Independence, MN 55359. Paul Bergstrom pcpvnews@ties2.net, www.gtcpoci.info; 877-368-3454

GM Futurliner Restoration Project, 2516 Laurelford Lane, Wake Forest, NC 27587. Dean Tryon, 919-562-4660.

National Chevy/GMC Truck Association — Early Haulers Truck Club, 8918 Menard, Morton Grove, IL 60053.

DIAMOND T

Diamond T Register, Box 1657, St. Cloud, MN 56302. Bill Wielinski, 320-632-8664.

DIVCO

Divco Club of America, Box 1142, Kingston, WA 98346. Les Bagley, 360-598-3938.

DODGE

A-100 Van Association, 4684 Walters Lane, Harwood, MD 20776. Brian Bowie, 410-867-4056. (1964-’70 Dodge A-100 vans/pickups; also L-600 and L-700.)

Dodge Brothers Club, Box 292, Eastpointe, MI 48021. Barry Cogan. (1914-’38 Dodge Bros. motor vehicles and Graham Bros. commercial vehicles.)

’39-’47 Dodge Truck Registry, 1625 Jason St., San Diego, CA 92154. Dave Fenner, 619-575-1543.

FORD

Ford Model AA Truck Club, Neil Wilson, 1365 Cherryvale Road, Boulder, CO 80303.

Old Ford Truck Club, 3525 Moria Drive, Amelia, OH 45102. Cecil Harry, 513-752-9717.

GRAHAM BROS.

Dodge Brothers Club, Box 292, Eastpointe, MI 48021. Barry Cogan. (1914-’38 Dodge Bros. motor vehicles and Graham Bros. commercial vehicles.)

Graham Owners Club International, 401 Center St., Huron, OH 44839. Terry Graham, 419-433-5609.

INTERNATIONAL HARVESTER

IH Collectors, 310 Busse Hwy. #250, Park Ridge, IL 60068. Scout & International Truck Association, Box 313, New Palestine, IN 46165.

NAPCO

NAPCO Registry, 1934 Auburn St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Kevin Lake, 541-850-3819. (Trucks with NAPCO four-wheel-drive conversions.)

PACKARD

The Packard Truck Organization, 1196 Mountain Road, York Springs, PA 17372. Dave Lockard, 717-528-4920, dblockard@desupernet.net.

PATRIOT

Patriot Truck Registry, 8600 Buckboard Road, Lincoln, NE 68532. Tom Lutzi, 402-438-5839.

WILLYS

Forward Control Willys Jeep Association,Box 59, Victor, MT 59875.

MOTOR HOMES

Camping & Motoring Pioneers Register, 7990 Anders Circle, La Mesa, CA 91942. Roberta Watkins, 619-460-9117.

The Cortez National, 11022 E. Daines Drive, Temple City, CA 91780. Clark Cortez, 818-444-6030.

CORSA — Group Ultra Van, 5537 Pioneer Road, Boulder, CO 80301. Christy Barden, 303-530-1288.

Ultra Van Motor Coach Club, 8401 Bowens Mill Road, Middleville, MI 49333. Kaye Stanton, 616-795-9078.

MUSEUMS: Go to: www.oldcarsweekly.com/carmuseums/

EMERGENCY

Emergency Vehicle Owners & Operators Association, P.O. Box 1149 Airway Heights, WA 99001-1149. John Bujosa, President/Founder. Email info@evooa.org.

Police Car Owners of America, 172 C. R. 136, Eureka Springs, AR 72631. James G. Post, www.policecarowners.com. 479-253-2364. kopkars@arkansas.net.

Professional Car Society, 64 Mudcut Rd., Lafayette, NJ 07848-4607. Jeff Hookway, 973-862-6047, hookjch@ptd.net, www.professionalcarsociety.org

Professional Car Society, BUICK CHAPTER, John Ehmer, Pres., 412 969 7240, vintagemotors811@yahoo.com, 1542 Princess Ave Wilkinsburg PA 15216

Professional Car Society, MOPAR CHAPTER, Dawson Blackmore, Pres. 203-933-1640, Email: ctemsi@snet.net, 39 Mohawk Dr., West Haven CT 06516

Professional Car Society, MILLER-METEOR CHAPTER, Jon Wurm6709 Greenway Ln, Forest Lake MN 55025; Ph: 651 464 6524; Email: jonwurm@yahoo.com

Professional Car Society, NEW ENGLAND CHAPTER, PO Box 73, Southbridge MA 01550; Paul Steinberg. 860 928 2233; noahsarkinc@earthlink.net

Professional Car Society, TRI-STATE CHAPTER (The tri being Penna., Ohio, and W. Va.). President: Francis Marasco, 4722 Brierly Dr W, W Mifflin, PA 15122. Ph: 412 462 1588; email: marasco40@concast.net

Society of the Preservation & Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America,7249 Buckley Road, Syracuse, NY 13212. Edward Peterson.

RACING

Antique Auto Racing Association, 8415 Herbert Road, Canfield, OH 44406. Great Race, 114 N. Crockett St., Granbury, TX 76048, www.great-race.com.

Harry A. Miller Club, Box 1008, Germantown, WI 53022. (Vintage Indy racers.) Living Legends of Auto Racing, Box 290854, Port Orange, FL 32129.

Mexican Road Race, Box 1605, Studio City, CA 91614.

National Auto Racing Historical Society, 1488 W. Clifton, Lakewood, OH 44107.

National Old Timers Auto Racing Club, Box 991, Flemington, NJ 08822. Secrets of Speed Society, Box 95736, Hoffman Estates, IL 60195. Charlie Yapp, 312-558-9338.

Vintage Motorsports Council, 3599 S. Albion, Englewood, CO 80110.

Vintage Sports Car Club of America, Box 425, Florence, MA 01060. 1920-1928 Dirt Track Racers, 162 S. Lincoln St., Orleans, IN 47452.

HOBBY WATCHDOGS

Arizona Automobile Hobbyist Council, Box 30808, Phoenix, AZ 85046. Association of California Car Clubs, 5692 Glen Drive, Foresthill, CA 95631. 530-367-2747.

Citizens Against Repressive Zoning, Box 536, Haslett, MI 48840. 517-351-6751, 517-339-4926.

Council of Vehicle Associations/Classic Vehicle Advocate Group, Box 2136, West Paterson, NJ 07424. Carmen De Zuzio, 973-881-8838, 800-CARS166.

Clean Air Performance Profes-sionals, 84 Hoy Ave., Fords, NJ 08863. 732-738-7859.

Coalition For Auto Repair Equality, 119 Oronoco St., Alexandria, VA 22314. 800-229-5380.

Connecticut Council of Car Clubs, Box 1433, Avon, CT 06001. Bob Vock, 203-235-2627.

Massachusetts Association of Auto Clubs (MAAC). Pres. Dean Zwicker. 9 Clapp St., Norton, MA. 02766. 508-285-3211.

National Motorists Association, 402 W. 2nd St., Waunakee, WI 53597. 608-849-6000.

New Jersey Vehicles Owners Rights Coalition, 17 Larsen Park Drive, Medford, NJ 08055. J.J. Duffett.

Old Car Council of Colorado, Box 280042, Lakewood, CO 80228. Shirley Zaner, 303-426-8843.

Specialty Equipment Market Association/Auto Restoration Market Organization,Box 4910, Diamond Bar, CA 91765. 909-396-0289.

Southern Arizona Vehicle Enthusiasts,8032 E. Haynes St., Tucson, AZ 85710. Bill Keller, 520-886-8004.

Wisconsin Auto Clubs in Association, Box 3135, Oshkosh, WI 54903.

Wisconsin Car Clubs in Alliance, Box 562, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052. Florence Siegle, 262-255-5385.

World Organization of Auto Hobbyists,Box 1331, Palm Desert, CA 92261. 619-346-1984.

RELATED

American License Plate Collectors Association, Box 77, Horner, WV 26372. Gary Kincade.

Automotive Service Association, Box 929, Bedford, TX 76095. 800-272-7467.

The Carriage Association of America, Route 1, Box 115, Salem, NJ 08079. (Horse-drawn wagons, carriages.)

Diecast Car Collectors Club, Box 670266, Los Angeles, CA 90067. Jay Olins, 213-500-4355.

Dinky Toy Club of America, Box 11, Highland, MD 20777.

Historic Police Car Honor Guard, 80 Village Way, Malvern, PA 19355. Don Miller, 610-647-1358.

Goodguys Rod and Custom Association, Box 424, Alamo, CA 94507. 510-838-9876. Historical Construction Equipment Association, Box 328, Grand Rapids, OH 43522.

International Automotive Appraisers Association, Box 338, Montvale, NJ 07645. Tony Monopoli, 201-391-3251.

Kustom Kemps of America,Route 1, Box 1714, Cassville, MO 65625. 417-847-2940.

Lincoln Highway Association, 136 N. Elm St., Box 308, Franklin Grove, IL 61031. 815-456-3030, lnchwyhq@essex1.com.

Lincoln Motor Car Foundation, 5022 Harbortown Lane, Fort Myers, FL 33919. Jack Shea.

Mullins Owners Club, 2501 Pahl Ave. NE, St. Anthony, MN 55418. 612-789-4434. (Mullins Red Cap utility trailers.)

Retro Petro Gas, Oil & Automobilia Collectors, Box 222, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Ed Natale, 201-493-7172, jednat@att.net.

Route 66 Association of Illinois, 2743 Veterans Parkway #166, Springfield, IL 62704.

Shay Owners Club International, 5238 S. Cloverdale Lane, Battlefield, MI 65619, www.geocities.com/shaymodela. Don Smith, 417-877-9282, amunhotep@aol.com.

Southwestern America Vehicle Enthusiasts,Box 18353, Tucson, AZ 85731. 520-290-2659.

Spark Plug Collectors of America, 9 Heritage Lane, Simsbury, CT 06070. Rich Niezabitowski, 860-651-9015.

Tucson Miniature Auto Club,1111 E. Limberlost Drive #164, Tucson, AZ 85719. Lou Pariseau, 520-293-3178.

———————————–

TRACTORS

ALLIS-CHALMERS

The Allis Connection, 8480 225th Ave., Maquoteka, IA 52060.

CASE

J.I. Case Heritage Foundation, Box 081156, Racine, WI 53408.

CATERPILLAR

Antique Caterpillar Machinery Owners Club, 10816 Monitor-McKee Road NE, Woodburn, OR 97071.

COCKSHUTT

International Cockshutt Club, 12331 CR 316, Big Prairie, OH 44611.

FORD

Ford/Fordson Collectors Association, 645 Loveland-Miamiville Road, Loveland, OH 45140.

9N-2N-8N-NAA Newsletter, Box 275, E. Corinth, VT 05040.

GIBSON

Gibson Tractor Club, 4200 Winwood Court, Floyd Knobs, IN 47119. Dave Baas, 812-923-5822.

HOMEMADE

The Doodlebugs, 368 Intervale Road, Canterbury, NH 03224. Larry Boynton, 603-783-0354.

INTERNATIONAL HARVESTER

IH Collectors, 310 Busse Hwy. #250, Park Ridge, IL 60068-3251.

MULTI-MAKE

Early Days Gas Engine & Tractor Association, 1537 Weekend Villa Road, Ramona, CA 92065. Ruth Warnock, 760-789-3402.

OLIVER, HART-PARR

Hart-Parr/Oliver Collectors Association, Box 685, Charles City, IA 50616.

SEARS

Sears Economy Registry, Box 58, Jefferson, WI 53549. Chad Elmore, chad.elmore@cycnuspub.com. (Ford Model A engined 1938-’39 Sears Economy.)

SHEPPARD

Sheppard Club, 6775 E. Etna Road, Columbia, IN 46752.

For REGIONAL auto club listings, CLICK HERE.

For INTERNATIONAL auto club listings, CLICK HERE.