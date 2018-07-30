1965 Ford Mustang designer to be honored at AACA Museum, Inc. gala

Hershey, PA – The designer of the original 1965 Ford Mustang will receive the AACA Museum, Inc. Automotive Heritage Award during the Museum’s annual gala fundraiser on Oct. 10th benefiting Homeland Hospice and the AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum, Inc. Automotive Heritage Award is designed to honor and provide public recognition for an individual who has made an exceptional contribution to the hobby by preserving antique vehicles, exhibiting their vehicles, promoting the hobby, engaging in sustained, noteworthy activities that have positively impacted the hobby, and using his/her position in the hobby for philanthropy and service to others.

Award recipient Gale Halderman began as a designer with Lincoln-Mercury in 1954 and four years later became head of Ford’s Advanced Studio. In addition to leading the team that created the first Mustang, during his eight years as studio chief, Halderman oversaw the development of the Lincoln Mark VII and VIII. To view Gale Halderman’s full bio please click here.

The AACA Museum, Inc.’s Night at the Museum Gala will be held from 5-10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 10 and includes a cocktail reception and full dinner. This year UPMC Pinnacle is the Premier Sponsor. PNC is this year’s presenting sponsor.

Tickets are $150 and proceeds benefit the benevolent care Homeland Hospice provides for patients and families and the presentation and preservation of the AACA Museum, Inc. Guests can meet in a special VIP setting for a $50 upgrade featuring a private exclusive reception with Gale Halderman. VIP Guests will also receive an autographed Mustang poster courtesy of Ford Motor Company.

To order tickets please visit our website www.AACAMuseum.org or call 717-566-7100.

Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are still available at a variety of levels for organizations or individuals. For more information on becoming a sponsor please click here . For more information on advertising please click here

For more information, please contact Jake Dunnigan at 717-566-7100 ext. 116 or JDunnigan@AACAMuseum.org

The AACA Museum, Inc. will hold a live auction with auctioneer Josh Katz of the Katz Family Foundation during the Gala, which also marks the 15th anniversary of the Museum. Many interesting auction items including artwork and special experiences – ones you cannot buy – will be up for bid.

During the event, visitors will have the opportunity to tour our featured exhibits including “Mustangs: Six Generations of America’s Favorite Pony Car,’’ with more than two dozen Mustangs. A trio of Thunderbirds courtesy of the International Thunderbird Club and the 1985 Modena Spyder aka the “Ferrari” from the movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

About Homeland Hospice

Homeland Hospice serves 14 counties in Central Pennsylvania and is a community outreach of Homeland Center, a five-star skilled nursing, and personal care facility. Homeland Hospice is one of three Homeland at Home programs offering a complete continuum of care for any changing circumstances. To learn more, please visit www.HomelandatHome.org

About the AACA Museum, Inc.

The nonprofit AACA Museum, Inc. this year is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year and is among the largest automotive museums in the country. A Smithsonian Affiliate, the museum displays beautifully restored and original automobiles, buses, and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s – 1980s on a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. The AACA Museum, Inc. is home to the Cammack Tucker Collection; along with being the home of the Tucker Automobile Club of America. The Museum holds the World’s largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts. We’re proud to have been recently recognized by Road & Track as one of the top 12 automobile museums in the country. The Museum is in South Hanover Township, located just off Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania. For more information, please call 717-566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org

AACA Museum, Inc. | 161 Museum Drive | 717-566-7100