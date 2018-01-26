1920 Anderson Six convertible roadster at AACA Museum, Inc.

Hershey, PA – The AACA Museum, Inc. announced a 1920 Anderson Six convertible roadster will display in the Historic Vehicle Associate (HVA) exhibit in the Museum Lobby. This will be the second car on display for this exhibit and is on view now through early June 2018.

The 1920 Anderson Six convertible roadster is designed to quickly convert from a sleek roadster to a five-passenger touring car. This is similar to the commonplace hide-away rumble seats that are found in later roadster and coupe designs. The1920 Anderson convertible is only one of seven known survivors of South Carolina’s first automobile company, the Anderson Company, which operated between 1916 and 1925. This car is the only known surviving example of one of the marque’s most innovative body types. This 1920 Anderson is the thirteenth vehicle added to the HVA’s National Historic Vehicle Register.

During 1916 to 1925, approximately 5,500 Anderson cars were produced in Rock Hill, SC, in direct competition with other American manufacturers. These cars were a luxurious alternative to mass-marketed vehicles at the time. They also introduced interesting colors with a rich palette of purple, blue, yellow, and other alternatives to the basic color schemes of other manufacturers.

John Gary Anderson, the industrialist and inventor behind the company featured numerous first innovations in the cars including power convertible tops, a unique rearview mirror, and a floor-installed headlight dimmer switch. He also introduced electric windshield wipers, years before Ford offered the technology. There was also an onboard air compressor driven by the car’s transmission for pumping up tires, and the radiator cap featured a thermometer known as a “motor meter” that was visible to the driver. In the side door was an integrated tool kit for on-the-go repairs.

Previously on display was a 1933 Graham Blue Streak 8 Sedan on loan from The NB Center for American Automotive Heritage.

About the Historic Vehicle Association

The HVA is dedicated to preserving and sharing America’s automotive heritage. In 2014, the HVA established the National Historic Vehicle Register in partnership with the U.S. Department of the Interior, Heritage Documentation Programs and Library of Congress to document historically significant automobiles in America’s past. The HVA is supported by over 400,000 individual historic vehicle owners, key stakeholders and corporations, as well as individual benefactors. Please visit: www.historicvehicle.org.

About the AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses, and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s – 1980s on a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. This Museum, a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, is known to be one of the largest automotive museums, and it’s celebrating its 15th Anniversary in 2018. Special exhibits change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles. The AACA Museum, Inc. is home to the Cammack Tucker Collection; along with being the home of the Tucker Automobile Club of America. The Museum holds the World’s largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts. We’re proud to have been recently recognized by Road & Track as one of the top 12 automobile museums in the country. The Museum is in South Hanover Township, located just off Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania. Regular admission $12, seniors age 61 and older $11, juniors age 4-12 $9, children age 3 and under, AACA Museum, Inc. Members and AACA Members are FREE. The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The AACA Museum is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The AACA Museum, Inc. will be closed February 20 through March 2, 2018, for building maintenance. For further information, please call 717-566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org.