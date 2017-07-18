1899 Reese 3-Wheel Horseless Carriage at Nassau County Museum of Art

A rare piece of automotive history will be part of an exhibit at the Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, NY. The exhibit runs from July 22 – November 5, 2017.

An 1899 Reese 3-Wheel Horseless Carriage will be part of an exhibit titled “New York, New York.” The exhibition features artwork depicting life in NYC from the late 19th century on up, including transportation.

Owner Harold Mermel was kind enough to contact Old Cars Weekly to give us a heads up on an opportunity to see an early piece of automotive history up close and personal. He also included a piece published in the Horseless Carriage Gazette with history behind the Reese vehicle.

Nassau County Museum of Art

One Museum Drive

Roslyn Harbor, New York 11576

516.484.9338

www.nassaumuseum.com