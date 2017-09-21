2017 AACA Fall Meet in Hershey

WHAT: Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Eastern Division National Fall Meet

AACA National and the Hershey Region AACA welcomes antique and collectible car enthusiasts from all over the world to Hershey, PA, for the 63rd Annual Eastern Division Fall Meet, October 4-7, 2017. Call it a tradition. Refer to it as antique car mecca. Cross it off your bucket list. Just simply say “Hershey” to an antique car hobbyist and they’ll know exactly what you are talking about. However you look at it, Hershey is THE place to be the first week of October! Over 700 volunteers from the Region work all year long to put together the largest antique car show and flea market in the world. The show attracts over 250,000 visitors each year. Visit the flea market with 9,000 vendor spaces, wander among the almost 1,300 collector cars on display and experience the Car Corral where 1,000 antique cars will be up for sale. The show is open dawn to dusk,Wednesday through Saturday. All events are held on the grounds surrounding Hersheypark and the Giant Center. Old or young, male or female, hobbyist or admirer, owner or spectator – Hershey is for everyone! Over the four day show, you will be amazed by the size of the event, the cars you see, the people you meet and the memories you make!

WHO: The AACA is the world’s largest and oldest antique car club with over 60,000 members and almost 400 local Regions and Chapters across the U.S. and 51 other countries. Each year, 15-20 National Meets and Tours are hosted by the nonprofit. This National event is hosted by the local Hershey Region AACA.

WHY: AACA prides itself on being the premier club and resource for the collectible vehicle community. Car shows, like this one, are the best way to share this wonderful hobby with everyone. Our members and their love of these cars are the foundation of this hobby, and we hope to inspire a younger generation.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND THE SHOW: Antique car enthusiasts, plus their friends and families. This show is FREE to the public (must be an AACA member to show a car) and very kid-friendly.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 4 thru Saturday, October 7, 2017; 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Hershey Park/Stadium/Giant Center, 100 West Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, PA

TOP 5 REASONS TO ATTEND THE AACA EASTERN FALL MEET AT HERSHEY:

It’s the largest true antique car show in the world! FREE admission to the public! (Parking fee charged by property owner.) Vintage race car demonstration! Over 9,000 flea market spaces! The largest collection of antique cars for sale in one location!



HISTORY OF THE HERSHEY MEET

DON’T MISS THESE HIGHLIGHTS DURING HERSHEY MEET WEEK 2017:

AACA Library Yard Sale (October 3, 4-7 p.m., 501 W. Governor Rd., Hershey)

At the 4th Annual AACA Library Yard Sale, we will have a ton of new material for sale, including several hundred pieces of prewar sales literature. Many of these are incredibly rare examples from the brass era. In addition to sales literature, there will be a wide array of shop manuals, owner’s manuals and books – three times as many books as last year! Check out a fun video created by the Library staff to advertise the event.



RM Sotheby’s Collector Car Auction (October 5-6, Hershey Lodge, 325 University Dr, Hershey)

RM Sotheby’s 2016 sale celebrated a decade of auctions in Hershey with an $11.58 million overall total and a 90 percent sell-through rate. Known for its emphasis on significant veteran, Brass, and Classic Era American cars with fascinating histories, as well its presentation of important private collections, collectors can expect another hand-picked roster of more than 120 historic automobiles to go under the gavel at this year’s Hershey event. A special feature for the 2017 sale, RM Sotheby’s, a proud supporter of AACA, will offer a 1971 Fiat 850 Spider to benefit the AACA and the fund for its new national headquarters and library expansion. But there’s a twist! Awaiting the lucky new owner inside the car will be large stacks of money (yes, real US cash) – just how much is the real surprise!



Vintage Race Car Conditioning Run & Hughes High-Wheeler Event

(October 6, 11 a.m., Hershey Stadium, 100 West Hersheypark Drive, Hershey)

The Race Car Conditioning Run is part of the ritual that is Hershey Meet Week. This year, there are 21 race cars registered for this unique event including oval track, sports cars, Indy cars and motorcycles. There is a 75 year history of race cars driving around the Hershey Stadium, starting with the midget car races during the depression. Today, Hershey is one of the only places where spectators still get to see these cars in action!



Juniors at Hershey (in front of the Giant Center, 550 Hersheypark Dr, Hershey)

Friday, Oct. 6, 12:00 pm: Juniors at Hershey and students from PA College of Technology will present an Automotive Education seminar for secondary students and adults. The program will include how to start a Model T Ford and driving instructions by Ron Smith, replacing the head gasket on a Model T Ford, and painting and welding simulations.



Saturday, Oct. 7, 12:00 pm: Juniors at Hershey presents “80 Years of the MoPar 1937 to 2017”, where participants will learn about automobiles such as Chrysler, Desoto, Dodge, and Plymouth, under the MoPar badge. Youth are invited to help reassemble a Mini Indy car and experience the evolution of automobile tires, learning to how to inflate tires by using a hand pump.



Hershey Region AACA

PO Box 305

Hershey, PA 17033

717-566-7720

www.hersheyaaca.org