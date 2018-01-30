12th Annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance Feb. 23-25

The 12th annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance presented by Mercedes-Benz and AutoNation on February 23-25, 2018 at the Boca Raton Resort & Club announced the Sunday, February 25th sponsor, The Rick Case Automotive Group which will feature Jay Leno along with Tim Allen, the Gala headline entertainer as the celebrity judges. The Concours will feature a performance by Allen, an actor, comedian, author and avid car collector at the Grand Gala Dinner, Auction & Show.

Founded and directed by Rita & Rick Case of The Rick Case Automotive Group as volunteers who have annually continued their leadership and hands-on involvement over the last 12 years, the Boca Raton Concours is all to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County and the more than 12,500 at-risk youth it serves.

This year’s featured artist, Mark Watts, a renowned painter will showcase his work during the weekend. Some of his well-known pieces are classic cars, nostalgic scenes and surreal images.

To view a full schedule of events, please visit www.bocaCDE.com. All events are open to the public with tickets sold separately: Friday duPont Registry™ Live Hangar Party ($125/person); Saturday Grand Gala Dinner, Auction & Show ($500/person select seat and $1,000/per person premier seat; table options also available); and Sunday Automobile & Motorcycle Exhibition ($75/person general admission or $125/person early admission with Concours d’Gourmet access). To purchase tickets, please call (954) 537-1010 or visit www.bocaCDE.com.

Friday, February 23:

Atlantic Aviation at the Boca Raton Airport | 3700 Airport Road

6:00 – 9:00pm duPont Registry™ Live Hangar Party

Tim Allen– Arrival (Pending the arrival time of his private jet)

Kicks off the weekend of events with the duPont Registry™ Live Hangar Party at Atlantic Aviation at the Boca Raton Airport. Guests will experience gourmet tastings from more than 30 of South Florida’s finest restaurants including: Abe & Louie’s, Casa d’ Angelo, Ouzo Bay, Boca Raton Resort & Club, Louie Bossi’s, Chops Lobster Bar, Tanzy, Sette Mezzo Ristorante and Sunset Catch plus indulge in an array of fine wines and spirits as well as live entertainment. Guests can also visit the “donate to a Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward child” kiosk and peruse an impressive selection of exotic cars, motorcycles, extravagant boats, private jets, premier vendors and more. Additionally, guests can meet Indy 500 Race Car driver, Jack Harvey and preview Harvey’s INDY 500 Race Car which is driven by AutoNation’s partnership.

Saturday, February 24:

Boca Raton Resort & Club | 501 E. Camino Real

5:30-7:00pm Cocktail Party

7:00-11:00pm Dinner & Live Auction + Headline Performance by Tim Allen

Features educational automotive seminars designed for the true automotive collector enthusiast. The Grand Gala Dinner, Auction & Show will follow, featuring a cocktail hour and silent auction, gourmet dinner and live auction, including one-of-a-kind trips and experience packages, luxury jewelry, and more. Guests will also enjoy the presentation of the Automotive Lifetime Achievement Award to Norman Braman, Founder and owner of Braman Motorcars and National Lifetime Achievement Award to Bob Carter, Executive VP of Toyota North America plus a stellar performance by Tim Allen.

Sunday, February 25:

Boca Raton Resort & Club | 501 E. Camino Real

6:00am: Live media coverage begins with show field cars arriving and commentary by Rick Case

9:30am: Brunch Buffet Opens

10:00-11:00am: Exclusive Brunch where guests can join Jay Leno and Tim Allen for an intimate brunch with a Q&A session. Moderated by: Wayne Carini, Host of TV Show Chasing Classic Cars and Keith Martin, Publisher of Sports Car Market Magazine.

Donations for brunch of $1,000 per person go to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

10:00am: The 12th Annual Boca Raton Concours d’ Elegance automobile and motorcycle exhibition sponsored by Rick Case Automotive Group, show field officially opens

11:00am: Concours d’ Gourmet Pavilion officially opens featuring an assortment of gourmet food, fine wines and cocktails from 30 of South Florida’s finest restaurants including:

Abe & Louie’s, Casa d’ Angelo, Ouzo Bay, Boca Raton Resort & Club, NY Prime, Louie Bossi’s, Chops Lobster Bar, Seasons 52, Max’s Grille & Sunset Catch.

11:00am – 1:00pm Jay Leno & Tim Allen who will walk through the show field meeting automobile and motorcycle owners and event attendees as they search for their favorite automobile and motorcycle.

1:00pm – 3:00pm Award Presentation

Celebrity Judges, Jay Leno and Tim Allen, will be on stage to present the Jay Leno Big Dog Garage Award and the Tim Allen Award. Additional awards will be presented to all 95 class winners including “Best of Show” as they drive their winning vehicles up to the stage.

Guests from around the world will experience an automotive showcase, featuring vehicles and motorcycles from an array of time periods. Celebrity Judges, Jay Leno, Tim Allen will join an expert panel of judges including Chief Judge Dr. Paul Sable and Chief Honorary Judge Steve Moskowitz, Executive Director of AACA and Keith Martin from Sports Car Market Magazine. Additionally, Grand Marshal, Wayne Carini, host of Chasing Classic Cars joins the group with Master of Ceremonies Bill Rothermel and Tom duPont, who will select the finest vintage, antique, classic and exotic vehicles based on period, presentation and overall style. Also judging, David Schultz, Chairman of the 2017 Lincoln Motor Car Foundation.