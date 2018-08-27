1935 Duesenberg SSJ changes hands for $22 million

Santa Monica, Calif. – Gooding & Company realized $116,502,500 at the 15th annual Pebble Beach Auctions August 24-25. During the two-day auction event, the company sold 123 of 147 lots, an 84% sales rate, with an average price of $947,175 per car. During the sale, 25 lots sold above the $1 million mark.

The star of the weekend’s auction action was the 1935 Duesenberg SSJ, which became the most valuable pre-war car ever sold at auction. The crowd erupted with applause after a rousing bidding war resulted in a realized price of $22 million. One of only two ever built, this is the first time an SSJ has crossed an auction block. This world record price illustrates the car’s historical significance and establishes a new company record for a single lot.

“We are thrilled to set so many new world records. The prices achieved reflect the winning combination of the highest quality and never previously offered motor cars for public sale, creating a huge demand,” states David Gooding, President and Founder of Gooding & Company. “The strength of the pre-war category was surely evident with our emerging collectors. They were drawn to the cars that they had never had an opportunity to bid on previously. Overall, this was a remarkable and historic sale!”

The marquee was packed, and viewers from over 60 nations tuned in via the company’s live HD webcast to watch spirited bidding overseen by renowned auctioneer Charlie Ross. As bidders competed for exceptional lots, Mr. Ross’ captivating style added to the dynamic auction room. Most notably the stunning 1955 Maserati A6GCS/53 Spider by Frua generated a price of $5,170,000. The 1959 Porsche 718 RSK garnered a price of $3,740,000, and the 2007 Porsche RS Spyder, the first RS Spyder to ever come to auction, realized $4,510,000.

Ferraris continue to deliver exceptional results. The audience stood in honor of Admiral Robert Phillips as he took his last drive in his 1955 Ferrari 500 Mondial Series II after 58 years of ownership, delivering it to the auction block. After a lengthy bidding war, the French Racing Blue Ferrari sold for $5,005,000. Gooding & Company’s selection of rare, coachbuilt Ferraris did not go unnoticed. The beautiful 1959 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta sold for $6,600,000. The stunning 1967 Ferrari 330 GTC Speciale sold for $3,410,000, and the one-of-two 1966 Ferrari Dino Berlinetta GT sold for $3,080,000.

Vehicles sold for over $1 million:

1935 Duesenberg SSJ, sold for $22,000,000

1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta, sold for $6,600,000

1955 Maserati A6GCS/53 Spider, sold for $5,170,000

1955 Ferrari 500 Mondial Series II, sold for $5,005,000

2007 Porsche RS Spyder, sold for $4,510,000

1955 Porsche 550 Spyder, sold for $4,455,000

1959 Porsche 718 RSK, sold for $3,740,000

1931 Bugatti Type 51 Grand Prix, sold for $3,740,000

1967 Ferrari 330 GTC Speciale, sold for $3,410,000

2014 Ferrari LaFerrari, sold for $3,080,000

1966 Ferrari Dino Berlinetta GT, sold for $3,080,000

1938 Bugatti Type 57C Atalante, sold for $2,805,000

1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, sold for $2,530,000

1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America, sold for $1,870,000

1965 Ferrari 275 GTS, sold for $1,760,000

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach, sold for $1,650,000

1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso, sold for $1,485,000

1966 Porsche 911 Spyder, sold for $1,430,000

1964 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso, sold for $1,320,000

1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, sold for $1,127,500

1930 Packard 734 Speedster Phaeton, sold for $1,127,500

2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta, sold for $1,072,500

1935 Auburn 851 SC Boattail Speedster, sold for $1,012,000

1991 Ferrari F40, sold for $1,050,000

1993 Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8, sold for $1,001,000

About Gooding & Company



Gooding & Company’s auctions, now in their second decade, produce market-leading prices and deliver to a worldwide reach of clients and enthusiasts. Gooding & Company has garnered over $201 million in total sales and achieved a combined sell-through rate of nearly 87% from the company’s 2018 auctions. The auction house is pleased to offer real-time online and mobile bidding on select vehicles for all of its upcoming events. The company’s next auctions take place in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 18 and 19, 2019. In addition to auctions of distinction, Gooding & Company has orchestrated the private sales of many of the world’s finest rare and exotic automobiles. With decades of brokerage experience, the auction house offers a broad understanding of a collector’s motivation, along with access to an international pool of potential buyers.

