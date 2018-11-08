1921 Kissel 6-45 ‘Gold Bug’ speedster to be at 2019 Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance

BOCA RATON, FL – The 13th annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance presented by Mercedes-Benz and AutoNation on February 22-24, 2019 at the Boca Raton Resort & Club is honored to have the 2018 Pebble Beach “Best in Class” winner, the 1921 Kissel 6-45 “Gold Bug” Speedster and star of the Velocity Channel TV Show Long Road to Monterey competing in the “Early Cars, 1917-1930” class.

Considered one of the top 100 sports cars of all time – Gold Bugs were sought after by celebrities, sports figures and people of prominence, including Amelia Earhart, Jack Dempsey, Douglas Fairbanks, Gretta Garbo, Al Jolson, Ralph DePalma and more. Owned by Mr. and Mrs. Andrew & Tanya Heller from Ft. Lauderdale, this incredible car has been in their family since the 1980’s and is the only 1921 Gold Bug extant.

This year’s 2019 BCDE will be a complete line up starting with Jay Leno, from the “Jay Leno’s Garage” television show, as the headline entertainer and celebrity judge. Jay will be presenting the “Big Dog Garage Award” to his favorite automobile and motorcycle during the Sunday, February 24th judging on the Show Field. Auto enthusiasts, will celebrate with Marque of the Year, Bentley Motorcars on their 100th Year Anniversary.

The Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance is the world’s largest for charity, and fully benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. Founded and directed by Rita & Rick Case of The Rick Case Automotive Group as volunteers who have annually continued their leadership and hands-on involvement over the last 13 years and Honorary Chair Mike Jackson, is all to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County and the more than 12,300 at-risk youths it serves. “The entire Concours team is comprised of a group of over 300 volunteers who donate their time to the planning and execution of the event,” says Brian Quail, President/CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. Quail added, “In 2018, the event attracted thousands of attendees and to date has raised more than $10 million for our organization.”

Friday, February 22: Kicks off the weekend of events with the duPont Registry™ Live Hangar Party at Atlantic Aviation at the Boca Raton Airport. Guests will experience gourmet tastings from more than 30 of South Florida’s finest restaurants and indulge in an array of fine wines and spirits as well as live entertainment. Guests can also peruse an impressive selection of exotic cars, motorcycles, extravagant boats, private jets, premier vendors and more.

Saturday, February 23: Features educational automotive seminars designed for the true automotive collector enthusiast followed by the Grand Gala Dinner, Auction & Show. Prior to dinner, guests will enjoy a wonderful cocktail hour and will have the opportunity to bid on a unique array of items at the silent auction. Immediately following the cocktail, guests will be served a gourmet dinner during which they will have the chance to bid on one-of-a-kind trips and experience packages, luxury jewelry, and more at the live auction. Additionally, guests will enjoy the presentation of the Racing Automotive Lifetime Achievement Award to Ryan Hunter-Reay and National Automotive Lifetime Achievement Award to Mercedes-Benz USA President & CEO, Dietmar Exler as well as a stellar performance by one of the most respected and successful comedians in the country, Jay Leno.

Sunday, February 24: Sponsored by Rick Case Automotive Group, Sunday’s all day-event features the Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance automobile and motorcycle exhibition. The day starts with an exclusive private brunch where guests can join Jay Leno and Wayne Carini, Host of TV Show Chasing Classic Cars for an intimate brunch with a Q&A session. Moderated by: Keith Martin, Publisher of Sports Car Market Magazine: ($1,000 per person).

Following the exclusive brunch, Celebrity Judge Jay Leno will walk through the show field meeting automobile and motorcycle owners and event attendees as they search for their favorite automobile and motorcycle to present the Jay Leno Big Dog Garage Award. Guests from around the world will experience an automotive showcase like no other, featuring vehicles and motorcycles from an array of time periods. Celebrity Judge Jay Leno will join an expert panel of judges including Chief Judge Dr. Paul Sable and Steve Moskowitz, Executive Director of AACA and Keith Martin from Sports Car Market Magazine with Jay Quail, CCCA Executive Director. Additionally, Grand Marshal Wayne Carini, host of Chasing Classic Cars joins the group for another stellar year along with Master of Ceremonies Bill Rothermel and Tom duPont, who will select the finest vintage, antique, classic and exotic vehicles based on period, presentation and overall style.

The 2019 Collector of the Year, Robert Jepson of Savanna, GA will be feature his Vintage Auto Collection including the debut of several vehicles: 1920 Stutz Bearcat (debut); 1926 McFarlan, Model 145 TV – Six Passenger Touring (debut); 1927 Isotta Fraschini LeBaron, Model 8-AS Dual Cowl Phaeton (multiple award winner); 1928 Stutz BB Cabriolet by Phillips (CCCA First Place Winner); 1929 Chrysler Dual Cowl Phaeton, Model 75 Custom (multiple award winner); 1930 Packard, Model 734S (debut).

Once the show kicks off, guests are invited to walk through a series of vendor tents and enjoy a selection of gourmet food, wine and cocktails from more than 30 of South Florida’s finest restaurants at the Concours d’Gourmet Pavilion.

The 2019 Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance also marks the annual ACD Citrus Meet on the show filed.

Purchase tickets: For additional information on the 13th annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance and a full schedule of events, please visit www.bocaCDE.com or please call (954) 537-1010. The website will provide up-to-date guest information.

All events are open to the public with tickets sold separately:

(Friday) duPont Registry™ Live Hangar Party: ($125/person)

(Saturday) Grand Gala Dinner, Auction & Show: ($500/person select seat and $1,000/per person premier seat; table options also available)

(Sunday) Guests can join Jay Leno and Wayne Carini, and Keith Martin for an intimate exclusive brunch with Q&A. ($1,000 per person).

(Sunday) Automobile & Motorcycle Exhibition: ($100/person general admission or $150/person early admission with Concours d'Gourmet access).

