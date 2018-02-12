1955 Studebaker auctioned for a good cause

Jacksonville, FL – In the 1850s Studebaker started making wagons: big ones, the kind that helped write American history and power Manifest Destiny at ground level.

While the 1955 Studebaker Champion Conestoga two-door station wagon lacks a glamorous label created by a powerhouse marketing department it comes by the venerable Conestoga name honestly.

The South Bend-based builder of wagons and ultimately automobiles offered the two-door, split-tailgate Champion Conestoga for just two years (1954 and ’55). Available with a V-8 or 170 cubic inch six “The Amelia’s” Conestoga is powered by the standard 170 hp straight-six with a three-speed column shift. Fewer than Conestoga’s 5,000 were built on the Champion’s 116.5 inch wheelbase.

Thanks to a generous donation, the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance Foundation is working together with RM Sotheby’s to sell this 1955 Studebaker at auction. Proceeds will benefit the Foundation with the money raised going directly to Spina Bifida of Jacksonville. Additionally, the donor has also offered to match the final selling price dollar for dollar, doubling the Foundation’s contribution to this valuable First Coast charity.

Spina Bifida of Jacksonville is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the birth defect spina bifida and its effects and to create a network of support for local families to help them through their struggles.

Its membership is made up of those with spina bifida, area parents, medical specialists and others interested in helping individuals with this birth defect lead full and rewarding lives.

Every day as many as eight children are born in the United States with this crippling, sometimes fatal, condition which damages the spine and the nervous system. People with this birth defect can live full productive lives but face many challenges. Spina Bifida of Jacksonville — a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization — was founded to assist and support those individuals, patients and families whose lives have been touched by this often life-changing birth defect.

The RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island Auction takes place at the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island on March 10, 2018. For details visit rmsothebys.com.

The 2018 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance will be held March 9th-11thth on the 10th and 18th fairways of The Golf Club of Amelia Island at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. The show’s Foundation has donated over $3.2 million to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, Inc. and other charities on Florida’s First Coast since its inception in 1996. In 2013 and 2016 the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance won Octane Magazine’s EFG International Historic Motoring Event of the Year award.

