10,000 Lakes Concours turning Five

EXCELSIOR, Minn. _ The 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance is returning to Excelsior, Minn. for the summer of 2017 as the event moves into its fifth year.

The date of the 2017 event is moving from what has historically been the first weekend in June, to Sunday, July 30. Adult tickets will be $25 per person and only 4,000 tickets will be sold. Children 12 and under and active military members are free with ID. Advance presale tickets are $20 and are available online now at 10000lakesconcours.com.

The main attraction of the show will continue to expand as the selection committee will be accepting cars, boats and motorcycles produced up to the year 1980. Previously, the cut-off year was 1972. Specialty classes including military vehicles, European sports cars and service vehicles will continue to grow and the show field will be filled with an interactive children’s area and a variety of live music and entertainment. The Concours is also planning to give guests the opportunities of riding in vintage automobiles and cruising around Excelsior Bay aboard a historic wooden boat.

Proceeds from the 5th Annual Concours d’Elegance will benefit Bridging, a nonprofit organization serving the greater Twin Cities that provides donated furniture and household goods to families and individuals transitioning out of homelessness and poverty. For additional information on Bridging, please visit bridging.org.

WHEN: Sunday, July 30, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: The Excelsior Commons, Excelsior, Minn.

INFO: 10000lakesconcours.com