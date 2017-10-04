$1-Million Rolls-Royce tops Bonhams’ Simeone Museum Auction

Philadelphia – Bonhams’ classic motorcar auction in Philadelphia, PA on October 2nd exceeded expectations. Hosted at the prestigious, award-winning Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, the annual event surpassed estimates for multiple lots, saw automobilia 100% sold, and achieved an impressive 86% sell-through rate for automobiles.

The rare, restored 1913 Rolls-Royce “London-to-Edinburgh” Silver Ghost sold for $1,001,000 after robust bidding. The 1924 Bentley 3-Liter Speed Model was bought for $200,000, while the original, two owners from new 1913 Stevens-Duryea Model C6 5-Passenger Tourer made $170,500. Following suit, the preserved 1910 Regal Underslung Model N Roadster was the focus of a bidding war that resulted in an admirable price of $165,000, and the scarce 1937 Mercedes-Benz 230N Roadster “project car” from decades in the same ownership exceeded its high estimate to sell at $149,600.

As for automobilia, sales were extremely strong with numerous lots soaring past their low estimates. The collection of early license plates from noted car collector Joel L. Finn was 100% sold, doubling its pre-sale estimate with many highlights. Specifically, the unique collection of Connecticut “number 1” plates made $72,500 and an ultra-rare 1905 Vermont plate made 10 times its estimate to sell for $10,000.

“It is always a pleasure to work with the renowned Simeone Foundation Automobile Museum in Philadelphia,” said Greg Porter, Bonhams Motoring Specialist and this year’s auction lead. “The 2017 sale produced a result twice that of the previous year with some results that can only be established at an auction. Rare and original condition cars, particularly those from longstanding named collections, brought the most interest while the early license plates blew away our expectations.”

For a full list of results, please visit Bonhams.com/Simeone. To learn more about other Bonhams’ motoring sales taking place this month, go to Bonhams.com/Motoring.

www.bonhams.com