More than 200 cars to be displayed at the 2018 Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif./PRNewswire/ — More than 200 of the collector car world’s finest and rarest motorcars will decorate the rolling grasses of Quail Lodge & Golf Club, as The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering returns to Monterey Car Week on Friday, August 24th. Now in its 16th year, the luxury-lifestyle event will feature six international culinary pavilions, fine wines, and a family-friendly atmosphere, along with an array of classic automobiles and motorcycles from the world’s most preeminent sports and racing brands.

This year’s event will be highlighted by two new classes praising German innovation: “70 Years of the Iconic Porsche 356” and “The Alois Ruf Reunion.” The 356 display will showcase Porsche’s history and legacy in the form of the marque’s first production sports car, while the ultra-rare Ruf class will showcase an exclusive collection from the legendary performance car manufacturer and tuner. Both displays will complement the 2018 event themes alongside a host of traditional classes including Pre-War Sports and Racing, Custom Coachwork, Supercars, and The Great Ferraris.

The show will offer a family- and pet-friendly environment. Guests will be treated to a unique garden-party setting highlighted by the array of culinary pavilions, award-winning wine vendors, and a Fireside Chat Series. Guests will also be invited to attend the Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction taking place concurrently on the Quail Lodge Farm Field.

Entry includes parking, a collectible event poster and magazine, a gourmet lunch at each of the culinary pavilions, and a selection of fine wines and specialty cocktails. Due to the high demand for tickets and limited entry, tickets have been allocated via a computer-generated lottery system. If an individual has missed the opportunity to purchase tickets through the lottery, they may submit a waitlist request online.

Individuals may also bypass the waitlist and purchase The Quail Helicopter Ticket that provides event admittance and prompt transportation directly to and from the Monterey Airport. The Quail Charitable Patron Ticket also allows individuals to bypass the waitlist with fifty percent of the ticket proceeds being directly donated to Rancho Cielo, a preferred charity of The Peninsula Signature Events. To learn more about these ticket options, please click here.

About The Peninsula Signature Events

The Peninsula Signature Events is organized by The Peninsula Hotels, dedicated to creating world-class bespoke events at its properties in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, Beijing, New York, Chicago, Beverly Hills, Bangkok, Manila and Paris – future openings, Yangon and London. Quail Lodge & Golf Club is home to the following Peninsula Signature Events: The Quail Ride, The Quail Motorcycle Gathering, The Quail Rally and The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. http://signatureevents.peninsula.com.