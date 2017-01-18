Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance revs up for a three-day weekend of exciting events featuring more antique and classic cars and automotive industry icons than ever before, an unforgettable performance by comedian Jeff Foxworthy, and more.

Friday, February 10 – Sunday, February 12, 2017

WHAT: The 11th annual Boca Raton Concours d’ Elegance, founded by Rita & Rick Case of Rick Case Automotive Group and under the direction of Founding Event Chair James E. McDonnell IV along with Honorary Chair Mike Jackson, is all to benefit a deserving cause – the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. Presented by Mercedes-Benz and AutoNation, the Concours will celebrate Auburn, Cord and Duesenberg as the Marques of the Year and the 50th anniversary of 1967 Pony Cars as well as renowned automotive artist, Timothy Raines.

The weekend of events will include Friday’s duPont Registry Live Hangar Party at the Boca Raton Airport featuring a chance to experience select gourmet tastings from more than 20 of South Florida’s finest restaurants and a unique display of exotic cars, custom motorcycles, extravagant boats, private jets, vintage aircrafts, luxury motor coaches, premier vendors, and more; Saturday night’s performance by comedian Jeff Foxworthy, presentation of the Automotive Lifetime Achievement Award to former President and CEO of Hyundai Motor America, Dave Zuchowski, plus a live auction; and Sunday’s Automobile & Motorcycle Exhibition featuring a display of more than 200 vintage and classic automobiles and motorcycles and more than 5,000 in attendance.

Thursday, February 9, 2017 | The Finest Automobile Auction VIP Preview & Cocktail Party

Auction Preview: 6-10 p.m., Boca Raton Resort & Club (Great Hall)

Friday, February 10, 2017 | The Finest Automobile Auction Preview

Auction Preview: 5-6 p.m., Boca Raton Resort & Club (Great Hall)

Sneak Preview of all The Finest Automobile Auction vehicles

After the preview there will be transportation to the Hangar party

Friday, February 10, 2017 | duPont Registry™ Live Hangar Party

Hangar Party: 6-9 p.m., Boca Aviation at Boca Raton Airport

Presented by Ulysse Nardin, the duPont Registry™ Live Hangar Party will feature tastings from more than 20 of South Florida’s best restaurants and eateries as well as a fine selection of exotic and classic airplanes, motorcycles, boats, motor coaches, automobiles, business and private jets, and luxury vendors featuring jewelry, art displays, and more

Saturday, February 11, 2017 | The Finest VIP Breakfast and Automobile Auction and Gala Dinner & Live Auction

VIP Breakfast by The Finest Automobiles: (8a.m.-10a.m.), Boca Raton Resort & Club (Mizner Center)

Auction by The Finest Automobiles: (10a.m.-2p.m.), Boca Raton Resort & Club (Mizner Center)

Dinner & Live Auction: 7-10 p.m., Boca Raton Resort & Club

Cocktail hour and silent auction followed by seating for the gala dinner

Presentation of the 2017 Automotive Lifetime Achievement Award to former President and CEO of Hyundai Motor America, Dave Zuchowski

Live auction

Jeff Foxworthy performance

Sunday, February 12, 2017 | Automobile & Motorcycle Exhibition

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Boca Raton Resort & Club

Presented by Rick Case Automotive Group, the main Concours event will feature an automotive showcase like no other, with thousands of car and motorcycle fanatics from around the world experiencing more than 200 of the finest collector cars and motorcycles from around the country

An expert panel of judges will select the finest vintage, antique, classic and exotic vehicles based on period, presentation and overall style for the Sunday Concours.

Wayne Carini, host of Velocity TV’s Chasing Classic Cars, will serve as Grand Marshal

Vendor Row will feature vendor tents including the 2017 Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance tent, offering hats, commemorative Concours program magazines, and posters and pins from previous years and this year

Concours d’ Gourmet Pavilions featuring a selection of gourmet food, wine and cocktails from more than 30 of South Florida’s finest restaurants

All events are open to the public with tickets sold separately for the duPont Registry™ Live Hangar Party, Gala Dinner Show & Auction and Sunday Concours Automobile & Motorcycle Exhibition and the Concours d’Gourmet Pavilion. To purchase tickets, please call (954) 537-1010 or visit www.bocaCDE.com.